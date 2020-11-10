Extended Stay America, Inc.'s (STAY) CEO Bruce Haase On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 8:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Ballew - Vice President, Investor Relations

Bruce Haase - Chief Executive Officer

David Clarkson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dave Katz - Jefferies

Anthony Powell - Barclays Capital

Chad Beynon - Macquarie Group

Stephen Grambling - Goldman Sachs

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Smedes Rose - Citigroup

Michael Balesario - Baird

Thomas Allen - Morgan Stanley

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:03] Greetings and welcome to the extended Stay America third quarter 2020 earnings call at this time, all participants are in listen only mode a question and answer session. We'll follow the formal presentation if anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please. Press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Rob Ballew Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rob Ballew

[00:00:34] Good morning and welcome to Extended Stay America third quarter 2020 conference call. The third quarter earnings release and an accompanying presentation are available on the investor relations portion of our website at EFH Dotcom, which you can access directly at about a dotcom. The company presentation is supplemental data on recent trends in comparison to recent industry and segment results. Joining me on the call this morning are Bruce Haase, Chief Executive Officer, and David Clarkson, Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks by Bruce and David, there will be a question and answer session. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of our discussions today will contain forward looking statements, including the discussion of our fourth quarter and 2020 outlook and expectations regarding the covid-19 pandemic. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements made today speak only as of today. The factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward looking statements are discussed in our form. 10K SCC on February 26 2020 and our form Tenke filed yesterday with the CDC. In addition, on today's call, we were certain non-cash measures, more information regarding these Ngonyama measures, including Reconciliation's, the most comparable gap measures for including the earnings release information. Q Filed yesterday with the S.E.C. We also referred to read part index, which refers to a percentage score calculated by comparing redclaw on a comparable System-Wide basis to an aggregate read part of a group of competing hotels, generally in the same market based on a weighted average individual property results. With that, I'll turn it over to Bruce.

Bruce Haase

[00:02:09] Thanks, Rob. And good morning, everyone. I'm very proud of our performance during the quarter as we beat not only our own expectations, but outperformed all industry and competitive benchmarks. Our comparable system wide rev par decline fourteen point seven percent, a significant improvement from both the decline in the second quarter and we exceeded the guidance we provided in early August, our third quarter year over year, our performance was more than 20 points better than the mid priced extended stay segment.

[00:02:42] And we also gained more than 30 points of our index compared to our comp said. This performance was driven by the strength of our singular focus on the extended stay segment. We are a pure play on extended stay and we believe that to be a significant competitive advantage. Extended stay revenue generated from our proprietary distribution channels. Our website and our call centers increased slightly year over year in the third quarter, despite declines in ADR across the board and some very difficult market conditions in some of our largest markets during the pandemic. Our relative performance improves each month during the third quarter, and occupancy has been running close to 2019 levels since early August. While some of our verticals have been hurt, such as it consulting pre openings and events and ADR is is down across the country. Our field sales and operations teams have demonstrated strong performance from important verticals such as construction, supply chain and medical workers, while also developing new customer segments. Third quarter adjusted EPS of one hundred and twelve point seven dollars million increased by nearly 40 million dollars compared to the previous quarter, coming in well ahead of our expectations and guidance. And as a result, we generated more than 60 million dollars in free cash flow during the quarter. Our strong performance was driven by motivated and engaged associates at all levels throughout this company, our nearly 8000 associates have rallied around our mission to serve our core extended stay guests.

[00:04:26] And as a result of the efforts of our associates, we were able to pay our front line management bonuses, increase the wages of our front line hourly field employees, and continue to hire in many areas of the country. Unheard of today in this industry, all while maintaining strong cost control at our hotels and at the corporate office. Thank you, colleagues, for your hard work and dedication this quarter. Debated and engaged employees focused on a common set of goals, drive strong performance. The numbers bear this out for extended stay America, as we have nearly doubled our social engagement and Glassdoor scores from a few years ago, engaged associates in more satisfied customers, which, in addition to our other operational initiatives, have resulted in a nearly 25 percent improvement in our social media scores and large increases in our net promoter scores this quarter. As social media scores and NPS are highly correlated with Redpath, we are taking strong action to build upon these improvements to the long term with initiatives such as our recently launched Quality Assurance Program. During the third quarter, we not only successfully managed through the pandemic, but we also continued to invest in the future of the company and the EFA brand.

[00:05:52] Given the relative performance during the pandemic, we sometimes asked about the company's prospects for the post pandemic period that we all hope will be coming sooner rather than later. I believe investors should not consider our recent strong performance to be something that will fade when the pandemic ends, but something that will instead become the basis for improved performance. Post pandemic improved, of course, not only from current levels of profitability, but also improves relative to our pre pandemic performance. A recent performance during the pandemic demonstrates the depth of the extended stay market in the midst of the current disruption of the lodging industry. We've been able to operate at nearly 80 percent occupancy, and when the pandemic ends, most of those current demand drivers will remain. But we'll add back additional sources of higher rate of demand, like various consulting customers and driven business and corporate business in a seven to 29 day rate segment that should allow us to maintain higher occupancy at a higher rate, which we believe will translate into improved profitability. The depth and power of the extended statement and its related industry leading profit margins is something I not believe we fully accept prepend. With that in mind, we are taking steps with our revenue generation platform that are not only driving our current relative outperformance, but which I believe will take the company to new levels of performance when the pandemic and.

[00:07:29] Improving our commercial engine and our core hotel operations is one of our highest areas of value creation opportunity. We have made substantial progress on both of those fronts, upgrading talent in many positions, implementing new strategies to improve our call center and our Web site, and continuing to remain focused on driving core extended state customers into our hotels. These efforts are already paying off. Revenue from our proprietary channels in the third quarter was nearly flat compared to the same period in 2013, and we saw the largest single month's revenue generated by our website, S8, in the company's history during the month of July. And for the month of September, revenue from extending state gas was up seven percent with extended, say, occupancy up 18 percent compared to 2019, largely offsetting a 40 percent drop in transit revenue. This production from our commercial engine is unprecedented, and I think it highlights how unique our value proposition is to both franchises and to our shareholders. Extended Stay America will deliver strong results in good times as well as bad. It's important to note that we've achieved a strong third quarter results despite difficult market conditions and our highest report markets, and we expect to gain further traction in these markets return to normal. And with our lead operating model, increases in revenue will flow to the bottom line at a high rate driving EBITDA and margin.

