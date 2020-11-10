The Good News And Bad News For COVID-19

Unclear whether serious action to contain the pandemic will occur in the US until after President Biden is installed on January 20 2021.

This does not mean that the pandemic is over.

Tracking the vaccine race: Source

Two announcements regarding COVID-19 have produced some life in the markets. One involves the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine BNT162b2, while the second announcement involves early stage disease treatment with monoclonal antibody LY-CoV555 from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). Both are welcome steps relating to prevention and treatment of COVID-19, but early market reactions seem overly optimistic about the impact of these developments, especially in the light of the Northern winter surge in infections in Europe and the US. There is no magic cure for the impact of the pandemic on global economies and hence the market optimism should be treated with caution.

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine BNT162b2

Pfizer has announced that initial results for its vaccine program with BioNTech has produced more than 90% effectiveness based on analysis of 94 COVID-19 cases detected 7 days after the second vaccination in a cohort of 38,955 people receiving 2 doses of the BNT162b2 vaccine. No details have been given concerning the distribution of COVID-19 infections between patients receiving the vaccine and controls, but to achieve 90% effectiveness one assumes that less than 10 cases of infection were observed in the treated cohort. While the result is striking, the numbers are very small and there is a lot to be understood about who got infected. At this stage the safety profile is not clear as the FDA requires 2 months after the second injection for reviewing safety. This endpoint will be reached later in November.

There is a long way to go before there is real clarity about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine. Notable issues including understanding how long the vaccine provides protection. If the period is short, this would limit the effectiveness of the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Likewise it will be some time before there is good clarity about safety.

While scale up is already happening, based on an assumption that the vaccine will receive approval from the FDA, there are special issues about distribution of this vaccine that will need to be addressed. Probably most significant is that the vaccine needs to be stored at -70C. This requires special cold storage capacity.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has not been part of the US warp speed initiative and there is some suggestion that this release by Pfizer has been to get ahead of other vaccine developments (eg the Astra Zeneca (NYSE:AZN)/Oxford University vaccine). The reality is that the Astra Zeneca vaccine is at a similar stage of development to the Pfizer consortium. The prominent vaccines under development all target the same (spike) protein.

Whatever the outcome, it is unlikely that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will impact in a significant way the growing winter outbreaks in Europe and the US. Already Europe is confronting significant lockdowns. The situation in the US is discussed below.

Eli Lilly LY-CoV555 monoclonal antibody gets FDA EUA

Eli Lilly’s anti-spike protein monoclonal antibody has now received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for LY-CoV555 to be used to treat adult and pediatric patients (older than 12 years) for mild to moderate COVID-19 and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. The drug will be distributed by AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) according to the US Government allocation program. 300,000 doses are allocated for use in treating high risk patients at no cost to the patient. LY-CoV555 is not authorised for use in hospital or for patients on oxygen therapy. Eli Lilly recently received a significant US Army contract to supply the army with an undisclosed amount of LY-CoV555 under a fixed price contract involving $312.5 million, the contract to be completed by June 30, 2021.

Eli Lilly premarket stock price is up 5.5% to $150.14, which I find surprising considering that the treatment is still largely unproven, showing just modest reduction in hospitalisation. The drug is administered with a single dose intravenously. The EUA includes a warning concerning hypersensitivity, including anaphylaxis.

Danger signs in the US

Dr Fauci predicted earlier this year that if case numbers were not contained in the US by Autumn to less than 10,000/day, the winter was going to be a difficult time. A recent article in Nature explains why this northern winter will be tough. The situation is worsening rapidly in the US. Yesterday’s new case numbers for COVID-19 in the US are 125,759 (total cases 10,422,026) and death toll is now 244,449 (up 642). The death toll/million population is now 737. Just 8 countries (San Marino, Belgium, Chile, Peru, Andorra, Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina) have a higher deaths/million population than the US. Only 3 countries have a death toll above 100,000 (US, 244,419; Brazil, 162,638; India 127,104).

