MariMed Inc.'s (MRMD) CEO Robert Fireman On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Philip Carlson - Director of Investor Relations at KCSA

Robert Fireman - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jon Levine - Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer

Philip Carlson

[00:00:16] Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the third quarter 2020 conference call with copies of our press releases and supporting documents filed yesterday to retrieve the recording of this call. Please visit the investors page of our website at Marinetti dot com for this conference call. Our Robert Fireman Chairman, CEO of MariMed, Jon Levine Chief Financial Officer. Today, we'll review the highlights and financial results for the third quarter, as well as recent developments and provide a business and operational update following these formal remarks. We are prepared to answer your questions during the Q&A portion of today's call. We ask them yourself to one question and one follow up. I would also like to remind everyone that during today's call to discuss our business outlook and make four different statements. Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our filings with the FCC. These comments are made based on predictions and expectations as of today and other than as required by applicable securities, company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Now, at this time, it is my pleasure to introduce our chairman and CEO of the foreshores.

Robert Fireman

[00:01:31] Thanks, Bill, and thank you to everyone for joining us on our third quarter 2020 earnings and business update conference call. This is our first quarterly earnings call as a public company, and so we, which we intend to continue as we as a company work to improve our communication to our shareholders and the public in general. I am very excited for this opportunity to discuss our company management with all of you and to recap what we have achieved today. We are now at an inflection point with sustainable revenues and earnings, with a foundation of businesses and products on which to build a profitable base and sell multi-state operator with a very, very bright future in Canada. Before I get on that, have an update on our business operations. Briefly give a general overview. It's who we are and talked about family history for those of you who are new to the mathematics for. We are a public company trading under the symbol and Ramsey, Mr. Ned on the Q the auto industry 2x our headquarters are in Massachusetts. Our companies believe the cannabis has the power to transform human health and wellness. We are dedicated to this purpose through innovation with cannabis, genetic formulation and new products. The Merrymount team has been together for over ten years. This team has won 17 cannabis licenses in six states for its clients Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Maryland and Rhode Island.

[00:03:23] We've developed over 300000 square feet of state of the art regulatory compliant cultivation, production and dispensing facilities. We organically develop and manage these licensed Kansas business, we've created their job workforce, done the training, set the standard operating procedures and best practices every day to these business units. In addition, Merriman has developed a portfolio of proprietary brands and products are very, very brand of all. Natural Futures is the top selling cannabis infused product in multiple states and has been consistently named to the lead client list of top selling and innovative cannabis brands in the United States. Our confusional born baking company brands are selling off the shelves in these markets as well. Nature's Heritage, Our cannabis flower and concentrate brands is increasing market share with every sale cycle. Marimar has forged multiple strategic manufacturing distribution partnerships with brands that share our quality and our consistency, such as tropism, teak, a Caribbean hot sauce, hot sauce that we developed with our partners and for retail, our tikkun olam. A legend, the legendary Israeli cannabis plant that hilar developed by Justin Soulwax with his nine thousand cannabis patient with a special medical cannabis formulations and others in multiple states with developing revenue for licensing and distribution of these popular brands in other states where we do not operate ourselves.

[00:05:22] What began as an advisory business for the cannabis industry back when these licenses were being issued only to medical and not for profit entities. In 2013, we began to execute on our strategy to consolidate these licensed cannabis businesses under our public company umbrella umbrella to become fully vertically integrated, to sell multi-state operator or as they say in the trade and MSO. To date, we successfully acquired and consolidated our operations in Massachusetts and Illinois and are now able to report these revenues from these operations in our financial statements. We publicly provide. As you can see from the third quarter results, our revenues are growing rapidly as we continue to consolidate our licensed cannabis assets, as well as generate increasing revenue from our branded products for the nine months. And in September 30th, 2020, we reported cannabis revenues of thirty point five dollars million, which is nearly double the sixteen point six million we reported for all the calendar year 2019. John will talk to you more about our financial performance in just a few minutes. What's important here are the drivers of this growth.

[00:06:49] In addition to our consolidation strategy, our branded products continue to gain greater consumer recognition in the markets, driving up our share of the customer consumer market share throughout the United States to meet this growing demand. We continue to expand our production capacity of Camisea space to grow more flowers. And we're working diligently to automate some of the equipment to produce better and faster infused products and to launch to launch new and innovative products across the growing number of retail locations. Now, let me provide some basic data on the company's operations, state by state.

