VIG's top holdings are increasing their earnings faster than they are increasing dividends, while the opposite is the case for the rest of the ETF.

But investors should be focusing on dividend growth instead of dividend yield if their time horizon allows for it.

Investment Thesis

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) is often criticized against its competitors for its low dividend yield. The market-cap-weighted structure allows for big names such as Walmart (WMT), Microsoft (MSFT), and Procter & Gamble (PG) to drag the yield down to unattractive levels, but this is not a good reason to ignore this ETF. Investors should instead focus on the potential for dividends to increase and they can do that by monitoring EPS and dividend growth rates over the past three years. While VIG's smaller holdings are increasing their dividends more than their earnings, its top holdings are producing above-average EPS growth rates and are still growing their dividends at above-average rates. This observation suggests that VIG is likely to leave investors with either higher future dividends or an outsized share price performance - both of which, presumably, are acceptable outcomes.

ETF Profile

VIG tracks the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index which is comprised of roughly 200 dividend-paying companies that have at least ten consecutive years of increasing annual dividend payments. At the moment, the Index heavily tilts toward Consumer, Industrial, and Healthcare stocks. VIG has an expense ratio of just 0.06%, making it tied for the cheapest dividend-focused ETF around along with Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and Schwab's U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). VIG's top ten holdings are all well-known blue-chip stocks and make up about a third of the fund.

Source: Vanguard

VIG's annual dividend of $2.23 is paid quarterly and translates to a yield of approximately 1.66%. This is quite low compared to the yields of VYM and SCHD, which are 3.45% and 3.24% respectively. VIG has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 6.13% and except for a small decrease in 2013, has increased its dividend in each of the last ten years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

VIG's dividend yield has also remained around the 2% mark for the better part of the last ten years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Dividend Analysis

When analyzing VIG for dividend sustainability and growth prospects, I looked at each component's earnings growth history and compared it to its dividend growth history. The reason for this approach is that companies that are increasing their earnings at a faster rate than their dividends will have more flexibility to increase, or at least maintain, their dividends and keep their Dividend Achiever status. For companies whose earnings growth rates are not keeping pace with dividend growth rates, this will be unsustainable in the long run. The goal is to select a dividend ETF that is reasonably heavily weighted toward the more flexible companies.

The great news is that VIG is exactly that type of ETF. VIG's top ten holdings may have small dividend yields but their weighted-average 3Y EPS growth is more than double that of the remaining 202 holdings. Dividend increases are most likely to occur among these top holdings which will drive both the dividend rate and share price higher.

What's more telling is that VIG's top ten holdings are increasing their dividends at a faster rate than the rest of the ETF. Over the past three years, these companies have increased their dividends by a weighted-average CAGR of 10.90% compared to 8.42% for the remaining holdings. While every ETF will have its fair share of companies that increase their dividends faster than their earnings, it's better if these allocations aren't very large.

Source: Analysis By Author

Performance vs. Other Dividend ETFs

Earlier I had mentioned VYM and SCHD as two other comparable dividend-focused ETFs investors could consider, but VIG has them both beat on two fronts. First, VIG has been the best performer over the last five years, indicating that its simplified methodology of selecting companies with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases has been working. It doesn't rely on complex fundamental screens or weights holdings by yield alone - the focus instead is on quality, plain and simple.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Second, the two alternatives are too heavily weighted in low-growth stocks which, as already discussed, will likely dampen their dividend growth prospects. Consider the following table showing each fund's top ten holdings and their 3Y weighted average EPS and dividend growth rates.

Source: Analysis By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

From the table above, it is remarkable that VIG is the only one whose top ten holdings have increased their earnings at a faster rate than their dividends. They also have grown their dividends the fastest with a 10.90% CAGR compared to 8.34% for SCHD and 7.22% for VYM. The stage is set for VIG's annual dividend to keep growing at an impressive pace.

Investor Takeaway and Conclusion

Investors should overlook the relatively low yield VIG currently offers and to try and see the bigger picture, which is that dividend growth is more important than dividend yield. By investing in VIG today, you are gaining exposure to a concentrated portfolio of dividend achievers with the bulk of the ETF allocated to companies with plenty of room to grow their dividends further. With an expense ratio of just 0.06%, VIG is a low-cost and well-balanced ETF that can be at the core of your U.S. dividend investing strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.