Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) is a unique way to play the emergence, but better said the continued strength of (e)commerce, through its ambition to unite businesses doing so. The company employs a bolt-on M&A strategy and continues to pursue this strategy amidst and after the Covid-19 outbreak.

This deal-making strategy in an attractive industry results in a quality proposition which has been well-recognized by the market, yet the elevated multiples at which the shares currently trade is too steep for me to join the wave.

The Business

Descartes is a leading provider of SaaS solutions in the logistics-intensive industries. The company employs what it describes as a ''total growth'' model which is thriving on organic growth and a disciplined acquisition strategy. Besides simply growing the revenue base, the company is focusing heavily on growing recurring revenues, as it too benefits from the network effect by adding more routes, customers, countries, messages and information.

The company's global logistics networks includes not just carriers, shippers, intermediaries and governments, yet all these stakeholders in these processes require extensive communication and reporting, which includes actual handling for products, reporting/compliance, information provision, and commercial terms. While these are logistics companies, the prolific rise of IT and technology is seen in this industry as well.

The customer base of the company is very large and includes industry-leading names such as Delta, American Airlines, XPO, UPS, FedEx, DSV, K+N, Home Depot, Wayfair and many more corporate users. The company is pursuing an aggressive bolt-on M&A strategy to grow the business, having acquired 24 businesses for a total of just over $800 million since 2014. Many of these bolt-on deals were pursued to increase the capabilities of the firm's software, to help its customers in a world in which trade is growing more complex, becomes more automated, and requires real-time visibility, while the end markets are still highly fragmented.

Operating in an industry with such tailwinds, while employing this value accretive M&A track record, has paid off big time for investors. Just a $3 stock in the 2009 recession, the stock has seen a steady rise to levels around $55 in 2019. Shares traded at $45 ahead of Covid-19 and despite an initial move lower, shares recovered to $60 over the summer, as the company is actually a (short term) beneficiary of the current conditions, while long-term tailwinds remain intact.

Note that this hidden logistics gem is based in Canada yet this has not prevented the company from being "discovered." With the company being a Canadian business, the numbers referred to below in terms of the actual performance and the share price are expressed in US dollars.

The Base Case

In early March, Descartes reported its 2019 results with revenues up 18% to $326 million, driven by a mix of organic growth and M&A. The company has become even more profitable with operating earnings up 26% to $52 million, translating into net earnings of $37 million, or $0.45 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at little over $122 million for the year. Needless to say, this was a very steep multiple at around 100 times earnings.

The 82 million shares outstanding traded around the $45 mark early in March, for a $3.7 billion equity valuation as the company operated with a very modest net cash position. With the market appreciating the dominant, profitable and rapidly growing operations, valuations were high at around 11-12 times sales, trading around 100 times earnings.

Growth of the operations slowed down dramatically in the first two quarters of the year, although bolt-on M&A still resulted in modest topline sales growth. While sales growth of 6% was a bit slower in the first half of the year, the company furthermore grew its margins and it has built up its net cash position to more than $80 million, although in part driven by an increase in the share count to more than 85 million shares, in part used to pursue bolt-on deals. With shares hitting the $60 mark in August, the enterprise valuation jumped to $6.7 billion, with the multiples having risen to 15 times annualised sales.

These multiples look a bit rich in my eyes as the bolt-on deals make it hard to disentangle organic growth rate of the business, yet in either case the valuations seem very fair even if earnings are set to surpass the half a dollar mark this year, but just barely.

In the meantime, the company continues to execute on its M&A strategy as it acquired ShipTrack recently in a CAD $25 million deal to further invest into its e-commerce capabilities and that of its customers of course to further expand expertise on efficient routing and in final-mile efficiency.

What Now?

Truth be told, I understand that the very nature of this business makes that the company deserves a higher multiple. Trading around 15 times sales and 100 times earnings, the numbers look a bit rich to me, perhaps too rich. While shares have risen a factor of 3.5 times over the past decade, investors have seen some 35% dilution as well over the same time period.

This makes that revenues on a per share basis are up a factor of 2.5 times over the past decade, close to 10% per annum which is very decent yet not enough in my eyes to justify the current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.