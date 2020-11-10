Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) CEO Ted Goldthorpe on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ted Goldthorpe - CEO

Ted Gilpin - CFO

Patrick Schafer - CIO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Paul Johnson - KBW

Steven Martin - Slater

Ted Goldthorpe

Thank you, operator and welcome everyone. Thank you for joining us. Yesterday afternoon, we reported our third quarter 2020 financial results. I'm joined today by my CFO, Ted Gilpin and my Chief Investment Officer, Patrick Schafer. Ted Gilpin will provide additional detail on our financial results and Patrick will do the same on the investment portfolio. I will begin by discussing Portman Ridge's performance for the third quarter and speak more of the merger with Garrison Capital which we closed on October 28.

Overall, I'm pleased to report that Portman Ridge had a solid quarter marked by significant improvement in net realized and unrealized gains of $5.6 million across our entire portfolio. While we clearly and in other words with respect to COVID, we experienced improved market sentiment during the quarter as portfolio companies began to gain a better sense of near term financial visibility on our prospects.

M&A and refinancing activity began to pick up after having been quite in the prior quarter. Net investment income per share was $0.06 consistent with the past four quarters and the distribution level we have set for past several quarters. Net asset value per share was $2.85, an increase of 5% from the net asset value per share of $2.71 as of June 30, 2020.

Driving this increase in net asset value per share was a broad base strengthening of our portfolio due to market spreads tightening throughout the quarter. M&A activity which is the traditional source of middle market direct loans picked up substantially towards the end of the quarter. while still at the press levels as cleared in last several years, we experienced buyers, sellers and lenders all returning to the market in an orderly fashion and activity levels continue to pick up pace through the end of the quarter up to present day.

Turning now to our merger Garrison Capital which we first announced on June 24 and subsequently closed on October 28, we believe this merger is a truly transformational event for Portman Ridge as it represents the continued execution of our vision of the consolidation in the public BDC space. It's the third strategic transaction successfully closed by our team in less than two years. We are very excited about the benefits this merger brings to the combine company.

First, the merger results in significant added scale and size, essentially doubling the size of the company. By closing the combined company helped total assets of approximately $638 million compared to Portman Ridge total assets of $300 million as of September 30. As a larger company, we expect to mediate savings related to overhead and public company expenses on a per share basis and in the longer term, increase strain liquidity of our common stock and the capability and flexibility to speak for larger deals.

Based on our previously discussed target leverage range of 1.25 to 1.4 times where we sit today, the proforma of Portman will need to generate an approximately 9.5% to 10% return on its investment portfolio to cover our historical $0.06 per quarter distribution. Over the last five quarters, Portman has averaged 10.8% annual return on its investment portfolio, despite the headwinds from LIBOR declining and reduced earnings from our CLO equity portfolio.

Although, these estimates are subject to change in the future, our historical ability to achieve returns in our investment portfolio and access of what is required to sustain our distribution level, should provide shareholder's insight into earnings prospects going forward.

Furthermore, we expect that leveraging the considerable resources namely the access sourcing capabilities and industry expertise, afforded by BC Partners across the entire platform will be of significant benefits to all stakeholders of our combined company.

Integration and re-positioning efforts are already underway. As of this call, we've already sold approximately $87 million of assets originated by Garrison at a slight premium to the fair value at the time of the merger. Proforma for the Garrison merger and these asset sales Portman's leverage on a net cash basis i.e. after the use of cash on hand to pay down debt, once the debt becomes callable, is approximately 1.4 times or regulatory asset coverage of approximately a 169%.

We will continue to opportunistically sell assets as part of our reposition strategy but believe that we have significantly reduced market risk to our portfolio in a very short period of time. Overtime, our goal is to maintain a portfolio of directly originated senior secured debt investments with the focus on first lien investments and we look forward to updating you on our progress in future quarters.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ted Gilpin, our Chief Financial Officer for a brief overview of financial results and then to Patrick Schafer, our Chief Investment Officer for a review of our investment activity before concluding the call with some additional remarks. Ted?

