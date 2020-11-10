Gold And Gold Miners: Don't Fall Into A Bull Trap

Holding gold and gold miner stocks will not generate very good investment returns in the next few years.

But the gold breakout run may be a fake one.

Gold Made A Breakout Run Last Week While The US Dollar Dropped Hard

Many factors could influence gold prices. But the US dollar 2020’s ups/downs must be the deciding factor for the gold price movement. Gold’s recent run proved this one more time.

Gold made a strong breakout run last week while the US dollar dropped hard. See the charts below:

US Dollar – 92.22.

The US dollar was flat last Monday and dropped 4 days in a row. So far, the US dollar is still traded within the 92.00-95.00 range and now the US dollar closed at the bottom of its recent range

Gold – 1,951.70.

In the meantime, gold made a strong breakout move from its double bottom and closed above its strong resistance in the 1,940.00 levels. If the breakout is for real, gold may run to 2,030 levels before pulling back.

Gold’s Breakout Run Could Be a Fake One

When I looked at last week’s articles and reports from Seeking Alpha on the gold or the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), most were bullish and believed that gold’s run will continue.

But I do not agree. I see last week’s gold breakout was a fake one and believe that the gold will fall back after the strong run.

My reasoning:

While the US dollar dropped further last Friday, both gold and GDX seemed tired and did not make additional runs, a sign of tops. GDX has been and is still weaker than gold. GDX did not make a breakout move and closed at the top of its downtrend channel last Friday. As GDX has been served as the leading indicator for gold’s next moves, we may see gold turn down next week.

Of course, if the gold breakout is for real, GDX may run to 44.00 levels.

See GDX’s daily chart below:

3. Gold has become weaker and weaker. When gold topped at its record high of 2,085 on August 6th, the US dollar closed at 92.50. But when the US dollar dropped to 92.22 last Friday, the gold price only bounced back to 1,951.70, more than 100 dollars lower than its peak price.

4. I do not believe that the US dollar will make a breakdown move at the moment. Right now, the US dollar is mimicking its 2016-2017 pattern and the bottom may be seen next January not now. It will bounce back from its strong support. The rebound will bring the US dollar back to 95.00 levels in the coming weeks. A real breakdown may happen early next year.

See US dollar’s weekly chart since 2016:

Review on My Take on Gold for 2020 and My View For The Next Few Years

I called that 2020 could be the year for gold investors when 2020 started.

My view on gold’s short-term, mid-term, and long-term outlook can all be seen in my articles published in Seeking Alpha over the years either as a free publication to the public or for my subscribers only.

I turned into a long-term gold bull back in 2016 after the Fed raised its Fed Fund Interest rate for the first time in 9 years on December 13, 2015. A detailed discussion can be seen in my article "GLD -The Beginning Of The Long Term Bull Cycle," which was published on Seeking Alpha on May 22, 2016.

The gold prices have been making its moves from time to time but never making sustainable moves in the following years. Most of the time, it moved in a zig-zag pattern.

I published 7 articles in 2017, which showed how the zig-zag move happened and how investors can make huge returns as a short-term trader not as long-term investors.

Finally, came 2020, which is the year that investing in gold and gold miner stocks for the buy-and-hold type of investors can get huge returns.

I was one of many lucky investors to dig out the opportunity when 2020 started.

On January 8, I published an article to my subscribers which called gold to 2,000. I have put the article in my blog for those interested to read.

The reason why I made the call: I observed that gold may be in the process of forming a very bullish long-term cup-and-handle pattern and 2020 will start the second half of the cup formation. The completion of its cup will bring gold to 2,000.

2). On April 20: In the follow-up article, I showed more confidence in my observation.

3). Gold made an unstoppable run after my follow-up article published and passed my 2,000 targets much quicker than my expectation. It spiked to 2,085 on August 6th and I called the completion of the cup building stage and then turned bearish on gold in my article published on September 21, “Gold And Gold Miners: The 2020 Year Run Is Over” and gold may start building its handle process and believed that gold will be closed at below 2,000 by year-end.

The chart below is GLD’s monthly chart over the last 20 years, which showed how a possible cup-and-handle pattern is developed over the years:

The chart below showed how gold performed after my three calls.

We will find out how the gold performed from my fourth call soon.

Holding gold and gold miner stocks will not generate any meaningful investment return For the buy-and-hold type of investors in the next few years

The Reasons:

1. I believe that the US Dollar will start its next upcycle in early 2021. A strong US dollar in general is no good for gold prices. See the US dollar weekly chart above.

2. If gold does start its handle-building stage as I believe it will, gold will be in a zig-zag pattern again. And the process may take a few years to complete. This will be good for gold and gold miner stock traders but not good for investors.

That is, gold may be either turned down due to the strong US dollar or be in sideways in the next few years to finish its handle.

Both will not be good for long-term gold investors. That is, the glorious days for gold investors is over.

Conclusion

2020 has been a highly rewarding year for gold investors.

But gold's big run may be over. Gold and gold miner stocks do provide good short-term investment opportunities from time-to-time but will not be good for the buy-and-hold type of investors in the next few years.

Our two model Portfolios - Core Portfolio & Momentum Portfolio performed extremely well in 2019-2020. But we want to do better in 2021. Our target for 2021: Produce at least 10 additional Multi-Bagger Picks for our Core Portfolio (we produced 13 so far in 2020) and make at least 300% return for our Momentum Portfolio.



Disclosure: I am/we are long DUST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.