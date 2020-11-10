The boom in new rare earths facilities is, I think, going to overwhelm Lynas. As it nearly has before.

Unfortunately, many people, including governments, think that rare earths is a very good market to be in - especially outside China.

Lynas Corporation is the only current major miner and processor of rare earths outside China - a good market to be in we'd think.

There's nothing wrong with this company

Just for the avoidance of doubt I've nothing against Lynas Corporation (OTCPK:OTCPK:LYSCF) (OTCPK:LYSDY) nor their financing, their operations or management. They're the only major combined miner and processor of rare earths outside China. They seem to have sorted out their licence problems with thorium wastes in Malaysia and as a company, on its own, everything looks good.

However, there's something about the rare earths market that needs to be understood. And this is a market I do know well. Back when China started to throw its weight around in 2010 I wrote a piece for Foreign Policy. It's about the only piece from back then that did call the market right over the next few years.

Rare earths are not rare (they're also not earths). It's near trivially easy to find deposits. Anyone who really wants to can increase production of them. It's the processing that is the problem. The price rises that came from the Chinese efforts to assert dominance led to both Lynas and Molycorp (a US mine which doesn't process it's own concentrates) being financed. That led to production increasing sufficiently for global prices to fall. Molycorp then went bust and Lynas nearly did and was saved in a highly dilutive refinancing.

The reason? The entry of just those two into the market led to prices falling to the point that near no one could make money.

The structure of any one producer can, easily enough, be overwhelmed by the actions of others entering the market.

So, what's happening out there? Rare earths are used in varied renewables technologies. That means demand is rising, great. So also are governments thinking that there should be local production. The US is even bringing Lynas in to build and manage a processing plant in Texas. The thing is all of these different processes are going to lead - I think at least - to a vast oversupply of rare earths.

Further, this is actually an industry I know and have dealt in as a wholesaler. True, my main expertise and trade was in scandium, a rare earth but one step removed from what is being talked about here. But this is a market I understand better than most financial analysts.

My contention is that supply of rare earths is going to increase hugely more than demand. This is going to wreck the finances of those currently producing.

Lynas

Currently Lynas is doing well:

(Lynas share price from Lynas Corporation)

I don't think that's going to continue. Simply too much money is being spent on creating new, outside China, producers of rare earths.

The grubby details

Something that it's important to know about rare earths. With some very minor exceptions (mostly but not exclusively to do with yttrium and scandium) you cannot go mining for any single one of the rare earths. It's necessary to get to a concentrate of all of the lanthanides (lanthanum to lutetium) and then separate them. The plants to do this are expensive and are the major cost of the whole process from hole in the ground to those rare earth magnets in windmills.

It's the processing that matters.

Further, you have to start at one end. Your concentrate from the mine will have varying amounts of each of the rare earths in it. But it will be heavier on the lighter elements, lighter on the heavier, that's just how it goes. There will be much more lanthanum and cerium there than lutetium. Actually, with that split, there will be hundreds of times more of the former than the last.

The elements we really want for these renewables are Pr, Nd and Dy. These are toward the heavier end and are much, much, less common than the La and Ce at the start of that spectrum. But, to get to those ones we really want we've got to process out those much more common ones.

It is not possible to just extract the ones we really want and which gain nice prices. The chemistry just doesn't work that way.

So, to get to those that we do want we end up with a much bigger pile of the more common ones. These do have uses but just like anything else their price is subject to supply and demand. Upgrading world supply of Pr and Nd, the two main magnet ones for those windmills, is going to lead to very large production of lanthanum and cerium that is.

Sure, these have uses, from Lynas:

(Nd/Pr concentrate prices, from Lynas Corporation)

Don't worry that that's the China price, that's a close proxy for the world price. OK, great, so all this government supported chasing of new supplies of these lovely things. What about the more common?

Through the quarter, our sales to Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalyst makers (the main consumers of La oxide) started to recover, while the automotive catalyst market remained subdued. On the other hand, sales were quite strong for customised products developed in the past 2 years for Polishing Powder applications and other specific applications.

Those are the two main markets for the lanthanum and cerium (for polishing, the second) that everyone else is about to start producing in vast quantities.

So, d'ye see?

The revenues of Lynas, just like any other rare earth producer, depend upon the price of the basket of materials produced. You cannot produce things further down the spectrum without producing those earlier. It is the separation costs, not the mining ones, which are the major portion of all costs.

OK, demand for the magnet materials, those later in the spectrum, is increasing. We've a large government supported expansion of rare earths production to meet that. But this then causes a very much larger expansion in the production of the lighter rare earths like lanthanum and cerium. Yet demand for those hasn't increased (there is some lanthanum use in certain kinds of batteries but not enough). So, their price is going to fall, substantially.

As, in fact, both did subsequent to 2010 as Lynas and Molycorp entered the market themselves.

My view

I think that while rare earth usage is going to increase - magnets and, to a lesser extent, batteries - I don't think it's going to go up as much as supply. But I think it's worse than that. I think the hunt for the heavier, rarer, of them for the magnet industry is going to lead to a flood of the lighter La and Ce. Given the relative volumes they are necessarily - because of the chemistry - produced in I think this is going to be something of a disaster for the extant producers.

I certainly think, as happened last time, that this is going to be grossly painful for the standalone producers. The major Chinese producer is rather insulated by rare earths being a byproduct of iron ore operations. They are able to ride out slumps rather better at Baotou I think.

The investor view

Sure and I can be wrong. But my reading of this rush to increase rare earths supplies is that it's going to pull the rug out from underneath prices. Not just because more supply equals lower prices but because of that chemistry problem of having to increase supply of La and Ce in order to gain more of the magnet materials.

I think the rare earths market is headed for a price crunch. Therefore I would steer clear of any current producer. Odd as that may sound given rising use of certain rare earths but there we are.

Another way to put this is that because so much is being invested in new rare earth supply we don't want to be investing in rare earth supply.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.