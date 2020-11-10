Embraer S.A.'s (ERJ) CEO Francisco Gomes Neto On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 8:50 AM ET

Francisco Gomes Neto - President and Chief Executive Officer

Antonio Carlos Garcia - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Head, Investor Relations

Eduardo Couto - Director, Investor Relations

Robert Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Myles Walton - UBS

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen and Company

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Francisco Gomes Neto President and CEO. Mr. Antonio Carlos Garcia, Chief Financial Officer and procurement. And Mr. Eduardo Couto, Director of Investor Relations.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:02:17] Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for participating in this conference call, I am Francisco Gomez, Natsume president and CEO of Embraer. Before giving the floor to Antonio Garcia, our CFO, I would like to make some initial comments. With the recent growth in the number of covid-19 cases in different parts of the world, notably Europe and in the United States, we remain focused on the health and safety of our people, assessing the situation on a daily basis at each of our units around the globe. Regarding finance, our focus in the short term remains on preserving cash through the execution of a series of measures implemented over the past few months, which I have already discussed with you during our past earnings calls. In parallel, we are preparing the ground for a much better financial performance in 2020 one in row in the following years. Today, I'd like to take a few minutes to focus on some of our priorities, namely a new organization, and we get synergies in business plan update. Next slide, please. Regarding our organization and recapture Synergy Spillers, we have made every effort to maintain the knowhow and competitive advantage brought by our remarkable people. But in view of the new market reality, it has become essential to review our workforce and in the last quarter we made a significant adjustment to our structure. We analyze it, the structures and themes of each area within the company with the goals of creating a leaner and more agile organization and eliminating the duplication generated by the commercial aviation carve-out.

[00:04:34] We have already recovered synergies with the reintegration of commercial aviation and the associated services and supports, and at the same time we have retained all the skills necessary to return to growth in the coming years. A simpler and leaner organization has been prepared for properly implementing our twenty one twenty five year strategic plan, a theme that I will address on the next slide. While we are dedicated to managing the impacts generated by the crisis in the short term over the past few months, we have also focused on updating our business and growth plan. We believe that the period between now and 2025 can be divided into three phases. This year is dedicated to crisis response. Starting next year, we expect that the market will start to recover with variations, depending on the specific business areas and markets, and from 2020 to onwards, our projects will mature and allow us to grow profitably. Regarding the Embraer twenty one twenty five year strategic plan we have reviewed over the past few months be responsive to the new market scenario, including the impacts generated by the pandemic, the end of the agreement with Boeing and the reintegration of commercial aviation. This was a collaborative effort involving dozens of company leaders. We focused on the plan's effectiveness and we know it is realistic.

[00:06:27] The goals are challenging, but doable, and we will execute with focus, governance and discipline. The plan has two main objectives. To increase your revenue and to improve profitability. To achieve these two objectives, we define the three lines of action. Number one, initiatives aimed at efficiency gains and the two actions to increase the sales of our current product portfolio. And number three, a combination of business diversification projects, innovation and strategic partnerships. In total, the plan comprises 18 project that we import agility and intelligence to the processes involving force alignment across the economy. Just to give you a little more visibility, the first front, which is related to efficient gains, entails the creation of a sports organization reporting to the CFO, you know, focusing in a very strong way on intelligent reduction. At the same time, we are incorporating more intelligence into the processes, seeing their material planning and logistics area, focusing on increasing eventual return to reduce the substantially working capital. You know, since the project aims to reduce aircraft production, Sipos, which will allow us to have more competitive products and reduce working capital as well. Regarding the second front dedicated to the growth of portfolio sales, we will think sify, the sales force of our products. We benefit from new and competitive products in every segment in which we operate. Additionally, we will focus on adapting and converting aircraft for specific segments, such as converting jets to carry cargo, the passenger carrying or the recently launched Three Hundred Met, which was designed for medical evacuation.

