Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.'s (SCCAF) CEO David Friesema on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Friesema - Chief Executive Officer

Stewart Schaefer - Chief Business Development Officer and Corporate Secretary

Craig De Pratto - Chief Financial Officer

Martin Landry - Stiefel GMP

Matt Bank - CIBC

Patricia Baker - Scotiabank

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank

Meaghen Annett - TD securities

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

We will begin today's call with management's discussion followed by a question-and-answer period open to investors and financial analysts.

Please note that the remarks and this conference may contain forward looking statements about Sleep Country Canada’s current and future plans, expectations, intentions, results, levels of activity, performance goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments. Forward looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on the investments and assumptions based on factors that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.

However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. As a result, Sleep Country Canada cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements.

[Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Friesema.

David Friesema

Thank you. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Stewart Schaefer, our Chief Business Development Officer; and Craig De Pratto, our Chief Financial Officer.

We are very proud to announce our third quarter of this year which was truly and exceptional one on multiple fronts. This quarter delivered all-time records in revenue which was up 15.4%, net income which grew by 50%, and diluted earnings per share which grew by 50% from $0.60 to $0.90. On top of that we were able to expand our gross profit and operating EBITDA margins as well.

These tremendous results showcase the strength, flexibility and resiliency of the powerful ecosystem we have been planning and building over these last few years. In these uncertain times, coupled with an evolving consumer and retail landscape, our omnichannel infrastructure has stood the ultimate test of time as we have proven that we are strategically well-positioned to take greater market share now and for years to come.

With our physical store network opened for the entire quarter, including our four new store locations, we were delighted to welcome back our customers face-to-face while continuing our best-in-class eCommerce service. Same-store sales increased by 14.5% in the quarter and our eCommerce performance continued its explosive triple digit growth trajectory across all of our Sleep Country Dormez-vous and Endy websites. With this quarter's record results, we are thrilled to share that our eCommerce channels generated over 18% of our third quarter revenue.

We have never felt more optimistic about the power of our strategy, strength of our network and relevance of our brands. Through the evolution of our sleep well, stay well digital and traditional advertising campaigns we are connecting with loyal and new customers. Our team continues to do a fantastic job leveraging our share of voice to further grow share of heart [ph] with Canadians.

Store conversion was meaningfully up in the quarter as customers visited our channels with clear purchase intent. In fact, our mattress assortments are 15% sales growth driven by strong unit growth across all price brands and sleep accessories sales grew 17.1%. We are encouraged by our customers' response which clearly highlights that Canadians are choosing us over others as trusted partners and achieving their best night's sleep.

Our channel agnostic approach and dedication to our superior customer experience further differentiates us from peers. Our 280 stores offer a safe, low traffic destination for our customers to receive personalized service. Increasing numbers of customers choose to connect with our sleep experts via WebChat or phone and still others are choosing to transact via our seamless Endy, Sleep Country and Dormez-vous websites. However customers choose to shop, we are here for them.

I am also excited to share that we continue to advance our partnership strategy alongside premier international sleep brands. During the quarter, we announced an exclusive distribution partnership with leading sleep innovation brand, Malouf, which brings their stylish and modern sleep products to Canadians exclusively thoroughly through our stores and websites.

Subsequent to quarter end, we also shared our exclusive partnership with Purple Innovation, a leader in comfort and a creator of the renowned Purple Mattress. Since exploding on the scene in 2015, Purple has won accolades including racking up more than 1 billion views of its bold and entertaining marketing campaigns. These partnerships strengthen our position as Canada's destination with the most innovative sleep solutions from around the world.

We closed the quarter on a note of financial agility with a strong cash position of $54 million and a further $144 million in liquidity under our credit agreement. Bolstered by this quarter's record growth, our Board was also proud to announce the following. One, reinstate the dividend to 100% pre-COVID levels at $19.05 per share; two, reinstate the NCIB program; three, restore any NEO and Board compensation including the payments deferred previously.

We are pleased to have the financial strength to continue meaningfully rewarding our value shareholders while simultaneously investing in the longer term prosperity of our business. Throughout the pandemic, we have highlighted our five priorities. One, keep our employees safe. Two, continue serving our customers needs. Three, support local communities. Four, maintain business continuity alongside partners and landlords and five ensure the long-term prosperity of our company and shareholder value.

