It's been a month since I labelled any company as a sort of "Coronavirus discount". The time has come to do this for at least one company, however.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is a very interesting company to look at. I like conservative and defensive consumer stocks, and Tyson Foods, while tied to some pricing levels for poultry and pork, is certainly that. Adding consumer stocks to my portfolio is a rare occurrence at this point. I've looked at Tyson Foods numerous times before, and even had an article about half-finished during early COVID-19, but decided to pull it in favor of another company at that particular time.

In this market situation, the time has come to take another look at this company and see where things are today.

So, let's talk about Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods, to put it simply, is the Arkansas-based largest poultry, pork and beef processor in the entire United States, with impressive international operations selling the company's products in over 140 countries. It's also the second-largest company in that particular field after Brazilian company JBS S.A. (OTCQX:JBSAY). Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, TSN operates some of the largest food brands in the country, such as Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Wright Brand, Aidells and State Fair.

It has an around 85-year history, founded, and experienced a major tailwind during WW2 due to the fact that chicken remained unrationed food. The company's products were and are sold to retail grocers as well as major foodservice distributors and national fast-food chains, with the company selling everything from fresh meat, to frozen, to cooked, deli products, meat toppings, and meat-related VAP products such as retail frozen pizza, club sandwiches as well as tortillas.

Some major businesses that are provided meat by Tyson Foods include KFC, Taco Bell, McDonald's (MCD), Burger King, Wendy's (WEN), Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), IGA, Beef O'brady's, smaller restaurants, and even the U.S. Penal Administration and prisons.

So chances are, whenever you sit down in a restaurant enjoying meat in the US, and unless otherwise stated, chances are pretty good you're eating Tyson Foods meat of some sort. Major competitors include companies such as Sanderson Farms (SAFM) and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) as well as others.

As of 2019, the company had around 141,000 employees, all engaged in the company's operations on some level.

The company's operations are fully vertically integrated, from breeding stock, contract farmers, feed production, processing, VAP processing, marketing and logistics. Everything happens under the roof of the Tyson Foods Company. One of the company's subsidiaries makes certain that the company is the world leading breeding stock supplier of chickens, and can therefore breed the sort of qualities into the flock that the company views as most desirable. Substantial amounts of the company's operations and products are completely free of antibiotics, though not all at this point (Source: 2019 10-K).

While mentioning that the company does operate brands that focus on VAP products that don't necessarily include meat, the company's current operational ambitions include the divestment of such operations. In 2018, the company sold four major such businesses, including brands like Sara Lee® Frozen Bakery, Kettle, Van's®, and TNT Crust as well as others.

Tyson Foods has its eyes on becoming a more pure-play protein player, and investors who are interested in the company should be aware of this fact.

The company segments its operations quite logically, being that the company's business, to the extremely major part, is US-centric. There is no geographical segmentation, instead, we find the segments:

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Prepared Foods

I don't see any of these segments needing supplemental explanation as to their nature or operations. It should be mentioned that the company's logistics operations and the fast-food servicing operations are found in the Prepared Food segment. (Source: Tyson Foods 2019 10-K).

The company does have some major customers. The largest of these, as of 2019, is Walmart, which represents nearly 17% of consolidated company sales. No other company or customer has 10% or more of sales, aside from this.

There is some seasonality and cyclicality to the company's operations. Demand for the company's products varies according to season, with higher demands for things such as hot dogs and sausages spiking during spring and summer, and cratering during winter. Of course, certain holidays and dates provide spikes in demand for other products as well.

While most of the company's operations are focused on USA, the company does have international operations, employees, and parts of the company market are international. Around 19,000 of the company's employees are found in China and Thailand.

Some of the largest characterizing factors in the company is the fact that the Tyson family as well as the Tyson Limited Partnership ('TLP'), owns around 70.97% of the voting rights in the company, making the two players in essence majority shareholders, or vote holders. This might be more common in Europe, but it's rare for a listed company in the US. At times, such majority ownership may be positive, but it can also be a liability at certain times. For investors, it's something they need to be aware of. The company is chaired by a member of the Tyson family, John Tyson, currently 66 year old, who alone holds 33.33% of the TLP interest at this time.

Aside from this factor, the company operates as most companies in the US do. We'll look at some fundamentals next.

The company has shown impressive earnings and fundamental trajectory over the past few years, as well as some truly impressive safety numbers. TSN has also been a very active M&A'er, which since 2010 has increased the company gearing/debt from around a 0.8X net debt/EBITDA to around 2.5X at a TTM basis. Not exactly worrying, but still a factor. Given the risks to the company in a COVID-19 environment, the company prioritizes debt reduction with target leverage of around 2.0X, improving the company's already-impressive standing on the credit market. Tyson Foods is ranked a BBB+ company by S&P.

