Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) beat Q3 earnings expectations as revenue came in at $1.68 billion, growing by 20.9% year-over-year while same-store revenue expanded by 26.9% (higher revenue per location versus last year), which beat analyst consensus by $160 million. Earnings came in at $1.44 EPS, which topped consensus by $0.22, which was effectively a repeat of earnings performance last quarter as net income came in at $143 million versus $145 million in Q2. With sustained growth, continued cost reductions, and improved visibility for Q4, the company raised its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance at mid-point up from $475 million to $505 million.

Growing RV Demand

Since November 5, the announcement of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) practically sent shares down by approximately 22%, quite a discount since the Q3 earnings smasher. With the vaccine, some investors appear to have sold based on the expectation that some RV demand could disappear with the prospect of other vacation options coming back into play. I think there's little truth to that claim and believe that RV demand will remain high for a few (a couple are overlapping) reasons:

RV sales dropped by 16% in 2019, the most since the Great Recession, which has created pent up demand.

A vaccine does not equate to vaccinations. Most people do not want to be the guinea pig of a new vaccine and only so many vaccinations can be administered per year. So unfortunately, COVID-19 will likely last much longer than most people and investors are anticipating, which will sustain purchase of safer-option RVs.

The CEO, Marcus Lemonis, stated: "we'll end up producing more RVs manufactured in 2017 than there will be in 2020.", whereby 2017 was the best year recorded in the industry's history.

Industry watcher experts from RVIA forecasting that 2020 will be slight growth versus 2019, and 2021 will also post a record high for the industry: "Initial estimates for 2021 have a range of 494,400 to 519,900 units with a most likely outcome of 507,200 units, a 19.5 percent increase over 2020."

RV vehicle unit sales troughed in early 2020, with the typical RV growth cycle lasting between four to seven years. Currently we're in year one (see "Total Shipments Monthly vs. Last Year" graphic provided by RVIA).

So not only are we looking at record demand for RVs but there's also a good chance that this recovery will last at least until the middle of 2024 but probably much longer, based on the duration of the last three RV cycles. So for those who are worried about a downturn occurring in the industry again, we probably don't have to think about demand weakness for at least several more years. What's even more interesting is that the Lemonis disclosed challenges on the supply side: "This year has been challenging from the supply chain..." so there were some issues bringing new vehicles to market with delays on parts and/or assembly, but with anticipated improvements on procurement/timing, manufacturing production should be completely smoothed out by 2021. To put this into context, the company reported a 26.9% comp growth with supply chain issues. Without them, it's very likely that 2021 operating performance will post record revenue, EBITDA, and net earnings. Despite incredible earnings growth that lies ahead, Wall Street still only maintains an average price target of $27/share that typically carries a forward 12-month outlook, which indicates almost no upside. I think the bulls will be proven correct in 2021.

Structurally Higher Margins

CWH management made costs and margins a key focus. If you've ever watched The Profit, Marcus Lemonis clearly outlines that revenue and gross profit margins are integral to any business and must be understood inside and out. In the Q3 press release, he stated that earnings growth was driven by revenue and keeping expenses capped: "Our ability to focus on fundamentals including maximizing gross margins and maintaining expense controls was key to our success in the quarter." Let's see how much they have actually improved compared to previous years. Recall that CWH's EBITDA margins peaked in FY17 at 9.1%, in accordance with industry's record demand of RV units and exceptional pricing. Following the trough periods of Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 (negatively impacted by poor cyclical demand and COVID-19 weakness), EBITDA margins have rebounded to an average of 13.4% during Q2 and Q3 2020. The upcoming periods of Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 are seasonally weaker selling periods, but EBITDA margins have potential to exceed analyst consensus at 4% and 5% for Q4 and Q1, respectively.

Source: Author's Calculations

At the end of 2017 and early 2018 EBITDA margins landed at an average of ~7% for both periods. If we carry that over to the next two reporting quarters, that lift relative to consensus would represent an incremental $110 million of EBITDA that the sell-side has not accounted for.

Another way to look at it is that the company has increased EBITDA margins by a full 425 basis points through operating leverage and cost reductions compared to the previous peak observed in FY17. Keep in mind that Q2 and Q3 2020 margins outperformed the peak RV selling period of 2017, but the record-break year of 2021 still lies ahead. Therefore, there's potential for annual EBITDA margins to stay within this double digit range, which runs above the Street's consensus margin of only 8.4%.