These have not changed. We remain laser focused on executing against these priorities as we continue to chart our course through the pandemic. With our tremendous results this quarter we are optimistic that our growth trajectory will continue and allow us to meet these priorities with agility.

Craig, I'll now turn the conversation over to you to discuss our financials.

Craig De Pratto

Thank you, Dave and good morning everyone. I would like to reiterate that we are extremely pleased with our Q3 record results. These results have surpassed our expectations and continue to demonstrate the resilience of our business through difficult times. Both our retail store network as well as our eCommerce platforms performed well showing positive growth quarter-over-quarter, thereby validating the success of our ongoing investment in our omnichannel structure.

In Q3, we continue to experience positive revenue growth, similar to what we had experienced prior to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. We have been able to manage our business with flexibility through this pandemic, which is a testament to our highly variable cost model, which allows us to scale up and scale down our expenses as required, thereby providing us with financial agility.

Now on to some of the quarter's highlights, let's begin with revenue. In the third quarter our revenues increased by $32.4 million or 15.4% from $210 million in Q3 2019 to $242.4 million in Q3 2020. This increase in revenue was mainly driven by a 14.5% increase in same-store sales for new stores that opened in July 2020 and wrap stores. Mattress revenue increased by $25 million from $166.7 million in Q3 2019 to $191.7 million in Q3 2020 accessories revenues increased by 7.4 million from 43.3 million in Q3 2019 to 50.7 million in Q3 2020.

Accessories revenues increased by $7.4 million from $43.3 million in Q3 2019 to $50.7 million in Q3 2020. During the third quarter, gross profit increased by $12.6 million from $71.6 million in Q3 2019 to $84.2 million in Q3 2020. Our gross profit margin increased by 0.6% from 34.1% in Q3 2019 to 34.7% in Q3 2020. This margin increase was primarily due to us leveraging our fixed distribution, occupancy and depreciation as well as compensation costs, while also lowering commission costs due to the shift in earned revenues from our retail stores and our eCommerce platforms.

These efficiencies were partially offset by lower rebates and investment in personal protective equipment purchased to ensure the safety of our customers and associates as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving on to our G&A expenses, our G&A expenses for the quarter decreased by $2.1 million or 5.9% from $36.6 million in Q3 2019 to $34.5 million in Q3 2020. As a percentage of revenue, G&A expenses decreased from 17.4% in Q3 2019 to 14.2% in Q3 2020. The decrease in G&A was largely due to the decrease in our media and advertising expenses, which decreased during the quarter by $3.8 million. Additionally, during the quarter, we continued to shift some of our Q3 advertising spend from traditional channels for digital to drive continued eCommerce growth.

Moving on from G&A, our Q3 operating EBITDA increased by $15.7 million or 31.8% from $49.6 million or 23.6% of revenue in Q3 2019 to $65.3 million or 26.9% of revenue in Q3 2020. This increase was primarily due to strong revenue growth in Q3 2020 combined with improved gross profit margin. A decrease in G&A expenses, as well as a favorable impact from adjustments related to nonrecurring European permutation costs and share based compensation expenses.

Finance related expenses increased by $0.1 million from $5.3 million in Q3 2019 to $5.4 million into Q3 2020. Our Q3 net income increased by $10.7 million or 50% from $21.5 million in Q3 2019 to $32.2 million in Q3 2020. The significant increase in net income was driven not only by the increase in our revenues, but our additional focus on cost controls both in cost of sales and G&A. Our adjusted net income increased by $11 million or 49.2% from $22.4 million in Q3 2019 to $33.4 million in Q3 2020.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by $0.30 or 50% from $0.60 per share in Q3 2019 to $0.90 per share in Q3 2020. On a year-to-date basis we increased -- we experienced a net increase in cash of $10.7 million. Net cash flows provided by operating activities year-to-date 2020 was $123.3 million and cash flows used in investing activities grew $9.1 million and cash flows used for financing activities were $103.5 million.

