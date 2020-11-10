While Duluth was growing its top line at a fast rate, driven mostly by new store openings, earnings went flat to down and profit margins suffered.

Duluth Holdings (DLTH) is a specialty retailer that sells casual, workwear, and accessories exclusively in its own retail and online channels. The company started trading on the markets in 2015 and quickly caught the attention of the Street due to its high growth story. However, after reaching a peak of approximately $34 per share in 2016, Duluth’s stock price has been underperforming.

The stock’s underperformance can be mostly related to contracting value multiples. High growth rates caused excitement among investors, which inflated expectations. The market has paid on average about 30x earnings for Duluth

While Duluth was growing its top line at a fast rate, driven mostly by new store openings; earnings went flat to down and profit margins suffered. It was clear that the company was growing too fast but failing to create shareholder value. Now, management has changed its growth strategy to focus on profits and margin expansion, which we believe is the right path for sustainable growth. That said, the changing message caused multiples to deflate, going from an average P/E multiple of 37x in 2016 to an average P/E multiple of 23x in 2019, a contraction of 38%. The stock price, before the pandemic broke out, lost 32% as multiples deflated.

We are in a “wait and see” approach. The emphasis on profitability by management is positive but is going to hurt growth in the short term. With the company trading at 20x forward earnings, there is optimism embedded in the share price, as retail rebounds from the depth of the pandemic. That said, on a short-term basis, margins are going to remain depressed as the company clears out old inventory, and shipping surcharges hit the income statement due to the increase of e-commerce in the retail industry. Paying 20x earnings for a business that had trouble growing profitably plus the added risk of COVID and the increased number of cases across the country doesn’t give us a big enough margin of safety.

The Big Picture

Duluth’s top-line growth has been impressive. From 2015 to 2019, revenues grew from $232 million to $615 million, or a 4-year CAGR of 27.5%. During the same time period, store count grew from 6 stores by the time the company went public, to 58 by the end of 2019. It is important to note that Duluth started as a small catalog and online retailer, opening its first retail store in 2010. Catalog and online sales (direct sales) in 2014 accounted for approximately 90% of total revenues and Duluth’s primary target market was men. Today, direct sales account for approximately 57% of total sales while retail sales account for 43%. The company also diversified its product mix, expanding its catalog to women’s clothing which now accounts for 26% of total sales and is the fastest-growing segment.

That said, growth took a toll on the company’s profitability profile, coinciding with the start of the aggressive store expansion strategy. Gross margins reached a high of 57% in 2016 and declined to 53% by 2019. From 2016 to 2019, the store count grew from 14 to 58. Disclosed in the annual reports, the decrease in gross margins was “primarily driven by additional global promotions and clearance activity.”

To fund new store expansion and working capital needs, the company used a combination of debt and cash from operations. The company ended its last quarter with approximately $95 million in net debt and approximately $6 million in annualized interest expense, however, interest coverage at 4x is plenty.

The negative impact of growth can be seen in the operating income line in the income statement. From 2016 to 2019, operating income decreased from $35 million to $28 million, a decrease of 20%, while revenues grew 63% during the same period.

Margins to remain pressured

From a top-line perspective, the company had a solid performance even when COVID was at its peak. For example, the company reported Q1 sales (March to May) down just 3% for the quarter compared to the prior-year period. For Q2, sales were up 12.6% compared to the prior year. However, gross margins in both quarters were down. During Q1, the company saw gross margins decrease to 47.6% compared to 53.3% in the prior-year first quarter, while Q2 gross margins saw a decline of 30 basis points to 52.8% from the prior year. Unlike other retailers, Duluth accounts for its store expenses (ex. rent) under SG&A and not under COGS. Therefore, the decrease in margins was not caused by store deleverage but increased promotional activity and clearance events.

Looking at the balance sheet as of February 2, 2020, the company had $147 million in its inventory balance, an increase of 52% compared to the prior year. Duluth ended its second quarter with $167 million in inventories, up 46% to last year but showing a sequential decrease from Q1 levels, which were up 68%. Management expects continued heavy discounting to clear over-inventory positions, targeting year-end inventories to be flat. That translates to gross margin pressure in the coming quarter:

With end-of-season inventory still higher than ideal, we anticipate continued discounting into the third quarter, which will pressure gross margin. – Q2 call

There is also the short-term headwind of increased shipping cost as carriers are experiencing bottlenecks due to the surge in e-commerce. The expected impact is another 100 to 200 basis points of added costs:

But I would expect the cost associated with at least what we're hearing here in these early stages from a percentage of direct sales, we could be saying 100 to 200 basis points of added cost to make sure that we can get all the goods to the customer's home in time. – Q2 call

That said, getting rid of old inventory should lead the way to better profit margins down the road, as the company adjusts its inventory position to meet current trends and products can be sold at full price. Aiding the process is the implementation of a new data warehouse tool that tracks the customer’s path through Duluth's online channel. The company would then be able to target customers with products that could incentivize them to buy again.

The Bottom Line

When Duluth became a public company, management had a goal of reaching 100 stores. At the end of Q2, Duluth had a total store count of 64.

Even before the pandemic, store growth was put on hold. Now, with the pandemic, we believe it would take a while before management decides to commit more capital for store expansion. The company is now rethinking its growth strategy plan:

This is a good year to sort of take a pause and really rethink our business model in terms of where do the stores fit into the omnichannel approach. – Q2 call

We believe Duluth took the right decision to put a hold on exponential growth, to concentrate on profitability. After all, growing the top line at double-digit rates didn’t create shareholder value.

With growth put on hold, and margins likely to remain pressured for a few more quarters, we believe paying 20x forward earnings for the company to be risky. There is no margin of safety and not much room for error. We are neutral on Duluth.

