Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.'s (GPMT) CEO John Taylor On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

John Taylor

[00:02:41] Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. We would like to welcome you all and thank you for joining our third quarter 2020 earnings call. We hope everyone continues to stay safe and healthy. I'm happy to report that we made substantial progress since we last spoke as we continue to navigate the historic challenges in our market and the broader economy. With a goal of further bolstering our balance sheet, we secured a 300 million dollars strategic long term financial commitment to enhance our liquidity and financial flexibility and to take advantage of future growth opportunities as they develop. With the improved liquidity, our board reinstated our quarterly dividend as our portfolio continues to generate strong earnings, cash flows. As previously disclosed, we also entered into a definitive agreement with our manager to internalize the company's monster function. This process is expected to be completed by the end of the year, which I will discuss a bit later in my remarks. We remain focused on actively managing our portfolio and working with our partners through the ongoing dislocation within the real estate market to preserve value for our stockholders. We firmly believe that we have a lot of embedded values, not only in our assets, but also in our business, given our deep and experienced team and our investment strategy. We are confident that our time tested experience managing through multiple cycles will ultimately deliver strong returns to our stockholders over the long term. Our portfolio continues to generate solid returns, and overall credit performance remains strong as our sponsors protect their properties through the business interruption. During the third quarter and through the October payment dates, we've collected over 99 percent of our contractual debt service payments and there's a quarter and we did not have any loans risk with five or any impairments or specific reserves for loan losses. However, we have been through multiple credit cycles over our long careers and have seen that real estate fundamentals and values often lag shifts in the overall economy.

[00:04:46] We would be lucky for our portfolio to be unaffected by this environment and are mindful of the potential for borrower fatigue as the negative impacts of the conflict persist or drag out. The ultimate credit outcomes for our portfolio, as well as those of others, will significantly depend on the recovery path of the economy and the impacts of commercial real estate owners and their properties.

[00:05:10] As we discussed on prior calls, one of our strategic goals has been to bolster liquidity and further stabilize our liabilities. We are extremely pleased with the 300 million dollar financing that we obtained from a well-known and respected institutional investors. Our goal was to partner with a sophisticated institution that has a strong understanding of our business and shares our beliefs around the value of our assets and vision for the future of the company. This financing provides us with financial and operational flexibility to actively manage our business during certain times and positions us well for the future. We have also maintained our constructive dialog with our finance counterparts and continue to benefit from our long standing relationships with our lenders during the third quarter. We extended one of our margin call holidays and are considering other actions as we continue our efforts to further stabilize our liabilities. Over the past few months, we've seen real estate transaction activity incrementally and slowly pick up. A significant amounts of capital continue to form around commercial real estate, with investors pursuing yield, as well as the safe haven of investments backed by hard asset class in the United States. The sentiment in the capital markets continues to improve. We have experienced a pick in loan repayments, which reinforces our view of the credit quality of our assets. We may well experience additional repayments of the rest of the year, but the exact timing of time is very hard to predict. As a result of our strategic term loan financing, select loan sales and repayment activity, as of last Friday, we carried the healthy cash balance of over 325 million dollars. Going forward, we believe it prudent to maintain an elevated level of liquidity as we continue to assess the market as well as any potential new investment opportunities. Given current conditions, our primary focus will remain defensive, with an emphasis on further stabilizing our liabilities and actively managing our investment portfolio. I'm very pleased with and proud of the performance of our business and our entire team as we work through this difficult environment.

[00:07:22] Our operating results in the third quarter showed the overall strength of our business with our portfolio generating strong returns. We have further strengthened our balance sheet while significantly improving our financial flexibility for the current market and for future success and growth opportunities. We remain confident that our extensive experience managing through multiple cycles and maintaining strong relationships with our borrowers and lenders will preserve and enhance the value of our assets with the primary goal of delivering strong returns for our stockholders over time. Now, before turning the call over to Steve Halpert, I'd like to briefly comment on the internalization process. In October, we announced that we had entered into a definitive agreement with our manager to internalize the company's management function. As part of this agreement, Granter Point will make a one time cash payment for forty four and a half million dollars to the manager in connection with the completion of the transaction. The internalization transaction, which was negotiated and approved by an independent committee of our board of directors, is expected to be effective on December 31st 2020. At that time, the management agreement between the company and the manager was terminated and the longer term management were incentivized going forward. Following the completion of the intervention, we will be an internally managed commercial real estate finance company. We anticipate an orderly and timely transition of all required functions, including retaining our excellent team such that our business will continue its normal operations without interruption. Our board of directors and the management team are highly confident that the externalization will enhance the company's value proposition and drive meaningful benefits for stockholders. We believe that transition granted point to an internally managed company is an important milestone in our evolution and a significant step in lowering costs and more fully realizing greater growth and earnings potential. I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Valpak to discuss our portfolio and recent activities in more detail.

