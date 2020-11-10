Dividend Changes: October 31-November 6, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

In this article series, we provide a weekly summary of dividend changes.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This past week, 17 companies in Dividend Radar declared dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own. One company announced a dividend cut last week.

The table below provides a summary of the dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Aaron's, Inc. (AAN)

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, AAN operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. The company operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. AAN also is involved in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

On Nov 5, AAN declared a quarterly dividend of 4.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior dividend of 4¢.

Payable Nov 20, to shareholders of record on Nov 16; ex-div: Nov 13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

ABC sources and distributes pharmaceutical products to healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers, and specialty drug patients in the United States and internationally. The company distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment. ABC was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

On Nov 5, ABC declared a quarterly dividend of 44¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.76% from the prior dividend of 42¢.

Payable Nov 30, to shareholders of record on Nov 16; ex-div: Nov 13.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., CCOI provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. CCOI offers bandwidths up to 100 Gigabits per second.

On Nov 4, CCOI declared a quarterly dividend of C73¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.55% from the prior dividend of C70.5¢.

Payable Dec 4, to shareholders of record on Nov 20; ex-div: Nov 19.

CDW Corporation (CDW)

Founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois, CDW provides integrated information technology [IT] solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. CDW offers discrete hardware and software products and integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

On Nov 2, CDW declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior dividend of 38¢.

Payable Dec 10, to shareholders of record on Nov 25; ex-div: Nov 24.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT)

CHCT is a self-managed, fully-integrated healthcare real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The company has investment properties in about 30 states.

On Nov 2, CHCT declared a quarterly dividend of 42.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.59% from the prior dividend of 42.25¢.

Payable Nov 27, to shareholders of record on Nov 16; ex-div: Nov 13.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

EMR provides technology and engineering solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of a broad range of electrical, electromechanical, and electronic products and systems. Formerly known as EMR was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Nov 3, EMR declared a quarterly dividend of 50.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.00% from the prior dividend of 50¢.

Payable Dec 10, to shareholders of record on Nov 13; ex-div: Nov 12.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF)

Incorporated in 2008 and based in Santa Ana, California, FAF provides financial services through its subsidiaries. The company issues title insurance policies and provides escrow and real estate closing services on residential and commercial property. FAF also provides property and casualty insurance, and home warranty products to homeowners and renters.

On Nov 3, FAF declared a quarterly dividend of 46¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.55% from the prior dividend of 44¢.

Payable Dec 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 8; ex-div: Dec 7.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. HII designs and builds both non-nuclear and nuclear-powered ships, and provides refueling, overhaul, and inactivation services.

On Nov 3, HII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share.

This is an increase of 10.68% from the prior dividend of $1.03.

Payable Dec 11, to shareholders of record on Nov 27; ex-div: Nov 25.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK)

HWBK operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank. The company offers various deposit and loan products, trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 23 banking offices. HWBK was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

On Nov 5, HWBK declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of 12¢.

Payable Jan 1, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

MAN provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment services include permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment. It also offers career management, training and development, and outsourcing of human resources functions. MAN was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Nov 6, MAN declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.17 per share.

This is an increase of 7.34% from the prior dividend of $1.09.

Payable Dec 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 1; ex-div: Nov 30.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures, and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

On Nov 5, MCHP declared a quarterly dividend of 36.85¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.14% from the prior dividend of 36.8¢.

Payable Dec 4, to shareholders of record on Nov 20; ex-div: Nov 19.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

Founded in 1960 and based in Los Angeles, California, MCY is an insurance holding company that underwrites personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also underwrites homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, and umbrella insurance. MCY sells its policies through a network of independent agents and through direct channels.

On Nov 3, MCY declared a quarterly dividend of 63.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.40% from the prior dividend of 63¢.

Payable Dec 30, to shareholders of record on Dec 16; ex-div: Dec 15.

Nelnet, Inc. (NNI)

NNI provides education-related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Loan Servicing and Systems; Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing; Communications; and Asset Generation and Management. NNI was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

On Nov 5, NNI declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Dec 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 1; ex-div: Nov 30.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

OTEX provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services, digital process automation, and a discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. OTEX was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

On Nov 5, OTEX declared a quarterly dividend of 20.08¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.01% from the prior dividend of 17.46¢.

Payable Dec 22, to shareholders of record on Dec 4; ex-div: Dec 3.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)

Founded in 1903 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ROK provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide under brand names such as Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software. The company operates in two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. ROK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Nov 4, ROK declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share.

This is an increase of 4.90% from the prior dividend of $1.02.

Payable Dec 10, to shareholders of record on Nov 16; ex-div: Nov 13.

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

SNA manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. SNA was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Nov 6, SNA declared a quarterly dividend of $1.23 per share.

This is an increase of 13.89% from the prior dividend of $1.08.