Ted Gilpin

Thank you, Ted good morning everyone. As of September 30, 2020 our NAV stood at a $126 million or $2.85 per diluted share, up 5% from last quarter of a $120.7 million or $2.71 per share. The increase is mainly attributable to underwrite gains across our investment portfolio, including $4.6 million on our debt securities portfolio, $1.9 million in our legacy CLO equity positions and $1.1 million on our investments in the KCAP Freedom 3 and BCP Great Leagues joint ventures.

As Ted mentioned, we are beginning to observe improved market conditions which resulted in the significant improvements in valuation. Net investment income for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.7 million or $0.06 per share as compared to $2.2 million and $0.06 per share in the third quarter of last year. We've generated net investment income of $0.06 per share for the past five quarters right in line with our current quarterly distribution.

We announced our quarterly distribution of $0.06 per share on October 16th for shareholders of record on October 26th, and to be paid on November 27th. Following this distribution, we will resume our normal declaration and payment schedule.

With respect to liquidity and unfunded commitments, our aggregate unfunded commitments stood at $26.5 million at September 30, 2020. However, only $2.4 million of this amount is subject to unilateral draw right by the borrower. And the remaining commitments are subject to certain restrictions, such as borrowing base, use of proceeds, or leverage that must be satisfied before a borrower can draw down on the commitment.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, we believe that we are in a relatively strong position and have meaningful investment and liquidity flexibility, with relatively limited funding commitments. As of September 30, 2020, we had $77 million in 6.125% notes outstanding and $94 million in borrowings under our credit facility, for a total of $171 million of debt.

As of September 30, 2020, our debt to equity ratio was 1.36 times from a regulatory perspective, our asset coverage ratio as of September 30, 2020 was a 172%, which is above the statutory requirement for BDCs of 150%. Under the stock repurchase program announced in March of 2020, we continue to repurchasing shares this quarter and repurchased 358,959 shares of stock at an average price of $1.27 per share.

We expect to continue to evaluate opportunities to buy back shares. To further facilitate these opportunities, we entered into a 10b5 repurchase plan on August 31st of this year. As Ted Goldthorpe mentioned, we are very pleased to complete the merger with Garrison Capital this quarter, that's closing on October 28th, Garrison's stockholders received a combination of $19.1 million in cash from Portman Ridge and newly issued Portman Ridge shares valued at a 100% of NAV.

Garrison stockholders also received an additional cash payment of $5 million from our investment advisor Sierra Crest. As a result, Garrison stockholders received per share of Garrison stock $1.50 in cash and 1.917 shares of Portland Ridge stock per share. Following closing Portland Ridge shareholders owned approximately 59% and former Garrison stockholders owned 41% of the combined company. We're fully in process of integration and look forward to providing combined results next quarter.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Patrick Schafer, our Chief Investment Officer.

Patrick Schafer

Thanks Ted. Turn to page nine of the slide presentation. The third quarter was relatively quiet for us, given where we plan to operate from a leverage perspective and preparing for the upcoming merger with Garrison.

During the quarter, we made investments into two borrowers, one of which was into the BCP & Great Lakes joint venture, and the other of which was a brand new borrower, which was completed alongside of the BC Partners entities. In aggregate, the two investments totaled $4.7 million of face value, 62% of which was a first in security and the remaining 38% being net add-ons to the Great Lakes joint venture. The weighted average spread on the new investment, excluding the Great Lakes joint venture that currently remains on our balance sheet with 625 basis points.

Additionally, over the course of the quarter, we fully exit four positions, one of which was a legacy non-accrual OHAI position. In aggregate, our fully exited positions represented a carrying value of $9.4 million and resulted in a gain of approximately $65,000. All positions were sold either at or above their carrying value relative to June 30th, or cost if it was acquired during the quarter.

