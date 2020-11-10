November 2020: Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance Overview And Forecast

Annual storage "surplus" is currently projected to shrink by 11 bcf by December 11. Storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is projected to shrink by -32 bcf over the same period.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for August 2020. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and export figures, then look at our estimates for September and October, and conclude with our latest forecast for November, December, and January.

August Overview

Aggregate natural gas demand (consumption + exports) in contiguous United States decreased by 2.11% y-o-y from 2,820 bcf (or 90.96 bcf/d) in August 2019 to 2,760 bcf (or 89.04 bcf/d) in August 2020. Total natural gas consumption edged down by 1.36% despite the fact that total "energy demand" (measured in total degree-days or TDDs) was up 2.60% y-o-y. Exports dropped by 6.9% from 384.8 bcf (or 12.41 bcf/d) in August 2019 to 358.4 bcf (or 11.56 bcf/d) in August 2020.

Overall, the year-over-year average daily rate of consumption of dry natural gas in August 2020 decreased in three of the four consuming sectors. Deliveries of natural gas by consuming sector in August 2020 were as follows:

Residential deliveries : 110 Bcf for the month, or 3.5 Bcf. Up 7.8% compared with 3.3 Bcf/d in August 2019. Residential deliveries were the highest for the month since 2011.

: 110 Bcf for the month, or 3.5 Bcf. Up 7.8% compared with 3.3 Bcf/d in August 2019. Residential deliveries were the highest for the month since 2011. Commercial deliveries : 131 Bcf for the month, or 4.2 Bcf/d. Down 7.1% compared with 4.5 Bcf/d in August 2019. Commercial deliveries were the lowest for the month since 2010.

: 131 Bcf for the month, or 4.2 Bcf/d. Down 7.1% compared with 4.5 Bcf/d in August 2019. Commercial deliveries were the lowest for the month since 2010. Industrial deliveries : 654 Bcf for the month, or 21.1 Bcf/d. Down 2.7% compared with 21.7 Bcf/d in August 2019. Industrial deliveries were the lowest for the month since 2017.

: 654 Bcf for the month, or 21.1 Bcf/d. Down 2.7% compared with 21.7 Bcf/d in August 2019. Industrial deliveries were the lowest for the month since 2017. Electric power deliveries: 1,281 Bcf for the month, or 41.3 Bcf/d. Down 0.5% compared with 41.5 Bcf/d in August 2019. Electric power deliveries decreased year-over-year for the first time since May 2019. Despite this decrease, electric power deliveries were the second highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

Please note that the above figures include Alaska.

Net natural gas imports (imports minus exports) were -145 Bcf, or -4.7 Bcf/d, in August 2020, making the United States a net exporter. Natural gas imports and exports in August 2020 were as follows:

Total imports : 214 Bcf for the month, or 6.9 Bcf/d. Down 2.7% compared with 7.1 Bcf/d in August 2019. The average daily rate of natural gas imports was the lowest for the month since 2014.

: 214 Bcf for the month, or 6.9 Bcf/d. Down 2.7% compared with 7.1 Bcf/d in August 2019. The average daily rate of natural gas imports was the lowest for the month since 2014. Total exports: 359 Bcf for the month, or 11.6 Bcf/d. Down 6.8% compared with 12.4 Bcf/d in August 2019, the third consecutive month with a year-over-year decrease after 67 consecutive months of year-over-year increases, from November 2014 to May 2020. Despite this year-over-year decrease, the average daily rate of natural gas exports was the second highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly exports in 1973. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in August 2020 were down 19.4% compared with August 2019, as global LNG demand remained depressed. In August 2020, the United States exported 3.6 Bcf/d of LNG to 20 countries.

Overall, the volume of total exports is now equivalent to 14.90% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to around 14.10% of total demand (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Estimates And Forecast

After decreasing by 1.36% y-o-y in August, we estimate that total natural gas consumption (in Lower-48 states) then dropped by 3.11% y-o-y in September (to 71.42 bcf/d) and then edged up by 0.17% y-o-y in October (to 75.01 bcf/d).

Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in contiguous United States to decline (in annual terms) over the next three months. However, frequent changes in the short-range weather models will obviously generate some volatility. Under the latest weather forecasts, we project that total natural gas consumption in contiguous United States will decline by 1.7% y-o-y (on average) over the next three months (November to January).

However, the rate will vary significantly for each month. At this moment in time, our consumption forecasting models generate the following results:

November: 80.07 bcf/d (-13.30% y-o-y or -12.29 bcf/d y-o-y);

(-13.30% y-o-y or -12.29 bcf/d y-o-y); December: 99.60 bcf/d (-1.63% y-o-y or -1.66 bcf/d y-o-y);

(-1.63% y-o-y or -1.66 bcf/d y-o-y); January: 114.77 bcf/d (+8.28% y-o-y or +8.78 bcf/d y-o-y).

Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty to that forecast, as weather models can generate sporadic changes in the number of cooling-degree-days (CDDs). It is also important to remember that changes in HDDs have 3x stronger effect on natural gas consumption than changes in CDDs.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

We currently expect total exports to average 16.44 bcf/d in the November to January period (+5.76% y-o-y).

Total Balance

What about the supply? After all, it is not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply.

In August 2020, for the fourth consecutive month, dry natural gas production decreased year over year for the month. The preliminary level for dry natural gas production in August 2020 was 2,801 bcf, or 90.4 Bcf/d. This level was 4.5 Bcf/d (-4.7%) lower than the August 2019 level of 94.8 Bcf/d. Despite this year-over-year decrease, the average daily rate of dry production was the second highest for the month since the U.S. EIA began tracking monthly dry production in 1973.

We currently expect total supply (production + imports) in contiguous United States to average 94.88 bcf/d over the next three months (November-December-January), -8.42 bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, we believe that over the next three months (November to January), total supply will be declining faster than total demand (on an annualized basis), ensuring that total supply-demand balance will be tighter relative to 2019. However, total supply-demand balance will vary significantly for each month. Currently, we project a supply-demand surplus in November (+3.19 bcf/d), but we also anticipate to see a supply-demand deficit in December and January (-7.83 bcf/d and -18.08 bcf/d, respectively).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Annual storage "surplus" is currently projected to shrink by 11 bcf by December 11. Storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is projected to shrink by -32 bcf over the same period.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