[00:07:36] Well. In Massachusetts, our client, our health care, was awarded a registered marijuana dispensary, medical provisional license in 2016 under the that Merrimack purchased a hundred and thirty five thousand square foot industrial building in New Bedford, 70000 of which we developed into a steady state of the art cultivation production cannabis operation. Mammoet also purchased a 21000 square foot foot building and Middleboro, Massachusetts, that has developed and opened the 10000 square foot dispensary under the brand of our Tennessee wellness brand. Balance of this building square foot houses, a secure cannabis warehouse and distribution center were approved to open these facilities in December of 2019 and had our first harvest of cannabis flowers in February of 2020. In the second quarter of Maryland began selling its products in the Massachusetts wholesale market, which now includes approximately 65000 dispensaries in September of 2020, the EPS, the Cannabis Control Commission in Massachusetts approved these licenses under the adult use program, which has been a boon to Merriman's revenues. At this time, we're also actively seeking additional dispensary locations in Massachusetts for our two other traditional licenses and hopefully making an announcement soon. The entry into the Massachusetts adult use market or recreational, depending on how you call it, should continue to drive marijuana's revenue growth for the balance of 2020 and well into 2021 infused products with our very, very confused and born baking company brands among the top selling brands in Massachusetts.

[00:09:42] Also, our Natus heritage is the Commonwealth's top selling flower and concentrate brand and just recently launched a new wine of solvent Let's Concentrate Live. Rather, the concentrate will be available in rotating varieties of Fatema in the current hybrid strains. And we're having great success with our triclosan products from my Puerto Rico partners and plans to roll out other exclusive brands such as the Hilar Pinsk and to come to Colorado from Israel across Massachusetts in the near future. In New Bedford, our cultivation of operations are now fully ramped up to 16 large growers, producing more than a thousand pounds of cannabis flowers per month. Just last week, Massachusetts chemical retail market reach one billion dollars in record sales, with the wholesale flower prices still holding at approximately four thousand dollars per pound. Our friends in Oregon would be very happy with that number. As such, we are expecting to generate between three to five million dollars of revenue per month in the near future. And in December of 2013, we received state approval to acquire these business units, allowing us now to include the revenue from the cannabis license company and the results of their operations in our consolidated financial statements.

[00:11:21] We are very excited about our progress to Massachusetts, which is one of the most robust cannabis markets in the country. Let's talk now about Illinois, Maryland, one to medical cannabis licenses for its clients, KBG Enteron, Kate, KBG, Harrisburg. In 2017, we purchased the land in southern Illinois towns and developed to 30 500 square foot freestanding units for these dispensaries. We received the state approval to acquire and consolidate these companies in October 2013, allowing us to now include their revenue and results of operations. In our consolidated financial statements in January of 2020, the Illinois legislature approved adult use recreational cannabis program, paving the way for our right to operate for adult use dispensaries. We immediately co-located our to adult youths in our two medical cannabis programs at the end or in Harrisburg's facilities. In September, we received state authorities to open our third dispensary in Mount Vernon, inappropriately acquired and develop. The Illinois values program has been a huge success for Mirman, revenues are to Colorado, dispensaries have increased fivefold with a population of 12 million in a state that still is undersupplied. We have strong expectations for this market in the foreseeable future. We plan to open the fourth, especially in 2020 one. Our revenue rate now is currently one million plus.

[00:13:18] Per month, per location. So when we open our fourth Illinois location, we could be projecting revenue of four or five million dollars per month. As I stated, the results of these licensed businesses are included in our consolidated financial statements. Now, let's talk about Delaware. In 2014, Merrymount assisted our client first state compassion to win and be awarded the first Delaware Medical Cannabis License.

[00:13:50] In a two year exclusive program, Maryland purchased and developed approximately 46000 square foot property, and we built it into a CPS facility in Wilmington, Delaware, that opens in 2015. Maraba and manages this business and secures its revenue from rent management and life management and licensing fees. Delaware remains a not for profit medical state only to this day. In 2017, under our management first state opened the second dispensary in Delaware and a municipality on the Delaware shore. We supply both locations from the expanded cultivation and production facility in Wilmington. The state's private medical care program. We started with 250 patients. The program now includes more than 10000 patients and is thriving, holding two of the four licenses, the adult use and reciprocity with other states under consideration. Now, that is developing. One hundred and ten thousand square foot cultivation and production facility in Milford, Delaware. Under our guidance, first is just apply for a third dispensary license in Dover, Delaware, Maryland strategies to acquire these business units when the Delaware law changes, which is most probably when adult use is allowed in the next two years. This will permit us to include their results also in our consolidated financial statements. In Maryland, our cannabis license Quarantined Therapeutics USA under our direction continues to demonstrate steady revenue growth. Maryland purchased one hundred and eighty thousand square foot property, old industrial building in Hagerstown, Maryland, and which we developed today, one hundred thousand square feet in a state of the art, cultivation and production cannabis facility.