As mentioned previously, our cash position at the end of Q3 2020 was $54.8 million compared to $48 million in the same period of the last year. In addition, as at September 30, 2020 we added $144 million in liquidity available under our company's credit facility. During the quarter we repaid $60 million towards our long-term debt reducing our debt balance from $175.8 million as of September 30, 2019 to $115 million as of September 30, 2020.

We are pleased to have reduced our net debt position on our senior secured credit facility on a year-over-year basis by $66.8 million. As the current environment evolves the company continues to monitor its operations as well as evaluate the risks and uncertainties associated with the pandemic and the impact on the business.

Accordingly, in May 2020 the decision was made to temporally suspend the dividend payment, the NCIB program, as well as defer the cash portion of Board compensation and the deferral of 25% to 50% of NEO based salaries. On November 9, 2020 the Board approved and restored the company's dividends, in addition to declaring a $19.5 cent per share dividend on the company's common shares which is consistent with our pre-dividend or pre-COVID-19.

Additionally, the Board reinstated the NCIB program which provides us the option to purchase common shares for cancellation. While the company does not intend on making any purchases under the NCIB at this time, we believe it is prudent to retain access to the program in the event we do see compression in our multiple or the macro environment creates an opportunity for us to purchase shares. Finally, the Board reinstated all cash compensation to the NEO and to the Board in addition to approving the payment of all amounts previously deferred.

Going through these unprecedented times, we attribute overall success to a multiple of factors including the commitment, hard work and quick action from our associates, partners and vendors. We look forward to sharing additional updates with you on that front in the coming months. That completes my overview of our financial results.

Back over to you Dave, for closing remarks.

David Friesema

Thanks Craig. In closing, it is gratifying to see that even in these most uncertain times, Canadians continue to choose Sleep Country, Dormez-vous and Endy. We have built trust with Canadians over the past 26 years by consistently delivering superior experience, knowledgeable service and quality sleep solutions. We are pleased to see loyal and new customers repeatedly turning to our family of brands as trusted partners in achieving their best night’s sleep. From safe in-person visits with associates at one our 280 stores to connecting with our sleep experts via WebChat or phone, to quick and convenient self-serve shopping across our Endy, Dormez-vous and Sleep Country websites, our seamless omnichannel infrastructure is serving Canadians however they choose to shop.

Today, more than ever, we are proud of our extraordinary culture and team. I am pleased to share that in Q3 Endy was certified as a great place to work, matching Sleep Country certification earlier this year. This award is always an honor and is true testament to the positive collaboration and innovative spirit that characterizes our family of brands.

On the topic of team, I would like to again welcome Mandeep Chawla to Sleep Country’s Board of Directors. Mandeep is a respected finance executive with over 20 years of experience in large and complex organizations, and is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Celestica, Inc. His strategic leadership and extensive background in business, technology and innovation will serve the Board, the company and all of our stakeholders well, as we execute our strategy and grow Sleep Country together.

Looking ahead to the final month of 2020 and beyond, we remain committed to expanding our leading market share position, delivering profitable growth, and building value for customers, employees, communities and shareholders. Bolstered by our omnichannel infrastructure, financial flexibility, stable supply chain, and exceptional employees, we are confident that our family of brands will build on the tremendous results achieved this quarter.

With that, we conclude our remarks and open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Martin Landry of Stiefel GMP.

David Friesema

Good morning, Martin.

Martin Landry

Hi, good morning everyone and congratulations on the impressive quarter. My first question is on your organic growth rate, it's impressive and it's one of the highest in recent years. And the question that most are trying to figure out is, how much pull forward of demand are we seeing right now due to COVID and staycation, I'd be curious to hear your views on that?

David Friesema

Well, I think when you look at our business, I think we are, in Q3 particularly, I think we believe very comfortably that we took market share. We also believe that there was some pent-up demand because of Q2 closures and we also do think that people are investing more in their house at the moment and some of that could be pull forward.

Being able to really quantify that is not possible, and we will continue to do our best to understand it, and we will continue to our best to continue to take market share and move forward. So, we think that we’re really winning very nicely right now and that we are -- our plans and our marketing plans, and our growth plans are going to continue to push towards that same outcome in the future. But it is hard for us to understand how much is pull forward.

