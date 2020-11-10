The offer comes after a former board member, with investment banking pedigree, believes the firm is pursuing a suboptimal strategy.

A reasonable premium to the recent share price as it falls far short of the trailing twelve-month high.

W. R. Grace & Co. is the target of a buyout offer at $60 per share.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) received a buyout offer from investment firm 40 North at $60 per share. The bid has already been refused. That's surprised me a little bit because that's a fast response. You would think it takes time to get the board together and review what a proposal really means. Also, the refusal press release included two investment advisors.

Why are they already loading up on investment advisors in Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (GS) and Moelis & Company LLC (MC). Here's a quote from the company in its response:

Given the Company's strong prospects and its ongoing review of the alternative opportunities available, Grace's Board of Directors unanimously believes that 40 North's $60 per share proposal significantly undervalues the Company and is not a basis for further discussion. The Grace Board remains open to all opportunities to maximize value for shareholders.

There are a lot of interesting things to say about this event. The firm that's bidding is a public equity platform within Standard Industries. Meaning, this isn't a typical private equity firm. It has also been W. R. Grace's largest shareholder at 15% for some time. Kathy Reiland, Head of Corporate Development & Strategy at Standard Industries, has been on the board of W. R. Grace.

Ms. Reiland oversees the Corporate Development & Strategy at Standard Industries. She used to be a Partner at Evercore Partners as well as Senior Managing Director and Head of International Joint Ventures Asia. Before that, Ms. Reiland was Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Asset Management at Evercore. Earlier in her career, she was a buy-side analyst at Alliance Bernstein.

When she left the board, this put pressure on the board, according to Bloomberg:

W.R. Grace director Kathleen Reiland resigning from the board puts pressure on the management team to address "lackluster performance" in the stock, analysts wrote. NOTE: GRA rose as much as 11% intraday, after Kathleen Reiland resigned from the board due to her disagreement with the Board regarding the Company's strategic direction Meanwhile, GRA's largest shareholder, 40 North Management LLC, raised its holding to 14.9% from 14%

CL King analyst David Silver noted that prior to joining GRA's Board, Reiland served as Head of Corporate Development and Strategy for 40 North Latitude Master Fund, which is currently the company's largest shareholder

Analysts view the bid as a lowball offer or intended to draw out other offers. Per Seeking Alpha:

Meanwhile, the buyout bid appears low and could be a tactic to draw a competing bid, Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo wrote earlier. 40 North's $60/share bid is 9.6x Baird's estimate for "normalized" adjusted EBITDA, Kallo says, seeing a more plausible offer of at least 12x EBITDA. According to Bloomberg, CL King analyst David Silver considers the potential for a deal between Grace and PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG), which he says trades at a significant discount to Grace, possibly helpful in a stock-for-stock merger of equals or other tax-efficient deal.

I can imagine Reiland would prefer W. R. Grace sells itself, and the board did not want to. The company's communicated strategy is to be looking for bolt-on and strategic acquisitions. Which investors are all too keenly aware, tends to work out as highly value destructive. Especially the dreaded strategic acquisition.

This is all speculation, but the board may have argued with Reiland about getting sold and thought a lot about valuation in the course of those discussions.

I'm not surprised the board doesn't want to sell at $60. After a recent spin-off, the remaining segments have solid and stable margins. It trades at a 10x free cash flow multiple. That seems at the lower end of the range. Something that's confirmed by the company's price chart over the past few years.

Panic in the market has abated. If truly panicked, boards will sign-off on the dumbest of prices. But when everything is calm, they aren't likely to sell below the trailing twelve month high, which is around $80:

Analysts see $72 as a plausible bid. The thing is, I'm not sure I love this bid by the investment firm. Sometimes they really do take companies private. Legendary activists Carl Icahn and Paul Singer have increasingly taken this step.

The company traded between $60 and $80 for years. The company is divided into two segments: Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies.

40 North is a fundamentally-based investment platform focused on public equities. The firm takes concentrated, long-term positions and leverages deep industry knowledge to create value for all stakeholders.

The firm is specialized in industrial firms, and that's where its portfolio is concentrated into. DowDuPont (NYSE:DD) is its largest portfolio holding.

What causes concern is that 40 North has only about $3.1 billion in assets under management. Also, it is a public equity-focused platform and already owns 15% of W. R. Grace.

The concentrated shareholder list gives me hope because many names can take an entrepreneurial approach with a company.

Data: Morningstar

Ultimately, I've concluded this is a very attractive speculation. I'm not 100% sure about the bid by 40 North. That could be a bluff. But Reitman has been at the board and an investment banker. Activists with investment banking resumes tend to get companies sold.

Given the funds' specialization and the board seat, it is hard to see her pressing the issue if she didn't think the company was deeply undervalued. Analysts have downgraded the company and revised estimates down hard. I think they can fight their way back up to $5.

Data by YCharts

Over the past three years, the company has traded at a median price-to-earnings multiple of 33x. You can argue the multiple should be a bit higher because a lower-quality business has been spun-off. But 33x seems plenty high to me. It implies a future median valuation of $120.

From $57.45 as I'm writing this (the price jumped pre-market), the upside is 4.4% to the bid. The upside is about 25% to analysts' estimates of a reasonable bid. There's ~39% upside to the trailing twelve months high. A price target below which it is hard to convince boards to let go. In a few years, the stock could double if it just hits the analyst estimates and continues to command a 33x multiple. The downside is about 30% to the undisturbed price at $40. But that seems an awfully long way down to me. Especially given the enthusiasm of the market around this bid. If this bid goes away, I'm not convinced it will drop all the way back down. Weighing everything, the outcome from here still seems pretty much skewed to the upside.