[00:15:59] MARIONBERRIES purchased a 9000 square foot facility in Annapolis, which we are developing issue with the factory, which we will try to get opened in 2021. Namath's top flower brand h.s heritage and our top product Cranbury that is crewcuts continues to be the most desired consumer product in the Maryland Medical Cannabis Program, which has now expanded to over 80 dispensaries statewide and licensed premises of business under management management has already doubled in 2020 from 2019. Merriman expects to consolidate its licensed cannabis business, subject to state approval in 2021. Looking at Nevada, we applied for a transfer of American adult cultivation license to our client. It's pending before the State Cannabis Commission. The Harvest Foundation is the name of the client and we did that in 2019 and we continue to wait for its approval. We recently upgraded our cultivation site, which is in Clark County outside of Las Vegas, which currently sells flowers into the wholesale dispensary market. Our cultivation revenue is expected to increase significantly throughout the balance of 2020. And once the license transfer is approved by the state, this operation will be consolidated into the Merriman's reported financial results in the terms of brand presence very recently launched by our award winning very, very edibles into the Nevada adult cannabis market. That is reason we see the strong research in this market similar to what it has in other states, and we are expecting to launch to use it to the Nevada cannabis market in the near future.

[00:17:56] And then a little water. As I mentioned earlier, began its Christmas when most programs were manacle only not for profit, probably seven years ago, according to rebuild our revenue streams and structures from developing the facilities and deriving revenue from consulting and management fees, rental income and licensing fees without touching the plans which was being done by the licensing entity, real estate equipment and assets of the licensed businesses were owned by management and leased to the licensed cannabis businesses. Now we are reporting the total cannabis revenue from the businesses we formed and grew organically in Massachusetts and Illinois, once our consolidation plan is fully completed. We will have successfully rolled these licensed cannabis into our public company, which we will which we will take our place as one of the most successful and profitable methods in the industry. As many of you know, the cannabis industry continue continuing to thrive, usually the increased consumer demand, even through the horrible covid pandemic. This is being driven by growing mainstream adoption and acceptance of the health benefits of cannabis, as I mentioned earlier, murmured brands. That is the reason major charities are already selling in multiple states to meet the growing demand. We continue to develop large, new and innovative products across a growing number of retail locations. Just recently released Elderberries Choose a brand new product as a very, very brand momentum. The first to market multiple states with an elderberry cannabis edible that is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. We have we are excited about this new product, which is now available in Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico.

[00:20:17] Looking ahead, we plan to launch additional infused and innovative cannabis products both in the fourth quarter of this year and early 2021. That's why the particular case, the needs of the discerning cannabis consumer while expanding our middle school students with offerings of Orazio capsules and also going for medical use prerelease, which can help drive wholesale and retail sales as well as they plan to concentrate, keep their focus on different types of recreational uses in addition to what I've already discussed. Our company also strengthens its balance sheet during this quarter. We reduced our short term promissory notes from 23 million at December 31, 2019, to eight point five million at September 30th, 2020 the end of the quarter. We did this by refinancing our Massachusetts mortgage and using the proceeds to pay down short term debt by extending the maturity date of certain notes, agreements that would have come June 2020 since September of 2020. I'll let John discuss this in more detail during his remarks, concluding how we negotiate a more stable payment terms and reduce the interest costs. To summarize, we are committed to maximizing our businesses that we originally developed and we continue to manage. We will continue to expand the products and excuse use of our successful branded products. We plan to license the states. We do not have operating businesses.

[00:22:08] We intend to expand into new categories, business opportunities such as home delivery. We will continue to improve our technologies. We will continue to support new formulations of cannabinoids to provide relief to patients with particular symptoms and conditions. We want to be at the forefront of research and patient trials and look for the day when cannabis treatment is more mainstream. We will continue to execute on consolidating our licensed cannabis assets while also expanding our vertically integrated operations. During Q3, we saw the benefits of our successful consolidation strategy and increased brand penetration reflected in our quarterly results, which substantially increased revenues that in the nine month period already exceeded our performance for all of calendar 2019. Looking ahead, we are well-positioned for continued revenue growth and improved profitability during the remainder of this year and into 2021. The drivers of this include our expanded revenue run rate from our consolidated license businesses and the growth of our branded product lines, along with the continued cost efficiency in leveraging of our infrastructure. We have a great team here and are bringing on quality additions all the time. We are committed to our mission and keep executing on our growth strategy if we continue to do this. We believe we will continue to drive revenues which we believe will create shareholder value. This concludes my opening remarks. Now I'll pass the call on to John Levine, who will review the financial results. John, take it away.