[00:08:50] Financial diversification, innovation, partnerships, France, we are going to expand our operations. This year, we have already announced that investments in cybersecurity with the acquisition of Tempest's. The fragged project with the Brazilian Navy and more recently, the creation of a company dedicated to the development of the European air mobility ecosystem and evitable electric vertical ending intake of aircraft. With this front, we are also developing projects to expand our service offerings for aircraft from other manufacturers. We are discussing potential strategic partnerships aimed at opening new markets and developing new products such as the turbo prop. It's important to note that in addition to manage the way we structured the project, we've been focused on the process of execution and on the constant monitoring of the evolution of all initiatives. We are aware of the challenge we have ahead, especially in commercial aviation in 2020 one, but we are very confident in the future of Embraer. No, what must be done? We know how the ban should be carried out in half and mentally competent in allowing the team to develop the necessary initiatives to make the company grow profitably in the coming years. With that, I had concluded my comments and that I'd like to give the floor to our CFO and talk to you. Over to you, Antonio. Thank you all.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:10:42] Thanks, Francisco, with the morning, everyone. It's really a great pleasure to talk to you. Now moving to the commercial aviation highlights inside seven. During the third quarter, we delivered his seventh digits, representing sequential improvement compared to the first and second quarters that we lost even more in the fourth quarter, among our third quarter deliveries, we had won seventy fives for United Airlines highlighting our continuous leadership. And you missed a regional jet market. As another example of our continual improvement, we have already deliver more plans in October than in the entire third quarter of 2020. As far as new operators, Alliance Airlines Australia received 14 billion E 196 and Bumbo Airways from Vietnam, he started the operation with two E one nine five. We are still not to the point where we can give guidance on expected deliveries or financial performance due to the covid-19 shortages, but we would like to point out that we remain. Cautiously optimistic for the future, as we have seen a gradual rebound in domestic flight activity in several markets around the world, including United States. Look, in commercial aviation 2020, when the uncertainties around them are still our biggest concern for next year. The fleet of 175, the operations continues with 93 percent service as of end of September, outpacing our competitors in the market. I'm also proud to say that we had zero cancelation of commercial jets or to begin the covid PUNDAK. He has 60 Minutes on the slide eight, we had the strong delivery pick up during the third quarter with twenty one delivers this brought a total executive gets delivered so far in 2020 to 40 degree autocrat's.

[00:13:17] We expect the fourth quarter to remain strong for labor and the Liberals should continue to increase compared to the previous quarter. As a result of higher deliveries, improved mix and measures taken to be more cost efficient, there's that segment posted positive operating margins in the third quarter and year to date, marking the continuous turnaround of our profitability on this segment despite the covid-19 pandemic. Also, as mentioned in the last call we launched Distin 300 met during the third quarter, which is a unique mid-market solution that's also available for retrofits on existing Fenland. Three hundred's in terms of the new technology continues to disrupt the media immensely. Frasers keep US users now being stunned that wireless lavatory electrical doors and that's the visual system where both certified during the quarter. Finally, I would like to highlight the continued record of doing this towards quiet, in particular with respect to the traditional and charter operation which has more smaller and medium jets. Among fractionate is more jets like Stevens was down only 30 percent. Over here, compared to the median, that's down to 18 percent and larger, just the three. Among Sharktopus is Magikarp, which was almost flat versus last year, while the media was allowed to get Gless, we're down five to 70 percent, respectively. As you can see, the marks where labor is positioned with the funerals and prayers are recovering. Professor. Moving to slide nine, we showed the highlights for defense and security.

[00:15:20] Regarding the seat 90 billion euro, there are currently six seats, 390 every stage of production for future deliveries to Brazil and Pozzallo. And we expect to deliver one more aircraft to air forces to dizzier.

[00:15:40] The program also received the 2020 Granlund Award for defense from the Aviation Week, which selects the best aircraft programs that cause commercial executive defense around the world.