[00:09:08] Going forward, we expect to build shareholder value not only by improved performance of our own hotels, but also by growing the number of hotel properties operating under the FAA clag through franchising. And we also have a strong focus on creating value by curating our own hotel portfolio. We've made progress in the third quarter, further developing our asset segmentation strategy for our owned assets. We also made progress during the quarter, further developing our asset segmentation strategy for our great assets as we strive to maximize the value of our work to more proactive asset management. We'll be targeting renovation investment in those assets with the highest potential to drive above market performance. And in those instances where one of our hotels is more valuable for a higher and better use by a non hotel investor, we will seek to realize that excess value for our shareholders. Simply put, our asset disposition strategy is to strategically curate the portfolio of assets that we can transact at multiple significantly above the company's current trading levels. This is made possible by the fact that we have assets in hotels located in irreplaceable premium locations. In addition to our operating performance, we believe the value inherent in our portfolio is another source of shareholder value that is unappreciated by the market today. We will further quantify these disposition opportunities and expect to share some more on this important strategy in 2020 one.

[00:10:50] We continue to work to facilitate our shift to an asset light unit growth strategy through franchising, upgrading talent in that group and adding more resources to support the franchising system. I truly believe that extended Stay America has the most compelling value proposition in the industry today, both for developers that want to build new extended stay hotels, as well as owners of existing extended stay product that may wish to convert the awareness of the FSA brand and our singular focus on the extended stay segment and everything we do, coupled with our proven prototype and our industry leading performance through the pandemic positions us to be the leading extended stay franchise or in the industry where the lodging industry lending environment is not favorable to new construction development. At the moment, we continue to see strong interest among developers for the future and significant activity with respect to conversion from competing brands. We expect to close additional conversion opportunities into the USA brand during the fourth quarter, discussions with future and existing franchises remain very productive, and I strongly believe that once the financial markets improve, we'll be able to deliver on significant brand growth through franchising. And finally, we remain committed to a balanced capital allocation strategy. The strength of our model and our strong cash flows allows us to invest in the business, repay debt and return capital to shareholders.

[00:12:26] This quarter, we generated more than 60 million dollars in free cash flow, repaid all amounts outstanding under our three hundred and fifty dollars million revolver while continuing to invest in the business and maintain our hotels, while others in the industry defer capital and significantly trimmed staff that may damage their long term growth prospects. David will focus more on cash flow in just a few moments. As I said in the last quarter, despite the challenges in the lodging environment, I'm convinced more than ever that our unique business model, the talent and extensive segment, specific industry experience of our team, strength of our corporate culture, will all lead to significant growth and value creation opportunities for S.A in the coming years. I am confident that we can continue to outperform during these difficult times, fully participate in better times when they arrive, execute our growth plans and create significant shareholder value in the process. The best days for this company are ahead of us, which of course includes growing adjusted EBITDA to twenty nineteen levels and beyond in the years to come. And now I'll turn the call over to David, who I am thrilled has assumed even greater responsibilities in our senior leadership team as our new Chief Financial Officer, David will discuss our third quarter results, our fourth quarter guidance, in addition to some further details on our dividend. David?

David Clarkson

[00:14:01] Thank you, Bruce. Although I am a long standing stay veteran and have had the opportunity over the years to interact with many of the people listening to this call, I'd like to start off with this as my first call as CFO of extended Stay America by thanking Bruce and the boards for their support. I'm honored and I look forward to continuing to work with our investors and analysts, enhancing shareholder value through the execution of our business strategies, improving our organization and continuing to strengthen our already strong processes and controls. I would like to thank my team and colleagues for the smooth transition and hard work over the last several months. In the third quarter, comparable system wide Rev Par declined fourteen point seven percent due to the covid-19 pandemic compared to the same period in 2019, driven by a thirteen point seven percent decline in ADR, as well as a 100 basis point decline in occupancy. Comparable system wide rev par improved throughout the quarter, with Jilli down approximately 19 percent August, down 14 percent in September, down 10 percent. Both August and September benefited from the shift and strength of Labor Day, about 200 basis points of the ADR decline, with the result of a shift in mix to longer state guests with another 300 basis points resulting from larger occupancy declines in higher rated markets relative to the lower rated non top 25 markets. The decrease in part during the third quarter was driven by a 40 percent decrease in nightly transient revenue and a 12 percent decrease in our weekly revenue, partially offset by a five percent increase in our monthly plus business.

[00:15:40] In total, our core extended state revenue saw a slight increase in the quarter, highlighting the strength of our commercial engine and our unique focus on this segment of the industry. For the first nine months of 2020 comparable system, white paper declined sixteen point nine percent, driven by a twelve point nine percent decrease in ADR. Revenue from third party channels declined 44 percent during the quarter, predominantly for Mata's EFH Channel saw revenue declines of only three percent and in the month of September actually increased three percent, again, highlighting the strength of our commercial engine. The companies rev par index increased over 33 percent year over year to 129 in the third quarter, with relative gains in both occupancy and rate. We believe we will continue to see very strong rev par index scores compared to 2013 levels for many years to come. Hotel operating margin declined six hundred fifty basis points in the third quarter to forty seven point three percent, compared to the same period in 2009. However, this represented 560 basis point increase from the second quarter. The decrease in margin was driven by decreased company owned Hotel Rafaat, an increase in charges related to guest nonpayment and PPY expenses for our Field Associates. This was partially offset by decreases in marketing expense, largely Ottey commissions room expense and a slight decrease in labor costs, even with occupancy nearly flat.