Stephen Alpart

[00:09:29] Thank you, Jack, and thank you all for joining our call this morning. Our portfolio of senior first mortgage loans generally perform well in the third quarter, delivering positive results, benefiting in part from our labor force. Our borrowers have been highly engaged and have worked with us in supporting their properties. So property types, in particular hospitality and retail, continue to experience significant challenges. And we are monitoring those situations closely. Debt service collections were again strong in Q3, with over 99 percent of our loans current under contractual payments after taking into consideration certain loans that have been modified mainly due to covid-19 that September 30th. We had no impairments and no loans on non-accrual status. We remain engaged in ongoing discussions with many of our borrowers as part of our proactive asset management strategy. During the third quarter, we saw a decline in the number and dollar amount of loan amendments, modifying 12 loans with an aggregate principal balance of about 319 million. Our loans are secured by strong properties and vibrant markets with institutional sponsors in general, the pandemic has extended the time needed to implement their business plans. So for the most part, our approach has been to provide our borrowers with short term relief. These amendments involve some combination of interest, deferral, reallocation of reserves or waiver of an extension condition, usually coupled with additional equity commitments from the sponsors who remain focused on protecting the equity in their properties.

[00:11:02] As real estate market fundamentals were relatively unchanged in the quarter, it is not surprising that the risk rankings of our portfolio also remained largely unaffected in Q3 at September 30th. We maintain the risk ranking of four on the same 18 loans with an aggregate principal balance of about eight hundred and twenty million that were risk rated for last quarter. Most of the loans risk rated for are secured by hotel and retail properties. We have no loans that are ranked five. Given that real estate fundamentals often lag the broader economy and that the duration of the current market dislocation remains unclear, the level of credit threats in 2021 may be elevated. As of September 30th, our well diversified portfolio of 110 discrete investments had a principal balance of approximately four point one billion and four point seven billion inclusive of our future funding commitments. Our portfolio was comprised of 99 percent senior first mortgage loans with no exposure to securities, had a weighted average stabilize LTV at origination of less than 64 percent and is widely distributed by geographic market property types and sponsor the benefits of a granular, highly geographically diversified portfolio have become very clear over the past few quarters.

[00:12:17] We did not close any new investments during the quarter and funded about 55 million of our existing loan commitments. The decline in the balance of our portfolio was driven by the previously disclosed sale of six loans totaling 191 million in principal balance. That was part of our liquidity management strategy, as well as a pickup in loan repayment activity. During Q3, we realized over two hundred nine million of loan repayments and principal amortization across various property types, which included the full repayment of our two CMBS positions. Since the end of the quarter, we have realized an additional 158 million of loan repayments, the loan repayments reflect a modest increase in real estate transaction activity. And we believe the high credit quality of our loans, as we saw our borrowers completing refinancings and sales in a slowly improving market. While the volume of loan repayments remains significantly below our historical pace, we may realize a few additional repayments before the end of the year, but the exact timing is uncertain. I will now turn the call over to Martin for a more detailed review of our financial results.

Marcin Urbaszek

[00:13:24] Thank you, Steve. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Yesterday afternoon, we reported third quarter got a net loss of twenty four point seven dollars million or forty five cents per share, which included forty three point seven million dollars or seventy nine cents per share of restructuring charges related to our internalization process, and ten million dollars or 18 cents per share of realized losses on the previously disclosed sale of six months. The realized loss was partially offset by a five point three million dollars or nine cents per share decrease in our seasonal reserves, which was mainly driven by the decline in the outstanding balance of our portfolio. At quarter end, our cumulative allowance for credit losses was eighty point seven million dollars and represented about one hundred seventy three basis points of our total on commitments. Our core earnings for the third quarter was 15 million dollars or 27 cents per share, and excluding the one time internalization related restructuring charges, as well as the decline in our allowance for credit losses. Our book value per share at September 30th was sixteen dollars and ninety three cents per share. And included dollar 47 cents per share impact related to the adoption and application of Cecil. Given the significantly improved liquidity position of the company, we reinstated our common stock dividend for the third quarter in the amount of 20 cents per share, which was easily covered by our core earnings.

