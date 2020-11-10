Civil, economic and political freedom are all considered in the makeup of the index.

This ETF invests less or no money in countries that score lower on freedom rankings.

Perth Tolle is the founder of the Life + Liberty indexes which launched one product so far the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM). Perth was born in Beijing and moved to the United States at age 9. Her career started at Fidelity, she became vice president at Amplify ETFs before starting the Life + Liberty indexes.

When I first heard about the Freedom 100 ETF I was immediately drawn to the elegant concept to tackle a brutally difficult problem - how to ethically invest in emerging markets.

It's a version of an emerging markets passive exposure product but with one crucial twist. Instead of weighing positions on a market cap base, this ETF weighs country exposure based on measures of freedom.

This is a refreshing and novel approach to what well-known emerging market ETFs like the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEMG) do.

Perth tells me why she wanted to launch a freedom-centric product, how the product is backtested, and more importantly how the approach should do well going forward.

There also are details on how the levels of freedom are quantified and we talk about the many tech companies included in the ETF like semiconductor and electronics giants like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) but also gaming powerhouse CD Projekt SA (OTCPK:OTGLF) (OTCPK:OTGLY), Apple's key supplier Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHAF) and also the lithium miner Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Perth explains why she excludes state-owned enterprises and why even a major economy like China doesn't make it in yet, what's holding Russia and Egypt back and finally how she sees freedom develop over the coming decades.

