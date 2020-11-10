Deep Down, Inc. (DPDW) CEO Charles Njuguna on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB:DPDW) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Charles Njuguna

Thank you Sonia. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. The effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and the oil price crash continued to be felt across the oil and gas industry. With the price of oil continuing to hover around $40 per barrel, many of our customers are evaluating their projects with the expectation of prices remaining close to this level for the foreseeable future.

Our lower revenues during the third quarter reflect the current market environment with travel restrictions continuing to hamper our ability to execute offshore campaigns across the wild. We currently expect to begin seeing increased international travel after the pass of the year. However, we are seeing signs of increasing activity in our backyard here in the U. S. Gulf of Mexico. We are in the middle of a number of short cycle projects, several of which where awarded to us since the end of the third quarter and will be completed before the end of the year.

While the scope of these projects are smaller, they do lend credence to our projections from early in the year that there will be an increased need for maintenance-related service work towards the end of the year. Our customers have also engaged our service professionals to perform repair work on their offshore damaged during this year's record-breaking hurricane season.

Another area of opportunity for us is the consolidation that we are seeing across the industry. In particular, our customers are seeing longer lead times as our bigger competitors grow larger and more bureaucratic. We, however, are able to pursue these same opportunities with the same customers because they value our quick response times and in much speed of service, all without compromising quality and safety. This can be attributed to several factors including our size, flexibility, our depth of knowledge and our extensive experience. Our goal is to continue to grow the business without losing the competitive advantage we provided by being nimble.

Looking beyond our traditional products and services, there has recently been an increased focus on the energy transition across the industry. Our largest customers have announced their intentions to diversify their portfolios to include new forms of energy and have started making plans to reorganize their operations to meet their goals. We have also seen similar announcements from the largest offshore service companies. As we evaluate these developments, we are seeing increasing opportunities to apply our capabilities and expertise towards various non oil and gas applications. We are encouraged by the promising discussions that we have already been a part of and we plan in questioning these types of discussions by leveraging existing relationships as some of our customers transition into these new business segments.

In order to adequately serve our current and future customers as well as enhance the value for our shareholders, our primary focus remains on appropriately managing our assets, the most critical of which is cash. Despite the challenging business environment we continue to find ourselves in, we are still able to generate free cash flow which is undoubtedly a testament to the collective efforts of our team. Trevor will provide more color about this in a few moments.

Speaking of cash, we also applied for forgiveness for the Paycheck Protection Program loan we received earlier this year but we yet to receive any confirmation from our lender on the Small Business Administration's decision.

With that overview, let me now turn the call over briefly to our Vice President of Finance, Trevor Ashurst, for a quick review of our financials. Trevor?

Trevor Ashurst

Thank you Charles. Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $3.1 million, compared to revenues of $4.4 million for third quarter of 2019. This decline in revenue was a combination of having a lower volume of projects in process this year compared to the same period last year as well the impact of travel restrictions and the decline in oil prices resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross margin decreased to 37% in the third quarter this year which represents a 5% drop compared to gross margin in the third quarter last year. Shortfall in gross margin was mainly driven by lower mix of service revenues resulting from COVID-19 disruptions and delays as well as the expiration of rent abatements received during the second quarter.

Selling general and administrative expenses were $1.4 million for the third quarter 2020 as compared to $2.1 million of SG&A expenses for the same quarter in 2019. But please note that SG&A expenses for the third quarter last year included $349,000 charge related to the resignation of our company's founder. Excluding this one time charge, SG&A moves from approximately $2.1 million down to approximately $1.8 million. So on a normalized basis, this translates to a 24% decline in SG&A expenses for the third quarter this year as compared to the same quarter in the prior. This decrease in SG&A expense exemplifies the company's continued efforts to remove excess cost on a go-forward basis. We will continue to pursue opportunistic cost containment measures to improve profitability while supporting the growth and operations of our business.

Looking at net income. We reported a third quarter net loss this year of $250,000 or a loss of $0.2 per share. This compared to a net loss of $373,000 or a loss of $0.3 per share for the third quarter of 2019. Our net loss this quarter was primarily due to reporting lower revenue. We remain focused on sustaining a disciplined capital structure that includes $4 million in cash $43.5 million and working capital and no long term debt, apart from the $1.1 million PPP loan as of September 30. As Charles touched on earlier, we have submitted our application for forgiveness of the entire balance of our PPP loan however we have not received guidance from our lender regarding the timing or ultimate outcome of our application by the SBA.