Payable Dec 10, to shareholders of record on Nov 20; ex-div: Nov 19.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD)

UTMD develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools, as well as many other specialized medical devices. UTMD was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

On Nov 3, UTMD declared a quarterly dividend of 28.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.79% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable Jan 5, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, SNA, ROK, and ABC. In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart). Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

SNA's price line [black] is at the primary valuation line [orange] and below the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in SNA in January 2010 would have returned 15.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ROK's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ROK in October 2010 would have returned 16.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ABC's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in ABC in October 2010 would have returned 14.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Dominion Energy (D)

On Nov 4, D declared a quarterly dividend of 63¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 33% from the prior dividend of 94¢.

Payable Dec 20, to shareholders of record on Dec 4; ex-div: Dec 3

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date.

Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: November 11-22, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (6. Nov) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Thursday, 12 November (Ex-Div Date 11/12) Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 10 $24.87 4.02% 9.3% 0.25 11/27 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 5 $15.69 3.57% 0.0% 0.14 11/23 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 5 $72.36 0.33% 25.7% 0.06 11/27 Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) 9 $68.99 1.67% 8.0% 1.15 12/04 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 16 $93.44 4.13% 3.4% 0.965 12/16 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 9 $18.74 2.08% 4.8% 0.0975 12/04 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 63 $70.12 2.88% 1.3% 0.505 12/10 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 24 $27.44 8.93% 10.6% 0.613 12/01 Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 5 $43.17 7.18% 60.4% 0.775 11/27 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 5 $56.01 1.93% 0.0% 0.27 11/27 First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 9 $17.82 4.94% 18.6% 0.22 11/20 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 7 $22.40 2.14% 4.4% 0.12 11/30 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 10 $34.71 2.54% 13.3% 0.22 12/18 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 14 $32.77 1.89% 7.7% 0.155 12/10 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 10 $184.27 2.02% 11.7% 0.93 12/04 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 6 $32.52 2.46% 14.3% 0.2 11/30 The Kroger Co. (KR) 14 $33.17 2.17% 11.5% 0.18 12/01 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 10 $262.63 0.47% 11.0% 0.31 11/27 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 7 $142.74 2.07% 7.6% 0.74 12/10 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 6 $421.15 0.74% 30.0% 0.78 11/30 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 17 $66.85 1.63% 5.9% 0.2725 12/01 Neenah, Inc. (NP) 10 $40.33 4.66% 9.7% 0.47 12/02 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 17 $32.50 3.20% 4.5% 0.26 11/27 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 7 $39.80 3.72% 3.6% 0.37 12/10 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) 10 $13.70 6.72% 7.9% 0.23 11/27 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 16 $51.74 2.63% 11.3% 0.34 12/15 Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) 27 $58.56 3.24% 3.5% 0.475 12/17 The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 5 $41.13 1.75% 24.2% 0.18 11/27 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 5 $10.76 4.46% 88.8% 0.12 11/30 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 42 $736.10 0.73% 15.0% 1.34 12/04 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 7 $55.27 1.81% 10.4% 0.25 12/01 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 23 $116.62 3.09% 6.5% 0.9 12/01 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 9 $25.89 2.32% 11.7% 0.15 11/30 South State Corporation (SSB) 9 $60.66 3.10% 14.8% 0.47 11/20 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 9 $42.99 4.19% 12.0% 0.45 12/01 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 8 $19.56 4.09% 25.6% 0.2 11/27 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 11 $167.68 2.41% 6.9% 1.01 12/03 Visa Inc. (V) 12 $198.47 0.64% 20.1% 0.32 12/01 Wabtec Corporation (WAB) 9 $61.13 0.79% 13.1% 0.12 11/27 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 17 $102.36 2.47% 8.2% 0.6325 12/01 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 29 $43.06 2.33% 7.2% 0.25075 12/01 Friday, 13 November (Ex-Div Date 11/13) AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 16 $103.95 1.69% 7.4% 0.44 11/30 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 8 $12.93 9.90% 16.7% 0.32 11/30 American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) 8 $39.06 4.81% 3.8% 0.47 11/27 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 8 $90.69 0.71% 6.4% 0.16 12/15 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 11 $67.03 1.91% 3.7% 0.32 11/30 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 10 $53.79 4.59% 4.0% 0.6175 12/01 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9 $231.67 2.76% 16.0% 1.6 12/08 American States Water Company (AWR) 66 $72.96 1.84% 7.7% 0.335 12/01 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 9 $86.60 1.43% 19.1% 0.31 12/02 BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 15 $60.08 3.46% 4.0% 0.52 11/24 The Chemours Company (CC) 5 $22.61 4.42% 12.7% 0.25 12/16 