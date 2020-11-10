Increased focus on high-intent customers has been a key driver here, and also led to a big jump in average revenue per quote request.

Though growth has moderated down to ~30% y/y (from ~50% y/y last year), EverQuote's variable marketing margin and adjusted EBITDA are also improving.

When we look at the various industries that technology and the internet have completely turned upside down, there only remain a few key holdouts. Insurance is one of them. Despite the rise of many new-age insurance companies like Lemonade (LMND) that are beginning to creep up on traditional insurers' market share in key categories like homeowners' and car insurance, the industry still remains by and large ripe for disruption.

My favorite name to play the digitation of insurance theme is EverQuote (EVER). The Massachusetts-based startup has seen a wide range of trading prices over the past year, with its 52-week chart showing a wide band of prices between $21 and $63. The stock receded from the high end of this range in August, when after reporting Q2 results EverQuote surprisingly announced that its growth rates would begin to recede, owing more to natural deceleration rather than any direct impact from the coronavirus (if anything, I believe the coronavirus has more people shopping online for insurance, not less; though perhaps not in EverQuote's primary insurance verticals).

The key reason why I think EverQuote is the best bet in the space is because EverQuote benefits from the long-term trends of insurance modernization without carrying any actual insurance risk. Unlike Lemonade (LMND) - which will actually undertake insurance losses if its policyholders press claims or fail to pay premiums - EverQuote simply takes a commission for referring traffic to insurance companies, without any of the underlying risk. In that way, EverQuote is more of a traffic middleman - which in my view is the better place to be in this industry.

Right now, shares have rebounded from September/October lows, though EverQuote is still up only modestly for the year:

Data by YCharts

EverQuote's latest quarterly results, released in early November, were well-received by the market. It shows a company that is decelerating, yes, but also continues to see robust growth in non-auto insurance categories, is improving the amount of revenue it generates from its traffic thanks to better customer conversion rates, and is also seeing its key profitability metrics rise.

In other words, investors have now reset their baseline expectations for EverQuote's growth, and the stock looks poised to begin reclaiming its near-term highs as the market looks ahead to 2021. As I position my portfolio for the upcoming year, I'm making isolated bets on internet stocks that A) haven't seen gigantic rallies in 2020 that put their valuations outside of buying range, and B) are still early enough in their overall market potential/disrupting large industries to see outsized growth. EverQuote, in my view, ticks off all these boxes.

At present share prices near $40, EverQuote trades at a market cap of just $1.08 billion, putting the stock firmly in small/midcap land. After netting off the $45.9 million of cash on its balance sheet, its enterprise value is only $1.03 billion. For next year, meanwhile, Wall Street is expecting revenue of $415.3 million, representing 22% y/y growth (which may be a touch conservative as EverQuote is still presently growing in the mid-30s). Against this revenue view, EverQuote is trading at just 2.5x EV/FY21 revenue. And if we apply the 33% variable marketing margin (NYSEMKT:VMM) that EverQuote notched this quarter (a key company-specific profitability metric for EverQuote, basically EverQuote's profit above its discretionary advertising expenses that it undertakes to generate traffic; this could be loosely translated to "gross margin" though no direct concept exists for EverQuote), EverQuote trades at roughly ~7.5x VMM. Note that this conservative estimate doesn't even bank on any variable marketing margin expansion, which EverQuote has reliably done over the past few quarters. In my view, these metrics paint the picture that EverQuote is still modestly valued despite the large market opportunity it has in front of it.

The same way we have now shifted to making big purchases like cars and real estate by at least starting our research online on platforms like Carvana (CVNA), CarGurus (CARG), or Redfin (RDFN), so will our buying behavior toward insurance policies shift. Take advantage of EverQuote's low prices while they still exist.

Q3 download

We can now parse through EverQuote's latest Q3 quarterly results in greater detail, which was a pleasant surprise to the markets in beating Wall Street's expectations after a rather dour earnings season in Q2.

See the earnings summary in the chart below:

Figure 1. EverQuote Q3 earnings results Source: EverQuote Q3 earnings release

EverQuote's revenue grew 34% y/y to $90.0 million, handily exceeding the company's $84-$86 million guidance range for the quarter - which, at the low end of that spectrum, would have represented just 25% y/y growth. EverQuote also outperformed dramatically versus Wall Street's expectations for $85.2 million in revenue, or +27% y/y growth.

