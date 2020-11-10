On Wednesday, November 6, 2020, diversified Texan midstream company EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. The midstream sector has been quite plagued by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and EnLink Midstream's recent performance in the market has certainly reflected this. The market did appear to be reasonably impressed with these results, though, as it sent the company's common unit price skyrocketing in the trading session following the results. This performance was in spite of the fact that EnLink Midstream failed to meet the revenue expectations of its analysts on the top-line, but it did beat their earnings estimate. Despite the strong performance over the past day or so, the company's common unit price does remain in the low single digits, which is quite frequently a sign that the market has lost faith in the company. Therefore, let us take a look and see if its fears are justified.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from EnLink Midstream's third quarter 2020 earnings results:

EnLink Midstream reported total revenues of $928.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 34.06% decline over the $1.4080 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported gross operating expenses of $379.0 million in the current quarter. This represents a 7.22% decline over the $408.5 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

EnLink Midstream's gathering & transportation operation handled an average of 923.400 billion BTU of natural gas per day in the most recent quarter. This represents a substantial 22.89% increase over the 751.400 billion BTU of natural gas per day that the unit averaged last year.

The company reported reported a distributable cash flow of $177.7 million in the reporting quarter. This represents a 5.65% increase over the $168.2 million that it reported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

EnLink Midstream reported a net income of $39.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. This compares rather favorably to the $37.5 million net income that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

One thing that we have been seeing from a lot of midstream companies over the past few quarters is that their financial results were generally worse than what they reported a year ago. That was due to the direct effects of the pandemic, which reduced the demand for refined products and caused both crude oil production and prices to fall. We can see this in EnLink Midstream's results, although the company has surprisingly held up reasonably well. As we can see above, the company's revenue and gross margin (analogous to gross profit) both declined year over year, but most other measures of financial performance actually improved.

One of the reasons for the weakness in revenues and gross margins was that the company's volumes of transported resources were generally lower than in the prior-year quarter. This was largely expected due to the regions that the company operates in. As briefly mentioned in the introduction, EnLink Midstream primarily operates in Texas, although it also has infrastructure in Oklahoma and Louisiana:

Source: EnLink Midstream

These are generally considered to be among the most resource-rich basins in the United States. The Permian basin in particular has been at the heart of the North American energy boom over the past decade. Unfortunately, this also creates some problems for EnLink as a result of the current much lower crude oil prices. This has caused many operators in the region to cut back on their drilling & completions activity in order to conserve capital. This is partly because of the fact that the world is currently oversupplied with crude oil and the fact that it is very expensive to produce in North America's shale plays, as I explained in an earlier article. This has made it overall more attractive in many cases to keep the oil in the ground than produce it. The fact that less crude oil is being produced in the Permian and other basins means that there is less need for companies like EnLink to transport it away.

It is perhaps surprising then that EnLink Midstream saw its volumes of gathered and processed natural gas increase year over year. In fact, this was one of the only areas in which the company did see its volumes increase over the period. The reason that it is surprising is that the Permian basin is generally targeted for crude oil. This differentiates it significantly from a region like the Marcellus shale in which companies specifically go there in the search for natural gas. Rather natural gas is produced in this area generally as an afterthought because most wells contain both substances. The company unfortunately did not say why natural gas gathering volumes in the Permian were up over the period, especially because crude volumes in the same area were actually down both quarter over quarter and year over year.

Another factor that worked in the company's favor is the fact that natural gas processing volumes in the Permian were also higher than both in the second quarter of this year and in the prior-year quarter:

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Natural Gas Processing (MMBtu/day) 929,900 896,100 798,200

This is somewhat easier to explain, though. During the third quarter, the company brought the Tiger natural gas processing plant online as scheduled. The Tiger natural gas plant is capable of processing approximately 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, which brings the company's total processing capacity in the Permian basin to 1.1 billion cubic feet per day. This naturally has a positive impact on the company's revenues and profits from the region since it is able to charge money for the use of this incremental processing capacity that it obviously could not before. It also expands the range of services that it is able to provide to its customers. Natural gas processing is an essential service that midstream companies provide because natural gas that comes out of a well is ridding with various impurities that need to be removed before the natural gas can be sold. As EnLink's new facility increases the amount of natural gas that can be handled by one supplier, this could both improve the attractiveness of EnLink Midstream compared to its peers for its customers as well as allow EnLink to collect some of the money that was previously going to one of its competitors for processing services.

As just noted, though, the improvement in Permian natural gas volumes was the real highlight here. The company saw its volumes decline in nearly every other area in which it operates, although they were still generally better than what it experienced in the second quarter:

Source: EnLink Midstream

EnLink's overall business model is similar to a toll road in that it generally charges a fee for every unit of either liquids or gas that moves through its network. Thus, a decline in volumes will usually result in a decrease in revenues. That is exactly what we saw in this quarter, and it was overall in line with what most of the company's peers experienced. As we can clearly see above, though, this reduction in revenues did not coincide with a reduction in cash flows. EnLink Midstream credits this to a focus on cost reductions that the company implemented over the past year. This is certainly not unique to EnLink as many midstream companies have been looking for ways to reduce their expenses in order to try and maintain cash flows despite lower revenues. We can see the impact of this on EnLink's operating expenses, which fell from $119.2 million a year ago to $94.3 million in the most recent quarter. Naturally, that means that more of the company's revenues were able to make their way down to the bottom line.