[00:15:02] As we discussed in our last call, the suspension of our common dividend in the first half of the year was largely driven by our liquidity management strategy rather than earnings generation of our business. At September 30th, we had approximately twenty nine dollars million in undistributed taxable income. We will continue to monitor taxable income and work with our board of directors to take measures if necessary, to ensure we maintain our reach status and satisfy minimum distribution requirements. Our portfolio continues to perform well in light of the challenging real estate market. Aided by libel laws on over 95 percent of our loans at a weighted average rate of one hundred fifty five basis points, our net interest income for the third quarter showed relative stability, despite an eight percent decline in total portfolio balance to about four point one billion, reflective of the loan prepayments and divestitures. Along with the decline in the portfolio, balance and pay downs of the associated asset level borrowings, which were partially offset by the new term loan financing, we end of the quarter with total debt to equity leverage ratio about three point two times. I'd like to conclude my remarks by discussing our new financing and liquidity. As previously disclosed, we secured a 300 million dollar strategic financing commitment in the form of five year senior secured term loan facilities, which KARREN annual coupon of eight percent.

[00:16:36] The gross proceeds from the initial draw under the facilities were two hundred twenty five million dollars, and we retain an option to borrow up to an additional 75 million for six months and can extend it for another six months, subject to payment of an extension fee. Concurrently with the closing of this financing, we issued six year natural settled warrants purchase up to a little over six million shares of our common stock. Approximately one and a half million of these warrants are subject to vesting, which depend on future drawer's under the terms of facilities. The warrants cannot be exercised for the first year, and the company has an option to settle any exercise warrants in shares or in cash. We view this capital is very attractive, given the current environment, and believe it provides us with much flexibility to actively manage our business. As of November six, we had over three hundred twenty five million dollars of cash on hand. We anticipate that our cash balance will decline through the year end as we potentially further deliver our financing facilities, continue to fund our existing loan commitments and pay the costs associated with our internalization process, which is expected to close at December 31st. Thank you again for joining us today, and I will now ask the operator to open the call to questions.

Doug Harter

[00:18:41] Thanks. Given the potential uses of liquidity you just talked about, Marsan, you know, you didn't mention funding new loans. You just talk about kind of when you might think about that and kind of how you're thinking about where the portfolio size might stabilize.

John Taylor

[00:19:02] Right. Thank you. This is Jack Taylor, I'll actually answer that it is good to hear from you today. We will be making new loans and we intend to grow our portfolio, but not just yet. We're in a more defensive position while we focus on our current assets and liabilities and also while we monitor the progress of the overall investment market. So I would say not before year end and sometime in the first quarter we'll be reassessing. It's hard to say when we'll start originating because that will tend to depend on a variety of factors, including the pace of prepayments on our portfolio, our assessment of the alternative uses of capital, and I'd say the attractiveness of new loan investments at the time. So it's difficult to specify right now, but not before year end. And we'll be constantly monitoring that going into the beginning of the year.

Doug Harter

[00:20:00] And just, you know, I guess how do you think about what is the right level of liquidity kind of now when you're kind of in a more defensive positioning and you know, and then ultimately, you know, kind of as you move to kind of a more neutral stance at some point into the future.

Marcin Urbaszek

[00:20:18] Hi, Doug, this is Martin and good morning. Look, I think we will probably be north of 200 million dollars for the foreseeable future. As Jack mentioned, considering Canada, the environment and being a little bit defensive, I think over time that's likely to decline. But for the foreseeable future, I would expect this to be over 200 million.

Doug Harter

[00:20:39] Thanks, Marcia.

Steve DeLaney

[00:20:48] Good morning, everyone. Congrats on the progress you've made, Marcin, and your comments regarding the reinstatement of the dividend and your ongoing dialog with the board. You mentioned true up at year end. Can you comment as to whether you, in fact, have any undistributed taxable income at this time? And if so, maybe give us some range or estimate?