Martin Landry

Yes, no it's fair enough. And then so, the industry is doing well and wondering how is the competitive and promotional environment right now? What's your approach from a discounting standpoint? Are you slowing down promotional activities right now or not at all?

Craig De Pratto

Well, as you know, we’re in a very promotional industry and we’re leading up to Black Friday, which is a very promotional time and a promotional industry. And we -- in a lot ways we’re seeing the market react very similarly to how it's always been and we really expanded our messaging to talk even more about sleep and being well, sleep well and stay well, but as part of that we are also going to be promotional to make sure that we’re top of mind to come in today.

Martin Landry

Okay. And my last question is on supply chain, we've heard some industry participants talk about supply chain issues and difficulties accessing some raw materials. Are you seeing longer lead times than usual from someone of your manufacturers at this point and is it having an impact at all?

David Friesema

I think Stewart is going to handle that. Stewart will handle that one.

Stewart Schaefer

Good morning Martin, how are you?

Martin Landry

Good, thank you.

Stewart Schaefer

So, yes, we have seen some disruptions in our supply chain. Certain vendors’ lead times have extended past 1 to 2 weeks, but in general the diversity of our collection on the floor has allowed our sales associates and our customers to be able to navigate and choose products that are readily available. We also geared up in terms of our inventory to be able to supply our customers so that we can get the goods out quickly, but nothing that we believe has been detrimental to our business.

Martin Landry

Okay, that's it from me. Thank you.

David Friesema

Thanks Martin.

Your next question comes from Matt Bank of CIBC.

David Friesema

Good morning Matt.

Matt bank

Good morning. Could you share anything in terms of how sales trended through the quarter and comment on your momentum entering Q4?

Craig De Pratto

I would say that the quarter was very strong from beginning to end and there was no -- we probably did feel a little bit of a lesser written business near the end of August, simply because we normally back-to-school is a very big time for us, and you know, that obviously didn't happen to the greatest extent this year, but that was a very small period of time and we came back nicely.

Matt bank

Okay and the, eCommerce growth that you reported and the -- or the eCommerce and the penetration numbers that you reported, seems to imply that in-store sales were off year-over-year. So that's, I mean, that's an impressive number considering traffic. Traffic was obviously down. So I mean, you did talk about higher conversion, but maybe can you just add a little bit more in terms of how you're able to get in-store sales up?

David Friesema

Well, we first of all, we were happy with our business across all of our channels and so you're right, we're happy with stores. I think traffic was down into our stores, which is not surprising. The -- and it was down for a couple reasons. One, it was up in our other channels, it was up in our website. So that was part where there was a shift there. But it was also because I think people were doing a couple of different things. We noticed very much, so that families weren't coming into shops like they used to.

So sometimes it would just be the couple instead of the kids and that would change our traffic numbers. And secondarily, also people were very intent on purchasing. So when they came in, very likely they weren't going to come back and visit us on the weekend to finalize the transaction. So it was happening much more. So our conversion was up nicely.

We were surprised at how quickly customers came back to our stores after we opened them and we continued to be happy with it. We are -- being a specialty retailer gives us a safe environment and I think we've been hearing back from our customers that they're appreciative of that and that they do feel safe.

Matt Bank

Okay, and could you add a little bit more detail on this Purple partnership, so how the relationship works? Purple, as far as I can tell, has been selling directly within Canada for some time and has spent quite a bit advertising in this market. How does, how does the split of kind of responsibilities evolve?

David Friesema

So we're very excited about this relationship with Purple. We've been chatting with them since 2018 and as you noted, they're already in the Canadian market and fabulous marketers. And two big record requirements that we look for when we're choosing our partners is A, that the product is innovative and so we encourage people to come in and lay down on the Purple, their famous Purple grid definitely is a different seal of other mattresses that we carry. And B, their advertising, which has been fabulous. I mean, they're very creative in terms of the advertising.

So this relationship is a 100% exclusive relationship, both in-store and online. The beds have been rolling out over the past two weeks and this is pretty much the official day that we're launching the product within the store and advertising campaigns will follow, as well as our online relationship with them. There will be a new site that we'll be launching, hopefully within the next few days that will be powered by Sleep Country, but managed by our friends at Purple. So they will manage all the creative and the digital expertise and we are the backend logistics in terms of the partnership.