[00:15:57] Another highlight during the quarter was the super Choucoune, as Labor was able to deliver 10 plants to international customers. With the reopening of global borders, we were able to deliver supercool cameras to Nigeria, Chile and the Philippines. Finally, the first group and he arrived in Brazil to start its flight test campaign, which is a major milestone in the Brazilian jet fighter program with SOB's. In prayer, we all must play a leading role in the execution of the program in Brazil and to be responsible for the system's development, integration, flop testing and delivery of the aircraft to do Brazilian Air Force. Now, Tony, to service support and then we are proud to say that Anbar once again was ranked first in pro pilot's corporate aircraft, Prausnitz Support Survey 2020, underlining our commitment to customers to provide the best supports possible.

[00:17:11] Our service and support team also completed the seven conversion of the legacy for 150 to upgrades. Our five hundred sixty service became available earlier this year. We were also able to get the certification just caught the first iJet modified for cargo transportation in Cabby's, offering our customers a solution to EBITDA lives, their fleets in the environments of lower passenger traffic caused by the covid-19 then. For the services, we are pleased to see that this seat, Kacie, 390 million, you have been showing excellent reliability in the military missions in Brazil and the baratz. Moving on to our financial results on July the 12th. Our backlogs finished third quarter at fifteen point one billion dollars, representing several years of revenue for Embraer. It is important to highlight again that despite some deferrals, we didn't have any cancelation in commercial aviation and we expect some new sales to potentially lead a backlog expansion in the upcoming quarters, depending on the impacts of a second covid wave in certain regions. Only like 13, we showed revenues, then delivers. We can clearly see an improvement in the third quarter relative to what we had in the first half of the year and the effects of covid on the industry, you start to reduce. We saw higher commercial and the XXXIV gets delivered in the quarter. As I mentioned earlier, we expect an even better fourth quarter compared to the extorts quarter. We also had the strong revenue improvement in defense and security following the reopening of international borders to allow for the deliveries of supertax.

[00:19:25] Our service support business, despite a year over year decline due to the covid-19, has also increased double digits sequentially from the second quarter, we support improved activities across the commercial XXXIV and defense markets. Next on Slide 14, it highlights its continued cost control, instilling in them mistrust of expenses. The reduction reflects our ongoing efficiency, a sort of corrections, as I read mentioned earlier in this presentation, combined, of course, lower market expenses coming from the covid-19 restriction. It is important to mention that said, expenses include higher benefits provisions compared to last year, mostly related to our service, and supports receivables excluding the bad debt provision and expenses. One year to date, bases in 2020 are 30 percent lower than the same period of 2090. Only 15. We show our operating results and our reported adjusted EBITDA of a loss of forty five million dollars in the third quarter, with a margin of minus six percent. The deficit between the third quarter included a positive impact of seven million for a special items, including fifty four million in charge related to our restructuring announced, he said, and 30 million in additional bad debt provision offset by seventy five I a positive reverse off non-cash impairment charge in executive and commercial aviation. Breaking our third quarter margin by business executive index was positive two percent service and supports four percent positive defensive securities break even similar to previous quarter. Commercial aviation was response for the negative operating results due to the low deliveries and the impacts.

[00:21:45] So he was like 16 shows our address EBITDA, which was a loss of eight million dollars and also excluded the special items already mentioned, the previous light adjusted EBIT margin was minus one percent. The combination of better farms and custody initiatives have already started to appear in the third quarter, and we expect this trend to accelerate in the fourth quarter of the year. Moving to next nexus like seventy with earnings. And Brad adjusted net income to at a loss of one hundred forty eight million dollars in the third quarter. Our earnings have been negatively impacted by the lower operating results, as well as higher financial expenses and no cash, six losses similar to the operating numbers, net income also reach a bottom in the second quarter and has started to rebound. And we expect better borderline performance in the fourth quarter of this year, driven by higher delivers. Next is like 80, we're showing our total investment over the last few quarters. The company has launched several initiatives to cut investment, including CapEx as well, research and development. These reflect our actions to preserve cash. It's also highlights Embraer updates, its portfolio, 58 of our products in commercial aviation, executive jets, defense and security. Embraer has invested a lot in the last five years bringing new programs and products to the market, and now we expect the upcoming years to show lower investment.

