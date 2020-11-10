Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is fast approaching its YTD high as the diagnostics manufacturer has been one of the players in COVID-19 testing since the start of the pandemic after having the first EUA for its rapid antigen test in May, with some outstanding revenue growth rates on display. However, Quidel's incremental gains in revenue have been derived significantly from COVID-19, even with dozens of other immunoassays and diagnostics, and such growth will be difficult to maintain if testing demand wanes off over the course of the upcoming 12 to 18 months. Shares already have plunged 35% on Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine news.

Shares had shown some tremendous YTD gains as demand from COVID-19 testing has sent revenues and EPS through the roof with rapid tests available since May; the testing line-up is still expanding, with the Sofia 2 flu and COVID-19 array receiving an EUA early last month. The nasal/nasopharyngeal swab can deliver results for influenza A/B and COVID-19 in just 15 minutes.

Aside from Sofia 2 and COVID-19 testing products, Quidel offers dozens of other diagnostics for other respiratory diseases like influenza, adenovirus, RSV, and immunoassays for multiple different conditions across its nine other brand lines. These have given Quidel a stable revenue base that has witnessed decent growth up to this point, aided by its 2017 acquisition of Triage and BNP from Alere.

Revenues have exceeded $500 million for FY18 and FY19, as the acquisition practically doubled revenues, yet these figures seem paltry in comparison to the over $1 billion TTM that Quidel has generated. Revenues are well on the way to the $1.5 billion mark as COVID-19 testing remains in high demand; that would give Quidel a nearly 200% YoY growth rate, which is essentially reflected in share price movements prior to Monday's plunge.

Quidel still has some long-term potential in the POC market. Efficient, rapid testing demand could have gained some desirability as a result of the pandemic, and Quidel's rapid diagnostics and analyzers could find new segments of demand in POC areas like micro hospitals and emergency clinics. In addition, Quidel's low cost production capabilities and strong margins allow it to have flexibility in pricing and gives it a competitive edge - even though a high-70% or 80% margin works wonders for profitability per unit, it also unlocks the ability to lower prices while still remaining significantly profitable.

Yet there are some trends witnessed during Q3 that point to potential unsustainable long-term growth from an over-reliance on COVID-19 testing to drive revenues, as vaccine development continues. Near-term growth over the next three to four quarters is still highly likely, as COVID-19 testing remains in high demand as cases still aren't necessarily showing signs of plateauing in EU and the US.

Q4 and beyond into 1H '21 will be aided by COVID-19 testing demand domestically, as the US has incrementally increased in its contributions to revenues, from about 63% for FY 19 to 84% for FY20 YTD so far. EMEA and China had contributed 24% combined for FY19, although both have lost share during FY20 as international sales have risen just $11.5 million YoY for the nine-month period. Supply chain issues (delays in materials and components) could also cut into performance slightly.

From Q3, revenues grew 276% YoY to $476.06 million; that growth was driven through rapid immunoassays and molecular diagnostics, aka COVID-19-related segments. COVID-19 sales were $375.7 million for the quarter - $317.9 million from Sofia (rapid immu.) and $57.8 million from Lyra (molecular diag.).

Taking away those COVID-19 revenue streams would show just a $0.5 million increase in molecular diagnostic revenues, ~10% growth, while rapid immunoassay revenues would show a ~$23.3 million decline, or ~55%.

Cardiometabolic and specialized diagnostics' declines weren't just seen during Q3; both segments remain down YTD, with cardiometabolic showing a 14% YoY decline and specialized just a 3% YoY decline.

Now, it might not make much sense to associate overall revenue declines, excluding COVID-19-related benefits, to actual performance, as COVID-19 reshaped the healthcare and POC dynamic. Because of the pandemic, volumes of procedures and surgical operations was hit due to a focus on COVID-19 care and treatments, and likely was one of the reasons behind falling revenue streams. However, having 78.9% of Q3 revenues derived from COVID-19 sales does pose a threat when demand starts to slow, since quarterly revenues would have been just ~$100 million ceteris paribus, down ~21%, excluding COVID-19 benefits.

Another area of focus is that margin expansion - YoY, gross margin grew over 2000 bp for Q3, driven by the low COGS and exorbitant demand fueled by Sofia and Lyra COVID-19 products. As described, revenues have soared, and so has EPS, as gross margin expanded throughout 2020.

But because that gross margin expansion is linked to COVID-19 sales, when that revenue stream starts to fall (again, not very likely in the upcoming three to four quarters, but more so after), gross margin likely will start to shrink back to historical median levels, at just about 59.5%. It's an all-in-one scenario - revenues losing steam from decreasing demand for COVID-19 (assuming an effective vaccine could curb the need for extensive testing) would lead to shrinkage in gross margin, as other products would not be able to keep margins expanded, and therefore cause a decline in EPS. It's a risk to take, as vaccine development could take more time than expected, and testing needs might extend further into the future than anticipated; however, when the time comes where COVID-19 testing demand falls, it seems to be a likely outcome.

Overall, Quidel still remains an important player in COVID-19 testing, and performance during Q3 has shown that US demand for COVID-19 products is the significant driver of revenues. EMEA and other international sales are seeing growth rates and contributions to revenues fall, as well as Quidel's other segments, which have seen revenue declines YTD. While rapid revenue growth has correlated to massive growth in EPS due to gross margin expansion, the fact that it's stemming purely from COVID-19 points to problems ahead if that demand and revenue streams lose that rapid growth. Quidel's other segments don't look to have the capabilities of maintaining that ~80% gross margin, and a reversion to historical levels near 60% would be likely as COVID-19 related benefits wane. While Quidel still has a potentially strong twelve to eighteen month period ahead as COVID-19 remains prevalent, long-term growth rates from current levels could be extremely difficult to maintain, as a vaccine might limit the need for exorbitant testing demand.

