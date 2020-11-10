Valuations are also reasonable at c. 17x fiscal 2022 P/E, and I am bullish heading into the upcoming year.

With the company also looking to pay down debt aggressively, the deleveraging story should drive a re-rating.

Following the Microsemi merger, Microchip (MCHP) appears poised to gain share across several growth areas, including automotive, industrial, and IoT. If FQ3 was any indication, Microchip appears to be on the right track, with management commentary emphasizing the positive operating environment ahead now that we have cleared the bottom of the cycle. Overall, with Microchip trading at 17x fiscal 2022 P/E, I see the upside to shares as the company continues to de-lever into 2021.

Demand Recovery and Margin Expansion Drive Solid FQ2 '21

Microchip posted solid revenues of $1.3 billion (flat Q/Q) for the September quarter, above both the company's prior narrowed guidance and Street expectations of $1.26 billion. Driving the top-line resilience was strength across auto, industrial, and consumer (c. 56% of fiscal 2020 revenue), offsetting softness in Data Center and Computing (c. 18% of fiscal 2020 revenue). Disappointingly, enterprise remained weak as most businesses continued with remote/work-from-home arrangements.

Despite the flat revenues, gross, and operating margins expanded c. 50bps and c. 70bps, respectively, as a result of lower underutilization costs on re-accelerated manufacturing activity and continued opex discipline. The margin expansion drove non-GAAP operating EPS (excluding SBC) to $1.56 for the quarter, up 8.8% Y/Y, and above consensus expectations for $1.43.

Calling the Cyclical Bottom

Encouragingly, the FQ3 '21 revenue guide was strong at $1.3 billion (+2.5% Q/Q; +4% Y/Y), as management called for the bottom of the cycle in June/September revenue levels. Looking ahead, management also expects strong growth into fiscal 2021 - even exceeding the 7% Y/Y consensus expectations. I like the upbeat tone but will be exercising healthy skepticism of the company's targets, for now, considering the challenging macro backdrop and the likelihood of additional COVID-19-led shutdowns, along with potential corporate tax policy changes.

Similarly, FQ3 '21 gross margins were guided to increase to 62.1% (at the midpoint) due to higher utilization. As a result, FQ3 '21 non-GAAP EPS is also guided higher to $1.51-$1.63, well above consensus expectations due to the stronger top and bottom-lines. Impressively, the raised guidance comes despite the headwind from Huawei (c. 1-2% of revenue) being taken to zero heading into the upcoming quarters.

In-Sourcing to Boost Long-Term Gross Margins

Capex was also guided to increase to $35 million in FQ3 '21, with the overall capex guidance for fiscal 2021 now at $110-$120 million. However, I see this as a long-term positive - as Microchip in-sources activity such as assembly, testing, and manufacturing, the gross margin opportunity is significant, while also helping to reduce its dependence on outsourcing partners.

The long-term target is to in-source over 60% of assembly (compared to the current c. 45%) and over 70% of testing (compared to the current c. 54%). Considering the sizeable shift targeted and the fact that gross margin is already nearing the current long-term target of 63%, I expect management will release an updated gross margin target in the upcoming quarters.

The Balance Sheet Tailwind

Importantly, Microchip ended FQ2 '21 with net debt/ EBITDA of c. 4.0x (down considerably from 4.2x in the prior quarter) on the back of a c. $331 million debt paydown and a convert exchange for cash and shares. Going forward, Microchip aims to further increase the capital return (dividends and share repurchases) once leverage levels move below the 3x target.

Assuming the current run-rate is maintained, I see Microchip on track to reach its leverage target in the upcoming quarters. A lower leverage ratio and a higher capital return should transfer more value to shareholders, driving a meaningful re-rating in the multiple.

CEO Transition, a Net Positive

In conjunction with earnings, the company also announced the transition of current CEO Steve Sanghi to executive chairman, with Ganesh Moorthy (currently President and COO) promoted to President/CEO effective March 2021. Considering this extends the decade-long partnership (Moorthy joined in 2001 and has been COO since 2009), I see an orderly transition in the upcoming months.

Interestingly, the management change coincides with a de-prioritization of M&A (a core part of the company's strategy previously) and a greater focus on leveraging the company's core technologies and capital returns (higher dividends and repurchases) once net leverage reaches the 3x target. I see this as a positive for shareholders and expect a re-rating in the coming months.

A Compelling Setup Heading into 2021

In addition to strength in the core business, I think Microchip's aggressive deleveraging could pay off handsomely in the upcoming quarters as leverage moves closer to the 3x target - a positive for the re-rating potential. At the current c. 17x fiscal 2022 P/E, the valuation also seems very reasonable to me. In sum, I like the setup heading into next year, with the cycle set to turn, gross margins on a long-term expansion path, and a deleveraging in progress.