The company has also proven, throughout its history, that traditional recessions really do nothing or very little to its sales. Average sales growth was -0.6% during 2007-2009, and the company maintained its now 30-year dividend streak without a reduction. This dividend has been growing at an extreme rate as well - 33% annually on a 5-year average basis., and stands at a current yield of nearly 3%. The payout ratio was extremely low going out of the recession, only 7% of EPS but has now grown to around 30% of EPS on an NTM basis. Up significantly, but still very low, with ample room to grow further. Prior to COVID-19 and industry-specific problems, the payout trended closer to 20% in 2018.

The company has been an impressive grower of earnings and FCF...

...and it seems that over time, very little could disrupt this fundamentally sound company in any sort of serious way. Some of the bearish arguments focus on the number of scandals the company has been involved in. Tyson Foods has made a trend of environmental damages related to air and water pollution, ammonia, phosphorus pollution, and other things. The main problem inherent to the industry Tyson operates in, is wastewater - and the company's record with wastewater handling is poor, to say the least.

Additionally, the company has made a habit out of employing undocumented workers and even assisting in smuggling them to the USA. While these cases are far back in time at this point, they're important to mention.

Any company of this size controls a significant part of pricing and Tyson has also been accused of price manipulation as late as 2018. Four executives in the poultry industry were indicted for Price fixing, and the latest out of the case in 2020 is that TSN is cooperating with the DOJ to avoid criminal prosecution.

The company's record with antibiotics is another sore point for many. While the company today has stopped using antibiotics in many of its products, as recent as a few years ago, the company was found to still be using various antibiotics in 2017. While the company no longer feeds chickens antibiotics, at least not according to current information, the indication is that Tyson continues to use antibiotics in the eggs. This caused a rather amusing compromise in the company's slogan, from:

"Raised without antibiotics" to "raised without antibiotics that impact antibiotic resistance in humans."

I've yet to see that particular slogan on the company's products.

So. Wrapping up.

Tyson Foods is the largest vertically integrated meat processor in the United States. It makes money by raising, processing, creating VAP's, marketing, transporting, and selling the meat to various grocers, fast food chains, restaurants, and institutions in the USA. It's a profitable company and one that's also majority-owned in terms of voting rights by the Tyson family and the related partnership, making it a rare occurrence in the US. The company has solid fundamentals and excellent profit margins. Investors may want to look at the company's record of environmental, worker's rights, and antibiotic policies and breaches prior to moving forward here, but at its heart, Tyson Foods is a profitable company.

Tyson Foods - How has the company been doing?

COVID-19 has been a heavy impact on Tyson Foods. Unlike some industries, the meat processing industry isn't exactly geared to comply with social distancing regulations. We've seen quite similar instances in Europe, where plants need to be shut down due to breaches or infections here. In short, Tyson is actually suffering quite a bit from this pandemic.

Multiple COVID-19 outbreaks have been communicated during the time of the pandemic, and it actually impacted the industry to such a degree that meat production began declining in early 2020, with these lacks resulting in cleaned shelves in some grocery stores. The company by itself incurred hundreds of millions worth of COVID-19 related expenses, which were for the most part related to new safety protocols and bonuses, and these costs alone were actually 17% of the company's net income. So, when looking at Tyson Foods, we're actually looking at a company where the share price impact may be justified.

Couple these incurred expenses as well as the creation of new medical-related roles in the company with the fact that demand from some of its major customers, the prepared food industry/foodservice, cratered, and you start to understand why people may think Tyson Foods is worth less than it was.

However, despite all of the issues from COVID-19, retail performance from the company has continued to be impressive.

The company continues to show strength even with some of its businesses in problematic positions - and while food service and fast food were down in the initial quarters, a slow recovery has begun. The company may suffer for several quarters more as a result of the ongoing pandemic, but in the end, it seems inevitable that things for Tyson Foods will normalize. Out of the company's segments, only the Chicken segment is showing negative operating income, with both falling volumes and prices. All other segments are showing positive numbers, with decent operating income - while down for the most part on a year-over-year basis.

The important thing to note here, I believe, is trends. Namely global trends and catalysts. The company believes, and numbers out of Europe seem to agree here, that global protein consumption, namely animal protein, is growing as the population grows. Most of this protein growth is bound to be coming out of Asia. As long as Tyson Foods is one of the dominant market players and defends its position here, it seems inevitable that Tyson Foods will grow in line with that protein consumption. They have the operations, the scale, the marketing power, and the leadership to do so.