[00:17:13] Hotel operating margin for the first nine months of the year declined 780 basis points to forty five point one percent, showcasing that even in the worst event in industry history, we can maintain very high operating margins. Corporate overhead expense, excluding share based compensation and transaction costs, was twenty one point five dollars million in the third quarter of 2020 adjusted for severance costs, overhead was approximately flat compared to the third quarter of 2013. That EBITDA in the third quarter was one hundred twelve point seven dollars million and nearly 40 million dollar increase sequentially and well above our expectations as we saw strong improvements in our part change year over year as the quarter advanced. This was down from one hundred fifty six point three dollars million a year ago. However, the decline in adjusted EBITDA during the quarter compared to the prior year was driven by a decline in Rafah, partially offset by three and a half percent decrease in comparable property level expenses. That EBITDA for the first nine months of the year was two hundred eighty four point eight dollars million, compared to four hundred twenty six point three dollars million in the first nine months of 2019. Net interest expense during the quarter decreased by four point two dollars million to thirty two point three dollars million, due to a lower LIBOR rate and transaction financing costs in the third quarter of 2013 related to the sale of senior unsecured notes.

[00:18:41] The company had an income tax benefit of approximately seven point one dollars million in the third quarter, compared to ten point five dollars million in income tax expense in the same period of 2019. Adjusted FFO per diluted per share declined twenty five point nine percent in the third quarter to forty cents per share, compared to 54 cents in the same period in 2019. This decline in adjusted FFO per diluted per share was driven by a decline in comparable system. Wide revenue are partially offset by an income tax benefit, reduced hotel operating expenses and a reduction in shares. Outstanding adjusted FFO per diluted per share for the first nine months of 2020 was 88 cents, compared to a dollar 43 in the first nine months of 2019. The company had net income of thirty one point five dollars million during the quarter, compared to net income of fifty three point two dollars million in the same period of 2013. The decrease in net income was driven by a decline in comparable systemwide are partially offset by a decrease in hotel operating expenses and an income tax benefit. The company had a net income of thirty point six dollars million for the first nine months of 2020 compared to net income of one hundred and forty one point three dollars million for the same period in 2019.

[00:20:02] Adjusted per share, income per diluted per share in the quarter was 19 cents compared to income of 33 cents in the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in Rafah, as well as increased depreciation, partially offset by an income tax benefit, lower hotel operating expenses and a reduction in shares outstanding. Adjusted per share, income per diluted per share for the first nine months of 2020 was 22 cents, compared to 81 cents in the same period in 2019. The company ended the third quarter with 396 million dollars in cash and restricted cash and total debt outstanding of two point seven dollars billion, due in part to the company's significantly improved operating position with the company currently generating positive cash flow. Since June, we repaid the three hundred and fifty million dollars outstanding under our revolver in the third quarter. Excluding this repayment, our cash position increased by approximately 64 million dollars, even with significant CapEx investments during the quarter. Our primary use of free cash flow in the near and medium term will be to ensure sufficient liquidity is maintained, invest in our core business and prudently return capital to shareholders. Capital expenditures in the third quarter totaled thirty nine point six dollars million, including two point nine dollars million for renovation capital and sixteen point seven dollars million for new hotel development. The company opened one new purpose built EASA during the quarter, while a franchisee converted one hotel to the FSA banner during the quarter.

[00:21:39] As a reminder, after we complete the on balance sheet hotels in process, we expect to grow unit count predominantly, if not exclusively, through franchise growth rather than through on balance sheet development. Our total pipeline stood at 65 hotels at the end of the third quarter, and as Bruce mentioned, we expect several conversions from franchisee's in the fourth quarter, the FSA banner. RF power friends have been quite consistent over the last six weeks or so running down versus last year between 11 percent and 14 percent nearly every week. Our expectation is those trends will continue and that our fourth quarter compatible system wide rev par will decline between 11 and 15 percent compared to the same period of twenty nineteen. This is a wider range than we typically provide, but feel it is appropriate, given the general economic and travel uncertainty, including the increasing number of cold cases, we expect adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter to be between 78 and 88 million dollars. For the full year 2020, we expect comparable system wide declines between 15 and a half in 16 and a half percent and adjusted EBITDA between 363 and three hundred seventy three dollars million, we expect capital expenditures for the year to be between 170 and 190 million dollars as we deferred slightly less maintenance than previously planned as a result of our stronger performance.

[00:23:04] We have lowered our net interest expense estimate to 130 million dollars due to lower livor rates and the revolver pay down at DSH hospitality and modestly increased our depreciation expense expectations for the year to between two hundred three and two hundred six million dollars. The company did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter and our current total outstanding remaining authorization for share repurchases remains one hundred one point one dollars million. Yesterday, the board of Extended Stay America Inc declared a cash dividend of one cent per share payable on December 8th, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 24th, 2020. This will mark the third consecutive quarter of a distribution of one cent per share. EFH hospitality will, of course, continue to ensure it meets its requirements, and we'll also continue to seek to minimize income taxes for the consolidated enterprise, including distributions to shareholders of at least 90 percent of its taxable income. Accordingly, the company expects to make it catch up distribution in the first quarter of 2020 one, we are pleased to be in a position to return capital to our shareholders and expect the range of this cash up distribution in early 2021 will be between 15 cents and 20 cents per share. The final amount will vary depending on the final taxable income and DSH hospitality and is subject to the approval of the board operator. Let's now go to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:24:35] Thank you, if you would like to ask a question, please, press star one on your telephone keypad, a confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question, too. In the interest of time, please limit to one question and one follow up question, then rejoin the queue for any additional questions. You may press star two. If you'd like to remove your question from the queue for participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star. One moment, please, while we poll for questions. Your first question comes from the line of David Katz with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Dave Katz

[00:25:26] Hi, good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking my question. I wanted to sort of get into the a bit deeper into the notion of unit growth and, you know, talk about sort of the key, you know, benefits, barriers, issues and risks around, you know, conversions, which, you know, is sort of topical across the industry. And, you know, whether that's those are financial or sort of practical execution, you know, opportunities that you have.

Bruce Haase

[00:26:02] Sure, yeah. Thanks, David. Happy to answer that question. Thanks for your interest. You know, in terms of unit growth, as we've stated, you know, we're working through our pipeline of on balance sheet development. We opened a new hotel in Tampa.

[00:26:17] I think just yesterday and will be opening some more and working through that pipeline, but on balance sheet development over the coming months.

