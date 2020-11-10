The goal of being adjusted EBITDA positive in FQ2 still appears a stretch, reducing the ability to invest in the U.S. market.

The company has seen the stock triple in the last week due to excitement surrounding Biden winning the U.S. Presidential race, yet Aurora Cannabis can't operate in the U.S. market.

As Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) continues to make progress towards being profitable by cutting costs, the company still manages to disappoint on other crucial financials. With limited access to capital to enter the U.S. cannabis market, the recent rally on Joe Biden winning the U.S. Presidential election appears misguided. My investment thesis was more bullish on the beaten down stock, but the recent rally would turn my view more cautious as the market cap soars to $2 billion.

Image Source: Aurora Cannabis website

Closing In On Positive EBITDA

The prime focus of Aurora Cannabis is reaching adjusted EBITDA positive levels to stem the cash burn from running the company and, most importantly, meet new debt covenant requirements. For the September quarter, the Canadian cannabis company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of C$10.5 million.

Aurora Cannabis is still promising to reach adjusted EBITDA positive in FQ2, but the company will need to generate up to C$20 million in additional revenues on 50% gross margins to reach this goal. The company got SG&A costs down to C$42.8 million in the quarter, but the biggest issue is out of their control.

New CEO Miguel Martin started a strategy reset only in the last few months. The whole issue with the Canadian cannabis companies is the businesses taking one step back every time they take a step forward.

The FQ1 report provides prime examples here where 41% gains in international medical cannabis were offset by consumer dried cannabis sales falling nearly C$5 million from FQ4. Combine this issue with wholesale bulk and ancillary revenues drying up and the company hasn't grown revenues in a period where Canadian cannabis sales have soared.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ1'21 MD&A

The market should be brought back to the original promise to reach EBITDA positive levels back in 2019. Aurora Cannabis had a similar EBITDA loss last FQ1 at C$11.7 million before sales slumped and losses mounted again.

At the time, the cannabis company had another strategy reset by moving into the value segment. The current strategy reset has Aurora Cannabis moving away from the value segment back into the premium segment. With debt covenants looming, investors have to ensure the company actually returns to EBITDA positive this time around, while the history of the segment has been very unpredictable.

Massive Cash Burn

While Aurora Cannabis did cut the adjusted EBITDA loss to where a positive metric appears plausible, the company still managed to burn an extraordinary amount of cash in the quarter. The adjusted EBITDA loss was only C$10.5 million, but the cannabis company spent an insane C$37.0 million on working capital from boosting inventories yet again, and Capex was another C$15.0 million.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ1'21 earnings release

In the end, Aurora Cannabis promoted the concept of being adjusted EBITDA positive in the current quarter, but the company burned C$142.8 million in the last quarter. The company has closed three production facilities to finally reduce production levels, but the inventory balance is already up at C$166.2 million, suggesting more inventory write-offs in the future.

A big issue is the company completing the at-the-market offering during October when the stock was trading near $4. Aurora Cannabis issued 27.2 million shares to raise only $127 million in October.

As of October 30, the company has ~170 million shares outstanding. At $12, the stock is worth $2 billion, and Aurora Cannabis only generated September quarter sales of $52 million. The results place the company on pace for $250 million in FY21 sales, hardly warranting the current valuation. In addition, Aurora Cannabis doesn't have the balance sheet to aggressively push into the U.S. market on any federal approval of cannabis under President Biden, a move that isn't even guaranteed with the Republicans controlling the Senate and previously blocking any cannabis bills.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis is wildly expensive now, and the Canadian cannabis company doesn't stand to benefit from a U.S. cannabis market. The company doesn't have the cash to invest in the U.S. market like Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) or Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), suggesting the recent stock rally won't last. The biggest risk is that Aurora Cannabis doesn't actually reach EBITDA positive next quarter as the company will need substantial sequential sales growth to meet such targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.