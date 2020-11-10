I like what I see here. Overall, the fundamental valuation currently offers a good entry opportunity for those who have been waiting for some time.

The company is doing quite well in view of the difficult circumstances and is adjusting its life insurance business.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, the consequences of the extremely low-interest rates are now becoming apparent.

Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) is currently struggling with two problems. In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, the consequences of the extremely low-interest rates are now becoming apparent. Allianz's life insurance business is particularly vulnerable to this environment. So far, the insurance company is showing signs of business robustness. However, some investors have lost confidence in the share. Thus, after many years of overvaluation, you have the opportunity to obtain shares at a fair price.

Robust business so far

In the first three quarters, Allianz performed quite satisfactorily, given the challenging conditions. Total revenue was down by less than 2 percent. Profit fell by 14.6 percent. That sounds a lot at first. Nevertheless, Allianz made a total profit of EUR 7.8 billion in the first nine months. In the third quarter, the company even managed to maintain the previous year's operating profit. Basic EPS even rose by 7.2 percent in the third quarter (shareholders' net income was up by 5.9 percent).

It is somewhat bitter that Allianz has finally stopped its share buyback, which also applies to the remaining EUR 750 million that Allianz held back during the COVID-19 pandemic to save liquidity. However, the money remains in the till and is still available to the company. Accordingly, the situation for shareholders has not deteriorated significantly.

Overall, Allianz remains a winning machine even in difficult times (in the first half of the year, the insurer achieved an operating profit of EUR 4.9 billion and a net profit of EUR 2.9 billion).

Low-interest rates force the business to adapt

Also, Allianz has announced that from 2021 it will tie up less capital in new contracts to fulfill the guarantees. Instead of a 100 percent guarantee at any time during the contract period, there will only be a 90, 80, or 60 percent guarantee at the end of the savings period, depending on customer requirements. So if investors withdraw before the end of the savings period, they will receive fewer payments. Some readers have written to me and asked me whether this indicates that Allianz's business model is doomed to failure and whether I am removing the shares from my retirement depot.

I see no danger in this. Allianz adapts to the given changes in the market. It is not the first time that financial companies have had to adapt to different realities, which is one of them. And it is about time. The margin on new business fell to 2.9 percent in the last quarter due to falling interest rates. Now it no longer guarantees 100 percent payouts but adapts its products.

Allianz will offer and market new products accordingly. And it still has an essential argument on its side for risk-averse people. It can still say: "Look, my dear risk-averse father of three kids and owner of a house for which you are still paying loans. Stocks can fall by 100 percent. With us, your insurance can fall to just 80 percent in the most unlikely and worst-case scenario, yet you benefit just as much from the capital market". That's how I imagine the future business model to be, and I can imagine that many risk-averse people will buy the product, and to be honest, I like this business.

Fundamental valuation

From a fundamental perspective, the share is finally fairly valued again after some time. The fair value for the end of 2022 based on expected earnings indicates an upside potential of 33 percent.

Fair value calculation Allianz, DividendStocks.Cash

The dividend yield of over 5 percent is also quite attractive from a historical perspective. If we ignore the peak of the COVID-19 crashes, the last time a comparable yield was seen was at the beginning of 2017.

Legal risks?

I want to point out a few more risks. A multi-billion dollar legal dispute in the USA could still harm the company. The Allianz subsidiary AGI had liquidated two "Structured Alpha" funds in March after heavy losses. The investors now suing AGI accuse AGI of not having used options to hedge the hedge funds against a short-term crash.

Allianz has not set aside reserves for this purpose. However, the company is sitting on cash, amounting to EUR 20 billion. Of course, I don't know how this dispute will turn out. But the lawsuit is somewhat strange in the first view. The "Structured Alpha" funds had an enormous risk profile but also offered corresponding opportunities. Hedging risks here also means reducing the opportunities, which in turn would contradict the investment style.

Besides, many companies are currently suing Allianz for COVID-19-related plant closures. In Germany, about 130 lawsuits are pending, and Allianz has already lost some of them.

Conclusion

In one of my former analysis, I wrote the following:

The difficult market environment with low-interest rates and the associated decline in profitability of the largest business segments could continue to weigh on the share price in the future. This, of course, limits the further upside potential and opens up space for possible price corrections. Price setbacks can then make the dividend yield more attractive again.

Now we have continued low-interest rates and a real economic crisis that can only be cushioned by governments' payments. Allianz is doing well here and is still making massive profits. The company is currently operating from a financially strong position. The fundamental valuation offers a good entry opportunity presently with an excellent risk/reward ratio for those who have been waiting for a long time.