After adjusting for movements between unrealized and realized, we recognized approximately $5.6 million of unrealized gains on our portfolio. Our debt and equity securities accounted for an approximate $2.5 million unrealized gain, while CLO equity positions accounted for a $1.9 million unrealized gain and our two joint ventures accounted for the remaining $1.1 million of unrealized gain.

On an equivalent basis, as of September 30, Portman Ridge has $226.2 million of debt securities, marked at 90.4% of par and yielding a stated spread to LIBOR of 715 basis points on accruing debt securities. This compares to $233.3 million of debt securities, marked at 88.5% of par and yielding any of the stated spread to LIBOR of 681 basis points on accruing debt securities as of June 30, 2020 and a $165.7 million of debt securities portfolio, marked at a blended price of 91.9% at par and stated spread to LIBOR of 658 basis points when Sierra Crest took over management of Portman Ridge on April 1, 2019.

Turning to slide 10, non-accruals as of September 30, 2020 represented 3.2% of costs and 1.3% of fair value on the investment portfolio, as compared to 5.9% and 3.7%, respectively, as of June 30.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Ted Goldthorpe.

Ted Goldthorpe

Thank you, Patrick. In closing, we are pleased with the results in the third quarter, especially in these difficult COVID times. The business environment certainly seems to be improving compared to conditions in March in the second quarter. However, we continue to remain vigilant as the possibility of a second wave of COVID cases continues to loom over us. We are very pleased to have successfully closed the merger with Garrison and look forward to providing more updates on the combined company next quarter.

I'd like to thank all of our shareholders for your ongoing support. And I'll now turn over the call to operator for any questions.

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Christopher Nolan

Hey guys. What is the ending falling into Garrison closing? What do you estimate the ending share count to please?

Ted Gilpin

Sorry, Chris, I was on mute. We estimated the ending share count to be just under $75 million. I can give you the [Indiscernible]. Yes, I believe it's 74,960.

Christopher Nolan

Great. And I guess a follow up on, what's given where BDC land is in terms of valuations to sort of hovering these days? What are your strategic thoughts in terms of once you digested Garrison, further acquisitions or how do you plan to go forward from there?

Ted Goldthorpe

I would say well, I would say a couple things. One is, we continue to hold sectors cheap. So we're going to continue to buyback our own stock. And you'll see more of that I think this quarter. I think number two is, obviously, we're always on the lookout for additional things to add into our business, whether they're publicly traded BDCs or privately traded BDCs or other types of mechanisms, because, again, the benefits to our shareholders are just very compelling.

And we've shown a track record of being able to derisk these transactions. I think it's - we highlighted in the call. But, when we close the Garrison merger, we were two times gross leverage, and we've got it down to 1.4 times net in two weeks. And so it's a very similar playbook to what we've shown. And so we've de risked the acquisition and executed on a lot of the integration synergies we talked about in a very short period of time.

So, we're always on the lookout for it. But I would say, these things are always hard to predict. And, so we don't have anything imminent to announce, to put that way.

Christopher Nolan

Got it. Okay, thanks.

Paul Johnson

Yeah. Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question. You actually clarified one of the questions I wanted to ask, just to make sure I heard it, right. The 1.4 times proforma net leverage, that's assuming after post-closing of all those assets sales was $85 million - $87 million or so that you mentioned?

Ted Goldthorpe

Yes, that's right. They take a little bit time to actually settle, but yes.

Paul Johnson

Sure.

Ted Gilpin

One that'll be closed and then there are some CLO liabilities that we've inherited from the transaction, which become callable imminently. So when those transactions settle, we'll be able to pay off debt. So that's the reason we quoted it as a net is because we're waiting for these - these transactions are off our books from a risk perspective, but haven't settled, and when they settle, we'll be able to pay down our some of our CLO liabilities.

Paul Johnson

Okay. And then, yeah, post-closing that merger net and that's obviously very positive improvement, very quick deleveraging that you guys already completed there, which is very positive. But going forward, in the forward quarters, will the focus be to maybe first payoff some of the CLO tranches debt, or return your retention maybe to some of the unsecured debt perhaps I think the baby bonds that are due in 2022. Is there any sort of priority there level for the debt capital?