So what drove that improvement in operating margins? The bulk was essentially operating leveraging in SG&A expenses of 240bps. While net operating expenses slightly rose, they barely increased compared to previous periods as certain professional fees, store costs, and corporate overhead was eliminated. More specifically, management closed 42 stores that did not sell and/or service RVs, which inherently carried lower operating margins. With better RV pricing and operating cost rationalization, higher margins should be here to stay for the long term. Marketing expenses were reduced too, which I'd normally gauge as a bad thing, but it was less than a couple million in spend that appears to have been reallocated into the sales. So perhaps that's a net positive too.

Circling back to sales trends, CWH has also taken some market share in recent years as revenue was slightly up despite that broader industry RV unit shipments declined throughout 2018, 2019, and part of 2020. CWH bucked that trend by posting record revenue in 2020:

Data by YCharts

If we forecast that TTM revenue increases from $5.28 billion to $5.7 billion, or grows by 8%, that falls well within the unit growth forecast of 19.5% that RVIA projected. If the company can maintain pricing and grow with the industry, then that would be an incredible outcome.

If we play it conservatively, however, and even assume that EBITDA margins revert back to the historical 8.6%, assuming all incremental operating leverage is lost, annualized EBITDA would still come out to approximately $490 million, which is only slightly beneath their current operating profit guidance. Simply put, we can say that this level would be a conservative measure of mid-cycle operating profit. If margins stay anywhere near what they are today, e.g. 10% for the full year, the company would produce EBITDA of approximately $600 million, or an additional $65 million above the $505 million being forecasted for this year. While I wouldn't ascribe a high probability to this scenario, it would put sell-side analysts behind the curve on FY21 earnings estimates.

Massive Cash Build Improves Leverage

Needless to say, but with the RV demand recovery and management so focused on cost discipline, CWH generated an incredible amount of cash in the last two quarters. Free cash flow during Q2 and Q3 totaled $716 million. Q1 cash flow generation was used to eliminate debt and Q2 was stockpiled into the company's coffers. Consequently, cash and equivalents rose to $483 million and debt-to-assets declined to 48.9%:

Data by YCharts

Management also indicated that the bank consolidated leverage ratio would fall to only 2x by year end: "The total leverage ratio under our senior secured credit facilities was 2.3x at September 30, 2020 and we expect the total leverage ratio to be below 2.0x at December 31, 2020."

Management's goal here is to reduce financial leverage enough for several reasons that all lead to the same constructive outcome:

Reduce financial leverage ratios, which leads Moody's Investors Service to upgrade the corporate family rating up from B2 to "Ba2" or even "Baa2."

Such debt reduction would reduce net interest expenses.

A ratings upgrade would also lower the weighted average interest rate associated on its senior secured credit, floor plan, and real estate facilities.

Reduced debt and lower interest expenses would improve total free cash flow, shrink EV, and eventually the market would naturally assign a higher equity multiple (thereby unlocking value for shareholders).

With the company generating between $250 million to $300 million in FCF and total debt outstanding down to $1.13 billion, that would bring gross debt/FCF to about 4x. My calculation used the following inputs:

$505 million in EBITDA

$50 million in capex

$60 million in net interest expenses

25% effective tax rate

All of which funnels down to ~$300 million in normalized earnings and free cash flow. Clearly, it's advantageous to leave at least a little secured debt on the balance sheet because the refinanced interest rate would be so attractive, e.g. in the range of ~2%. That being said, if management can reduce debt/FCF closer to 2x, I believe that the company would be reassigned a "BBB" investment grade credit rating, which is currently viewed as the most attractive rating across the credit spectrum among shareholders broadly.

To achieve that outcome would take about 2.5 years for the reduction from $1.13 billion to $600 million. With about $482 million on hand, about $150 million would go to changes in working capital (between invoice payments and inventory replenishment) and then about $100 million between now and Oct. 2022 on the buyback if fully utilized. With that, cash and equivalents are probably somewhere in the ballpark of $230 million today and then assume about $100 million to be kept on hand based on their historical operations liquidity cushion. So we're looking at about $130 million in cash free and clear that would bring down net debt to about $1 billion. Then assuming retained FCF generation of $270 million ($30 million distributed through common stock dividends) would bring net debt under $600 million by the end of 2022.

