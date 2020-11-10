Boyar Value Group On The Hidden Value Of IAC

Summary

  • Boyar discusses their firms history and how they look for stocks with hidden assets.
  • The firm likes both MSGS and MSGS; they believe the assets are solid and investors overly discount James Dolan.
  • IAC and ANGI are two other favorites; IAC has a great track record, and ANGI could explode as it successfully monetizes.

Jonathan Boyar and Shrey Patel from the Boyar Value Group discuss their firm's background and their process for finding stocks trading for less than private market value. Then, we dive deep intro four of their favorite stocks: MSGE (owns Madison Square Garden), MSGS (the Knicks and Rangers), IAC (Barry Diller's holding company), and ANGI (homeadvisor + angie's list). Topics include why James Dolan isn't as bad a manager as you think, why MSGE's Sphere expansion might not be a disaster, IAC's pending Vimeo spinoff, and what the market is missing on ANGI.

Chapters

  • 0:00 - Intro
  • 1:20 - Boyar Group Background
  • 3:30 - 2008's market versus 2020's
  • 6:10 - Why MSGS trades for less than its parts
  • 18:30 - Why do value investors love IAC?
  • 20:30 - ANGI bull case
  • 36:20 - Why IAC is spinning Vimeo
  • 42:50 - What IAC sees in MGM
  • 47:45 - Plans for IAC's huge cash balance
  • 51:15 - Thoughts on IAC's management and succession plan
  • 54:05 - Thoughts on IAC's other businesses

Andrew Walker is a portfolio manager at Rangeley Capital LLC with a focus on small cap special situations investments. He's also the founder of https://yetanothervalueblog.substack.com/ and the Yet Another Value podcast
Disclosure: I am/we are long IAC, ANGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