[00:23:37] Total investment during the third quarter reaches forty five million and 134 million year to date, which is less than half of our investment level of 2019.

[00:23:52] Moving to reside in our free cash flow was a user of five hundred sixty seven million dollars in the third quarter. This free cash flow usage was negatively impacted by approximately 250 million, including three major items. First one off charge of around 70 million related to the restructuring and severance package of our headcount reduction in beginning of September 2nd. Iran has been a short term customer, find that to be normalized now in the fourth quarter and thought another 80 million related to three plants that keep it from the end of the third quarter to the fourth quarter. Excluding that, our cash consumption in the third quarter of this year will be very close to the third quarter of 2019. Giving expectation for higher deliveries in the fourth quarter, we a positive impact to our working capital as well as our cost reduction initiatives, we are confident that our free cash flow would be much better in the fourth quarter of the year and we should be at least cash break even in the second half of 2020.

[00:25:14] Finally, on this slide 20, we highlight our strong cash position. Our liquidity increased during the third quarter with a total cash position of two point two billion dollars, which is a similar cash level that would have prior to covid pandemic's.

[00:25:35] I'm also happy to announce that we complete a series of liability management initiatives, new laws with private and public banks as well, new bonds issuance of seven hundred fifty million dollars maturing in 2020 and as repurchase of 250 million of outstanding two thousand twenty two point twenty three bonds. It's important to highlight that our new 2020 bounce is unsecured and had a to demand that both three billion showing the confidence of an investor in long term of fabara. With that, I conclude my presentation and we can open for questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

[00:26:27] Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session, if you have a question, please. Press star one. Our first question comes from Robert Spingarn, Credit Suisse.

Robert Spingarn

[00:26:42] Hi, good morning.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:26:46] Hi, Rob.

Robert Spingarn

[00:26:46] Hi. Just a couple of different things. First, what gives you confidence in the outlook at commercial and executive jets for you to reverse these impairments at this time when improving trends? Are you seeing? And does that include increased interest in ordering aircraft?

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:27:12] Speaking, think with question the reverse of impairments, assuming that we revise it in a quarterly basis? It was highly driven by the exchange rate, the devaluation of the Brazilian. We do have a lot of coffee you, which means we can then change volumes. We just into the exchange rate, improve the margins, which accounts for the environment to reverse, just as we didn't choose the baseline.

Robert Spingarn

[00:27:43] I see are you seeing any evidence of something you've talked about in the past and that we saw after 9/11, are you seeing actual down gauging at your customers from the commercial narrow bodies to the jets? And is this a trend that is gaining some traction?

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:28:03] Francisca Specky, thanks for the question. We believe the domestic and regional markets will rebound first, as happened in the past, as you mentioned, and the airlines will look for more versatile, flexible and more economical speeds. And we really do believe that all regions are very well-positioned in that direction. So that's why we believe we have we'll have a good chance as soon as the market pick up.

Robert Spingarn

[00:28:37] Ok, and then my last question is about your inventories either in commercial, actually in any of the segments, but do you have white tails in inventory? And if so, can you quantify?

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:28:52] So got to today, current situation, we have really a few we are sold out in the victory, the Asians and the Metrojet, we still have three or four to be to be sold this quarter against minimum and also for the the commercialization. We have no whitetail for this time. We do has only the carryover inventory that we do it through the the tournament of deliveries to one. But it is not that big amount. What you do see our inventory, we are going to run more or less, 40 percent of our revenue in the fourth quarter, which means we are going to strongly go down with our inventory in Q4 due to the higher deliveries in Q4. But again, no biggie. White Day is on the inventory.

