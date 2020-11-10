Investors who have owned Momo Inc. (MOMO) stock over the past few years are likely frustrated. Those who have followed the stock likely find the stock to be an enigma. As the chart below shows, the last three years have brought a 51% decline in share price to a company that has seen a significant rise in both revenue and earnings. The question is whether the bargain-basement valuation brings a buying opportunity or if investing in MOMO is trying to catch a falling knife. Or... if neither is the case, is there still a way to make money on the stock? In the balance of the article, I will share with you how I have been playing this company as its share price has stagnated.

Three Years of Financial Data on Momo

A Brief Primer on the Company

Momo Inc. operates an entertainment and social networking platform and is often referred to as the "Tinder of China". That depiction is somewhat accurate but not the entire story. Actually, it is Tantan, a dating app the company acquired in 2018, which is essentially the Chinese clone of Tinder. The company also makes money from live video streams which are supported by ads and viewers buying gifts for their favorite broadcasters. Mobile games and mobile marketing revenues also play in, but to a much smaller extent.

Stock Price and Valuation

By any traditional measure used to evaluate a profitable company, MOMO's stock is cheap. In fact, the stock is priced like the company is going out of business. The stock price has shed 64% of its value this year while the S&P has gained 14%. Both the PE and Forward PE are in definitive single-digit territory, and the EV/EBITDA ratio, which accounts for net debt, is under 5. Those, my friends, are low numbers.

Valuation Metrics for MOMO Inc.

The Headwinds are Real

So, what gives. Where's the love?

First of all, we have to acknowledge there are headwinds and they are real. As I see things, in addition to the business dynamics everyone deals with, there are basically three challenges.

First, China-U.S. relations are not great. The Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) debacle put the issue of accounting integrity for Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges front and center. A few months later, the U.S. government laid out a plan to force Chinese companies to open their books or face delisting. Nothing will happen real soon and things may or may not soften under the Biden administration, but the tension is hard to deny.

Then, about six weeks ago, the Chinese Communist Party announced a plan to assert greater control over the private sector. The specifics are not clear, but with a government that already has the ability to shut down or suspend any app or feature they don't like at a moment's notice, the intent to assert more control isn't great news.

Finally, MOMO is not the only game in town. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has introduced some dating apps in the past year and could become a formidable competitor.

Batting 1,000

At the same time, at these low prices, all the headwinds seem to already be baked into the stock price. And, the news is not all doom and gloom. The company has beaten estimates in each of the last four quarters and management expects the company to resume growth by the end of this year. In the Q2 earnings call, CEO Yan Tang stated:

"But if you look at the net income of the company in absolute dollar amount, I think Q3 is going to be the bottom. As we move into Q4, the net income of the company is going to see improvement as the overall topline continues to improve."

In the end, whether you are taking analysts' projections or the words of management, the current share price gives you a single-digit PE for the next three years. For a company with $18 million in cash and no debt on the balance sheet, those numbers look pretty good.

EPS Estimates and Results Data Source: Seeking Alpha

How I'm Playing It

While the numbers do look awfully cheap, I do believe growth will be pretty slow going forward. Therefore, I am certainly not going hog wild on this thing. Instead, I am going to continue to do what I have already been doing for the last couple of months. I own a modest position and have set a conservative fair value range of $14-$17. When the stock gets above $15.50, I look to sell short-term covered calls with a $17 strike price. If the stock dips below $15, I sell short-term puts with a $14 strike price.

The chart below shows that the stock has not topped $17 lately, and if it has dipped below $14, the dip has been very short-lived. Thus far, I have made two such trades and the "options juice" has brought my cost basis down from $15 to $13.50. Today, I put in a third trade which provides a 46 cent yield on a two-week $14 put. As that options play provides an 82% annualized yield, I will rinse and repeat as long as I can.

MOMO Stock Price Over the Last Two Months

Conclusion

Momo Inc. is trading very cheap, and while it is facing headwinds as far as growth is concerned, the price is still attractive. The company still expects growth going forward, as do the analysts, and the company is ready to buy back a significant amount of stock. To provide a margin of safety and a lower cost basis, I have decided to play this one through the options market. Whether you want to follow my lead or simply buy on the dips, I believe at the current price the downside is limited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.