This is further affirmed by a 3Q20 sales price increase of 2.6% despite a pandemic. The company has operating YTD cash flows of nearly $3B, with FCF of over $2B. In terms of company safety, even these massive headwinds, and the company's 3% dividend, doesn't even provide a sort of serious dent in the safeties here. The first three quarters saw, specifically, $2.4B worth of free cash flow, and a dividend payout of $450M thus far. Again, even with its Capital Expenditures - $283M to date -, the company isn't in any sort of danger.

The company has available liquidity of around $3.1B as of mid-2020. Combine this with a BBB+ credit rating, and a 2.7X NTM net debt/EBITDA, and we're looking at a comfortable cushion, even with the company's debt reduction ambitions.

Quarterly results, while it does need to be said that they were impacted by the pandemic, remain safe overall. And no pandemic, not even COVID-19, will change the trends of:

Population growth

Growth in GDP and disposable income, a growing middle class.

Ongoing urbanization

Which all, in turn, will serve to increase the global demand for chicken, beef, and pork. The company calculates a growing demand to the tune of around 45B pounds of meat, most of which will be chicken. Historically, as GDP and income rises, so does the protein consumption (Source: Tyson 2020 CAGNY Presentation)

Over the past few years, the USA has become a major exporter of animal protein - and Tyson's ambition is to spearhead that ongoing development as it grows further, to feed nations particularly in the Asian part of the world. The company's international operations have been a major growth engine to the tune of 12.3% CAGR since FY16, and company products are sold in 140 nations across the world, including, as a matter of fact, Sweden.

It's doubtful that the USA will be the growth engine for the company going forward. The USA's rate of population growth has slowed, and the impressive numbers are instead found in other parts of the world, including Asia.

The fact is, 3Q20 was merely a sort of "upholding" quarter for Tyson Foods. It maintains its dividend comfortably, operations are being maintained. At some point, things will normalize and we'll look at a return to impressive growth, but for now, we'll simply have to wait.

That brings us to valuation.

Tyson Foods - What's the valuation?

In this segment, I'll show you why I consider Tyson Foods is a "Coronavirus Discount".

At first glance, it may not look like that big of a discount compared to the swine flu crisis or other cyclical events which usually push the company's valuation to an average discount of 13X earnings. But we need to take this valuation in context to the company's forward expectations. The reason for this is that the accuracy of these forecasts is tendentially high, with only a 9% 2-year miss rate with a 10% margin of error. This means that while the EPS growth rate of nearly 10% annually until 2022 may not be exactly 10% as forecasted, it's likely to be positive in high single digits. Trading even at its discounted P/E-rate, the annual rates of return until 2022 based on these numbers would be around 33.45%, which is nearly unheard of considering the type of company Tyson Foods is.

Even flat trading shows very impressive results...

Where the company could trounce the S&P returns significantly even if they traded at a 9X P/E based on this earnings growth expectation. By investing in Tyson Foods today and at this valuation, you're pretty much setting yourself up for long-term positive returns no matter what positive scenario - even a slightly positive one. The only scenario that could drive things down is some sort of fundamental deterioration, which considering the company's area of operation, is something I consider to be highly unlikely.

I consider the company's ownership structure to be a risk, and therefore subscribe to the long-term market discount of the company, coming to around 13.5X weighted average P/E. There is also the fact that animal flus and sicknesses are not one-time events, but recurring on an uncertain basis, giving the company and its earnings perhaps a bit of a cyclical tendency to them. Based on a 5-year average EPS, including the earnings dip of 2020, we come to a fair 13.5X P/E value of around $71.17/share. This is a number I consider to be extremely conservative based on the simple fact that it also includes a year of EPS that's no longer indicative based on recent company results.

The market considers my price target to be conservative. 13 S&P Global analysts give us a range of $63-$86/share, with a mean of around $74/share. Even the most conservative target is above the current price. Despite these numbers, 7 of the analysts following the company currently consider TSN to be a "HOLD", not a "BUY", perhaps expecting further potential downside from the company in case of a worsening of the pandemic.

Me, I'm interested in buying a good company at a good price. I'll stick to my price target, and that's why I recently bought my starter position in TSN, and intend to continue to pour capital into this company. The added appeal of the extremely strong SEK/USD provides further justification for this.

Let's look at some bullish and bearish arguments here.

Tyson Foods - Bulls & Bears

The bullish thesis for Tyson Foods virtually writes itself. We're talking about a fundamentally and structurally sound, well-managed and strong company with a leading national market share in basic foodstuffs trading at discount valuation, both to current and future results. The company's dividend safety only adds to this, making Tyson Foods a clear, class 1 stock.