Robert Spingarn

[00:29:46] Thank you.

Eduardo Couto

[00:29:46] For your comments and Tanya to complement its it here. So, as you said, we basically have no positions available. That's the reason we are so confident on on the fourth quarter and on the recover towards the end.

Robert Spingarn

[00:30:02] Ok, thank you all. Thank you.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:30:05] Welcome.

[00:30:08] Our next question comes from Myles Walton, UBS.

Myles Walton

[00:30:13] Thanks. Good morning. Maybe Antonio, on the on the cash performance here in the third quarter, you laid out some of the one time items. But I think the commentary last quarter was you could have been, you know, closer to break, even even for free cash flow here in the in the third quarter. So I'm just curious what changed what what is, you know, pushed out to the right. And, you know, I guess following on Rob's question, why couldn't those continue to push out to the right, realizing you haven't had any cancelations? But it seems like deferrals are more likely than not.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:30:52] Yeah, we might thanks for the question again, we the previous caller mentioned that we are seeing and we see a good chance to become, I would say, free cash flow break even the second semester, the second half of the year. And we are still continue to believe. As you could see, we have a cash burn in Q3 from five hundred six to seven billion dollars. And we had to skip off some aircraft deliveries to Q4. We have also the severance payments that we had in impact in Q3. We would be much less in Q4 and we have to do a huge amount of deliveries in Q4. We are still confident and we are seeing the progress, the improvement of our free cash flow and also cash collection plays a role. And also the other measures that we are taking. Let's say we are still confident that we may be closer to break even in the second semester. But again, if asked about my expectation the third quarter, we we could be we could have been better 250 million.

[00:31:59] But again, having this one time effects shifting this effect for Q4, at one point, my associates where we had some some planes that really keep it to the fourth quarter. But as you highlighted in the call, we already delivered more planes in October than the whole third quarter. So I think that shows that we are very confident on to reverse that now in the fourth quarter and I would say all the levers for fourth quarter, I confirm it. So we are not seeing risk as our delays as we had we had some planes that move from third choose from Q3 to four, but now they are all conferment.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:32:43] Ok, maybe an additional information. Well, the super delivery September and we delivered, but we are going to book as a revenue Lankershim now in Q4, which also helps with this equation around 8:00 p.m. That is not part of the Q3 results. Again, Menasche work working in Q3, but we should see the rebound in Q4.

Myles Walton

[00:33:08] Franscisco. Maybe I can ask you as you're repositioning the business and you want to get obviously the commercial business in particular to profit or, you know, cash break even at worst. What is the size, what's the deliveries or the size of the commercial business that you're sizing the cost structure to in the workforce to.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:33:32] Fresh tomatoes, we are going to be discussing this a lot in our in our band for this one we use I mean, we still see the 2020 one is a very challenging year. You would see is much higher than than we see in this year. But we are working in various fronts, you know, to adjust the cost structure of the company to deliver a much better performance in 2020 one people would say is not much higher than than the 2020. So in the end, the main reason for that is the commercial aviation. We see that the 2020 is one to these two, a challenging year for commercial aviation. We are preparing for that scenario, but we see an opportunity to grow, I mean, from 2020 to onwards.

Myles Walton

[00:34:27] Do you think 2020 one could be break even for commercial aviation?

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:34:32] No commercial aviation, we were still suffering 2020 one, but we can be another unit. We will have a much better performance next year.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:34:42] And you are seeing this fiscal year, by the way, we are we are seeing this year not because of four miles, we we have we are lucky to have a broader portfolio and we are seeing a good performance, investor margin for the victims and defensive security services, which is more or less tried to compensate for the drop in the commercial aviation margins than results, which are going to see the same picture in 2020 one.

Myles Walton

[00:35:10] Thanks again.