Marcin Urbaszek

[00:21:14] Sure. Good morning, Steve. Thanks for joining us. Sure, Marsat. Yes, we have. As I said in my prepared remarks, we have about 29 million dollars of undistributed taxable income through September 30. So, you know, we'll be discussing different options in terms of how to how to manage that with our board as we go into year. And we'll see what the fourth quarter looks like. And obviously, we, you know, want to maintain our status. So TBD on that. Why? Yes, we do have we do have some undistributed taxable income, obviously.

Steve DeLaney

[00:21:48] So sorry I missed that in your remarks. Apologies, but you do have some flexibility, I believe, in rolling some of that into 2021, if I'm not mistaken. So mean. Should we should we assume that that would not be your plan to take advantage of that rollover of.

John Taylor

[00:22:10] We do just to help you have quiddity, we do have some flexibility, and we obviously will do whatever is necessary to maintain the status, but at the same time protect book value as much as we as much as we can. But it's hard to get into any specifics at this point. But we will look at any and all options to kind of come up with the most optimal solution.

Steve DeLaney

[00:22:30] All right. Well, that was my primary question. Appreciate the detailed response. Thanks.

Jade Rahmani

[00:22:45] Thank you very much. I think that your comments around credit in 2020 one seems a bit cautious. Can you elaborate on what your expectations are? I think you said credit threats, 2020 one, maybe elevated.

John Taylor

[00:23:00] Hi, Jane, I'll speak to that and then pass it on just to the part where we are very experienced in going through cycles and we see that real estate fundamentals will often lag behind the overall economy, but it's really driven by the duration of the pandemic. Yesterday's news was very positive with respect to the Pfizer and its partners development on the vaccine, but it related more to the idea of how long over the last couple of weeks there's been a kind of a whipsaw. There was a growing sense that this would be a much longer duration in the pandemic than yesterday. That kind of reversed. But we're we're just saying that we're looking forward to 2020 one cautiously because of the ongoing nature of the pandemic. People. If you want to do elaborate, Steve.

Stephen Alpart

[00:24:03] No, I think that covers the jacket. How are you and thanks for joining us this morning. I would just add four for our portfolio. It's mainly focused around hotels and retail for the hotels. We saw a reopening. But if you look at hotels nationally, you know, a lot of hotels are still running at 10 percent to 40, 50 percent occupancy. And there's an expected slow ramp back up. Our feeling has been that once we have a vaccine and people feel comfortable traveling again, we'll see the sector come back. But it's just mentioned, even with yesterday's positive news, it just feels too early to predict the timing of the recovery. So we're generally having a more cautious outlook right now and that those similar comments apply to the retail sector.

Jade Rahmani

[00:24:52] And how are you thinking about the office exposer? I just saw a survey in terms of housing, there is expected to be something like 10 million households that plan to have a significant amount of work from home going forward. How are you thinking about the office exposures in the portfolio?

Stephen Alpart

[00:25:10] Sure, well, the short term and long term, in the short term, what we're seeing industry wide and in our portfolio is that collections have been strong since the pandemic started. We saw some early requests for relief from rent from some of our industry, some of our landlords, our borrowers. But the collections have been strong overall. And there's nothing it's not been a huge factor. We don't have much exposure to coworking. You're really getting at some of the broader trends that work from home, and it feels very early to make these predictions. Look, I would say that the office market is a very broad, diverse market. Our portfolio is very diversified by geographic location and primary markets, secondary markets type of office. And we also don't have a lot of exposure to some of the harder hit covid markets. But as far as the broader trends, I mean, that has to play out over time.

Jade Rahmani

[00:26:14] Ok, you mentioned the management team has experience in multiple cycles and looking at some of the legacy mortgage rates and the ones that survived and actually thrived coming out of the global financial crisis know many of them that did take advantage of the market were able to buy, for example, their own clothes as below 50 cents on the dollar, which North Star NRF famously did. And that allowed book value to start accreting upwards and be on a growth trajectory which gave investors confidence. You know, looking at G.P.A., you know, the stock is about 48 percent or 50 percent of book value. There's a few others that are in that similar position. Are you seeing any outsized investment opportunities away from loan originations where you could make such accretive discounted purchases, including perhaps buying back some of the granite points close?