Matt Bank

Thank you.

David Friesema

Thank you, Matt.

Your next question comes from Patricia Baker of Scotiabank.

David Friesema

Good morning, Patricia.

Patricia Baker

Thank you, good morning. Good morning, everyone. You referenced the fact that you that Sleep Country takes a channel agnostic approach to where the customer shops, I'd like to explore that a little bit more, particularly in the context of the fact that you had an 18.1% penetration in Q3, which is probably a number that if we asked you this time last year, you would have given a number that was below that.

So just thinking about your capability and capacity, there sort of what -- at currently how it stands, how much, how high a penetration could you accommodate with your existing infrastructure? Number one. Number two, do you take a philosophy that you're going to let the market determine what that penetration will be over time? And then thirdly, what kind of experience do you have in the digital channel when you open a store in a new market?

Craig De Pratto

Good morning, Patricia. So let me start by saying we are very excited about the growth that we're seeing across all channels in terms of our eCommerce. And these are really unique times because a lot of the testing that we were hoping to experience over the next year has been happening in hyperspeed over the last three months.

In choosing for us to watch the journey of our customer and to you highlighting the term we use channel agnostic, where the journey begins online, where it may continue as we watch our customers come into our stores, and possibly transact in our stores or as they leave the stores transact afterwards.

And that has definitely changed our perspective in terms of how we advertise our shift of advertising as we move more towards digital because we've been known for many years as a traditional marketer and that has definitely been a wonderful learning experience for us, as well as these partners that we've created between Simba and Purple and others that we are talking to, to be able to learn from their fabulous digital experience. On top of that, obviously, the Endy team is best-in-class in Canada.

We believe they are the leaders in this space. So with that fabulous team and all the experience that they have, we've gone through in three months, probably what we expected to learn over the next year.

In terms of the overall market, the market will dictate or the consumer will dictate directionally how they want to shop. Today's point, it was quite amazing to see how quickly customers came back into our stores during this pandemic. We put a lot of precautionary things in place so that our customers were safe, but we also were very surprised to see them returning in droves.

So I think everyone knows in retail that COVID has accelerated the need for eCommerce. But for us, at the end of the day, the customer is going to choose how they want to shop, when they want to shop and when they want to transact. Does that answer your question Patricia?

Patricia Baker

Yes, very, very helpful. Just one specific thing Stewart and maybe it's difficult to answer this, but your current infrastructure could support certainly a much higher penetration than the exceptional one that we saw in Q3?

Stewart Schaefer

Yes. Keep in mind we are in very early days of our digital evolution of our business. And to remind everyone, we launched eCommerce, a full digital transactional website for Sleep Country in Dormez-vous a year ago, November, and the acceleration in such a short period of time the team has done such an amazing job. And we're gearing up and building out that team to match the growth that we're seeing.

I will say that the one area that we felt a little stress, which is a wonderful stress to feel, is not only did our business grow by north of 15% this quarter, but our units grew over 20%. So if anything, we've had a little bit of stress operationally, which we are adjusting right now as we speak and planning for the future. So to answer your question, yes, we have lots of room to grow in terms of capacity and these are still very, very early days.

Patricia Baker

Okay, excellent. Thanks for that overview Stewart.

Stewart Schaefer

My pleasure.

David Friesema

Thank you, Patricia.

Operator

Your next question comes from Stephen MacLeod of BMO Capital Markets.

David Friesema

Good morning, Stephen.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. Good morning, Dave, good morning, guys. Congratulations on a nice snapback quarter. I just thought you've given a lot of great color, so thank you. But I just wanted to followup on a couple of things. Is there any way you can just give a little bit of sense as to how sales trended exiting the quarter and into Q4? I mean, I know you don't give guidance, but I'm just curious if you can give a little bit of sense around momentum?

David Friesema

I kind of talked a bit about it earlier, but we were, we only felt that growth had been going down a little bit during the back-to-school season, but then for after that it came right back up to the last day of the quarter.

