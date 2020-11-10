Several weeks ago, ConocoPhillips (COP) announced its plan to acquire Concho Resources (CXO) in a $9.7 billion all-stock transaction. The acquisition would move ConocoPhillips' enterprise value towards $60 billion. The all-stock transaction represents a cautious first wave of M&A from COVID-19, which we expect to be followed by much more significant deals. It also represents a unique opportunity for ConocoPhillips' shareholders.

ConocoPhillips Acquisition Overview

ConocoPhillips is making a massive acquisition that will generate an enormous and powerful combined company.

ConocoPhillips Overview - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The combined company will have a massive 23 billion barrel resource with an average cost of supply of <$30 / WTI. Cost of supply is an internal measure for the WTI price level at which a 10% return is generated. Current WTI prices are more than $38 / barrel, implying the potential for strong shareholder returns.

The combined company will have combined production of more than 1.5 million barrels / day. That implies a reserve life of more than 40 years. The vast majority of this production, primarily from Concho Resources will be in the Lower 48. However, international assets in a number of locations will also provide strong production.

ConocoPhillips is rapidly becoming one of the largest upstream companies, which will help drive increased efficiency and rewards.

ConocoPhillips New Unconventional Business

From an unconventional resources perspective, ConocoPhillips and Concho Resources are much more of the same size. This provides ConocoPhillips with a substantially larger low-cost unconventional position.

ConocoPhillips Unconventional - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The new unconventional company will have production amounting to 430 thousand barrels / day with a massive 17 thousand remaining drilling locations and >1.5 million net acres of land. This massive portfolio of assets will allow the company to drill at low costs and drive strong cash flow for shareholders and their interests.

Combined Company Cost Savings

The company's cost savings will combine with the company's new unconventional business to drastically improve its financials.

ConocoPhillips Cost Savings - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips expects $500 million in annual savings from a variety of different expenditures. The company sees achieving full savings by 2022 as something that's comfortably feasible through improvements in a variety of different cost sectors for the company. The value of these cost savings is estimated at ~$5 billion, which is significant for the company.

That alone covers and justifies the majority of the acquisition, and it covers the premium several times over. The strength of that provides the potential for significant potential rewards for shareholders.

Combined Company Financial Picture

The combined company's financial picture and balance sheet will both be incredibly strong, driving potential shareholder returns.

ConocoPhillips Targets - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company's 1st priority, which is both sustaining capital along with its base dividend, is expected to cost the company $7.4 billion annualized. In 2021, the company can cover this at $39 / barrel WTI, which is below current WTI crude prices, although only by 1-2%. That means the company can cover its 5% dividend but just barely.

The company is focused heavily on shareholder distributions past that. The company's 2nd priority is dividend growth, followed by balance sheet, additional distributions, and CFO expansion. The company can cover all of this at $50 / barrel WTI. The difference between $40 and $50 / barrel WTI means $3 billion annually.

That $3 billion will be paid out entirely to shareholders at a near double-digit yield. This shows that the company has significant potential to drive higher shareholder returns in a good environment and modest shareholder returns in a normal environment. ConocoPhillips' impressive asset portfolio here highlights the company's strength going forward.

ConocoPhillips Balance Sheet Details - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips has a substantial $13 billion in liquidity, just over half of which is cash. That's substantial for a company with a near $36 billion market capitalization. The net debt to CFO of the pro forma company will be ~1 or $7.4 billion. That means the company's cash is nearly enough to cover its entire net debt.

The company can comfortably cover its upcoming maturities and has a more than manageable credit facility. The company can continue paying its 5% dividend and significantly increase its shareholder rewards if oil prices recover. If oil prices go down, the company's dividend would be at risk, although financially it can temporarily more than handle it.

ConocoPhillips' continued financials here not only show the potential for more acquisitions, it makes the company itself an interesting target.

ConocoPhillips Risk

ConocoPhillips' risk is the same as all other companies, the company's risk is the chance of a drastic drop in oil prices. The company is breaking even at $40 / barrel, but below $35 / barrel that story changes rapidly. Prices have recovered some since then, but there's no promise they'll stay there. If they don't, shareholders could be punished significantly.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips recently announced an intelligent stock based acquisition of Concho Resources, significantly increasing the company's unconventional asset base. The acquisition cost nearly $10 billion after the premium, although realistically with share price declines, it's more like $9 billion. However, the $5 billion in expected synergies alone makes the acquisition a great deal.

Going forward, ConocoPhillips has a strong financial position and impressive asset base, with the ability to breakeven at just under $40 / barrel on its more than 5% dividend. As we head towards $50 / barrel, the company has the ability to drive significant shareholder returns. This makes the company a strong investment as we return to a normalized oil environment.