Jon Levine

[00:24:04] Thank you, Bob. Good morning, everyone. Today, I provide you a brief overview of our third quarter 2020 financial results, like remind everyone that for comparative purposes in the following remarks, the results for the three months to nine months ended September 30th, 2019, has been adjusted to eliminate the impact from the one time sale attempted during those periods. In order to present a meaningful comparative results of the operation period over period. During the third quarter of 2020 four candidates, visits increased two hundred and twenty percent to thirteen point four million, compared with four point two million for the same period in 2009. The significant increase is a result of revenue growth in their midst, consolidation of the companies, rising prices, businesses in Illinois and Massachusetts, and the extension of our revenue in those states. First, to also increased to 120 percent to eight point seven million from the third quarter, compared to three point seven million in the third quarter of 2009, 90 percent annual percentage increase of revenue and gross profit showed that we've been able to keep our cost of revenue steady as the growth of operations. Operating expenses from the third quarter of 2020 five point three million, compared to three point seven in the same quarter of 2009. The increase is primarily due to the higher personnel costs and the company continuing to continue the transition to direct owner and operator to build cannabis operations.

[00:25:51] However, as the percentage of revenue these top secret significantly from 89 percent to 39 percent, then we expect the efficiency to continue to improve going forward. As a result, the EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 four point four, compared to alleviate the loss of seven hundred thirty three thousand for the same period in 2019 for the nine months ended September 30th, 2020 percent of the revenue increase. Sixty eight percent to thirty point five million, compared to eleven point four million for the same period in 2009 to. The significant increase and the result of revenue growth is to Merriman's acquisition of the company's previously Visi clients in Illinois and the start up of the Massachusetts operations. First practice of the nine months ended September 30th, 2020 for nineteen point seven million, compared to seven point six million for the same period in 2019 as a percentage of gross profit was relatively steady at 65 percent and 67 percent, respectively. Operating expenses for the nine months for thirteen point two million, compared with nine point eight million for the same period in 2019, the increase is primarily due to the increase in personal terms, taxes and others. Other becoming an operator of a cannabis business, despite the increased costs as a percentage of revenue, decreases substantially again from 86 to 43 percent.

[00:27:33] EBITDA for the first nine months of 2020 was eight point six, compared with the leader of one point three million in 2019. Now, turning to our balance sheet, we continue to take steps to bolster our short term liquidity, including disciplined management, both working capital and expenses. We also made considerable progress both in the quarter and in subsequent weeks in restructuring our short term debt, as Bob was mentioned earlier, he successfully reduced short term promissory notes from 23 million in December, thirty first 2090 to eight point five million as of September 30th, 2020. First, we proposed a 330 million refinancing of a mortgage secured by our Massachusetts real estate firm to make four point eight million initial mortgage. The new mortgage has a term of five years and amortized improvization over 20 at an annual interest rate of six point five, the proceeds were used to retire seven point three million in outstanding short term debt at 15 percent. Second, we entered into two no distention agreements, repaying one million of principal amounts on the promise, on one promissory note which took place and Amendment enlisted the senior the principal amount of five point eight four five million. And, you know, there's an interest of 12 percent annually and matures now in September of 2020 to the second note in the principal amount of three million has the same terms and maturity date as the five million refortified note essentially converted 20 million of short term debt.

[00:29:24] That would be nearly 30 to approximately nine million in long term debt on more favorable terms to. We appreciate our lenders continuing support and believe our success in restructuring of this debt reflects the recognition of our progress to date, as well as shared confidence in the business strategies. For further information on our financial and operating performance, I encourage you to view the company's can see which has been filed and will be available at W w w dot at the start of the. In summary, I'm very pleased with the revenue growth generated by both our consolidated and managed by cannabis businesses during the third quarter in the first nine months of 2020. Despite the challenges created by covid-19, we are incredibly proud of how our is executed and focused on positioning our candidates businesses to long term success during the challenging period. At the same time, he took several actions during the third quarter and in recent weeks to restructure our short term debt, which is significantly strengthen our financial position. We will continue to execute on our strategy plan and are confident that the markets will recognize the continued positive momentum of Maroma revenue and earn. With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Bob Simon with closing remarks Bob.

Robert Fireman

[00:31:00] Thank you very much. And we should all be proud of our great result that we're reporting in closing during the third quarter, we continue to execute on our consolidation strategy to create a vertically integrated six day multi-state operator. Year to date, we have successfully rolled up our license operations in Massachusetts and our new one, which is reflected in our strong revenue performance for the quarter. We continue to move ahead with our plans to consolidate our operations in other states. Additionally, our unique product formulations and increasing brand recognition have continued to drive both increased medical and adult sales at both the wholesale and retail level throughout each of these markets and others. Complementing with our balance sheet is substantially stronger now than it was earlier in the year, giving us financial flexibility to support our continued growth. All of these factors position Merriman for stronger performance, for the balance of 2020 and during the coming year. We are excited about our prospects and we look forward to updating you on our continued progress. This concludes our prepared remarks. Now I'd like to open the call for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Robert Fireman

[00:33:14] If anyone has questions, they know how to reach us at our corporate information on how to reach Tanai directly. I'd like to thank everyone again for joining us on today's call and for your continued interest in merriment. We look forward to having follow up conversations with many of you and to updating you on our continued progress. Thank you all and have a great day. And everyone remain safe.