Stephen MacLeod

Got it, okay, that's great. Thank you. It's really where you can quantify a little bit, sort of what bricks-and-mortar in-store sales looked like in the quarter. I know you gave some incremental color around eCommerce, but just wondering if you can give a little bit of directional indication around in-store sales?

David Friesema

Again, we were when you look at our channels across, they all perform very well. I mean, Stewart kind of was addressing the digital on the last comment. But, when we look -- not only did our existing stores perform well, but we opened a new region of London, and it performed well, so not London, I'm sorry, Windsor, and it performed well and so our store performance is great.

And what we're seeing is, when you put all of our channels together, Stewart was talking about increase in units, the nice thing about it is our increase in units below 1000 was very nice, which is something we're happy about and when you look at our other higher price bands, they were strong too. So we don't feel like we were trading down at all. We think that we really hit it, and we were hitting it in the sweet spot as far as customer selection on all of our channels.

Stewart Schaefer

And I'll add Stephen, that the only thing that we might have seen in our stores that was a little bit different was the walk by traffic. That appeals to our accessory part of our business. So we are definitely a destination shop, there's no question. But there is a component to our business within our stores, especially within the downtown cores, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, where everyone knows that traffic is down substantially. So that additional impulse walk by traffic for a pillow or sheet set was down a little bit in those regions, except our eCommerce more than covered that as Dave mentioned in our numbers that our accessories were up over 17% for the quarter.

Stephen MacLeod

Right, okay, that's great. Just looking at the ad spend outlook, I mean, I know your media spend has changed a lot over the last, 12 months and even further than that. Can you just talk a little bit about how you expect that to ramp back up and how are you thinking about the digital versus traditional media and AdSense?

David Friesema

Craig, did you want to just talk about our…?

Craig De Pratto

Yes, I know for sure. I'll give some color just on kind of how we see that spend, flowing through and some of the shifts we have seen. And then maybe if Stewart wants to add some additional color, he can. Through the quarter we did see some rate efficiencies in some of the marketing channels that rolled out of Q2. So we did have some better pricing on some of our marketing investments through, channels, like TV and radio. And so we did see some efficiencies there, as well as the Endy business did see some shift more towards digital and a less of on street or out of house marketing. So we could see a shift down there.

As we roll into Q4, we still think that we will end the year, similar into the range of percentage of sales for Q4 that we would have last year. We do think that where we have seen the marketing rates start to come back to more normal levels to what we were seeing pre-COVID-19, but we are seeing a shift, more towards digital. And I'll maybe pass it over to Stewart, do you wants to add any color as to the strategy around the shift a little bit more from that traditional into digital as we continue to grow our eCommerce sales.

Stewart Schaefer

The only thing I'll add is that obviously, we're watching the consumers patterns and habits very closely. As I mentioned before, the downtown core is of all major metropolitan cities. In Canada, people are not traveling in their cars as much as they have before. So as this pandemic shifts and hopefully one day comes to an end, the patterns and the habits of consumers may change back to what they were or maybe never to the same extent. So that will definitely play on our positioning around radio, television and digital.

But I will say that digital has definitely been very transactional clear analytics in terms of manage our business and a wonderful way for us to test a lot of our ad spend and creativity to see what works and what doesn't work. So I would suspect that over the coming year that we will continue down the path of rolling our digital exposure.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay, that's great, thank you guys. Have a good day.

David Friesema

You too, Steve.

Your next question comes from Vishal Shreedhar of National Bank.

David Friesema

Good morning, Vishal.

Vishal Shreedhar

Hi, thanks for taking my question. On the insights that you've gained from COVID-19 as you've gone through this tumultuous kind of period, I’m wondering if there's any customer behaviors that you think will be more sticky, and that the results may change your approach in future quarters and thinking about perhaps the mix between investments and online and in-store or perhaps mall based stores, something of that nature? You've already given some indications.

David Friesema

Yes, I would say that generally speaking, we will continue to assess the data as it comes in on a daily basis. I will say that in the early days, as we've already said on the call, we were surprised at how quickly people came back to the stores. When during the heart of the, when the store closure was happening in early days, people thought that retail was done for. I mean that was some of the commentary that was made, the bricks-and-mortar retail, excuse me, and certainly we haven't seen that.

