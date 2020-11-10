Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) bull run may finally be over for the short term, at least. This is due to the stock collapsing under the weight of its own valuation, which seems undeserving. The shares have soared in 2020 as investors searched for safety in growth stocks that offer steady balance sheets and good cash flow. However, now that a coronavirus vaccine may be available by early spring, investors are now beginning to finally think about life after the virus. If that's the case, Nvidia should see its stock return to a more historically appropriate valuation.

The stock currently trades at 47 times one-year forward earnings estimates of $11.10 per share. That's nearly the highest PE ratio over the past five years and well above its average during that time of 32.6. From a valuation perspective, if Nvidia returned to the historical average, the stock would trade for roughly $362, which is about 30% less than the current stock price of around $517 on Nov. 10.

To make matters worse, the stock trades for 17 times one-year forward sales estimates. Over that same five-year period, the stock has averaged a price to sales multiple of around 8.9. That's nearly 50% less than the current stock valuation and would suggest a significant downside risk to Nvidia from its current prices.

Sure, the company has tons of growth. Earnings are forecast to rise by 21.9% in fiscal 2022 and 16.8% in 2023. That's a compounded annual growth rate of 19.3%, giving the equity a PEG ratio of 2.4 on that two-year growth rate. Still, Nvidia trades well above its five-year average PEG Ratio of 2.02. Again, just another indication that Nvidia's shares are not cheap and significantly overvalued.

It does not get any better when looking at Nvidia from enterprise value to cash flow, trading at 36.1, which is above the average of 23.8.

The list goes on and on, confirming just how much of a premium investors have baked into Nvidia's stock, whether deserving or not. Furthermore, the stock may take a while to deflate completely. It will need to fall from this overbought level by dropping sharply or trading sideways for many years to allow the stock price.

The chart does not support a higher price and suggests the stock continues its decline. The shares recently fell below a critical uptrend that has been in place since early March. The breaking of that uptrend likely signals a significant shift in momentum and that the stock faces further losses.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index is trending lower, suggesting the stock's decline continues into the future. Volume also has been steadily climbing as the shares have been falling, indicating that more sellers are coming into the shares. The first logical place for the stock to fall based on the technical chart is roughly $461, followed by $425.

While it may seem farfetched that the stock could fall that much based on the chart, consider how stretched the stock's valuation is currently. On a fundamental basis, the equity may be worth even less than what the technical charts are signaling.

At some point, reality may return to the market, and with hopes of life returning to normal in the not too distant future. The point of no return for some of these high flying technology stocks may now be here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.