Ted Goldthorpe

I think John, the priority is sort of is to remove the CLO liability debt first, generally speaking. But yes, we're aware that the baby bonds are coming due, would you like to have a mix of secured and unsecured? So, there's a possibility that we'll go back into the unsecured market for that piece. But at the end, we'll probably have a blend between the secured and unsecured would not be reliant on the - on balance sheet CLO debt.

Paul Johnson

Got you. And lastly, I just want to ask the higher dividend income this quarter from the JV, was that just more or less sort of a catch up from previous quarter? Or was there anything specifically that drove a higher distribution this quarter?

Ted Goldthorpe

Now, you're pretty spot on, got held up in the prior quarters, weren't able to distribute it as much as we normally do. We were able to do a catch up this quarter. So think of you sort of look across the last three quarters, that's pretty much this steady state.

Paul Johnson

Got you. And one more, if I may actually, just kind of broadly speaking from the beginning of the year, how would you characterize the depreciation? Again, that's happened since the beginning of this year remaining depreciation about how much of that you think would be recoverable going into next year? I'm looking at I think, approximately, maybe $32 million in the first quarter of net depreciation. I think this quarter was a pretty significant write up of 5.6 or so? Do you sort of look at that remaining depreciation as recoverable? Or how would you characterize that?

Ted Gilpin

Yeah why don't I take the first crack at that? I mean, I think if you look at our average - where our average debt is marked, we're still marked on at a decent discount to par. So to the extent that we can continue to get non-accruals down, and we don't have any surprises, there is some embedded upside in our NAV just between now and when we're going to realize that NAV is hard to predict.

And obviously, I think our - I think we're pretty cautious going into next year about just what's going to happen, not speaking about our own specific portfolio, but just in general. So, it's always hard to predict. But, again, where our average debt piece is marked, and where our CLOs are marked vis-à-vis their cost A, we think we're conservatively marked.

And number two is, if things continue to recover as they are, there should be some upside in our NAV. But again, we really are hesitant to provide any kind of guidance or forward guidance just given the amount of uncertainty and change that's happening on a daily basis out there.

And I think the good news from our perspective is if you take a step back, we've been able to increase debt spreads pretty dramatically, actually over the last two quarters. So LIBOR has been kind of like in our face so that's been a negative. But we have been able to get additional spreads and hopefully those spreads will stay in our books for some period of time.

And then number two is, you obviously saw the progress we've made on non-accrual this quarter. And the credit quality of our portfolio has actually improved over the last six months. And actually, we've seen some improvement this quarter as well, so again, hard to predict that trend continuing just given everything happening out there. But I would say, we continue to be encouraged from what we've seen on a trailing basis to put that way.

Paul Johnson

Got you. Okay. Thanks for that. That's good commentary. And that's all for me. Thanks.

Steven Martin

Hi, guys. A couple of questions, can you talk a little more detail about the CLO portfolio where it is, what it went through and where it was, what it went through and where it is today? And it didn't look, I thought you guys would be running more it off and at cost, it doesn't seem to be diminishing. Hello?

Ted Goldthorpe

Yes, Ted or Patrick do you want to address that as well.

Ted Gilpin

Sure.

Patrick Schafer

Yeah. Sorry, I didn't [Indiscernible], I mean, talking about where it was, where it was to where it is now, I think when you look at our CLO equity portfolio, obviously, we're deemphasizing it, and not continuing to invest. But we have, the portfolio is split relatively evenly, I'll say, in terms of half of our positions are kind of out of the reinvestment period. And half are still in their reinvestment period.

And so, if you think about where, what happened during March, and where we are today, about half the portfolio has been able to kind of take an active management rotate out of out of triple C's, buy assets at discounts, and kind of generally, we fill their collateral values and things like that.

And the other half of them are generally speaking in a bit of a runoff. And so, I think the mixture of those two things is kind of leading us to be relatively, flat on an amortized cost basis. And but I differ a little bit to Ted Gilpin, on that specific accounting of that.

