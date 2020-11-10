Continued ramp in SurveyMonkey's enterprise business, which is growing north of 50% y/y and now represents nearly a third of revenue, is key.

As of the time of writing, the news of a near-term vaccine release by Pfizer (PFE) has sparked one of the biggest one-day sector rotations all year: investors sold out of most tech stocks that had won big this year to re-invest in beaten-down sectors like financials, energy, and travel. A big question remains for next year: how will the markets continue to treat tech stocks, and how can investors maintain exposure to tech without risking paying bubble-like multiples?

True value-oriented names in the tech sector, particularly in the cloud software/SaaS sphere, continue to be hidden gems. A massive year-to-date rally has left most stocks' valuations outside of buying reach, with just a few exceptions. SurveyMonkey (SVMK), the customer-surveys site that helps businesses aggregate feedback and data, is one of the best value ideas in this space.

Execution amid the pandemic has been solid, profitability has been maintained - and yet, with shares up only ~11% year-to-date, SurveyMonkey's stock performance this year has only barely outperformed the S&P 500 and has been trounced by its fellow SaaS plays. Now as the market begins to rotate out of high-value tech, however, I think SurveyMonkey has an excellent opportunity to shine.

Data by YCharts

SurveyMonkey just released fiscal third-quarter results, and though the company A) beat expectations, although only marginally, and B) issued guidance that implied basically no deceleration from current growth levels, shares have slid ~10% downward since. In my view, investors should use the current weakness to build up a long position for 2021 at modest levels.

At SurveyMonkey's current share prices near $20, the stock trades at a market cap of $2.89 billion. After we net off the $206.3 million of cash and $214.1 million of debt on SurveyMonkey's most recent balance sheet, the stock has an enterprise value of $2.90 billion.

Wall Street, meanwhile, has a consensus revenue expectation for 2019 of $450.9 million, representing strong 20% y/y growth (the same pace at which revenue grew in SurveyMonkey's most recent quarter). Versus this revenue forecast, SurveyMonkey trades at an incredibly modest 6.4x EV/FY21 revenue.

There's a stark disparity between SurveyMonkey and several other ~20% growth stocks in the software sector, such as HubSpot (HUBS), Avalara (AVLR), Anaplan (PLAN), and BlackLine (BL) - all of which have similar growth/margin profiles and trade at much richer double-digit multiples of revenue.

In my view, there should be no reason to discount SurveyMonkey, which has plenty of merits:

Recurring revenue business in a growing niche (CX, or customer experience)

Immense growth in enterprise revenue and strong go-to-market execution

Positive cash flow and pro forma operating profits

Use any near-term volatility to stake out a position in this stock.

Q3 download

Let's now review SurveyMonkey's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. SurveyMonkey Q3 2020 results Source: SurveyMonkey Q3 shareholder letter

SurveyMonkey grew revenue by 20% y/y to $95.4 million in Q3, not decelerating at all from last quarter's 21% y/y growth rate. And though we note SurveyMonkey did nearly notch 30% y/y growth in Q1, for most of 2019 SurveyMonkey had also seen growth rates cling to the low 20s. SurveyMonkey's results also slightly edged ahead of Wall Street's $95.1 million expectations.

Once again, as it has been for the past several quarters, SurveyMonkey's fierce push into becoming a true enterprise SaaS company has been the primary driver behind its growth. Though it has its origins in being a self-service company, the self-service channel (aka, people signing up for SurveyMonkey products of their own accord) has seen growth mature to an 11% y/y pace. SurveyMonkey's broad enterprise opportunity, however, remains vast.

In Q3, SurveyMonkey added 500 net-new enterprise customers, an increase from 400 in the last quarter and just 200 in the quarter before that. The enterprise customer base now includes representation from a variety of sectors and company sizes - including McDonalds (MCD), Yeti (YETI), and NerdWallet. Accordingly, SurveyMonkey's share of enterprise contribution to overall revenues clocked in at an all-time high of 29% this quarter, up one point from Q2 and up six points from the year-ago Q3. We note as well that enterprise revenue saw a tremendous 53% y/y growth rate to $23.5 million.

Figure 2. SurveyMonkey Q3 key metrics Source: SurveyMonkey Q3 shareholder letter

In Q2, SurveyMonkey rolled out a new pricing scheme that charged customers based on volume of responses it received from survey-takers, instead of a seat-based pricing model as is more common across the SaaS sector. The company noted that this revenue model is working out nicely, especially as ARPU (average revenue per customer) grew 6% y/y to $478 this quarter - reflecting the gradual tilt toward a higher-usage enterprise base.

Management also notes that go-to-market momentum and customer retention has improved since the nadir of the pandemic. Per CEO Zander Lurie's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

We believe the quality of our book of business is only getting stronger. Our net revenue retention rate remained above 100% and our renewal rates improved relative to Q2. The pandemic has created economic shrapnel in multiple industries, but our nimble go-to-market strategy has enabled us to thrive by working more with customers in healthier verticals [...] The pandemic is creating a challenging market for many people and companies. It’s exacerbating the gulf between the haves and have nots. Fortunately for SurveyMonkey’s shareholders, we believe we will continue to thrive because our products meet the needs of a market in the midst of a digital transformation."

Increased scale, and especially greater average revenues per customer, have also helped SurveyMonkey to improve its unit economics. Gross margins, as shown in the chart below, improved two points on a pro forma basis to 80%, putting SurveyMonkey in the upper echelon of SaaS comparables (and again, reinforcing the absurdity of SurveyMonkey's valuation discount versus similarly-growinig peers):

Figure 3. SurveyMonkey Q3 gross margin trends Source: SurveyMonkey Q3 shareholder letter

However, these gross margin gains were slightly offset by SurveyMonkey's continued efforts to build out an enterprise sales force (which, by all means, we want to company to continue doing). SurveyMonkey's pro forma operating margins fell by a slight 80bps y/y to 2.2% (though still positive), driven by a four-point increase in sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues to 38% this quarter, versus 34% in the year-ago quarter.

Due to the fact that enterprise customers provide a reliable recurring revenue stream, however, and are far less likely than smaller self-serve companies to churn their subscriptions no matter the macro environment, I think SurveyMonkey is wisely investing in growth to boost profitability down the road.

Figure 4. SurveyMonkey operating margin trends Source: SurveyMonkey Q3 shareholder letter

And in spite of these investments into its salesforce, SurveyMonkey hasn't slowed down its pace of cash flow growth. Year to date, SurveyMonkey's FCF of $36.2 million has still grown 8% y/y. Many of SurveyMonkey's SaaS peers that are at a ~$300-$400 million revenue scale, meanwhile, have still yet to break positive cash flows.

Figure 5. SurveyMonkey FCF trends Source: SurveyMonkey Q3 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

SurveyMonkey is a perfect example of the type of tech investment that I think will do very well in 2021: reasonable ~20% y/y growth, a good balance with profitability and cash flow, and a very modest single-digit revenue valuation. High-flying, hyped software companies have outperformed tremendously in 2020, but I think more favor will flow to these names like SurveyMonkey that may have been overlooked in 2020.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.