After the bell on Monday, we received third quarter results from Canadian cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY). The company itself has been rather disappointing in many recent quarters, yet the stock has recently surged from all-time lows as a result of the US election. Tilray's Q3 results were another poor effort, so investors buying now need to be rather careful.

For Q3, revenues of $51.4 million were up 0.6% over the prior year period. However, that figure missed street estimates by more than $3.5 million, so the company delivered just a small fraction of the nearly 7.5% growth analysts were looking for. It's also important to note that since the company's Q2 large miss, street estimates had come down by more than $5 million, which at that time meant an analyst average of 17.2% growth in Q3 was expected.

Now investors might look at the Q3 GAAP loss of 2 cents per share and think this was tremendous progress, given the street was looking for a loss of roughly 20 cents per share. However, Tilray actually reported that its operating loss jumped from $23.8 million a year ago to $32.8 million in this period. Yet again, the company took a large inventory valuation adjustment, which less GAAP gross margin dollars to fall by more than 76%.

So why was this great bottom line number reported? Well, it happened to come from two significant one-time items. First, the company reported a foreign exchange gain of $9.3 million, compared to a $2.6 million FX loss in the year ago period. Anyone that has followed currencies recently knows how weak the dollar has been in recent months.

The second item was a re-valuation of the company's warrant liability of $32 million. The massive reduction in that liability becomes a gain on the income statement, which helped the bottom line to look tremendously better than it really was. This was due to the fall in Tilray shares during the period, but the stock has since jumped considerably, setting up Q4 for a potentially large loss when the warrants are re-valued again. Taking these two items out and the pre-tax loss would have been roughly $43 million, several times more than the $2 million reported.

I mentioned in my most recent Tilray article discussing the surge in short interest that the company's outstanding share count has continued to soar. Well, between Class 1 share conversions, stock based compensation, and equity sales, the count has hit a new all-time high as seen in the chart below. By the end of this year, we might see the total share number nearly twice as much as it was just two years earlier.

(Source: Q3 report linked above and Tilray quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

Another piece of good headline news in the Q3 report was that the cash balance increased sequentially from $137 million to over $155 million. However, that's not due to positive free cash flow being generated. During the quarter, the company went through $41 million of its at-the-market equity sales plan, ending the quarter with $209 million left. The recent jump in shares will make future dilution less painful than it could have been, but that's still a lot of stock that can be sold for a company with a market cap of less than $1.35 billion at Monday's close.

In the end, Q3 was another troubling quarter for Tilray. Despite revenue estimates dropping significantly in the past few months, the company still announced another large revenue miss. While the GAAP net loss certainly beat estimates, it was due to two major one-time items that can easily reverse in a major way, especially on the warrant liability if shares remain elevated. The company's operating loss worsened from the prior year period, and investors continue to be heavily diluted. With the stock going from a yearly low of $2.43 to more than $10 into this report, investors should tread carefully. Remember, this was once a $300 stock, and buyers up in that territory were crushed in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

