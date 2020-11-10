"Invest in what you know."

- Peter Lynch

It was almost a year ago that Barron's had an article about the legendary Peter Lynch, perhaps the most successful investor in my lifetime. That article begins:

"“Invest in what you know.” Those five simple words from Peter Lynch helped launch a nation of stockpickers. His advice — along with his 13 years running the Fidelity Magellan fund (MUTF:FMAGX) with great success — led to investment banter at cocktail parties, cab drivers doling out stock tips, and the rise of the star fund manager. Lynch still holds one of the greatest track records — an astonishing 29% annualized return from 1977 until 1990 — nearly double what the S&P 500 index produced in the same period."

I was reminded of those five words when I decided to write this article on Kearny Financial Corporation (KRNY). It's advice I rarely followed over the years, and even Lynch would admit that investing in what you know was only a starting point. So, what has this to do with Kearny? Why am I writing about it now, and why did I decide to make a recent investment - albeit a small one - in Kearny?

My Background

I have been investing in the markets since the early 1970s with varying degrees of success. Some of that success can be attributed to making solid investments, but a lot of that success can also be attributed to luck and being out of the market when significant downturns occurred. It's not that I was expecting downturns, but that I was fortunate to be out of the markets when I needed large amounts of cash to purchase my first new car, purchase my first home and upgrade to a second home.

Leap forward four decades, to the point in time I became aware of the Seeking Alpha website while researching Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI). I had stumbled across the site's transcripts, and became hooked, not so much because of the content, but because of the comments by members of the community - especially the comments about Sirius. When one of the more prolific contributors stopped posting articles on Sirius, another commenter told me that Seeking Alpha was paying for articles and suggested that since my comments were so extensive, I should consider writing an article. At first I was reluctant, but by May of 2011 I wrote my first article on Sirius and was surprised to see that it had thousands of page views and dozens of comments.

A few months later I was stunned when a short article titled Sirius XM: Buyout Possible in Near Future garnered more than 25,000 page views. It was far and away my highest total and I was totally hooked on writing. Over the years, I have continued to write - almost entirely about companies that I already owned. In recent years, my output has declined, mostly as a result of the evolving compensation model for contributors.

What has not changed during that time is the way I choose the equities about which I write. I very rarely write about companies that I do not own, or that I am not seriously considering purchasing. There are, however, exceptions. For instance, I most often write about Sirius XM, although this can get a bit complex. Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA) owns more than 70% of the common stock of Sirius and it has set up a series of tracking stocks (LSXMA, LSXMB and LSXMK) that represent Liberty's ownership of Sirius, so I have written about these "trackers" and the size of their discount to the underlying Sirius equity. In addition, when Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A BRK.B) took stakes in both Sirius and the tracking stocks, the share price of Sirius was impacted, so I have written about Berkshire's changing positions in Sirius, although I have no positions in Berkshire and have no intention of purchasing Berkshire stock.

As of November 1st, a new compensation model for contributors was implemented at Seeking Alpha. The objectives were to more closely align contributor compensation to Seeking Alpha's revenue AND to promote analysis of undercovered equities. Presumably, the analysis of undercovered equities will draw more paying subscribers and reward current subscribers with more value from their subscriptions. As a financial analyst, it made perfect sense to me, although as a contributor, it will likely change the stocks that I cover and how frequently I write. If I correctly understand the objectives of Seeking Alpha, in my case, it appears to be working.

Since there are new financial incentives to write about certain undercovered equities, I decided to check out the companies on the list. I already wrote about one of those undercovered equities, PFSweb (PFSW), a company that I own and which I had discussed in 15 prior articles, although none of those articles were particularly current. Another one on the list was Kearny, which brings me back to the Peter Lynch quote, and investing in what you know.

Kearny Financial - That's My Bank!

My wife and I have had a Home Equity Line Of Credit, or HELOC, at the same bank branch location since early 1999. I had decided to transfer a HELOC from my local community bank to Pulaski Savings Bank in a neighboring town because they were offering a rate of prime minus 5/8%, 1/8 percentage point lower than the rate I had been getting. There were no fees to make the transfer, and the end date of the HELOC was further out than my then-current loan.

Before going further, I should stress that I am also a believer in a quote attributed to Ben Franklin: “Watch the pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves.” And, despite the fact Ben may have taken the idea from William Lowndes, the British Secretary of the Treasury, who said, "Take care of the pence; for the pounds will take care of themselves," the basic idea has merit. It is one of the reasons I was one of the first to quickly begin using a discount brokerage back in the mid-70s and the reason I was so quick to change banks to save 1/8%. The annual savings weren't going to be huge, but the potential savings of 1/8% on a $100,000 draw over twelve months would be enough to take my wife out for a couple of nice dinners at one of her favorite local restaurants.

Back to the Kearny saga... Within a few years, Pulaski was purchased by Kearny Federal Savings, and more recently, the bank altered its name to KearnyBank. Over the past two decades, I have maintained my relationship with KearnyBank, and they have continued to modernize and offer more trappings around my HELOC. We get unlimited free personalized checks to draw on the HELOC, and what used to be a $500 minimum draw has been eliminated. They also now offer more Internet and mobile banking options and have remained very easy to do business with, while retaining all of the trappings of a local community bank. The hours are convenient, the tellers are friendly and helpful, and the bank supports all sorts of local community activities and charities. There are rarely times when I have walked into the branch that they weren't collecting for some charity or having some sort of contest or drawing or give-away. One of my favorites is encouraging - and rewarding - young kids to start saving accounts.