[00:35:15] Our next question comes from Ron Epstein, Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:35:22] Good morning, everyone. It is, Maryanna, as moron's are on today. Hi, so my first question will be, could you please give us some color on the short term gasoline finance has when you have this quarter and not only the color on the quarter, but also how why are you confident that this is going to we are going into next year? Into next quarter?

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:35:50] Yeah, that was really a short term timing delay, so we don't do customer finance and we had a very short term finance that we were transferring to the to the final finance agent.

[00:36:04] And so so there's no risk of not revisiting that. So so we don't do we don't do customer find. And it's sars-cov-2.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:36:18] And it's assumed that it's a meant for the U.S. and Brazil. The difficulty is everything that.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:36:28] Ok, and then in general, because I understand for competitive reasons, you kind of like particular details, but how cash profitability compared to, like prefunded make that profitability biliary.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:36:43] Are you talking about the commercial or the whole business?

Unidentified Analyst

[00:36:48] Commercial, particularly.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:36:51] We we are improving, right? We suffer with the Lord delivers, especially in the first half, third quarter already started to show improvement. But the big improvement will come now in the fourth quarter, as we mentioned, October already better than the whole third quarter. And we're going to have much more deliveries and that will drive a big improvement in cash profitability coming from working capital reduction and also the cost adjustments that we did. That Franciscan, your highlighted.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:37:28] Thank you. And if I may, the last one, you've highlighted improvement and besuited operations. Have you seen sound like pick up in demand already?

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:37:43] Well, you mean demands for for 2020 one or for the four years?

Unidentified Analyst

[00:37:51] Yeah, how are your sales campaigns coming in if you have seen any pickup from afar business just given what's to in there?

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:38:01] Ok, well, I mean, as if the mediation is showing up with the reaction. We are, for example, in our Feenan family, we are sold out for 2020. We are selling aircraft for 2020 one Recinos. So it's moving. Well, the defense and security, we are working in different campaigns as well. And also the commercial aviation. We are working different campaigns. So I you know, this second wave of covid will not bring a negative impact on the opposite. If they announce a new and this will help a lot and the ribboned off to the regional and domestic flights that we will you help us to boost our sales in the commercial aviation as well.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:38:51] Thank you very much.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:38:53] You're welcome.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:38:54] Thank you.

[00:38:58] Our next question comes from Cai von Rumohr Cowen.

Cai von Rumohr

[00:39:05] Thank you very much. So maybe you could comment on the mix of your biz jets, you've done very well, very well with the three hundred and the one hundred and basically very, very poorly in terms of deliveries of the legacies and the prater's why you have that sort of extreme mix and should we expect a big pick up in those larger planes in the fourth quarter and going into next year?

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:39:38] Thanks for the question. I mean, if I understand your question, but if you know, three hundred is our best seller, I mean, the most sold the aircraft in each category for the best the 80 years, I'd say. I mean, whether we are we are improving our sales for the for the operators, the 600 and also the five hundred. And we have a specific program, specific initiatives in our strategic plan. Twenty one. Twenty five to improve the competitiveness of the. One hundred and three to five hundred and resource pass. We expect to to to to capture it. So additional market share in the form years for all the spending. Because I do believe we have a great family, we need to finish school and have the three hundred to produce the 500 600.

Cai von Rumohr

[00:40:29] Just to add, Francisco now, and we had only two Prater's in the third quarter, right, and 19 Feenan, so we expect a much better performance in terms of the paraders now for the fourth quarter.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:40:42] Correct.

Cai von Rumohr

[00:40:42] If you were the guy that that was essentially the question. And then going forward, because if we look at this year and last year, basically the third quarter, very weak for, you know, generally weak for the larger jets, do you expect a more level, you know, even a spread of the large jets? Because, you know, the phenoms clearly doing well, but the large ones where the product looks attractive doesn't seem to be doing quite as well.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:41:29] Can you hear us?