[00:26:25] So we really are shifting, you know, to a franchise development, you know, new strategy. You know, our timing is difficult right now with the pandemic. Obviously, you know, we believe we have an extremely strong value proposition given our our strong brand and our singular focus on the extended stay industry, particularly our distribution channels that are, you know, unique in the industry. So no one can really deliver that. I think the brand and the type of business that we can deliver. But, you know, unfortunately, the financing environment is different. We have a great deal of interest in the third quarter and both new and existing franchises looking to build.

[00:27:02] But unfortunately, you know, given the uncertainty in the market, given that given you know, that markets, you know, that interest hasn't necessarily translated into, you know, executed contracts. So I feel very confident it will. And I feel very confident that when the markets come back, you know, we'll be first in line for new development given the performance that we have in our and our strong value proposition.

[00:27:28] In the meantime, you know, we have had some luck in conversions.

[00:27:32] You know, the conversion opportunity and extended stay is not nearly as expensive as it is in the, you know, the transient business because, you know, we require full kitchens. And, you know, there is a much more limited universe of potential conversion opportunities. Lots of transient owners over the years have looked at trying to find ways to convert transient hotels to extended stay hotels. But the economics of that are very difficult, and I haven't actually seen that work yet. But the good news is that, you know, we do have a pipeline of conversions coming in the fourth quarter and some that we believe will come in the first quarter of next year as well. So we're working through those as we speak. We're not in a position to, you know, announce numbers. But it's, you know, it's an opportunity. It's not a massive opportunity. But I think it's a bridge to get us to to a better new development market.

Dave Katz

[00:28:28] Got it. Thank you very much.

Bruce Haase

[00:28:31] Thank you.

Operator

[00:28:35] Your next question comes from the line of Anthony Powell with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Anthony Powell

[00:28:43] Haggen, morning, you talked about some curating your portfolio and maybe renovating some of the assets that you own and then restructure, could you maybe go more into what you're thinking of there?

[00:28:55] And what's the goal there is to try to capture a higher rate of customer or add more detail will be great.

Bruce Haase

[00:29:03] Yeah, sure, I appreciate it. So there's really two to two legs to that that question.

[00:29:11] The first is really in terms of making more strategic investments in our portfolio. Obviously, we have 550 hotels that we own. You know, not all those hotels are equal. We have some hotels that are extraordinary. Circumstances are extraordinary locations with strong demand drivers, you know, more white collar, high rated business that we think that we can attract.

[00:29:36] So we're really looking at being more strategic in terms of rolling out a new renovation program and focusing our renovation dollars on those assets, you know, where we believe we can drive, you know, above market rate and Rutbah growth over the coming years. So the first part of it is really, you know, looking at more strategic and renovation investment, not just throughout the whole system, but really targeting, at least in the first wave, that renovation investment in those assets where we really think we can move the needle, the needle dramatically.

[00:30:10] Second part of your question is sort of more on the curation side. You know, we've talked about that before. We have, you know, a portfolio that was, you know, that was built, you know, 20, 25 years ago by some very smart real estate developers.

[00:30:24] And we have, you know, markets that have evolved to the point where, you know, you wouldn't develop a midscale lodging asset on that dirt today. And we have a number of opportunities that we're working through currently that are in negotiation with due diligence and in various stages, you know, for non hotel users where the you know, the buyers value that asset much at a much higher level than a hotel owner was. So we're working through those. We hope to have some something to announce shortly. But our general policy is not to not to announce that until it is pretty, pretty close to being dry in this deal, so that there's a number of opportunities that we're going to that we're working through. As we said on the call, you know, we will continue to refine that analysis and continue to work through our portfolio and try to develop that set of opportunities where we believe that the other assets that are we believe could be more valuable in other hands and in other uses, you know, compared to the best possible value that we can drive out of that as a midscale expense, the asset. So that work continues.

Anthony Powell

[00:31:40] Thanks and a lot of the peers that owned hotels and maybe the upper midscale or upscale segment seem to have, you know, expanded their extended stay mixed. In a normalized environment, could you maybe get some of that business that went to those higher priced segments, or how do you see the overall competitive landscape of all this business? About 1000.

Bruce Haase

[00:32:03] Yeah, I mean, there's you know, there's not extended there's many different tiers to the extended state market and, you know, I think we've definitely with our brand, you know, our brand is extremely strong. And, you know, you've done a lot of research, consumer research, in terms of the strength of our brand. You know, our brands is, you know, resonates not only with sort of, you know, core our core customers, but also, you know, resonates. And it's attractive to, you know, customers of competitor brands that are, you know, it's a higher price points than we are. So, you know, through our renovation strategy and through the strength of our brand, you know, we do think we have the opportunity to steal some share from some of those higher rated brands in the entirety segments.

[00:32:45] And that's that's really the core of the core of that that idea.

Anthony Powell

[00:32:52] Thank you.

Bruce Haase

[00:32:52] Thank you.

Operator

[00:32:57] Your next question comes from the line of Chad Beynon with Macquarie Group. Please proceed with your question.

Chad Beynon

[00:33:04] Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Regarding your fourth quarter EBITDA guidance, it appears that you're assuming a similar, I guess, negative relationship to EBITDA decline to revenue as as you saw in the third quarter. Can you just talk about maybe some of the the things that go into this? You know, are we assuming that seasonality and just the uncertainty around covid obviously, you know, from an absolute revenue standpoint, bring that down and you're just not able to get any additional operating leverage, just some more color. That would be helpful. Thanks.

Bruce Haase

[00:33:43] David, sure, David.

David Clarkson

[00:33:45] Sure. Good morning, Chad, thanks for the thanks for the question. Yeah. You observed correctly that we're essentially assuming a continuation of recent trends has been down, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, between 11 and 14 percent for, you know, most of the last six weeks or so quarter today. That's far. We're kind of right in the middle of our range, down about 13 and a half percent. Meanwhile, our expenses have been also pretty steady and pretty predictable. You know, our largest hotel level expense, of course, is payroll. Most of our staff positions are fairly fixed in nature. And so we're seeing kind of inflationary increases in those in those roles. Housekeeping is the exception. And because of our longer length of stay this year, we're we're seeing declines in housekeeping. So payroll is generally running, you know, about flat year over year. And we expect that to continue in Q4. Other expense areas. We're continuing to see savings and breakfast costs and okay, commissions. Those savings are being slightly offset by increased costs and increased cash credit. So net net on the expense side, you know, we're expecting property costs to be slightly lower than last year. You know, but but as you I think reference, you know, it's most of our expenses are pretty fixed in nature. So to the extent our revenue declines year over year, it's hard to flex a lot of that and drive a lot of operating expense savings to the bottom line.