While fully acknowledging the fact that the company doesn't have the best, or even a particularly good environmental, animal safety, worker's rights, immigration rights, or even cooperative record, this is to be viewed as a risk in relation to the company's safeties. In a company like this, the risk is criminal charges being levied against the company, and in this case this would result in penalties, which could be seen as recurring costs to the company's results and balance sheet. Given the company's strong margins, these are manageable, unless they grow truly monumental. Given the company's cooperation with authorities currently ongoing, I view such action as unrealistic.

There is a secondary risk of ownership. US investors may not be fully used to this risk, given the rarity of a majority vote holder in a publically US-listed company, but there it comes down to how well interests are aligned with shareholder interests. The Tyson family has managed the company since inception, and for the past 20 years, through dividends has become increasingly shareholder-friendly. Much like with ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), I consider the ownership structure a risk that demands a discount. And we're getting that discount.

So, all in all, the bullish thesis for Tyson Foods is based on the company's fundamentals, future growth potential, safeties and shareholder-friendly management. This company, from a bullish view, is a definite "BUY".

But, not so fast. Bears may legitimate points here.

First off, the company's list of historical and current violations across the board, is extensive. It's clear looking at the company's record here that historically, the company has done whatever it can get away with. In particular the environmental record, it's clear that the company considers a policy of "Do what you want, then pay for it if caught". It's also clear from the settlement fee sizes, which are peanuts compared to company earnings, that bears would consider this to be a vile sort of strategy.

In addition, the company's response to the allegations of animal abuse, where the company says that "animal rights activists are at fault for the abuse for not actively preventing it", has the ring of an argument where the company deserves to be taken to court and, - to quote Danny DeVito From "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" - "sue their balls off!". It goes beyond this of course, with cases ranging from 2006-2017 showing instances of horrific abuse of piglets, chickens, and leaving injured animals in piles to simply die. Even the most bullish of investors should consider these facts, and I myself hold the stance that for these violations, the company should have paid substantially and have licenses revoked.

This, as they say, is a problem. The one saving grace that can be argued is that Tyson Foods, over the past few years, seems to have improved things substantially. The company has severed ties with suppliers not following animal rights, it has started installing cameras on all premises, as well as hire off-site auditors.

I want to emphasize out that Tyson as a company doesn't have any sort of policy to abuse animals - it seems to be repeated, and pattern-like instances of employee abuse of animals, but when it's this frequent, it's like as not that it's become part of the company culture, and needs to be rectified.

Are we willing to invest in a company that has this in its history? Each investor needs to consider things here - but if you've read my articles on weapon manufacturers like Lockheed Martin (LMT) and General Dynamics (GD), you probably know my answer.

I belong to the group of investors who allow oversight and institutions to do their work, with Tyson Foods as well, to improve things. For me, these things are risks, not reasons in themselves not to invest. Each company does have risks. I don't like seeing this, but it's not preventing my eyes from seeing the prize.

Some bears also focus on the stiff competition in the domestic market. While I acknowledge there to be competition, both from legacy chicken companies and new entrants like Beyond Meat (BYND), I do believe these arguments to be somewhat exaggerated, given both the company's fundamentals as well as their international profiling - both now and going forward. Still, it's an argument that can be made for the bearish side of things. I can only speak for development here in Europe, and while there is an increased number of people eating what are considered "meat alternatives", I wouldn't characterize it as any sort of "wave". People still eat meat, and we eat plenty of it.

This brings me to the thesis.

Thesis

I view Tyson Foods to be around 24% undervalued at today's valuation. I bought last week, at a slightly better price, but any price below $70/share is a price where I'm comfortable buying more Tyson Foods. The company isn't the only company interesting in this sector, to be certain, but it's the one at the greatest undervaluation that I see at this time.

The company positives are found in the fundamental side of things - such as debt, dividend coverage, market position and market share, credit rating and similar qualities, with the bearish negatives being mainly found in the company's record of following regulations and practices, as well as potentially the competition from other companies. However, no company is immune from competition, so the fact that competition exists, or that alternatives to the products exists, does not make the company or the products uninteresting.

However, investing in the company does require a bit of soul-searching and looking into both what the company does, and has done. In addition, the ownership structure is somewhat unusual and may deter some investors, encouraging other investments instead.

However, at nearly 30 years of never-cut dividends and a stellar coverage ratio even during a pandemic, Tyson Foods deserves its "Very Safe" dividend safety rating, its SSD score of 99/100, and promises to pay competitive dividends for the privilege of owning chicken, beef and pork for the foreseeable future.

At this valuation, TSN qualifies as a "Coronavirus Discount" to me, and I consider the company a 24% undervalued "BUY".

