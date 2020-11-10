We're nearly two-thirds of the way through the Q3 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and the most recent name to report its results is Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF). While most gold producers will need massive quarters to meet their FY2020 production guidance, Teranga Gold is in an enviable position, tracking ahead of its already upward revised guidance mid-point of 388,000 ounces. This is due to the fact that the company posted another blowout quarter at its operations, with Wahgnion performing strongly and SMGC sending high-grade Sofia ore to the plant. Given Teranga's strong organic growth profile as SMGC continues to ramp up and an improving cost profile, I continue to see the stock as a top-5 African gold producer.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Teranga Gold released its Q3 results this week and reported quarterly gold production of 104,800~ ounces, translating to 69% growth year-over-year. This strong operating performance combined with record gold (GLD) prices allowed the company to bolster its cash & bullion balance to $96.5 million, helped by triple-digit revenue growth of 169% year-over-year. This growth rate is one of the highest in the sector currently and even rivals some of the top SaaS (IGV) companies, an incredible performance considering that COVID-19 has not made this an easy year for miners. With year-to-date gold production sitting at 285,000 ounces, Teranga is on track to trounce its updated guidance mid-point of 388,000 ounces and could report up to 395,000 ounces if they can fire on all cylinders in Q4. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Beginning with Teranga's Sabodala-Massawa Gold Complex [SMGC], it was an exceptional quarter, as quarterly gold production jumped 25% year-over-year to 64,100~ ounces. This increase in production was due to a massive jump in head grades from 1.74 grams per tonne gold to 2.23 grams per tonne gold, with these higher grades also helping to push gold recovery rates up 80 basis points year-over-year to 91.1%. If not for mill relining and maintenance work in the quarter, which was a minor headwind to mill throughput (983,000 tonnes processed vs. 1.02~ million tonnes in Q3 2019), this could have easily been a 65,000-ounce quarter for SMGC.

(Source: Company News Release)

The outstanding performance on a year-over-year basis can be attributed to commercial production beginning at Teranga's newly acquired Massawa Project, which is much higher-grade than Teranga's existing Sabodala Mine. During the quarter, the company began to source its first high-grade ore from Sofia Main, and we should see an even larger contribution of Massawa ore in Q4 as we didn't see any contribution from Sofia until late August. Therefore, I would expect costs to drop and production to increase further in Q4. However, even with moderate contribution from the higher grades at Sofia in Q3, all-in sustaining costs dropped to $889/oz vs. $944/oz in the year-ago period, benefiting from much higher gold sales.

(Source: Company Website)

Moving over to Teranga's new Wahgnion Mine, it was a decent quarter here as well, with 40,600~ ounces of gold produced at all-in sustaining costs of $916/oz. While this was a sequential decrease from the 43,200~ ounces produced in Q2, it was a better quarter than the company projected, with mill throughput continuing to come in above expectations. During the quarter, Wahgnion processed 833,000 tonnes at an average grade of 1.59 grams per tonne gold. Year-to-date mill throughput is at 2.64~ million tonnes, with the original throughput expected to be 2.5 million tonnes per annum on the high end on an annual basis. Therefore, while throughput was down sequentially (833,000 tonnes vs. a record 911,000 tonnes in Q2), these results are exceptional.

(Source: Company Website, Company News Release)

While all-in sustaining costs might have looked high for the quarter at $916/oz, it's worth noting that year-to-date costs are sitting at $848/oz, which is below the industry average. The main culprit for the higher costs was much lower gold sales in the quarter (42,400~ ounces vs. 49,800~ ounces in Q2). Overall, this has been an exceptional first year of production for Wahgnion, and the mine remains on track to beat the guidance mid-point of 158,000 ounces, with 135,100~ ounces produced year-to-date.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at Teranga's cost of sales margins, it was an outstanding quarter for the company. As shown above, cost of sales margins (average realized gold price [-] cost of sales) increased more than doubled year-over-year from $335/oz to $767/oz, even though Teranga's cost of sales did increase by 3% year-over-year. This significant growth in cost of sales margins was due to the much higher average realized gold price of $1,893/oz vs. $1,421/oz, and I would expect further margin improvement in Q4 with the gold price thus far averaging slightly higher levels in Q4. Not surprisingly, the higher gold price had a dramatic effect on revenue growth as well.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The chart above displays Teranga's quarterly revenue trend, and it has been on a tear since Wahgnion declared commercial production in November of last year. Teranga reported record quarterly revenue of $192.6 million in Q3, up 169% year-over-year, a revenue growth rate that dwarfs the industry average, which is closer to 30% currently. It's worth noting that the two periods are less comparable, as Teranga's new Wahgnion mine was not online last year. Still, revenue increased by nearly 20% ($192.6 million vs. $164.2 million) even on a sequential basis. Based on the expectation for higher grades and higher gold production from SMGC in Q4 and a comparable quarter from Wahgnion, I believe the company should be able to report between $195.5 million to $200.0 million in revenue for Q4.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's worth noting that while this has been an exceptional year for Teranga, with the company on track to beat upward revised production guidance, the growth isn't done here. As the chart shows above, Teranga is expected to grow its annual gold production to above 500,000 ounces per year with plant upgrades to SMGC and higher grades going forward, with an estimate that SMGC could produce up to 400,000 ounces per year by FY2023 (FY2020 guidance is 230,000 ounces). Given that this can be internally funded with a free cash flow of over $37.2 million last quarter alone, Teranga has an impressive organic growth profile without the need to tack on significant debt. It's also worth pointing out that this higher production at SMGC is projected to dramatically lower costs, with Teranga's all-in sustaining costs on track to dip below $800/oz, nearly 20% below the industry average. This organic growth pipeline does not include Golden Hill, which is still too early to speculate on with no economic study completed just yet.

(Source: Company Website)

While most producers have trudged through FY2020 due to COVID-19 related headwinds and poor operating performance in some cases, Teranga Gold is on track for a massive beat across the board. While the company will undoubtedly have tougher comps in the future as it won't be lapping easy quarters without Wahgnion production, it's clear that this growth story is nowhere near over yet. Based on the company's continued operational excellence and the benefit from a higher portion of ore coming from the high-grade Massawa Project going forward, I continue to see Teranga as a top-5 African gold producer. Therefore, I would view any dips below C$12.60 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.