John Taylor

[00:27:17] Aj, this is Jack, I will say that we continue to be focused on our liquidity management and creating additional stability of our balance sheet, and that will likely require some additional deleveraging and some other actions. And it's our general policy not to comment on any potential buybacks or their timing, but it's a good question. And it's something that, along with many other possible uses of our capital, we're always focused on generating the attractive, risk adjusted shareholder returns. And where we're trading now, we think that would be a potential for us keeping our eye on it. But with respect to the best use of capital, that's not what we're thinking is a tomato event, but it's something that we're looking to position ourselves for, whether or not it's stock buybacks or clothes or the like. And we have the broad ability with the capital that we raised to use it for such activities as well.

Jade Rahmani

[00:28:24] Ok, and just a final one, I want to ask a follow up, because it sounds like you really are prioritizing liquidity management, yet you agreed to make any one time cash payment to Pine River of close to 45 million dollars by December 31st. What in your mind and in the board's mind justifies that use of liquidity? I don't believe, at least at the outset, it's going to be accretive to earnings on a fully full run rate expense ratio. Why use that 45 million of liquidity?

[00:28:56] You know, if you expect that 2020 one could have potentially elevated credit issues when either issue shares or postpone that internalization transaction.

John Taylor

[00:29:08] Well, I would answer that there's a lot of questions embedded in what you just asked. First, it was it was a foreign run process and the company entered into a binding arbitration process with the manager. And I'll remind you of the amount payable the company company's manager was decided by an arbitration panel. We believe, as we stated in our prepared remarks, that the benefits to the internalization are quite substantial. Well worth the investment. And we have the liquidity adequate to meet the demands of the current situation as we see it now, including making this payment and in fact, in the capital that we raised in terms of sizing that this was taken into account. And I don't think you can look at just the immediate next couple of quarters to try to assess the benefit of the internalization. We have every intention of growing this company and growing it dramatically during those growth periods that the benefits are most expressed for the internalization.

Jade Rahmani

[00:30:17] Ok, thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:30:38] Hey, good morning, guys, thanks for taking the questions today. Appreciate the LIBOR floor disclosures that you guys provide. I think it does a better job of illustrating the nuance there than a simple weighted average floor. If I'm looking at slide 10 correctly, as those twenty seventeen loans begin to roll off, which might be slower than anticipated, given where repayments are in the space, this should drive the overall floor higher. Right, because there's a big, pretty big jump in the twenty, eighteen, twenty, nineteen vintages from a floor perspective. And I'm just trying to get a sense of the net interest income trends given the new financing facility and the continued benefit of your Flor's.

Marcin Urbaszek

[00:31:22] Hey, Charlie, it's Martin. Yeah, I think in general you can think of it that way. Again, it really depends on the timing and which loans we pay when. And then, you know, as Jack mentioned earlier, if we have, you know, a lot of repayments, you know, we do intend to start originating new loans. All right. So it'll depend on kind of what what those loans look like from a return perspective, LIBOR floors and things like that. So, again, it's hard to say. I think you hit on a on a on an important point. You know, our net interest margin will shrink going forward. Right now, as we you know, we haven't really recognized a lot of interest expense related with the new term loan right at all. The first full quarter of that will be Q4. So please keep that in mind as as you all model earnings, you know, that'll be over five million dollars per quarter impact to our interest expense. But again, on the level floor, obviously, we benefit from it now and we'll see what happens going forward. But we do expect them to compress over time.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:32:26] Ok, thanks, Martin, for that color. And then if I could just get an update on the California retail property, it's the largest one in the portfolio and the original maturity was, I believe, over the summer. So just curious if you could give us an update on how that asset is performing.

Stephen Alpart

[00:32:48] Petralia. Steve, how are you? Look, it's a it's a well located lifestyle center, was performing well prior to the pandemic as a result of the pandemic. Operations were certainly impacted. There was limitations on the ability to stay open or operate at full capacity.

[00:33:08] The Bavaro here has institutional capital partners and a very large equity position to protect here. And like a lot of our assets, particularly the hotels and retail, where we're in constant dialog with with these guys as this whole pandemic plays out.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:33:26] Thanks very much for taking the questions.

Operator

John Taylor

[00:33:41] Thank you, Jamie. I want to say we really appreciate all of you joining us today and taking the time to be with us, and we will look forward to speaking with you again very soon to be further updates on how we're doing. Most particularly, we wish everybody in our analyst community, the investment community and anybody else listening in good health and safety throughout this period. Thank you again. We appreciate it.