But we will continue to evaluate where we invest our money to get the most value out of it. But right now, we're very excited that we are everywhere the customer wants to be in a very strong way. And we're going to continue to push all of those channels because there are more customers in all of them that we can gather. Stewart, did you want to add anything?

Stewart Schaefer

Yes, I was going to add that the one thing that did come out of this is definitely a higher awareness around health and wellness. And we are really well positioned, because Sleep is a huge component of that. And as trends continue, even out of this pandemic, the focus around health and wellness I think will continue to explode. And we are positioning ourselves very well in terms of our marketing campaigns, our internal initiative, the culture within our organization, as well as the message that we will share with Canadians over the coming months.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, thank you for that. And, Sleep Country obviously, you indicated that it gained market share in this quarter, but that's been a consistent comment. Firstly, countries through the years in terms of its market share gains, wondering if, which is obviously an impressive statistic, wondering if Sleep Country is looking at the market and thinking there's opportunity for further acquisitions, either here, Canada or abroad.

Stewart Schaefer

So first of all, let's - I just want to be very clear on something. Market share is a lagging indicator. So we won't have a really good understanding of what happened to our market share until the stat scan numbers and other data is out. But every indication we have to this period is that we're gaining share. So I just want to make sure we're very clear on that and not at all being Opaque there. Having said that, now to answer your question, we still think there's a lot of market share to gain in Canada.

And we're going to continue to focus on that. But we are also looking at another I think we've shown especially over the last 18 months or so that we're a very agile organization as far as adding partnerships as far as adding channels and we're going to continue to do that. And if an acquisition is something that makes sense in the future, we would take it, in Canada, or we would consider outside of Canada as well.

Vishal Shreedhar

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Meaghen Annett of TD Securities.

David Friesema

Good morning, Meaghen.

Meaghen Annett

Thanks. Good morning. Just a couple of followup questions. So going back to the media and advertising spend just wondering if you can talk about what kind of returns you're seeing from the focus on digital advertising relative to traditional?

David Friesema

Are you asking in terms of our OS on our spend, Meaghen?

Meaghen Annett

Yes.

David Friesema

Or specific, so we don't share for competitive reasons, we don't share that. I will say though, unlike a traditional DTC player, where the OS is very clear in terms of the digital spend, and the acquisition online, the based on the fact of where we are, and where we spend across all channels. The return, as you can see, based on our numbers this quarter was quite exceptional.

So if anything, what we've definitely seen over the last three months, six months, as we enter into our, little bit more into our digital arena. The agility of our business, to be able to shift and change our ad spend to see what's working, and what's not working, is definitely a lot more efficient than some of the TV or radio that we put in that has to be put into market with huge production costs, and longer lead time.

So I think the agility of our business will be a lot more effective as we move forward, as we experiment more and more in the digital area. Does that answer your question?

Meaghen Annett

That's perfect, thank you. And just another little follow-up on the digital growth. So just looking at the, the partnerships that you've been undertaking over the last couple of years. So what's been the contribution there on the digital side? How does that factor into this triple digit growth if at all?

Stewart Schaefer

We don't break down at any of our channels, but I will say that it is clearly that it in terms of our entire ecosystem, which is important but what's more interesting and what we hope the markets are paying attention. But what's more interesting and what we hope the markets are paying attention to, is the customer segmentation that is expanding into. Walmart has done a fabulous job for us in terms of exposing us to one level of customer segmentation.

Our own websites have done something differently. Also, I will tell you that transactionally online, one of the resurgence of our below $1,000 price point, which is a very important part of our business has definitely been aided by that our Sleep Country Dormez, the website, and the Simba and the Purple also appeal to a different type of customer segmentation. So I would say that has been one of the biggest benefits as we expand our brand throughout the entire Canadian landscape.

Craig De Pratto

And by the way the only thing I would add to that is, Stewart you just you just didn't mention Endy and Endy just another, I know, Endy is just another great example of customer segmentation differences that are driving more and more people to, one of our channels.

Meaghen Annett

That's great. Thank you very much.

Craig De Pratto

Our pleasure.

