This Monday morning, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their COVID vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in a phase III study. Markets soared with a sharp rotation from growth/large tech to value and cyclical stocks. The financials rallied strongly and vastly outperformed the benchmarks.

There is little doubt that for Citigroup (NYSE:C) an effective vaccine is a complete game-changer on a number of levels.

The key two areas are:

1) write-back of previously booked loan loss provisions;

2) the prospects of buybacks at well-below tangible book value.

Additionally, once travel and entertainment spend will start perking up, Citi's credit card business will begin to show signs of recovery with increased purchased sales and outstanding loans. I expect that in the interim, a skinny stimulus package will be worked out between Mr. McConnell and the President-elect to bridge the gap to the vaccine.

Make no mistake about it - a quicker return to normal is an absolute boon for Citigroup shares for a number of reasons.

Loan loss provisions

Under the new accounting standards known as CECL, banks are now required to recognize upfront expected lifetime losses on their assets. The extent of loan loss provisions is ascertained by each firm using proprietary models. The key inputs to the models, as one would expect, are the level of GDP and unemployment rates. Citi has been extraordinarily conservative in its provisioning policy as can be seen from the Q3'2020 earnings report:

As can be seen from above, Citi has already provided a total of ~$29 billion of loan loss provisions. The numbers are staggering and include 7 percent of its Global Consumer Bank assets and ~11.5 percent of outstanding credit card balances. Notably, Citi has also incorporated an incremental $3.1 billion as an additional buffer for economic uncertainty or otherwise, if their projected macroeconomic scenarios end up worse than forecast in the models.

And as you can see from above, the assumptions around unemployment appear conservative as well. Specifically, calling out an 8.7 percent unemployment rate in the U.S. during Q4'2020, whereas the latest headline unemployment rate is already at 6.9 percent.

As is and even without a near-term vaccine, I fully expect that several billions of provisions will be written-back in 2021 boosting reported earnings. And that is a huge tailwind for the stock. Furthermore, with the advent of the vaccine, the macroeconomic trajectory may improve substantially in 2021 delivering additional upside when it comes to a reversal of loan provisions.

The buyback narrative

I discussed this topic at length in a recent article. I recommend that you read the article for a fuller context. In a nutshell, though, the Fed will be releasing the COVID19 CCAR stress-tests sometimes in December 2020. The scenarios are not overly demanding from Citigroup's perspective and it should be able to pass with flying the colors. The December CCAR scenarios are shown below:

Citi tends to do well in the CCAR tests and as I pointed out, in this article, Citi has probably found a creative way to "game" the Global Markets Shock Scenario as well.

The Fed didn't clarify how the upcoming CCAR cycle will be used. The obvious inference is that it will be determinative in whether to allow banks to resume buybacks, possibly as early as Q1 2021.

One should not under-estimate the importance of buybacks to Citigroup in the form of excess capital delivered to shareholders. It has been a lynchpin of the investment thesis in the stock. Over the last 5 years or so, Citi has reduced its share count from ~3.2 billion to approximately ~2.1 billion. In the next few years, it can feasibly get its share count to as low as ~1 billion.

The risk to the thesis

The key risk of course is that the vaccine announcement is a false dawn.

In other words, it is proven as ineffective perhaps due to safety issues, longevity of protection, and/or mutations. There is also a significant logistical challenge to produce and deliver the vaccine at scale. Any setbacks in respect of the above will likely put the shares under pressure.

At this stage and given valuation - I very much like the risk/reward on offer.

Final thoughts

Citi is strongly leveraged to economic recovery. This is equally applicable to top-line revenues (e.g. credit cards spends) as well as mitigating outsized loan loss provisions.

Currently, the 2021 consensus earnings forecast looks way off.

I fully expect Citi to deliver a normalized EPS in excess of $7 for 2021 (which equates to >9 percent return on the tangible book) with substantial additional upside due to loan loss provisions write-backs.

But the key catalyst to drive the share price higher than $60 will be the reinstitution of the buyback program. I expect this to be on the cards as early as Q1'2021 and the news of the vaccine just made this so much more likely.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to be notified of additional articles on banks, special situations and conviction ideas, scroll up and click "Follow". IP Banking Research coverage includes U.S., UK, Asian and European banks, as well as other special situations, deep value and conviction ideas.