[00:35:31] But, you know, I think we're we're being being smart and allocating our payroll appropriately where there are hotels with lower occupancy, where we're pulling back, where there are hotels running high occupancy, which is most of our hotels where, you know, kind of running in accordance with our labor model. You know, we have done things like clean rooms less frequently every other week as opposed to every week for people staying weeks and months at a time. That's something that we'll continue to evaluate and give guests the option to to do. You know, when it comes to seasonality in the business, you know, our business is less seasonal than the traditional hotel company. And this year, with a higher mix of extended stay business, we should be even less seasonal than we normally are if holidays have been good for us during the pandemic, because it's it's sort of an easier and easier comp as a year ago the the more transient business checked out. And so Labor Day, for example, we were only down two percent, which was much better than our trends in surrounding weeks. And so to the extent that that pattern holds in Q4, Thanksgiving and Christmas, I'd expect this to be closer to the top end of our of our Rampa range. You know, that said, we did not, you know, baked into our forecast any changing trends as as a result of covid cases going up.

[00:37:11] And, you know, some some states certainly are imposing a few more restrictions to combat the pandemic. So we've not seen any of that reflected in our numbers. And we've not take that into our outlook.

[00:37:25] But, you know, I think that hopefully hopefully that helps. Yep. Yep.

Chad Beynon

[00:37:31] That's great. Thank you, David. And Bruce, you noted growth through franchisees versus on balance sheet, but given the improvement in the extended stay brand and your recent rises, does this open up opportunities for traditional M&A or is the focus going to continue to be with franchisee growth? Thank you.

Bruce Haase

[00:37:55] Sure. I think you should think about the opportunity franchise, because obviously we're we're open to M&A. Yeah, we would be very open to, you know, a brand acquisition. But there's just not there's not many out there.

[00:38:09] I mean, most of the brands are, you know, locked in with, you know, other brand families. And there's really not a whole lot in terms of a brand acquisition opportunities out there. But if we could find something that would fit, we, that would certainly be something that we'd be interested in.

Chad Beynon

[00:38:28] Thank you both. Nice quarter.

Bruce Haase

[00:38:29] Thank you.

David Clarkson

[00:38:30] Thanks, Jack.

Operator

[00:38:35] Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Grambling with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Stephen Grambling

[00:38:43] I think in the opening remarks you referenced that you still see opportunity from some of the more dense population locations which maybe haven't recovered yet. What is the path of recovery there require and what might be the interplay with the stronger demand and in less densely populated markets look like?

Bruce Haase

[00:39:05] Well, I'll start to ask David to chime in as well. Really, we've seen, you know, well, first of all, I think, you know, our results are are strong despite the fact that we have high concentrations in the Northeast and Boston and New York City area in Washington, D.C., Florida, the Bay Area, California, Seattle, those are some of our highest growth, our markets. Those are some of our densest markets in terms of unit count. And those have been some of the markets, I think been, you know, hardest hit not just for us, but for the entire industry.

[00:39:44] So, you know, we're pretty pleased with the results that we've had. Despite our concentration of hybrid car markets, we've seen some improvement with slower.

[00:39:53] We continue in every single one of those markets that I've highlighted. We continue to outpace our concept by a strong margin, even though, you know, we're down substantially from where we were last year.

[00:40:03] So I think that those markets will obviously recover. Hopefully, you know, A, the vaccine will start to move the needle.

[00:40:13] And, you know, as those markets recover, you know, in terms of the rate and it's primarily a rate issue, not necessarily for us in occupancy or in those markets, you know, that is a tide that will lift us up as well. But, you know, the pace of that, you know that recovery in those markets are uncertain.

Stephen Grambling

[00:40:35] Understatedness.

David Clarkson

[00:40:39] Yeah, I just add real quickly that, you know, the markets where we're down the most, some of which Bruce mentioned, the Bay Area, Seattle, Boston, D.C. area, those are the markets where the industry is down the most.

[00:40:52] And, you know, in some cases, in most cases, those markets are down, you know, 70 percent or so industry wide, you know, and our index growth in those markets is is the highest. So, you know, I think it's really just going to take those markets sort of returning more to normal. And there should be some, you know, some nice uplift for us there. And I'd also point out that in in each of our top 20 markets, our power index growth is is positive. So I think, you know, that highlights, you know, the just system wide. You know, what we're what we're doing and the uniqueness of our business model and the focus of our sales team on driving extended stay business is paid off for us, you know, in every market.

Stephen Grambling

[00:41:43] That's good color and as an unrelated follow up, you also noted very positive growth in the website direct and I think you said July. Is there any way to frame or quantify how much of this is driven by shifting consumer demand to versus your actions? Can you just remind us about how you think that's a longer term opportunity from improving distribution?

Bruce Haase

[00:42:06] Yeah, sure, no, I think I really appreciate that question because I think that it's something that's really underappreciated.

[00:42:14] You know, there is no one in the industry that has, you know, fine tuned their distribution channels to focus on extent like we have. So we really do have a very unique asset in the industry, not just our sales force, our distribution channels with a proprietary distribution channel. Given our website and our call center, you know, we've made we have new leadership throughout the commercial engine. We have made some changes to how we market. We've made some changes to our existing Web site. We're in the process of building a new and a much better Web site that will be launched in the first quarter. But in the meantime, you know, we haven't stopped, you know, trying to optimize our e-commerce fund and we haven't stopped trying to optimize, you know, the booking pass on our on our Web site and the promotions that we're doing. And those are paid off. I don't think there's been any sort of systemic shift in booking patterns from customers. I think, you know, what we're seeing in terms of our distribution channels is, you know, changes. The new management team in the in the commercial engine has has made to to drive those changes. So I think there's more to come there. You know, we continue to invest in that area. And I think, you know, there is no doubt that, you know, we will certainly have the the best distribution channel, extended stay distribution channels in the industry by far.

