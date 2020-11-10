If we first look at the long-term chart of Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI), we can see that the MACD indicator is close to giving a buy signal. This indicator is an excellent read on momentum and trend and is especially significant on long-term charts. The histogram is now very close to passing over into positive territory. Not only though is the MACD indicator close to crossing over but also it is more oversold now than even in the great recession of 2008 and 2009. The more oversold the crossover, the better the buying signal. These are precisely the type of set-ups we look for because HOLI has been totally out of favour with the market since the beginning of 2018. Downside momentum though has been weakening considerably of late which makes us believe that a long-term bottom may be close at hand.

We also see evidence of a pending buy-signal on the daily chart. As we can see below, shares came back to in early September and successfully tested the March bottom. This may mean that shares are presently undergoing a double bottom reversal pattern. Furthermore, we have bullish divergences on the daily MACD and RSI indicators which again indicate that downside momentum is weakening. Obviously, the 200-day moving average here is key. Shares really have to take out this level with conviction before we can call a bottom here.

On all our potential value plays, we like to look at the trends in the following areas.

Profitability: This means the company in question must be reporting solid returns on capital and ROE numbers, for example

Shareholder compensation: This area eludes to honest management who reward shareholders through either dividends or share buybacks

A keen valuation: Buying a company at the right price is crucial for setting ourselves up for long-term gains

First with respect to profitability. Although Hollysys took on $15 million of debt in its most recent quarter, this really is the only debt the company has to speak of. We see the benefit of having practically no debt in the firm's interest coverage ratio. Over the past four quarters, this profitability ratio comes in at 319. Why is this important? Well, HOLI has suffered over the past few years from a clear lack of growth. Sales actually declined by 17%+ in Q4 and by almost 12% over the past fiscal year alone. Higher costs last year also resulted in lower bottom-line earnings compared to 2019. However, when none of the company's EBIT has to go towards paying off interest bearing debt, it stacks the odds in favour of the company being eventually able to grow once more.

This net income is buoying operating cash flow which comes in at $175.12 million over a trailing average. The ROE and ROA metrics (8.22% & 5.83%) despite the downturn remain well ahead of the averages in this sector. Furthermore, they have plenty of room to move higher as we can see from Hollysys 5-year averages.

From a shareholder compensation perspective, HOLI actually cut the dividend last month to $0.20 as a precautionary measure. HOLI pays out its dividend on an annual basis and the payout remains ultra-low at just over 10%. Although HOLI has not been very consistent with its dividend, the current payout corresponds to a yield of approximately 1.74%. Whereas normally we like a high dividend, we would cut HOLI some slack here due to the potential we see in the share-price at present. There have been no share buybacks or dilution over the past 3 to 4 years.

The valuation metrics though are where this firm really stands out. HOLI is currently trading with a book multiple of 0.71 and a sales multiple of 1.38. The trailing earnings multiple comes in at 8.8. The attractiveness though of the valuation is that all of these multiples are lower when we run them off next year's projections. This means that consensus believes that earnings, sales as well as assets will grow next year. Therefore, not only are shares cheap but they are doubly so when calculated off next year's results.

Therefore, to sum up, there is a lot to like in Hollysys Automation at present. The technicals are being backed up by the fundamentals in that the firm's profits and equity, for example, are trending in the right direction. $0.49 is the bottom-line number expected for the company's first quarter which is expected to be announced this week. We may put a long position here prior to earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HOLI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.