Ted Gilpin

So yeah, hi, Steve. So, obviously, CLO goes through the effective interest method for accounting, which will determine which pieces that take down the cost, if you will, and which is recognizes income. And as those cash flows change quarterly, you'll get a different calculation as to what the pie IRRs, and then what gets booked.

And so typically, since rather reinvestment, you would start to see the cost of the principle fees come down. But if those cash flows change, significantly in a quarter, you may get a quarter with where more of it as income and less it brings down the principal, but generally speaking, they should be continued to pay down overtime. And so, you'll see them diminish. So, we're ready, if that's what you'd expect to see.

Steven Martin

Okay, and the CLO income was down this quarter, even though the CLO mark went up. Was there something in the accounting that accounted for that?

Ted Goldthorpe

Generally speaking...

Ted Gilpin

It's rather the investment period, we have few less cash coming in over time, right. We only have some [Indiscernible] periods to bring forward. So the calculation would come out that you would tend to see some of that income come down as well.

Patrick Schafer

Yes, there's also a little bit of a timing lag between the accounting and the mark of the CLO equities.

Steven Martin

So, going forwards, should the CLO income be more like this quarter or more like the last couple of quarters? Or do we not know at any given point in time?

Ted Gilpin

Well, it's sort of the - it's one of the frustrating parts of CLOs Steve, that income is not necessarily predictable. But I would say that it would tend to be, relatively similar to where it is, at the moment, although, as they continue to pay down, I would expect that, that income to lessen,

Ted Goldthorpe

Yeah, and I think importantly, obviously the accounting will move things a little bit, but importantly, none of this CLOs a couple of shut off during the march period, but nothing, there's been no further degradation on actual cash coming out of the CLOs, so that's at least a decent indication that it should be relatively consistent.

Steven Martin

Okay. How about commenting on the mark, the portfolio marks sort of subsequent to September 30th, i.e. October, you had a mark when the - so after September 30th, you had a mark when the deal closed. You had a mark at the end of October, and obviously, you haven't marked it today, but sort of what do you think that has evolved given the markets tightening?

Ted Goldthorpe

I would say, I mean, from my perspective, I would say, so far for the merger, there's going to be some transaction costs that roll through NAV, just legal fees and stuff to get it closed. So that's obviously a slight negative that we have. As you've seen, like there's been a continued tailwind in the credit markets

So, hard to say but when we set the - you can back into our NAV as of the merger, because you can look at how many shares were issued at the time, so you can actually look at that and NAV is kind of like, a little bit down like flattish, but that's just transaction costs. And so, I guess it's a long win way of saying, I don't think there's going to be a material impact on NAV as we sit here today. So, a little bit of tailwinds offset by some transaction costs.

Steven Martin

Okay. And you started to talk about cost savings leverage in the acquisition, which obviously is one of the main goals of bigger BDCs buying, smaller BDCs or combining them? When you look at the cost structure, what is the - what is your cost structure look like going forward versus what they had and what you had?

Ted Gilpin

Yeah, so I think, obviously that's one of the big reasons to combine to get a little bit bigger. And so, if you look at our income statement, you look at the expense side, professional fees, admin services and expenses, insurance and other G&A though, one plus one doesn't equal two in this case, so, we would expect you only have one audit, not two anymore, right.

Your expenses will increase a little bit, as you have to have some more people working on some things, but I would expect that our expenses become more in-line with sort of the rest of the industry on a percentage of assets. And so, we've been a little bit high. And now you put the two companies in similar size together and those expenses should only marginally go up. So I think that's where you're going to start to pick up.

Steven Martin

Yeah, I had heard that a lot of Garrison people had left Garrison before. So in big picture how many people did you bring over? What did you - did you have to bring over space? What are you going to have to do to your headcount, whether in your accounting area or otherwise?

Patrick Schafer

Well, fortunately space is not relevant, fortunately space isn't relevant during COVID.

Steven Martin

Do you want to come in now?

