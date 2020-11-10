One way investors can get ahead in the investing game though is if they can create the same or very similar returns, while decreasing the volatility of their portfolio. While investors may wonder that if the return is the same, is there actually a gain? The answer is a resounding "Yes!" (see this for an explanation). Today, we go over one pick that we thought would create that, "same-return-lower-risk" profile, and how that has worked out.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)

When we gave this fund our backing, it was late in December 2018 and the markets had just come off some rather heavy selling. The fund had been beaten down and we claimed that it would deliver market returns with less volatility. What actually happened?

As seen in the chart below, JPS delivered one of the smoothest rides and matched the S&P 500 (SPY) returns, right until the February 2020 peak.

Data by YCharts

Between December 2018 and February 2020, JPS had minimal drawdowns, while the SPY had a more volatile ride. Of course that changed once the pandemic hit and JPS fell alongside SPY. As JPS is a closed end fund, its widening discount actually impacted its performance on the way down. Despite that, the fund has delivered over 30% cumulative since December 2018. Do we hold on to this gem, or look elsewhere for returns?

The Portfolio

JPS, like most other preferred funds, leans heavily towards the banking and insurance industries. The key reason is that these are generally the sectors that issue these securities.

Source: Nuveen

JPS also holds over 250 securities. If the 113.63 duration scares you, do remember that perpetual securities like preferred shares generally have no maturity dates.

Source: Nuveen

The top holdings are all familiar household names and JPS is sticking to the major banks to fill up 40% of its fund.

Source: Nuveen

One area that JPS does differ from other funds is in its penchant for overseas investments. The fund has above half of its holdings in the US and bulk of the rest is spread across several countries in Europe.

Source: Nuveen

This can be a tailwind in times of depreciating US dollar. In the past 12 months, the US dollar weakness has added 2-3% points to the total return of this fund. The fund does use leverage, like most preferred shares closed end funds. On last check this was 36%. This is probably the biggest consideration for investors as leverage on even lower beta securities like preferred shares, alongside a widening discount to NAV, can make even the strongest investors queasy in a big selloff.

Credit Quality

In a time of zero interest rates with some bond ETFs sneakily providing negative yields, you won't get high returns by holding AA rated securities. This is just as true in bonds as it is in preferred shares. JPS concentrates its holdings in the BBB area where it gets a good trade-off between yields and security.

Source: Nuveen

The fund does provide a good yield of about 6.6% and that is about what you would expect with this set of securities using leverage.

Coupons

JPS focuses mainly on the adjustable area of preferred securities. Pure fixed rate securities form just 15% of total investments. The rest have some sort of reset built in. These include securities where a fixed rate resets to another fixed rate based on a calculation done at the time of reset. It also holds about a quarter of its investments in the fixed to floating rate area. These types of securities pay a fixed coupon for several years and then move to a floating payment scheme where payment is set based on some benchmark like LIBOR.

Source: Nuveen

The fund calculates its "modified duration" which is a term designed to convey the approximate sensitivity to a changing interest rate environment. On last check this was about 4.0 years. This is a relatively short duration and hence it means low sensitivity to pain (or pleasure) for changing interest rates. By comparison, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) has a duration of over 26 years. So JPS does provide a decent yield alongside a small exposure to changing interest rates.

Discount

One of the key reasons for the recommendation in December 2018 was the fact that the discount had blown up to 10%. Today, we do not have such a great entry point. Of course, it is not at the other end either. JPS has briefly traded at a premium to its NAV. The 4% discount is about middle of the road for this fund.

Data by YCharts

Distributions

JPS cut its distributions recently.

Source: CEF Connect

This follows a similar cut in 2018.

Source: CEF Connect

The fund had previously hiked its distribution 3 times between 2015 and 2017. With large amounts of preferred shares being reset lower, the pressure on JPS' income stream will continue relentlessly, unless rates move up. That relief can come on either side though. While a large number of JPS investments price off the short-term rates, some do get their repricing from the longer dated bond yields. If the current selloff in bonds gets traction, then JPS could continue to pay this amount. As it stands, JPS is likely to face pressures in meeting its distributions in 12-18 months. However, we assess the danger over the next 12 months on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale as...

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a distribution cut in the next 12 months.

The Big Question

The fund has over the longer term done an excellent job of generating returns. It has also beat its benchmark over the last decade although the recent returns have been far more mundane.

Source: Nuveen

Can JPS deliver market returns from here with less volatility? That was what we asked the last time and the answer was positive. Today, working against that possibility is a smaller starting discount to NAV for this fund. Working for that possibility is the fact that valuations in the general stock market are extremely stretched. Overall, we have a neutral outlook on the fund here as we are better ways to generate the yield this fund does, with what we consider lower risk plays. If the fund does trade at an attractive discount to NAV, we might change our position on it.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.