Kearny Bank Pays for A's Good grades pay off in life and at Kearny Bank. Students K–12 with an existing or new Kid‘s Club account can earn $1 for every A on their current report card.

Regardless, despite knowing the bank fairly well, I had never even considered looking into it as an investment opportunity. And, after the financial crisis that led to the Great Recession, I was more reluctant than ever to invest in any bank. So, why am I here today, announcing that I very recently made a small investment in Kearny Financial?

The Dividend

Obviously, investing in what you know should only be a starting point. So, after seeing Kearny on Seeking Alpha's list of undercovered securities, and with no articles published since 2015, my next step was to look at the dividend. Like many investors my age, I am very interested in dividend income, dividend yield and the company's ability to maintain and grow the dividend. With Kearny, the recent surge in the share price has pushed the closing price up to $9.285 as of Monday, November 9th. That places the forward yield just below 3.5%, and many investors will find that rate too low to be attractive. Other investors may consider the dividend history too short, or the payouts too inconsistent and erratic.

The bank has been around since the late 1800s, but it has only been a publicly traded entity since 2005, also the year it paid its first regular quarterly of $0.049 and its first "other" dividend. That quarterly dividend would be maintained until early 2012 when the dividend became a casualty of the financial crisis, and would not be resumed until 2015, the same year that it had a 13,804 for 10,000 stock split. The quarterly dividend was resumed at $0.0196 and it has since had several increases. In addition, there have also been several "other" extra dividends.

In 2016, there were four quarterly dividend payments of $0.0196, with a total payout of $0.0784.

In 2017, there were three quarterly payments of $0.0294, one quarterly payment of $0.0296, and one "other" dividend payment of $0.1186, for a total payout of $0.2364.

In 2018, there was one quarterly payment of $0.0296, two quarterly payments of $0.0395, one quarterly payment of $0.05 and one "other" dividend payment of $0.16, for a total of $0.3186.

In 2019, there were three quarterly payments of $0.06 and one quarterly payment of $0.07, for a total of $0.25.

In 2020, thus far there have been three quarterly payments of $0.08.

The most recent LTM Dividend Payout Ratio was 61.54%.

Since its last dividend was announced in the latter part of August, the next announcement for the Q4 dividend should come later this month. We can look at the company maintaining its dividend payment in August as a decent signal that the company is thus far managing to cope with issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, on October 20th, the bank issued a press release about its COVID-19 impacted loans.

"As of September 30, 2020, the Company had active payment deferrals on 63 loans totaling $76.9 million in principal balances, representing 1.54% of total loans. This represents a small portion of the total deferrals granted and a substantial decrease in the number and amount of active deferrals at June 30, 2020. Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While COVID-19 presents ongoing challenges to our communities and borrowers, we are encouraged by the volume of modified loans which have returned to their regular payment schedules. In addition, our exposure to industries particularly hard hit by the pandemic remains relatively low while, for the large percentage of those loans which are secured by real estate, our collateral coverage remains strong.”"

A somewhat more interesting press release from October 19th also suggested that the dividend coverage is not only sustainable but likely to continue growing. The release was titled Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Resumption of Its Current Stock Repurchase Plan and Approval of a New 5% Stock Repurchase Plan. When a company announces that they are not only completing a suspended share repurchase plan but also instituting a new one, I read it as an indication that there's a significant amount of excess capital to cover the dividend, and perhaps increase the payout or pay another special dividend in the near future.

And, even if there is no "other" dividend payment this year, a fourth regular quarterly payment of $0.08 would bring the 2020 annual payout to $0.32, an increase of 28% over 2019 and an increase of more than 300% since 2016, the year the dividend was reinstated.

Acquisitions And Consolidations

Kearny continues to grow its New Jersey footprint with its recently completed acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. MSB had four branch locations in Northern NJ and the total assets acquired were nearly $0.6 billion. A company presentation about the acquisition characterized it as:

"Financially attractive transaction with significant cost savings, immediate earnings accretion..."

I'm all for immediately accretive acquisitions, and see no reason not to expect that the "significant cost savings" will be realized. Over the past decade, Kearny has completed four acquisitions with nearly $3 billion in assets, so it's also reasonable to expect that acquiring these four branch locations within its NJ footprint will proceed smoothly.

At the same time, the company has also demonstrated that it will close branches when too much overlap occurs with certain acquisitions.

Recent Earnings

Kearny's first quarter ended September 30th, and on October 29th, the company reported earnings of:

"...$11.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. These results represent a decrease of $2.3 million from $13.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020." "...net income for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 was impacted by various non-recurring items which were recognized in conjunction with the Company’s July 10, 2020 acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. (“MSB”) and its subsidiary Millington Bank. Excluding the effects of these non-recurring items, net of tax, net income would have been $15.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $14.1 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020."

Even without the acquisition adjustment, earnings appear to be more than enough to cover the company's dividend, with plenty of room for growth of that dividend. Equally important, Kearny has demonstrated that COVID-19 has not yet had a significantly negative impact on its business.

Summary

Viktor Kiam, a former owner of the New England Patriots football team, became famous for a commercial for Remington electric shavers where he says, "I liked the shaver so much, I bought the company". As I noted earlier, I like like the local branch of Kearny. While I haven't bought the company, I have taken a small position in Kearny Bank. It's partly because I liked the local branch, partly because I like the current dividend yield and partly because I like the prospect of seeing the dividend grow significantly over the next few years.

But it's mostly because I investigated the bank after finding it on the Seeking Alpha undercovered equities list and liked what I discovered.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFSW, KRNY, SIRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently actively trade SIRI and reinvest dividends. I may add to my recent KRNY position at any time.