Stephen Grambling

[00:43:43] David, thanks so much.

Bruce Haase

[00:43:44] Sure, thank you.

Operator

[00:43:49] Your next question comes from the line of Chris Waronker with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Woronka

[00:43:57] Hey, good morning, guys. Want to ask you about the morning you wanted to ask about the your, I guess, monthly extended stay customer, and as we think about at some point, you rotating a little bit back towards more transient, shorter term, you know, how quickly can you pivot that? And maybe the question is, can your mind is kind of the mechanics of those longer term stays in terms of how would the lead time is on renewals and how quickly you can convert them to those same rooms to shorter term gyrated stays.

Bruce Haase

[00:44:32] Sure, yeah, I appreciate that. Thanks, Chris. Yeah, we are in some markets actually already doing that. We're doing that, you know, through pricing.

[00:44:40] We have, you know, a number of markets where we're on a number of hotels and we love and marriage on a hotel by hotel and district by district basis. And, you know, we have a number of properties where we consistently over, you know, 90 percent and we're able to, you know, push rate by through the revenue management.

[00:44:59] You know, most of our customers are on a sort of a month to month basis. We do have some that are on, you know, 60 days. But those are, you know, the minority of of our business. So we certainly do have the ability to shift that mix as we see demand coming in, you know, particularly from higher rates of extended stay business, which is seven to the twenty point twenty nine, I think is for us. You know, as we see that come, as we see some transient come in, you know, we will take opportunities to aggressively manage our way back to more favorable or more favorable, more favorable gas mix.

[00:45:39] But, you know, in terms of the time, it's, you know, think of, you know, weeks. It's weeks, not months. To move the needle there.

Chris Woronka

[00:45:48] Ok, very good. And then on the franchise side, certainly understand appreciate your comments about the financing issues that are out there. Those are are very real. But can you give us a flavor of kind of what your your prospect pipeline looks like in terms of the franchises? Are these are these guys that are on different extended stay product. They own a different limited service product. Is there any way to kind of just categorize them, to figure out, you know, when they're when their liquidity situation is going to go to?

Bruce Haase

[00:46:24] Yeah, I don't know if we can you know, we have a pipeline is pretty diverse, you know, we have, you know, individual franchises and I think of the traditional HOA franchises that are that we're talking about. We have, you know, existing very large scale existing extended stay owners, both in our brand and competitor brands that we're we're talking to. And, you know, we have commercial real estate developers that are also looking at the brand. So it's a fairly, fairly diverse group of franchisees, which I think is healthy. And I think it's hard to characterize each one you have to kind of look at on an individual basis. But, you know, right now there's just not, I think, the confidence in the market to, you know, particularly for new development to pull the trigger. There's there is a lot of, like I said, activity on some portfolios and extended stay hotels that are being purchased by some of the folks that we're working with on the franchise side.

[00:47:24] And that seems to, you know, buying a stabilized asset, you know, is I think it easier for people to get their heads around in this market than in taking on development interest.

[00:47:37] That seems to be where the most of the action is right now.

Chris Woronka

[00:47:43] Ok, appreciate that, very helpful. Thanks, guys.

Bruce Haase

[00:47:47] Thank you.

David Clarkson

[00:47:48] Thank you.

Operator

[00:47:51] Your next question comes from the line of Smedes Rose with Citi, please proceed with your question.

Smedes Rose

[00:47:59] Hi, thank you. I wanted to ask just a little bit more about the the long term guests that you mentioned in your opening remarks, you saw Rev par for that monthly guest go up by five percent. And then you just mentioned on the previous question about maybe mixing that down a little bit is more shorter term transient comes back. And I just wanted to ask you what what percent of occupancy is the monthly guests now? And and kind of who who is that?

[00:48:27] Is it is it more people staying for personal reasons or is it a mix of personal and longer term business or more corporate business?

Bruce Haase

[00:48:39] Yeah, sure. Thanks result. But I'll turn it over to David in a minute to give you some of the data there.

[00:48:45] But just in terms of the character of those guests, and we think of your long term guests, folks that are staying with us for 30 nights plus, and that really does, you know, encompass those folks that are staying with us for personal reasons and folks that are staying with us for business reasons, particularly on the business side of highway construction.

[00:49:05] We have, you know, a number of hotels as the construction crews that are on multi, multi monthly to be multi-year projects that stay with us. You know, we certainly have still temporary medical workers staying with us.

[00:49:18] We have just six workers staying with us, you know, our our business customers. And so I think you pointed out before our folks that, you know, need to be physically present for their job. They do not have the opportunity to stay on duty calls all day to do their business.

[00:49:32] So, you know, that business is there.

[00:49:35] You know that and that business can be 30 plus. It can be weekly business. On the on the personal side, you know, a lot of that is really locally driven business, and that's really where our field sales force comes in to find pockets of that business. These are folks that are, you know, in life transitions. These are folks that are that are moving these folks, you know, looking for housing. And we've had, you know, many guests that have stayed with us. And I've gotten a lot of emails from guests that are, you know, you know, home schooling their kids in our properties because of the pandemic and the economic dislocation they've had to move cities. So, you know, that is that is the nature of those guys. And like I said, you know that generally the residential personal business is generally the lowest rated, you know, part of the part of the stack.

[00:50:30] So, you know, as we see other other segments improve over time, you know, we will be able to you manage more more carefully that that group.

[00:50:40] David, you have some details on the on the next numbers.

David Clarkson

[00:50:44] Sure, so, Smedes, are our room night and mix in Q3 was about 58 percent of our occupied rooms, were people staying 30 or more nights, which is about a 10 point increase over the prior year. And that shift all came from one through six night stay, which went down from 33 percent a year ago to 23 percent this year. And so the seven to 29, the weekly stayed flat at about 20 percent.