We were able to generate $379,000 in free cash flow during the quarter, in part by limiting capital expenditures to just $16,000 on certain critical items. This is compared to having negative free cash flow of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. This improvement in free cash flow was primarily due to our cost containment efforts as well as remaining persistent with our collection efforts during the quarter.

In summary, it is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt global demand for oil and apply pressure on commodity prices. Our near term goal must be to remain laser focused on the preservation of cash to mitigate the economic disruption caused by these macroeconomic events. This approach will not only allow us to endure through these uncertain times but it will also put it in a more advantageous position to invest in the growth of our business when the time is right. So in the meantime, as the demand for oil continues to recover at a gradual pace, we will devote our efforts to providing our customers with the highest quality products and unmatched services, all while operating with as much capital efficiency as possible.

That said, thank you for your time. I will now turn the call back over to Charles.

Charles Njuguna

Thank you Trevor. That's concludes our prepared remarks today. So I will now turn the call back to the operator to take investor questions. Sonia?

Walter Schenker

Maybe the only question, we will see. The first question, in looking at your expense structure and your SG&A in this quarter, at this point you have largely paired it to what you are comfortable with and going forward we should expect it to remain roughly at that level unless things get materially better?

Charles Njuguna

Hello Walter. Yes, at this point, we are expected to remain roughly at this level. We did have certain areas where we thought as things start opening up, it may increase slightly. But at this point, we do not envision going back to the levels we are in the past.

Walter Schenker

Okay. Secondly, if I think back a number of years, the company had a strong relationship with Shell who has I know had some big projects in theory out there. Those have largely been, A, completed, B, postponed, C, given to somebody else?

Charles Njuguna

Some of the ones that were out there, we watch on them. There are others that we are involved in right now. Obviously, there are some which they themselves are going through certain internal evaluations based on everything going on which, for obvious reasons we can't talk to much about.

And so they have pared down some of the aspirations. So one thing I can talk about that's public knowledge was that Appomattox project which we worked on was a very large development. They had a couple of other projects which we are following on which were going to be similar but the scale was down based on efficiency they have been able to find. And they publicly talked about a scaled down version of a project called Vito which we have put out some press releases about. And there are well development which we also put out a press release about.

So we do continue to maintain a strong relationship with them. Shell, like other oil companies as talked about, rethinking what their strategies will be going forward. So we will continue to work with them.

Walter Schenker

Okay. Can you give me or us any general sense in the aggregate as to, it's sort of a backlog question, the type of maintenance repair work that you believe you have, once travel opens up fully, is it millions of dollars, hundreds of thousands of dollars, $5 million to $10 million? Just some sense as to what's sitting out there that you likely will get if there is a full freedom to travel, which may not be for some time, I understand that?

Charles Njuguna

Yes. I think right now, we know we have in-house about just shy of $9 million worth of work we have in-house which again the timing is very dependent on a number of factors. We have $2 million or $3 million worth of other work which is imminent but again a lot of things are moving around. And there's probably more that's out there that could pop up anytime.

On the service side of business especially, we often will not have a very good sense in advance. Sometimes we will just get a call that have a need and it turns into a $60,000 purchase order or short notice. So that's on a continuous basis.

Walter Schenker

Okay. And lastly, more usual question which I won't even ask, we still are optimistic, we are still talking to people, we are always talking to people.

Charles Njuguna

Yes. We are and yes. I would say that we are just so we can get on the record that we didn't use that one of the call. But yes, we are.

Walter Schenker

Okay. So that we can go to Harry Potter, he who could not be named, like Lord Voldemort or whatever what his name was. But there is still reason to believe that there are things sitting out there who will need them.

Charles Njuguna

Yes, sir.

Walter Schenker

Okay. I guess we sit and wait. The good news is, we are in solid financial condition.

Charles Njuguna

Yes, we are. And our goal is to continue to maintain that discipline, as Trevor said.

Walter Schenker

Okay. Stay safe everybody. Thank you.

Charles Njuguna

We will do and you do the same.

Charles Hale

Yes. I just have one question regarding the balance sheet. What can you tell us what is incorporated into other non-current assets which I don't sit on the balance sheet? Is it about $3.8 million?

