Value ratings are ubiquitously F at the current share price, but analysts and Wall Street are bullish, so retail value investors ought to proceed cautiously.

Don't Get Burned By The Sizzle Of The Steak

I am late coming to the GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) money-making party. Three years passed. I, along with so many other analysts, stood on the sidelines watching the share price claw its way from ~$2 to nearly $6 between 2016 and February '20. Then, the shares popped to $23 over the next nine months of 2020. Their hydroponic products and operations got a big boost from the pandemic and cannabis growing crazes. People are enthused by GRWG's earnings and sales growth potential believing the share price still has a long reach on the upside. However, others believe the shares are far overvalued, perhaps too much, for retail value investors.

I see the company being far more than the way the business is commonly characterized. I'm recommending retail value investors add this to your portfolios but wait until after the next financial quarter report; then, proceed cautiously. The F rating for Value from Seeking Alpha is of great concern. There are five other caution warning signs despite the good grade for Momentum.

It's Ok To Have Multiple Identities

The company fits neatly into the essential industries of cannabis and food, and it makes a profit. These are two of the industries I prefer in these times of crisis management investing.

Source: Pure Greens Arizona LLC

GRWG's SIC Code is 5261: retail nurseries, lawn, and garden supply stores, while Investing.com claims GRWG sells farm supplies. Seeking Alpha classifies the company in the home improvement retail business. New Cannabis Ventures and others proudly claim the company a star among the few fast-growing revenues and profit-making ventures in cannabis. Meantime, GRWG management offers,

"We are the largest hydroponics supplier in the country with 31 retail and distribution centers."

One might think GrowGeneration has an identity crisis. Let me suggest this situation bodes well because the company sells into multiple sectors of the economy, and hydroponics settles the self-identity struggle best.

GRWG is all these and more. It is retail and commercial, walk-ins, and online. It leases equipment and designs grower projects from seed to harvest in hydroponics. It sells a myriad of brand-name advanced grow-lighting, timers and controls, ballasts, hoods and reflectors, thousands of trimmers, water, and air pumps, fittings and irrigation systems, nutrients, climate controls, greenhouses and tents, plant care materials, soils, and growing pots, harvesting equipment and more. The company could have ten more SIC Code classifications. The business caters to commercial growers, home growers, urban farmers, food, and cannabis growers.

I describe management as passionate but sticking to a strategic business plan that seems to be executed with aplomb. They are ambitious even driven, highly organized, irresistibly customer-service, and sales obsessive, results-oriented, excellent communicators to their target markets, and all central to GRWG becoming the leader in its expanding industries. GRWG is directly benefitting from the growth in cannabis growing and legalization spreading across the nation.

Source Business Insider (as of Nov 5 '20)

Looking at the bigger picture, environmentalists, economists, farmers and public health experts claim hydroponics will be contributing massively in time to the larger economy, public health, and welfare of the global population. Available farmland is on the decline due to housing and industrial development. The amount of available farmland in the U.S. shrunk over the past two decades, while the forecasted market value of aquaponics and hydroponics in North America grows at a dramatic pace. It is on its way to becoming a $16B annual industry, including indoor vertical farming systems, container farms, indoor flower growers that are the most profitable.

Forecasted Market Value of Aquaponics and Hydroponics in North America

Source: Statistica 2020 Published by M. Shahbandeh

The market is global and open to GrowGeneration. Its e-commerce website is comfortable, easy to maneuver, and selling everything needed from seed to harvest for hydroponics operations, including project operations and designs. Hydroponics is a global business. For instance, the Israel Trade Missions in India promotes The Tel Aviv Revolutionary Rooftop Farm Grows Organic Veggies project. Another is the new Green in the City project. Water and nutrients are control-pumped to the roots giving "the grower control over the plants' watering and feeding cycles, as well as over the strength and acidity of the nutrient solution that is given to the plants." GrowGeneration is closer to consistently hitting its target of $1M in online sales per month.

GrowGeneration gets an A+ for Momentum. Sales are skyrocketing, and management is on a tear making acquisitions. The latest is for the third-largest chain of hydroponic garden centers in the U.S. It is expected to $50M in annual sales to GrowGeneration. Another recent acquisition is expected to add $40M in revenue to the coffers.

About the last quarter, the CEO told Mad Money the company had,

…revenues of $43.5 million and upped its forecast for the current fiscal year to between $170 million and $175 million, up from the $130 million to $135 million the company first predicted earlier this year…We saw a 50% increase in walk-in business quarter over quarter. Business is booming.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Debt is low, debt to equity is down from 3.2% to 0.5% over the last five years.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Downsides Restraining Potential

The recent share price increase drove the market cap to $1.12B. Short interest however popped to +14.7%, so I remind investors to be cautious. Analysts and Wall Street are hot on the stock, but the Quant is neutral. They seemingly are ignoring a PE of 153.6. Market volume is +7M shares, and short volume is +2.1M, resulting in a short volume ratio on the higher side of 30%. It's all about future high earnings growth estimated to be in the range of 42.6% annually, as well as revenue growth exceeding 26% annually.

A second caveat to be aware of is the 15% precipitous drop in share price last August after alleged insider trading sales irregularities were disclosed. It seems to be behind the management. A third concern is how well going forward GrowGeneration is going to be able to keep up with significant competitors. Fourth, the company needs to make its website available in international languages for Latin and South America and the Middle East experiencing fast-growing hydroponic development. Moreover, they might want to offer a blog informing "farmers" about the latest technology, experiments, and proven solutions from around the world to attract users to their company's inventory.

A fifth concern is that individual insiders and investment firms have been selling shares throughout 2020 without making any significant buys even when the share price was in single digits.

The aspect of the business I like best is the way its commercial business is organized. Their consultants will fully manage projects, offer facility designs, cultivation room design, and on-site project consultations that generate more income tethering customer loyalty to GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration acts as a two-step distributor partnering with manufacturers to sell to end-users, including equipment financing. This will cover the years as commercial business grows to add significantly to the company's profitability. The company will also be able to lean on manufacturers for marketing money and some might help finance the company's growth through favorable inventory payment plans in order to sell more products through GrowGeneration. I know from my former building supply business that this is the norm.

The Takeaway

GrowGeneration seems to have multiple identities: a cannabis and food company, farming, and hydroponics. Investors ought to be happy for the "broad identity spectrum," as psychologists call it. It is healthier and opens new avenues in this case for revenues. Settling on hydroponics suggests management has settled the struggle of identity negotiation that gives the company greater global target market sales potential.

But investors ought to proceed with caution. The strong Momentum is still no substitute for value. Factor grades are high except for Value at the current price, and the Quant rating is neutral. In other words, there is a lot of sizzle on this steak and potential for getting burned.