Smedes Rose

[00:51:15] Ok, and just so the 58 percent, that's the longer term, stay sorry to put, you know, make you sort of go down this rabbit hole, but I mean, what percent of that what's the breakdown of that between the sort of life transition, personal stake customer versus the more, you know, business oriented customer? Because I'm the reason I'm asking is because I'm thinking about pricing power for next year and it seems that that life transition customer is going to have a lot less ability to pay a higher rate. So I'm just sort of wondering, you know, what's kind of the cool, I guess, of potentially replacing that customer over time?

Bruce Haase

[00:51:56] Yeah, I think, you know, you're out there. I'm not. Perhaps we had some estimates on that. I'm not sure. You know, we necessarily, you know, for all customers have, you know, the purpose of their stay one night when they check in. But maybe they they can estimate that. But you're right. I think, you know that particularly the you know, we have a rate that is, you know, a stay of sixty nights where you pay, you know, 30 nights in advance. And that is our generally our lowest rated source of source of business. That is something we did rely on extensively during the pandemic, particularly when it started. And, you know, we had been able to success. And that's generally, again, you know, largely residential, if you will, our personal business.

[00:52:38] You know, as markets have improved, we have moved out of that. But I think it is a real opportunity for us, you know, not necessarily to pick up a lot more transient business, because that's not really what we want to do. We will pick up some of that. But I think the bigger the opportunity going forward will be to shift out some of the personal business to medium term extended stay, sort of the extended stay. The business that's in the southern tier tonight.

[00:53:04] Twenty nine night stay stay linked, which we really, you know, suffered greatly in the same time after another I.T. consulting work that we had the, you know, the preopening work for restaurants and retail establishments, that we have mean all of that sort of white collar, you know, extended stay business really got hit, you know, government business. We go in that category as well. A lot of that travel really got hit during the pandemic.

[00:53:34] So I think, you know, the opportunity is not so. You replace that personal low rate, lower rate of personal status with the transient business, which is disruptive to our business model. But, you know, as those other corporate segments, weekly, weekly corporate segments come back to transition into that.

[00:53:53] But, David, do we have any estimates on the on the mix of personal versus corporate business in the 30 plus.

David Clarkson

[00:54:01] It's difficult to tease that out with a lot of precision, but I'd say, you know, of the 30 plus, you know, probably, you know, a third that are people, you know, staying on more discounted rates with, you know, two months or longer rate. And as Bruce mentioned, as we've moved through the pandemic, we've we've, you know, successfully been able to reduce the amount of discount that we've, you know, been offering for for those folks. So but there still remains opportunity to, you know, shift that that longer stay mix to, you know, higher paying 30 plus and also higher paying seven to 29 sort of corporate as as things begin to come back.

Smedes Rose

[00:54:51] All right, I appreciate it and then, David, maybe you could just you talk about a catch up dividend in the first quarter, just in general. I mean, how are you guys thinking about capital return in addition to that idea, through just instituting a more normalized dividend or share repurchase or some kind of move through this share?

David Clarkson

[00:55:12] So the catch up dividend I referenced, we plan to pay in Q1 and that'll kind of get, you know, the the dividend for 2020 up to 100 percent of the taxable income, which is what we've targeted as a as a payout ratio for the read in recent years. That's what's most tax efficient for us. And, you know, we're pleased to be able to return that capital to shareholders. You know, I think going forward in 2021, my expectation is that we will reinstitute a regular quarterly dividend from the equal to roughly 25 percent of what we think the Rietz taxable income will be for the year. You know, in in the past, we've also paid a dividend from the C Corp. I do think that additional returns of capital to shareholders over and above the rete distribution, whether it be from C Corp dividends or from share repurchases, will be quite limited in the in the near term, but certainly is something that we will continue to discuss with our boards, at least quarterly. But, you know, just paying a dividend at all, I think differentiates us from a lot of our a lot of our peers. And next year, you know, our dividend will be, you know, I think a reasonable dividend yield for for us.

Smedes Rose

[00:56:39] Thank you, guys. Appreciate it.

David Clarkson

[00:56:40] Thank you.

Operator

[00:56:45] Your next question comes from the line of Joe Greff with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question. I apologize, the next question comes from the line of Danny Assad with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:57:02] Hi, good morning, guys. David, in your prepared remarks, you made your capital allocation priorities pretty clear and we can definitely appreciate that we're not, you know, in a place where we can get formal guidance here, but maybe just help us think about the priority of free cash flow and maybe in buckets so you know how much on balance sheet development is left and then how much you know what those are or what projects you guys mentioned make up. And then if there's any it spend when we think about next year's priorities.

David Clarkson

[00:57:36] Sure. So with respect to our development capex, you know, we've got after having opened one hotel today, we've got five hotels under construction cost. The complete construction on that group of hotels is about 25 million dollars, half of which, you know, I'd expect we'd fund in Q4 with the remaining into into next year. All right. CapEx is, you know, kind of on the 10 to 15 million dollar in the 10 to 15 dollars million range annually. You know, this year our maintenance capex will be, you know, something on the order of, you know, 75 to 85 million dollars. We did, you know, defer some projects this year as a result of the pandemic and wanting to maximize liquidity, you know, so some of those will will get pushed into in the next year. You know, with respect to our ally investments on the on the hotel. You know, Bruce talked about that a little bit. We're not ready to, you know, provide guidance for next year on that. We're still working on working on those plans. And we typically provide guidance for the year, both operating in and capital allocation during our call in Q1, which I'd expect we would do this year.

[00:59:00] You know, but generally speaking, with respect to capital allocation, certainly we we want to invest in our hotels to to maintain them and where appropriate, invest in our ally projects. You know, we'll continue to pay the dividend roughly 100 percent of taxable income. You know, to the extent there are asset sales, which there are, you know, some in the pipeline, we would expect to, you know, do a combination of of paying out a dividend to the extent there's a taxable gain on that, which is the most tax efficient thing for us to do. And depending on the quantum of proceeds, potentially repay some debt. As you may know, we have 50 million dollars outstanding on our C Corp revolver. And so proceeds could go towards repayment of that. And, you know, we're, you know, happy to put cash on our balance sheet and, you know, reduce or reduce our our net debt in that in that way as well. So, you know, hope that helps.