Valuation Methodology

If we hypothetically assumed that the market price remained the same at $24/share and total debt was reduced towards $600 million, that would yield an enterprise value of $2.6 billion. On the low-end, we have FCF generation of $250 million, but if management can maintain the current EBITDA margins, annual FCF would exceed $350 million. The beautiful thing about having a clean balance sheet (investment grade rating) is that the market often shifts the equity valuation from EV/FCF to P/FCF. If we applied a $50 million variance to my base estimate, the stock is roughly valued at 8x P/FCF using the low-end estimate of $250 million and 6x using the high-end estimate of $350 million. I'd argue that this RV business should be valued at roughly 10x mid-cycle free cash flow. Yes, this industry continues to experience secular growth and CWH's operations are improving, but it remains cyclical. Depending on how optimistic or pessimistic one is, the choice is yours on the high-end and low-end FCF estimates, respectively. At a 8x multiple, that would put the stock price at $24/share in the bear case and it would be $49/share at 12x under the bull case. Splitting it down the middle, I believe the stock is conservatively worth $35/share today, which represents a 45% premium to the Nov. 9 closing price of $24.

For those who think I'm being too conservative here, maybe I am. Time certainly favors the bulls because the company is going to be accumulating cash in most years going forward and more than ever before. Of course there will be demand hiccups and competition will remain fierce, but I think management has proven in the last two quarters that they have what it takes to organically grow the business in the most cost-efficient manner. Still, perhaps the market needs to see a couple more quarters before it believes in the story. For those who think I'm too optimistic, and that the alleviation of COVID-19 stalls the demand story, there's definitely a possibility of that. But one has to recognize that demographics and lifestyle trends have dramatically shifted since the 1990s, early 2000s, and even early 2010s period. More people want to own RVs because they are a relatively inexpensive option with many end uses, particularly for an easy weekend get-away vacation, road trips, housing, etc. With that said, there's a good chance that 2021 will eclipse 2017 RV unit sales and the years beyond will likely push record-breaking figures too. I'm not sure that's something investors or analysts should bet against, especially when CWH management is working day and night to maintain their industry leading position and keep growing.

Never mind the fact that Marcus Lemonis is one of the best modern-day capital allocators, he also owns about 39% of shares outstanding, so his incentives are perfectly aligned with common shareholders. Presently, the company is aggressively retiring debt, consistently paying dividends, and a tactical stock repurchase program was just implemented (which can retire about 5% of shares outstanding at current market prices). And with free cash flow only accelerating, I think management will have more than enough cash to reinvest in the business and return capital to shareholders. There are more catalysts here than most investors and Wall Street analysts are willing to notice, so far. The fortunate thing is that it doesn't matter if market participants don't understand the story today, eventually they will recognize it and the company will suddenly be re-priced accordingly. My guess is that will happen sometime in 2021, and people will soon be looking back at CWH when it was only selling for 7x FY21 earnings.

One Other Catalyst

The final thing I'll mention is that about 20% of the float is sold short. This catalyst is more technical than anything else, but the point is that some bears are still here and they may be unwilling to hold on for much longer.

Data by YCharts

I can only imagine that most of this aggregated short positioning was based on the thesis that the debt might kill the company as its interest coverage ratio collapsed to dangerously low levels in early 2020. Certainly with EBITDA now approaching $505 million and net interest expenses trending towards $60 million, that's clearly no longer a concern at ~8x coverage. It wouldn't be unreasonable to say that the vast majority of this short positioning will end up covering by early next year, which will help propel the stock price higher.

Bottom Line

The recent sell-off in CWH to $24/share is a unique buying opportunity, in my view, given the strong guidance. Management should use this opportunity to start repurchasing stock.

Certainly this investment is not without risks, but the cheap valuation discounts the most concerning risk which is the demand outlook. Even if net earnings are significantly lower than my expectations and manage to come in at $150 million annualized, that's still around 14x earnings which isn't terribly expensive. The supply chain problems, COVID-19, and financial leverage really don't strike me as serious issues, but rather management is taking all of the right steps to mitigate those specific concerns. For those reasons, I'm excited to own shares in CWH for the long term and plan to purchase more in the coming days. What do you think? If you have any questions or important points that are relevant, please state them in the comments section below.

As always, thank you for reading. If you found this article interesting and would like to read more research like this, please click the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may purchase additional shares in $CWH at any time in the coming days.