The company has not only been devoted towards reducing its operating costs. Prior to the pandemic, many upstream companies were very optimistic about delivering production growth in areas such as the Permian basin and other shale plays. This was driving a need for midstream companies to construct new infrastructure to handle all of this new production. As already discussed though, when the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant economic shutdowns drove down oil prices, these companies scrapped these plans and started slashing production in bids to survive. As a result of this, there was suddenly no longer a need for the infrastructure that these midstream companies were planning to build. Thus, midstream companies started deferring or canceling some of their planned projects and reducing their own capital spending. EnLink Midstream was no exception to this as it reduced its planned capital spending by 67% in 2020 from 2019 levels. This reduced the company's capital expenditures from $650 million last year to a maximum of $250 million this year:

Source: EnLink Midstream

As we can see, EnLink Midstream plans to reduce this spending even further next year. This should have a positive effect on the company's cash flow. This is critical because ultimately it is the company's cash flow that determines its ability to maintain the distribution, which is something that most investors in companies like this usually value. We will discuss this more in a few minutes. In addition to helping the company reserve its cash flow, it does not really make sense to spend money on infrastructure that nobody wants to use so there is a practical aspect here too.

In various previous articles, I mentioned that midstream companies like EnLink are generally insulated from commodity price fluctuations. This is because of the "toll road" business model that these companies use. While some midstream activities, like natural gas processing, are impacted somewhat by commodity prices, for the most part it is volumes that matter and not the actual value of the resources. As we have shown throughout this article, though, volumes can be directly impacted by prices because upstream producers have a tendency to reduce production if prices fall too far. In order to protect themselves against the inevitable revenue declines that accompany this, the midstream company will provide its serves to its customers under long-term contracts that include minimum volume commitments, which is a minimum quantity of resources that the customer must send through the pipelines or pay for anyway. Thus, while this protection is not absolute (since volumes can still decline up to a minimum specified level), it does still provide the midstream company with a minimum baseline and prevents volumes from falling too far. EnLink Midstream conducts its business the same way. However, there is still a certain amount of counterparty risk here since these contracts are not worth very much if the customer cannot remain solvent. As I have pointed out in the past, there is a risk that many shale operators will not be able to survive the current conditions, although this risk is not quite as great as it was last Spring. Thus, it may be a good idea to have a look at EnLink Midstream's counterparties so we can determine what that risk is. Here is the basic summary:

Source: EnLink Midstream

As we can see, fully 85% of EnLink Midstream's customers are either investment-grade or have provided some type of secured collateral. This is nice to see because these companies are not especially likely to default or otherwise run into financial trouble. This is because investment-grade companies typically have very high quality and strong balance sheets that should be able to weather through challenging industry conditions like what we are facing now. These companies also generally want to protect their reputations so they will likely seek to avoid contract defaults if at all possible in order to prevent the potential for future problems when they seek to enter into new contracts if they have a reputation for violating them. Overall then, the company's cash flows do appear to be secure.

As mentioned earlier in the article, EnLink Midstream's unit price has been absolutely devastated by the market ever since the pandemic started. As we can see here, the common units are down 48.92% year-to-date:

This has had the effect of pushing up the company's distribution yield to a very impressive 12.93%. This is the sort of level that implies that the market believes that the distribution will be cut. If so, that would follow a series of two distribution cuts that the company has already made this year:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Thus, we should analyze the risks of this. The easiest way to do that is to have a look at the company's distributable cash flow, which theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the common unitholders. As already mentioned, EnLink reported a distributable cash flow of $177.7 million in the current quarter, which was actually an improvement over the prior-year quarter. The company only pays out $46.4 million in quarterly distributions though, giving it a very impressive 3.82x coverage ratio. Clearly then, the company is easily able to cover its distribution with room to spare. There does not seem to be any risk of another distribution cut here.

In conclusion, EnLink Midstream has been severely punished by the market so far this year. This is likely a combination of the overall fear that the market currently has towards anything in the traditional energy sector as well as the fact that the company has cut its distribution twice. This is actually making it look fairly appealing right now, though, since cash flows have held up remarkably well in the current environment and EnLink certainly appears to be taking the steps that it needs to in order to survive. The 12.93% yield is very well covered and there is a very real potential that it will be increased as the market recovers. Overall then, there appears to be an opportunity for both capital gains and a high yield here once the market recognizes this company's potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ENLC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on November 7. Subscribers have had since that time to review and act.