Unidentified Analyst

[01:00:10] That's super helpful, my follow up is actually on a on a prior question I was asked, can you guys I think I was Stephen was talking about, you know, just the distribution channels. You just remind us how much of your proprietary channels make up of the total mix and if that's materially different than it would have been, you know, last year or in a more normalized environment?

Bruce Haase

[01:00:34] Yeah, sure. Yeah. It is materially different than last year.

[01:00:38] You know, it was part of our, you know, our longer term plan pre pandemic to reduce our our reliance on the OTAs and the GDS channels and the channels, which delivered a lot of transient business to us. That was not necessarily, you know, a good fit for us. So, you know, the pandemic did accelerate that mix shift for us. Our goal now is to keep that mix shift pretty much where we see it today. And, you know, the growth rates in our and our proprietary channels as far as we can. But, you know, what we're seeing are just very generally, you know, we look at our two main proprietary channels or our call center and our, you know, our our Internet channel. And, you know, those two channels, you know, in terms of mix up about five percent over where they were last year. And the call center was in the mid 20s. It's now in the low 30s. The Internet mix in the third quarter of last year was below, you know, 20 percent and now it's in the low 20s. So, you know, we certainly have seen that shift. You know, it's shifted out of the channel, which is downshifted out of your channel, which is down as well. Generally, those are your transition channels.

Unidentified Analyst

[01:01:57] Very helpful, thank you.

Operator

[01:02:02] Your next question comes from the line of Michael Bellisario with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Balesario

[01:02:10] Good morning, everyone.

Bruce Haase

[01:02:12] Good morning, Michael.

Michael Balesario

[01:02:14] Just one question on flow through as you guys are starting to think about 20, 21, and as you're looking out the 22, where does that flow through shake out relative to the historical 60 to 70 percent range that you guys she's pandemic and kind of taking into account all the structural changes and the cost savings that you guys might realize in the coming years?

Bruce Haase

[01:02:39] Yeah, you know you know, we're in the process of putting together our operating plan for next year right now. You know, I think the the amount of flow through will largely be dependent upon, you know, what is the the revenue recovery? You know, the the the larger the increase in revenue, the the higher the flow through. So, you know, I'm not in a position now to sort of get flow through guidance for for next year. We'll do that on our call during Q1.

Michael Balesario

[01:03:10] I guess maybe, though, as you think about relative to pre pandemic, can you maybe walk through some of the puts and takes that have occurred in 2020 that might lead it to be higher or lower or the same?

Bruce Haase

[01:03:25] Yeah, so, you know, I think the puts and takes will be some of the things I highlighted that, you know, we observed in two, three, which are, you know, breakfast costs which have been down since the pandemic. We, you know, at some point next year might look to reinstate that if, you know, conditions warrant. You know, the housekeeping frequency, you know, is another thing that we'll continue to think about. We've been cleaning rooms every other week. You know, we may continue that. We may give guests the option to have weekly housekeeping. You know, on the on the flip side, to the extent, you know, sort of the shorter term business comes back, particularly through OTAs, you know, on commissions, you know, would would go up as with some of the, you know, required housekeeping. So, you know, I think there there's a lot of, you know, sort of things that are crosscurrents, if you will. You know, I think what as I mentioned, what's most important is the extent of the the revenue recovery. I think there are, you know, some. Some changes that we can we can make, whether it be practice in housekeeping, which will which are which will help our flow through, but there will be some, you know, some headwinds as well.

Michael Balesario

[01:04:59] Thank you.

Operator

[01:05:03] Your next question comes from the line of Thomas Allen with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Thomas Allen

[01:05:10] Thanks for having me on. In your prepared remarks, you talked about a number of strategic initiative initiatives that you'll discuss more next year compared to your 2016 Investor Day. We discussed the same thing. So improving your management hearing on portfolio investing where there are returns selling where there is valuable real estate. I guess the broader question is what's left to be done or what do you think prior management teams kind of missed? Thank you.

Bruce Haase

[01:05:38] Sure, thanks, Thomas, for the question. I hope, you know, I think we've been fairly, you know, transparent as we've you know, we've gone through the quarterly process of discussing where our plans are. You know, we do hopefully we'll have an investor day when the dust settles a little bit next year to expand on those plans.

[01:05:59] I think, you know, I don't think I think the only I think the main difference is that we're really focusing on our core business here and we're going to focus on maximizing the value of the segment and we're going to focus on being the very best, you know, extended stay player in the industry. And I think I think that's, you know, at a very high level. I think that's the difference. I think the prior management team to, you know, I think chase ADR a little bit, chase the transient customers there. I think the asset curation strategy was different, did not focus on higher and better use assets. It focused on franchising, focused on on balance sheet development. We're shifting that to, you know, the franchise development. But I think at the core of it all, you know, the core of it all is a singular focus and and a singular focus on what we're best at, which is being a pure play in the extended stay business and maximizing the value of what I think is the most attractive segment in the hotel industry. As we said, not just, you know, performing well when when times are terrible like they are now, but, you know, building our commercial engine, building our, you know, our operating our operating strategy so that, you know, as the markets come back, we will, you know, participate in that, come back and or more. And I think you have the opportunity to do that. We have the opportunity to do that through more selectively and strategically investing in our best properties and more strategically curating our portfolio to find value just locations that were that exist. So, you know, as I said, I think we've been pretty transparent on what we're doing. I think we would like to put a bubble around all that as we get some more certainty in the market next year and then look forward to that.

Thomas Allen

[01:07:52] Thank you.

Bruce Haase

[01:07:52] Thank you.

Operator

[01:07:57] Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question and answer session, and I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Bruce Höss with for closing remarks.

Bruce Haase

[01:08:07] I just like to thank everyone for their interest and their questions, you know, good, solid quarter. We realize we have a lot of work left to do. We believe there's a lot of upside that we can continue to go after and look forward to any follow up questions that you have. And you are our we believe that we're transparent and open and look forward to, you know, further discussions over the over the coming days.

[01:08:32] So thanks and have a great day, everybody.

[01:08:37] This concludes today's conference, you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.