On November 5, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) reported results for the 3rd quarter of 2020. These results state that:

for the three months ended September 30, 2020, total revenues were $6.1 million, compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in collaboration revenue under US government development contracts and higher peramivir product sales.

Likewise, an update is provided on the different trials that are currently being carried out. Thus, they are very excited about the next very likely approval of Berotralstat by the FDA scheduled for December 4. The approval by the Japanese authorities is also expected in December, and for Europe in Q1 of next year 2021. Commercial success is taken for granted due to the good results obtained in the trials (APEX-S), the willingness of physicians to prescribe Orladeyo (brand name of Berotralstat), and the surveys among patients who have participated in the different trials that show, in a high percentage, they're willing to move quickly from their current treatment: Takzyro, Haegarda and Cinryze, to Berotralstat.

Biocryst already has a commercial team made up of commercial agents with extensive experience in the sale of drugs for rare diseases.

Similarly, it is stated that the payers are very willing to pay between $500,000 and $600,000 per year and per patient, approximately equal to the price they pay for the rest of the drugs currently available to prevent HAE.

Regarding the candidate drug BCX9930, the good results obtained recently in the Proof of Concept for patients with PNH with doses of 500 mg stand out. Due to the difficulties that confinement by Covid-19 is producing, the results of the trial in patients with a poor response to C5 inhibitor drugs are delayed until the first quarter of 2021.

As for Galidesivir, the most important thing here is that there are no further delays in the trial that is currently being carried out in Brazil. This time, we will have the results of part 1 in the last quarter of the year! In a few weeks, we will know the first results of part 1 and doubts will be cleared about whether Galidesivir is effective as an antiviral against Covid-19.

In short, an avalanche of results that makes BioCryst a biotechnology company with great upside potential in the coming weeks.

Currently, with a market capitalization of only $720 million, and with all the catalysts we have discussed above, the company is highly undervalued and a strong bullish move is expected before the end of the year.

Here's an in-depth review of each of the trials that currently make up the BioCryst pipeline:

Berotralstat

The date is approaching when Berotralstat will cease to be an investigational drug and become a drug in the marketing phase. Its approval will be decided in December both in the US (12/04/20) and in Japan. In Europe, it is planned for the first quarter of 2021. Approval is practically taken for granted.

In the Q3 ER, the highlight is the price that payers would be willing to pay for Berotralstat: between $500,000 and $600,000 per year and per patient, a price that matches what is currently paid for the other injectable treatments available for the prevention of HAE. Here I have had a pleasant surprise because I really believed that the price that the payers were going to grant would be significantly lower than that paid to the competition.

I was expecting something around $300,000/$400,000 per patient per year. Therefore, as the final price is higher, the revenue potential that Berotralstat will generate in the US is greater than what I had initially estimated.

The key here will be what percentage of the HAE market will be able to capture Berotralstat in the coming years, and how many years it will take to achieve this.

The HAE market in the US is comprised of approximately 10,000 patients in total, of which about 7,500 are diagnosed.

According to a survey by BioCryst, around 63% of current Cinryze users would be willing to switch to Berotralstat, 60% of Haegarda and 47% of Takhzyro.

As we can see, they are very high percentages. These three drugs make up nearly 100% of the current HAE market in the US. I really do not think that Berotralstat manages to capture 50% of the total market as the survey shows. I think that the percentage will be more between 10% and 20% (between 750 and 1500 patients) that would be reached in about 3 or 4 years. This would give us a US revenue figure of between $375 million and $750 million. To this revenue should be added those from Japan and Europe. Therefore, Berotralstat constitutes the safest short-term asset that BioCryst currently owns, and the one on which most of its value will be based on in the coming months. (Here I am always assuming that it will be approved by the FDA and by the Japanese and Europe Health Authorities.)

BCX9930

The recent good results obtained by BCX9930 in the Proof of Concept in PNH patients have prompted Biocryst to continue the trials, this time in PNH patients who have not responded well to alternative treatments (Soliris). The results were expected for this last quarter of the year, but due to the difficulties that Covid is producing in Europe, the results will be delayed until the first quarter of 2021.

BCX9930 is being tested in these trials as an oral monotherapy treatment for PNH. There is currently no approved drug that is used as oral monotherapy for PNH. But there is another candidate, an investigational drug (LNP023) developed by Novartis (NYSE:NVS) as an oral treatment for PNH, whose Phase II data were reported on August 29 with promising results. In this trial, patients were given a combination therapy between the oral drug LPN023 and Soliris. The efficacy shown by the combined therapy has been very similar to that obtained by BCX9930 as monotherapy in the Proof of Concept. Novartis is continuing with the LPN023 trial but as monotherapy, so we will have to keep an eye on these results.