Your next question comes from Sabahat Khan of RBC Capital Markets.

David Friesema

Good morning. Sabahat?

Sabahat Khan

Sorry, I'm on mute there. Good morning.

David Friesema

Okay. Good morning.

Sabahat Khan

I guess just a strong -commerce penetration during the quarter, I guess what's your outlook as we head into next year. And as we think about some of the savings that you realized a little bit on the headcount or in a wages in store. Now do expect this maybe moderate at a somewhat lower level, and maybe even then you can still see some savings on the store side, same thing, how you balance out your cost in store versus continuing to invest on the e-commerce side or recall over the next 12 to 24 months?

David Friesema

Well, I would say that, we certainly don't plan to grow our business by saving money in the stores, I mean, our sales associates add a level of expertise and value to our consumers. And we want and that is something that has been a hallmark of our success and will continue to be, we were very excited, over 18% of our business was done online. But don't forget, that means that my math is just under 82% is done in our stores.

And so, and we don't see that changing dramatically over time. I mean, it may, but we want to make sure that we have the best offerings in every area. We did experience some marketing savings in Q3 based upon the market and in Q2, but we're also seeing some other expenses on the other side with PP&E and so on.

We're very excited about selling more mattresses, especially at below $1,000. But let's not forget that it costs the same amount to deliver an $800 mattress as it does a $2,000 mattress. So there's a lot of puts and takes, but we're excited about where we're going because we're we feel we're gaining share, and we certainly are gaining revenue growth and unit growth.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, thanks. And then, I know there's quite a bit of discussion on the advertising spend and Craig quite a little bit of color for the expect expectation for Q4. As we head into 2021, should we expect the spend to normalize perhaps on a percentage basis versus what it was pre-COVID. It looks like you guys saved a bit of money there over the course of the first three quarters here, just trying to get an idea for next year.

David Friesema

So interestingly enough, we'll have to give you more color on this when the year is over, because we don't know how it's going to end. But if we go back in history, what we had said was that by the end of this year, we kind of felt that the run-rate for our marketing spend for both Sleep Country, Dormez-vous, as well as Endy would be more stable like we would be at that point. Because over the last few years, we've been ramping up at Sleep Country as well as at Endy and so we and we don't feel it's going to be that far off of that even though we're in a pandemic year. But we'll have to give more color on that once the year is final.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, and then, I guess just a housekeeping item, we have a model here for the Endy are not to be paid on in Q1 of next year. Not sure if you provide any color over the resale all that I may have missed. But is that still on track for? I think the initial indication was, I guess, early 2021. For that, is that still the idea that it will be Q1 or Q2?

Craig De Pratto

Yes, so…

David Friesema

Sorry, Craig, go ahead.

Craig De Pratto

Yes, no, I was just going to confirm. Yes it's still on track. As a reminder, we did bump up the accretion last quarter, and it would be paid out in quarter one from a cash flow perspective.

Sabahat Khan

Great. And then just one last one from me, I know you guys don't talk a lot about specific brands for can you maybe give progress on an Endy likely benefit over the recent period? But since the acquisition, how has that come along? And maybe the outlook for that platform, as you kind of look forward, just thinking in terms of any further investment or any other major changes, you're looking to make there given the eCommerce ship for consumers over the last little while?

Craig De Pratto

I'm sorry, Sabahat are you talking about Endy? I just…

Sabahat Khan

Yes, Endy.

Craig De Pratto

Okay. By the way, Endy is, was doing very well prior to the pandemic. And they have really taken the opportunity of the pandemic. I mean, I'm sorry to say it that way. But these are hardships for all of us, but they have performed exceptionally well through it, the team there is, is on point and doing very well. They've also seen increases in units. Of course, they're a growing business, during a time when supply chain is challenging, and they've managed exceptionally well through that, and will continue to invest in them. And they will continue to invest in themselves as they grow. And we're just very, very pleased with the growth there as well as the opportunities in the future.

Sabahat Khan

Great, thank you.

David Friesema

Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to the presenters.

David Friesema

Thank you very much, everyone. As always, we look forward to talking to you again at the end of the next quarter. We hope you all stay safe. Have an enjoyable end of the year and thank you very much.