President Trump’s view is that the corner has been turned and there do not seem to be clear plans for further action. Indeed President Trump’s COVID response team has not met recently due to pressure from the election process. In fact it appears that Vice-President Mike Pence, who is head of the Trump COVID task force, is going on holiday. It is unclear what will happen between now and January 20, 2021, but even resolute action is going to take time to show results and perhaps critically, the general population needs to get onside with the containment efforts. This pandemic is not going to be controlled in the short term by a couple of injections.

President-elect Biden is clear that this is a crisis and he has already put together a highly credentialed 13 member action team. His immediate message is that a mask is not a political statement and he has an urgent plea for all Americans to wear a mask as there are grim prospects for the coming winter. He has stated that “Infections are going up. Hospitalisations are going up. Deaths are going up.” He also acknowledges that it is going to take time to implement a vaccine even if the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine proves to be useful.

The 13 member team is impressive, solidly science based and with a depth of experience needed to address the COVID pandemic.

It includes the following co-chairs all of whom have Washington experience, strong credentials and are lively:

Dr Vivek Murthy, 19th Surgeon General of the US; a key Biden adviser who is expected to take a major public role. He was appointed by Barack Obama and served under President Trump until he was fired when he refused to step down. Opponent of gun control. Was involved with the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

David Kessler, Harvard educated paediatrician; former FDA commissioner during the George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations; he guided speed up of FDA approvals.

Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith, Professor of Public Health at Yale University. Major interest in ending racial disparities in health.

Other panels members include :

Dr Rick Bright : Former Trump Administration whistle-blower; Ousted Chief of BARDA (Biomedical Advanced R&D Agency).

Dr Zeke Emanuel : Chair Dept Medical Ethics & Health Policy, University of Pennsylvania. New York Times columnist; special advisor for health policy to White House Office of Management & Budget 2009-2011.

Dr Luciana Borio, a VP at In-Q-Tel which identifies cutting edge technologies.

Dr Atul Gawande : Professor of surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital; surgeon, writer and public health leader.

Dr Celine Gounder : Clinical Assistant Professor Medicine & Infectious Diseases, N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine.

Dr Julie Morita : Executive VP of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; had leading roles in Chicago Dept Public Health for nearly 2 decades, including increasing access to vaccines.

Dr Michael Osterholm : Director Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota; Author of New York Times best seller: Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”.

Loyce Pace : Executive Director and President of Global Health Council; expert on delivering health programs globally and mobilizing advocates.

Dr Robert Rodriguez : Professor UCSF School of Medicine. Expert knowledge of emergency hospital surge capacity.

Eric Goosby : Professor UCSF School of Medicine. Infectious diseases expert; Global AIDS co-ordinator under President Obama; UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Tuberculosis.

The reality is that there is no fast turnaround from 100,000+ new cases every day in the US. The essential measures for control, such as contact tracing are not applicable with such a huge case load.

Conclusion

I’ve been cautious about how quickly the dramatic economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can be mitigated. Clearly the announcement about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been beneficial for BioNTech, which rose 13.9% on the announcement, and Pfizer which bounced by 7.7%. However there is a still a way to go before a clear winner(s) in the COVID vaccine race will become clear.

While the developments on the vaccine and treatment fronts in the past week are encouraging, the euphoria in the market by sectors that are badly affected by the pandemic (eg ETFs Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) up 14.3%; Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) up 8.2%) and specific stocks (eg as an extreme case Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) up 39.3% and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) up 12.7%) seem unrealistically optimistic and more a triumph of hope over reality.

The pandemic is a huge problem and it won’t be fixed quickly. The uncertain period in the US until President-elect Biden takes control on 20 January 2021 provides additional uncertainty. Until there is clarity about what will happen to address the pandemic in the US in this period, expect some volatility in stocks strongly impacted by the pandemic.

I am not a financial advisor but I do have a background in biotech and I follow closely how the pandemic is playing out, especially from the point of view of an investor. If my commentary provides some clarification as to what is going on, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.