Trevor Ashurst

Yes. That is basically primarily our operating lease assets. So according to some recent accounting pronouncements have required us to include the value of our leases, both as an asset and a liability on the balance sheet. And other than the property plant and equipment on the long term assets, the other significant portion would be our operating lease assets.

Charles Hale

Right. Thank you.

Chris Doucet

Hi Charles. Hi Trevor. This is Chris Doucet from Doucet Capital. Just a couple quick questions. First of all, congratulations on progress in the quarter and maintaining at least being positive cash flow. Could you go through a little bit more detail in your backlog? How much of it is outside of the Gulf of Mexico? And how much is in the Gulf of Mexico? And obviously I know that the pieces outside of the Gulf of Mexico are going to be challenged without travel restrictions.

Charles Njuguna

Hi Chris. Good to hear from you and thanks for calling in. Yes, so the backlog, I would say, let me just quickly pull that up, just so I can have a better sense of it. Probably about 60% of it is going to be tied to the Gulf of Mexico, about 40% is international. And so that international peace is heavily dependent on our ability to travel.

Chris Doucet

Okay. But the Gulf of Mexico piece, you can actually transact and do business with and are not subject to travel restrictions. Is that correct?

Charles Njuguna

For the most part, yes. We are seeing some quarantine restrictions that are being applied before folks can go offshore. And it also tries to, just to clarify, it also ties to equipments that we are building that will ultimately be in the Gulf. But that's also subject to our customers wanting us to progress and in some cases them saying, hey, slow down for now while they manage their own cash flows.

Chris Doucet

Okay. My next question is and I don't know what you were getting at, but you said that you are actually seeing various opportunities in non oil and gas sectors of the market. Can you elaborate a little bit more on that?

Charles Njuguna

Yes. So I will give an example of a project that we were heavily involved in discussions. We are finding in the office space there is a lot of discussion around offshore wind or offshore solar. But we recently were involved in some deep discussions on a hydrogen fuel cell application. There seems to be a big push around hydrogen to use in the energy space. And they need to have some subsea assets installed and they came to us just for some very basic framework and we end up talking about a very deep engineering piece where they had not thought through what kind of wave conditions or what the subsea conditions are.

So our team has a lot of knowledge on the ocean floor environment. And so those are the kind of discussions we are being engaged. I do want to clarify, a lot of these are very early stage. For instance, these subsea cable products and installation that we are discussing that's for the Pacific Northwest region at a number of companies that are involved in. But it's got some government entities in each and every week there seems to be an extension of the time frame, right.

So this is something that type of work that they may want it late next year. At the rate they are going, it could be 2023 when we are dealing with states, governments and academia. But it seems to be the way the industry is moving, Shell, BP, Total, they have all made major announcements in the last few weeks about their aspirations to move in that direction going forward. And so we will see where the industry goes. So we are just positioning ourselves to be ready and to be part of the composition when that transition happens.

Chris Doucet

Okay. And last question and I will step back in the queue. Is your stock buyback program still in place? And are you guys currently buying back stock? Or if you have stepped out of the market?

Charles Njuguna

We exhausted it. At this point, we have not started any new programs. So it's not something that we are planning to do. However, in the event that we are able to sell any of the large assets Walter was touching on earlier and we are able to, we would absolutely review that.

Chris Doucet

Okay. I mean you mentioned something in the last conference call that you are making progress with the C word and that it was put off because it was obviously offshore somewhere in a foreign country. Are those discussions still ongoing? Or has that kind of fallen through?

Charles Njuguna

They are ongoing. Actually a different one. I am very hesitant to say, but just that they are ongoing. We are trying to. But they seem to get really hot and then they go cold again. So it's a bit of a roller coaster.

Chris Doucet

Okay. All right. I will step back in the queue. Good luck with the rest of the quarter. Thank you.

Charles Njuguna

Thanks Chris.

Charles Njuguna

Thank you Sonia. And thanks to all of you who joined our call today. Before we go, I would like to take a moment to recognize all of the heroes in our call. So for any marines who are on the call, we would like to wish you a Happy 245th Marine Birthday. And to all the veterans on the call, Happy Veterans Day tomorrow. We do appreciate your service. And finally, to everyone on the call, we appreciate your interest and your support of Deep Down and we look forward to speaking with you about our progress in the next earnings call. And so that concludes today's call. Thank you.