Cai von Rumohr

[00:41:29] Yes, perfectly. I don't know what that was.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:41:32] Yeah, there was some technical background

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:41:34] And there were just just a long beach is a good question for sure. We if you see the shot I showed the missiles yesterday, are not doing well compared with the small jets. That's why we are sold out in this one hundred three hundred.

[00:41:55] And we still have an open position for for the for the last quarter. But let's say we do have company for all of them. We to sell is another question. But let's say we have to talk about five to six aircraft on the freighters and the others. We are sold out. And you saw the deliveries, have you up to date? Forty three. And we are seeing for the WHO we are media for the total 2020. He's actually delivery, which shows that less class would be hard to anyway for us. But for sure, the meat, the meat side, yes, they are suffering more and also the gets compared with this Mogens.

Cai von Rumohr

[00:42:35] And the last question is, your gross margins have come down. What should we think about where your gross margins one of the is the incremental gross margin, we should think. Obviously, you have different businesses, but overall, if commercial and business should get better, what kind of incremental margins should they yield? Thank you.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:43:01] This is my point of view, normalized basis, because we do not have the better mix until now for the fiscal year. I do see a boost in the longer term, 15 to 16 percent, I think for the first year.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:43:15] And also and also we have a lot of initiatives to try to help us reduce the cost of goods sold out of the aircraft as well to to reduce the production cycles of their products. And we will also help us design the mix that is going to help us with the gross margin of our price.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:43:38] That's an important point to me. We were impacted by the idea this year in our gross margin, which with the adjustments we are doing, our work force is not going to happen next year. Even in Q4. September was already. If you ask me today, September was already positive and I think in cash flow just in the month of September, plus the agenda will be reduced and should be come to an end in Q4, which is highly speculative margin this fiscal year.

Cai von Rumohr

[00:44:13] Very helpful. Thanks so much.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:44:16] I welcome Trey.

Operator

Noah Poponak

[00:44:28] Hey, good morning, everyone. In commercial aviation, you've mentioned that you haven't really had many cancelations, but, you know, there still has been a decent amount of deferral activity with this. But the lower deliveries. Can you speak to, you know, where are your customers deferring to? It sounds like you're saying 2020 one deliveries will be, you know, somewhere in the zone of similar to 2020. Are they deferring to 2020 to or are they deferring even further? And, you know, are they giving you new plans that you feel are relatively firm or are they just still kind of throwing their hands up in the air and are still very uncertain as to when they're going to want the airplanes?

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:45:20] Thanks for the question. The majority of the desert was between 2020, from 2020 to onwards, especially the Delacour outlining the Zuheir Zoo, which is a practice heavily here. And we do see us for fiscal year 2003 to more or less in the same level this year. And taking up I started 2022 to say 70 and again to the highest amount of the forest in 2020 to 20 to 24. And again, there is no additional postponements or deferrals. We may see maybe that if the environment change, the second week of covid is not going to peak. We may see even we to to anticipate something. But today's flights to everything we discuss between March and April remains the same. Also, the deliveries of this year, everything we discussed, which was agreed between March in April and since then, there is no change, very stable.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:46:35] If I may, it may just add continue to do here. Now, it's important to say that the situation is very fluid right now, given everything going on with it. But at the first moment, maybe some customers, they put a big deferral, but as the situation starts to get better, they start to operate again, whereas the whole time talking to the customers and discussing when exactly they are going to take the pencil, as you mentioned, there could be anticipations right to the to the initial defer that they put. So the situation could could really change depending on how cold it goes, especially next year.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:47:13] But again, just to allow me to compete, we are setting the company for this new normal, I would say, in a lower base in Europe that we are able to capture more when we get an improvement and the recovery in volumes we are not running. The company, I hope is really sweet on the ground and be conservative in the business for next year in Norway.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:47:38] I mean, just helping my my colleagues here. I mean, this year we had to face it, a combination of the two bad things. Right. We had the drop in our revenues because of the cohesion impact, but combined with costs much higher than the normal because of the carve out of the commercial aviation. But we we have done our homework. We have adjusted our workforce, and we have put in place a lot of initiatives to reduce costs, to reduce it, toys that will help us to deliver a much better financial performance. Each 2020 what we see is not much higher than 2020.