Patrick Schafer

Well, that's not true. The rent expense portion of space may be relevant, even if no one's using it.

Steven Martin

Yeah, that's true.

Ted Gilpin

Yes. So I mean those are good question Steve. We didn't - we're not going to need to add more space. I mean, I think that we did bring over one person from Garrison, as it relates to sort of the financial and accounting side. We'll have to have a little bit more allocation to the fund, obviously, configuring there's more positions, and there's stuff to do. But again, it's not a big lift. I mean, we had lots of capacity.

Ted Goldthorpe

Yes, I mean, I would answer that versus what Garrison was spending, we're going to spend a lot less. That's very clear. So, that all drops the bottom-line. Within our own business, we've taken some cost actions over the last six months to take costs out of our own business, even across professional fees, some size of board, things like that and that all again, just drops the bottom-line.

So, we're not only focused on cost take outside of the merger, we're also focused on our own business. And anything like any costs, like space and all that stuff, again like, we think the transaction on costs alone is about mid-single-digits accretive. And then, if we can take their liquid portfolio and monetize it, and recycle it into the types of things that that we've been doing on origination franchise, we think that's pretty creative. So we think the accretion going to be even higher than that.

So again, you've seen the spread pickup, we've picked up in the last nine months. A lot - some of that is spread widening in the markets, but a lot of that is monetizing some of these acquisitions, liquid assets and recycle them into more proprietary assets that have water spreads. So between all those things, it should be mid to high-single-digits accretive.

Steven Martin

Okay. One last question and/or comment, which I will repeat again and Ted, you're probably expecting it. Have you given any further consideration to reverse merger? Now that your share count is bigger and you've done - you're done with this deal?

Ted Gilpin

Do you mean reverse split stocks…?

Steven Martin

I'm sorry, reverse split. Reverse split.

Ted Gilpin

Yeah. [Multiple Speakers]

Steven Martin

I'm sorry. Go ahead.

Ted Gilpin

Go ahead.

Ted Goldthorpe

To do that, we need a shareholder vote. And so…

Steven Martin

I'm ready to vote.

Ted Goldthorpe

Well, so - it was mainly the - I mean, it's something that we're focused on and my guess is, we'll do that in the next couple quarters. I mean, it just makes sense for us to do it and so, don't be surprised to see us do a reverse merger or reverse stock splits over the last couple of months. I mean, I think yourself and a lot of our big shareholders have suggested the same thing. And I mean, we think it's a good idea.

Steven Martin

So, let's try to slip this in before you guys do your next acquisition. All right, thanks a lot.

Ted Gilpin

Thanks Steve.

Christopher Nolan

Ted, was that mid to single digit accretive to EPS, I presume?

Ted Goldthorpe

To NII per share, yeah.

Christopher Nolan

Okay, great. And then, what are your thoughts in terms of lowering your funding costs, SBA debt or anything else like that?

Ted Goldthorpe

Well, on the SBA debt. I mean we are looking into it, but I would say and the terms of the SBA debt are very attractive. I'm not sure we can get an SBIC approved. And if we did get one approved, I think would take us some period of time. So I wouldn't want to guide people to that.

I think our bigger focus is on we have - I mean, the great thing with our business now is we're very diversified liability side between the CLO debt, our bonds and our bank debt. And during March, when some of our peers had issues around their bank lines, we're obviously very heavily skewed towards away from that now.

And so, I think between, Ted mentioned it earlier, I think our focus is probably on tapping the unsecured market at some point. And that optimizing our CLO debt just given all this cash we're taking in. So yeah, we are very focused on reducing funding costs, but I don't think it's realistic for us to access the SBA anytime soon.

Christopher Nolan

Got it. Okay. That's it for me. Thank you.

Ted Goldthorpe

Thank you all for joining us today. We really appreciate every dial in and for all the questions. And of course, myself, Patrick, Ted, and the entire management team is always available to answer any questions or suggestions that you might have. Thank you very much for dialing in today. Thanks.