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 5 $46.77 3.63% 63.8% 0.425 11/27 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 24 $90.50 1.06% 7.6% 0.24 12/01 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 11 $59.12 2.64% 9.6% 0.39 12/01 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 8 $48.29 8.28% 66.7% 1 11/30 Exelon Corporation (EXC) 5 $42.84 3.57% 4.0% 0.3825 12/10 HNI Corporation (HNI) 10 $33.28 3.67% 3.5% 0.305 12/01 International Paper Company (IP) 11 $46.49 4.41% 5.1% 0.5125 12/15 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 11 $231.68 1.55% 11.3% 0.9 12/01 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 18 $112.55 1.14% 3.0% 0.32 11/30 National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 7 $34.08 3.05% 7.4% 0.26 12/07 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 6 $71.01 3.04% 12.4% 0.54 12/01 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 7 $68.56 1.93% 12.0% 0.33 11/30 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 11 $249.44 1.72% 9.4% 1.07 12/10 Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) 6 $20.67 0.97% -0.5% 0.1 11/30 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) 11 $47.12 0.53% -3.7% 0.25 12/01 The Southern Company (SO) 19 $59.96 4.27% 3.4% 0.64 12/07 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 14 $67.33 3.39% 7.7% 0.57 12/01 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 6 $32.89 4.56% 1.4% 0.375 11/30 Monday, 16 November (Ex-Div Date 11/16) Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 50 $58.63 3.85% 5.9% 0.565 12/01 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 44 $132.80 1.58% 14.0% 0.525 12/01 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 7 $68.75 1.51% 12.4% 0.52 11/25 Phillips 66 (PSX) 8 $46.68 7.71% 11.2% 0.9 12/01 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 11 $106.83 2.62% 15.5% 0.7 12/03 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 7 $134.69 1.01% 29.9% 0.34 12/03 Tuesday, 17 November (Ex-Div Date 11/17) Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 38 $36.90 3.04% 7.3% 0.28 12/01 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 9 $26.54 3.01% 10.7% 0.2 12/02 Bunge Limited (BG) 19 $57.51 3.48% 7.4% 0.5 12/02 Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 17 $20.79 4.23% 6.0% 0.22 12/18 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 33 $71.15 7.25% 3.4% 1.29 12/10 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 46 $77.80 3.93% 3.3% 0.765 12/15 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) 6 $794.39 1.34% 15.6% 2.66 12/09 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 9 $31.58 7.35% 16.2% 0.58 12/10 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) 5 $32.01 2.75% 14.7% 0.22 12/02 Target Corporation (TGT) 53 $161.50 1.68% 4.7% 0.68 12/10 Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 10 $38.17 10.27% 21.1% 0.98 12/09 Wednesday, 18 November (Ex-Div Date 11/18) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 45 $48.27 2.98% 5.8% 0.36 12/10 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 10 $67.91 2.59% 11.1% 0.44 12/03 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 10 $213.29 0.90% 13.1% 0.48 12/03 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 10 $35.69 1.06% 19.0% 0.095 12/03 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 18 $223.72 1.00% 10.5% 0.56 12/10 Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) 10 $10.97 5.10% 10.5% 0.14 12/17 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 6 $146.74 1.36% 22.9% 0.5 12/10 Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 27 $86.93 1.75% 2.4% 0.38 12/15 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 45 $37.31 5.01% 6.0% 0.4675 12/11 Thursday, 19 November (Ex-Div Date 11/19) BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 5 $55.06 1.38% 15.5% 0.19 12/10 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 8 $54.09 5.40% 13.6% 0.73 12/04 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 15 $229.05 2.36% 9.6% 1.35 12/03 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) 9 $31.13 1.67% 13.1% 0.13 12/18 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 17 $55.04 3.89% 7.2% 0.535 12/21 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FDBC) 6 $48.71 2.46% 10.1% 0.3 12/10 FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) 10 $34.75 1.96% 9.6% 0.17 12/04 Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 10 $8.90 9.44% 2.6% 0.07 11/30 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 17 $22.63 3.62% 2.7% 0.205 12/24 The Hershey Company (HSY) 11 $149.40 2.15% 7.4% 0.804 12/15 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7 $13.86 3.89% 4.3% 0.045 11/30 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 19 $178.94 1.90% 11.6% 0.85 12/04 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 17 $125.28 1.18% 0.6% 0.3685 12/04 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 11 $57.42 2.79% 13.0% 0.4 12/04 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) 6 $38.69 1.24% 50.3% 0.12 12/04 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 10 $118.12 1.35% 20.8% 0.4 12/14 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 10 $112.30 2.23% 9.4% 0.625 12/04 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 11 $162.65 3.02% 15.3% 1.23 12/10 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 10 $105.30 1.82% 8.7% 0.48 12/04 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 10 $201.64 2.48% 7.8% 1.25 12/15 Friday, 20 November (Ex-Div Date 11/20) Moody's Corporation (MCO) 11 $290.63 0.77% 10.9% 0.56 12/14 MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) 10 $127.49 0.63% 3.6% 0.2 12/04 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 16 $52.44 4.27% 8.1% 0.56 12/18 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 11 $140.45 1.14% 15.0% 0.4 12/08

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

We are in the process of redesigning the format of this weekly article and hope to bring back the section highlighting one of the ex-div candidates soon. Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.