Sadly, Burberry tends to depend upon the Chinese travelling to buy - expect the coming results to still be terrible.

However, given the preponderance of Chinese business maybe the recovery of the China economy has reversed this problem?

Like many a clothing retailer Burberry has had significant problems with lockdowns and the reduction in trade.

The luxury retail problem

Of course luxury retailers are going to have problems in any lockdown. Given that so many of them are Veblen Goods (desirable because they're expensive, for their very expense show status) and we tend not to be going out anywhere then sales are going to plummet. Why buy status goods if there's nowhere to show off status?

As the economy returns we can expect such business to recover of course.

However, there's another wrinkle here. Which is that certain luxury brands are particularly associated with purchases when people travel. Travel being the other thing which is rather restricted at present. We can see this from the results of airlines of course, but also of duty free or airport store operators and so on.

So, a company offering luxury goods which are oft bought while travelling has significant problems.

Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY, OTCPK:BBRYF)

All of the above has meant Burberry has not done well:

(Burberry share price from London Stock Exchange)

Unlike many other stocks it has not recovered from that lockdown inspired slump. So, the question for us is whether it will?

The first quarter results were, as we'd expect, horrendous. Retirement Pot gives us a good rundown of them here. There's no point in rehashing those. If you want the source then the official announcement is here.

We expect first half year results on 12 November. The question is, well, do we expect to see a resurgence? And if so, or even if not, what do we think the future then holds?

In western countries there's the obvious problem of the reimposition of many lockdowns. This will mean, in common with most other branded retailers, having to discount stock to clear lines. This also being a problem with branded and luxury retailers, the more discounting that is done for immediate reasons the further the brand is devalued. This has been a significant problem for Burberry in the past. There was serious concern about brand damage a couple of years back and then the complaints about their burning excess stock in order not to devalue the brand.

There's no cute way out of this really. The company does try, saying that it will send European stock to where Chinese consumers shop but that's not a total solution.

China

Given the popularity of the brand in China perhaps that will provide some relief? Except while there are some outlets there the mass of their Chinese sales come when Chinese consumers travel. Which is, of course, one of the things that people just aren't doing at present.

It's not so much that Burberry sells in duty free outlets - although there are some - it's that the selling channels are a kin to such. And that's the sales channel that is hardest hit at present.

We have the company itself making this point in the prospectus for their recent bond issue:

Although sales in mainland China have started to rebound following the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic described in “Risk Factor – COVID-19 pandemic”, the Group’s trading performance could be impacted if there is a recurrence of COVID-19 in mainland China or the recovery is delayed. Additionally, the Group is subject to changes in levels of international travel and if Chinese consumers continue to scale back on travel and tourist flows remain depressed, this is expected to negatively impact the Group’s sales, which may adversely impact the Group’s financial performance as a result.

I think we can take it as read that the Northern Hemisphere's resurgence in infections is going to impact upon that Chinese travel and thus sales.

My view

The underlying numbers are as in that linked piece. What we're trying to do here is predict the upcoming results by looking at the opening up again of the company's important sales channels. Chinese and, to a lesser extent, Far East travel outlets. I don't think the results here are going to be appealing.

I thus agree with the Inside the City column in the Sunday Times:

Burberry may have a strong balance sheet, and an inspirational designer, but it would take a brave investor to risk becoming a fashion victim in this market. Avoid.

The investor view

There's a temptation to buy Burberry for the inevitable upswing. This isn't likely to be happening yet given the still extant dearth of Chinese travel and thus travel shopping. Best to keep sitting this one out until we see significant boosts not just to the Chinese economy but to Chinese shopping tourism.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.