Noah Poponak

[00:48:18] Ok, great, that's I appreciate all that detail on commercial, maybe, you know, kind of same question on executive. I mean, obviously it's fluid, it can change. But for now, would you speak to where you're planning production levels for total executive units, 2020 one, 2020 to.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:48:43] So far, the 2020 one, three, two, we are still evaluating the scenarios, we even change our process last month and we do see something around 90 aircrafts, but again, still fluid, but you see more or less a good level of 90 aircrafts.

Noah Poponak

[00:49:03] Ok, and then just last one on defense, you know, the quarterly revenues have been very volatile. I know you had the the delivery restrictions, but it seems like it's been volatile, even excluding that, you know, when does the defense business, I guess, just get back on to a more smooth trajectory quarter over quarter and maybe just kind of walk us back through some of the bigger programmatic moving pieces that can drive growth or not in that segment on a multi-year basis.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:49:39] So, I mean, go ahead now with.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:49:43] The pressure, the always the defense is hanging also in the bodies of each government, that's by aircraft for the quality. We do have some restriction, but I don't see what you are seeing defense work somewhere stable and the supply to kind of deliveries and also in the KC, three hundred ninety volumes that we are operating for this year and also for next year. But they are still missing additional sales for the three hundred ninety million. And that we are right now discussing some additional companies.

[00:50:18] But if you ask me what could boost the situation, really additional sales campaign for this victory and should we be thinking about defense revenues, you know, three to five years out as meaningfully higher or, you know, something relatively similar to the current level?

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:50:39] No, absolutely higher. We have a military perspective on defense for 20 years. You know, we are we are working on campaigns for the millennium. As a mentioned, we also have a business with the Brazilian navy, Brazilian army. We have we have announced an acquisition of a cyber security company. We see opportunities in that field as well. So we have a good perspective for the defensive coordinator for five years.

Noah Poponak

[00:51:11] Ok, thanks so much. Good luck on your.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

[00:51:25] Good morning, just a quick question in your financials that your your financial here financial expense increased sharply, is that related to the pay down of the some of the some of your debt as well as the issuance of the new debt and what would be a more normal level if not the one this quarter? Thank you.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:51:47] Yeah, thanks, Augusta. Yes, you're right, there are some additional costs related to the new that that we raise in the third quarter, we also had some impacts from basically non-cash effects losses, which is which is non-cash. And we also had an RPG provision. So that affected our financial expenses. I would say the normal level, the more something around 50 million per quarter.

[00:52:23] That would be our net financial expenses per quarter. Thank you very much.

[00:52:37] Our next question comes from Parlato Loomis sales. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:52:43] Hi, thanks for taking the call and taking the question alone, maturity in the fourth quarter, I'm curious how you are planning on handling that.

Francisco Gomes Neto

[00:52:57] Sorry, what was the question?

Unidentified Analyst

[00:53:00] Is the loan maturity in the fourth quarter? Yes, that's just how they handle that.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:53:10] Yes, as I as I mentioned, basically, you know, we had a very short term customer finance that was already solved and transferred to the finance agent, so there is no small fee.

[00:53:26] Much of it had any impact when you look at the picture of the end of the quarter, but it was already sold.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:53:35] So there is there's no 600 million maturity in the fourth quarter.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

[00:53:40] No, no, no, no, no. We have in the fourth quarter is around 100, 150 million.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:53:49] Thank you.

[00:53:56] Thank you. This concludes today's question and answer session that this concludes our conference for today. Thanks very much for your participation. Have a good day.