Novartis' LNP023 is currently the main threat to BCX9930 as an oral monotherapy treatment for PNH.

As stated in the Novartis statement for LNP023:

Patients taking LNP023 as an add-on to eculizumab saw significant reductions in their lactate dehydrogenase levels, a biomarker of intravascular hemolysis, and marked improvement in their hemoglobin (HB) levels. Compared with baseline values on eculizumab alone, LNP023 increased Hb by a clinically relevant 2.87 g/dL (p<0.001), and all but two patients (80%) achieved Hb levels >12 g/dL in the absence of red blood cell (RBC) transfusions.

And according to the proof of concept data for BCX9930:

Three of four patients have responded with hemoglobin levels >11 g/dL to date.

However, both candidate drugs are currently in the early stages of the trials and the data may vary in more advanced stages.

It is also important to note that BCX9930 has been developed as a drug with multiple target diseases within the alternative pathway space with a potential multibillion-dollar market, so there will be enough room for a number of competitors.

Galidesivir

The trial that is generating the most expectation is undoubtedly that of Galidesivir as an antiviral for Covid-19 patients. Investors have been waiting since the beginning of the trial, last April, to know the results of part 1, where the primary endpoint is security, and the second is efficiency. And from what is stated in the Q3 ER, we will finally have the data for part 1 before the end of this year!

As described in the CC, they have recently had a conversation with the NIAD, who, as is known, is the one that is providing the funds to defray the costs of the trial. From what can be seen from the CC, from the NIAD they are already requiring the data from part 1, in addition to demanding to know some data on the effectiveness in order to move on to part 2.

Therefore, although the primary endpoint of part 1 is safety, it appears that BioCryst is going to have to report some data on the efficacy of Galidesivir. In this sense, and given the low level of efficacy reported by the only antiviral approved so far, Gilead’s Remdesivir (NASDAQ:GILD), it does not seem difficult for Galidesivir to offer levels of efficacy higher than those shown by Remdesivir. In a few weeks, we will know the first results, and we will know if they start part 2 of the trial.

In case of good results in part 1, it is difficult to estimate the market reaction and how far we would see the share price rise, due to the enormous revenue potential that Galidesivir could generate worldwide if it were approved.

Personally, I think the results of part 1 will be enough to start part 2 because there is only one approved antiviral, and the very high worldwide need for a treatment against Covid-19. Galidesivir would have to report really bad results to not to go to part 2.

Anyway, in case the results of part 1 are not as expected and the trial is not continued, I do not think we will see a very sharp drop in the price of the shares, due to the low value that the Market Cap currently presents, about $700 million. In addition, Berotralstat about to enter the commercialization phase guarantees an intrinsic value of more than $1,500 million.

BCX9250

The most unknown candidate drug, currently in a Phase I trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (PFO), results are expected by the end of this year 2020. Without current treatment and with a prevalence of one case in every 2,000,000, it constitutes a disease classified as ultra rare. In principle, it is the candidate drug with the lowest revenue potential in the pipeline, but due to the lack of competitors, the potential revenue that this potential drug could generate in the future should not be underestimated.

Cash status

BioCryst ended Q3 with $149 million in cash. The operating expenses not including non-cash stock compensation for the quarter were $46 million and were $127 million through the third quarter. Based on the ongoing investments in the ORLADEYO launch and the 9930 program, BioCryst’s guidance for non-operating cash usage and operating expenses remains unchanged. Cash runway also remains unchanged with cash on hand through Q2 of next year.

To all this we must add the payment of $20 million that Torii Pharmaceuticals will make in December after the probable approval of Berotralstat in Japan. And the revenues that Berotralstat will begin to generate from the beginning of 2021.

Therefore, a public offering is not foreseeable in the coming months.

Conclusion

BioCryst has a flood of catalysts before it in the coming weeks: Berotralstat approval in USA, Japan, and Europe, Galidesivir part 1 data, BCX9250 data for FOP, BCX9930 data for PNH, etc.

With a current capitalization of just $720 million, it is very likely that we will see a strong appreciation of the share price in the coming weeks.

Ultimately, my recommendation is to maintain the position in BioCryst for current investors, and for those who currently have open short positions, close them before it is too late.