As previously mentioned, it's true that EverQuote is decelerating. Last quarter, the company had grown at 41% y/y, and prior to that EverQuote's growth had trended in the >50% range. But this isn't symptomatic of any underlying issues with the business, rather of two fairly understandable factors:

EverQuote is starting to comp against a more meaningful contribution from non-auto insurance categories last year . Non-auto still showed tremendous 55% y/y growth to $15.2 million in Q3, and also growing ~11% sequentially. Last year, however, sequential growth between Q2 and Q3 had nearly doubled - reflecting a non-auto business that was still ramping up in scale at the time. Going forward, we can still expect categories like life, health, and renters insurance to exceed auto insurance growth rates, but until EverQuote adds entirely new categories the contribution to outsized y/y growth will fade.

. Non-auto still showed tremendous 55% y/y growth to $15.2 million in Q3, and also growing ~11% sequentially. Last year, however, sequential growth between Q2 and Q3 had nearly doubled - reflecting a non-auto business that was still ramping up in scale at the time. Going forward, we can still expect categories like life, health, and renters insurance to exceed auto insurance growth rates, but until EverQuote adds entirely new categories the contribution to outsized y/y growth will fade. EverQuote is putting more focus on quality of leads, rather than simply volume. Because advertising expenses is the main business lever for EverQuote (it can spend more to achieve more traffic and thus revenue, but doing so might come at the margin), EverQuote instead chose to focus marketing spend on higher-intent customers. The result is that EverQuote's customer referrals ended up seeing conversion rates bump by 10% versus last year's Q3. This, in turn, makes referral quotes from EverQuote more valuable to insurance companies, which led to revenue per quote request rising 18% y/y.

In other words, instead of chasing growth at all costs, EverQuote is making intelligent decisions to continue expanding in a few key verticals and also layering in on higher-quality leads.

This focus, in turn, led to higher variable marketing margins. On a dollar basis, variable marketing margin (revenue less advertising costs) grew 41% y/y to $29.4 million, as shown in the chart below. From a margin perspective, VMM made up 32.7% of revenue - a 150bps improvement from the year-ago quarter.

Figure 2. EverQuote VMM/Adjusted EBITDA trends Source: EverQuote Q3 earnings release

This improvement in variable marketing margin amid a slightly decelerating pace of revenue growth is a signal of a business that is scaling nicely. EverQuote's CFO John Wagner, in commenting on the results in the Q3 earnings call, reminded investors that VMM is EverQuote's core metric that executives drive the business toward. And given that the source of margin expansion lies in data and technology, EverQuote is confident on further improvement ahead. Per Wagner's remarks:

We manage our marketplace to increase variable marketing margin dollar contribution. But this focus on performance also generally results in improvements to VMM as a percentage of revenue. This quarter, our monetization gains reflected as an improvement in revenue per quote request outpaced the relative increase in acquisition costs. This was true even as we sourced more expensive, higher intent, and higher converting insurance shopping consumers in a competitive insurance advertising market. Our growing VMM is the result of our data and technology advantage in consumer acquisition, and our scale and monetization leverage in distribution. We believe we are directly benefiting from network effects as we scale on marketplace. While factors such as volume of quote requests or revenue per quote request are largely a result of managing the business for VMM dollar contribution."

Similarly, EverQuote saw its adjusted EBITDA grow 35% y/y to $5.2 million, another metric that reinforces the company's growing economies of scale (most small-cap tech companies at EverQuote's revenue scale, meanwhile, are still producing negative EBITDA). EverQuote also remains cash flow positive - with year to date cash operating flow of $13.9 million rising substantially from virtually brekaeven in the year-ago period, and representing a respectable ~6% OCF margin. Look to continued expansion in all of EverQuote's profitability metrics - VMM, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow - as continued indicators of success as we look ahead to 2021.

Figure 3. EverQuote cash flow trends Source: EverQuote Q3 earnings release

Key takeaways

EverQuote has done a good job of steering the market's expectations toward a lower ~30% growth rate, while at the same time highlighting impressive improvements in bottom-line metrics and especially variable marketing margin. EverQuote still stands in the early stages of continued digitation of consumer insurance, and with so many categories left (particularly health insurance) in which EverQuote's current penetration is still minimal, I'm inclined to stay long here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.