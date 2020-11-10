Sellers has slowed down. Cash App has to at some point.

Having tripled since April, SQ is too expensive even for its current strong growth, reflecting monetary policy 'PE inflation'.

Square (SQ) produced strong growth in the all important Cash App in third quarter 2020. My central thesis for SQ holds. This stock is expensive. After a good pop off these results, investors should reduce.

3Q confirms SQ is growing fast and very expensive

Here is my conclusion from my last article on SQ, a couple of weeks before 3Q numbers came out. the emphasis is added for this article.

Do you want to speculate or invest? If you want to speculate, then by all means hold onto your SQ position. You've done well, and there is some chance the company will dazzle with Cash App at the 3Q results in early November. For this speculative potential, I would not short SQ right now. Cash App is likely to be strong in the coming results and the bulls will try to drive the stock higher. But if you are investing, then take some profit and re-engage once the downside has been tested.

And lo: the results came out, Cash App was strong, even dazzling, and bulls drove the stock higher at the end of last week before it succumbed to the news about Pfizer's (PFE) progress in developing a Covid-19 vaccine.

If you're one of the readers who took umbrage at my previous article, you should enjoy your moment, but also take a pause.

I said this may happen. And with the jump in the share price, the deep tension in SQ between valuation, outlook and current position has just got deeper. We've seen some of the cracks appearing after the vaccine news.

What many people are missing

SQ investors have benefited from three forces this year.

Whatever SQ has achieved aside of the pandemic

What SQ has achieved because of the pandemic

The flood of Fed liquidity that came into markets when the pandemic hit

SQ of course acknowledges the temporary benefits of 'Pandemic economics'. This from the 3Q Shareholder letter:

Gross profit growth in October moderated compared to the third quarter, driven by a decrease in transaction volume per active customer. We believe this was partly a result of the end of government stimulus programs and unemployment benefits at the end of July, as stored funds in Cash App have decreased since July. We recognize Cash App growth may not sustain at the same levels during the remainder of the fourth quarter.

It's for SQ to tell us about its business experience. What this commentary leaves out in terms of explaining the stock price this year is the critical and massive impact of Fed liquidity support. The money had to go somewhere, and secular growth was the obvious market segment given cyclical carnage elsewhere. A lot of money was seeking a home fast, which is the kind of set up that can produce bubbles when that money finds a destination.

SQ has really been a macro play this year. The stock has been inflated by the Fed money pump and pandemic behaviour as much as its strong revenue delivery. It fell in reaction to the news about a vaccine and I would expect it to fall behind value plays in the financials space, and wider market, if Covid-19 risks continue to recede. The message is: don't view this stock purely through a bottom up prism.

Cash App dominates the picture in 3Q 2020

So, what happened with the 3Q results?

I'll discuss these in terms of gross profit (revenue less cost of revenue). Square has four sources of gross profit:

Transactions-based Subscriptions-based Hardware Bitcoin

Currently, the first two of these contribute substantially all of the gross profit line, with Hardware and Bitcoin contributing marginally.

Transaction-based gross profit was strong for 3Q, up 35% YoY. Due to the poor 2Q number, Transactions was less impressive year to date (19%) and on a trailing twelve months basis (20%).

Subscription and services-based gross profit growth is in blowout territory, with 76% YoY growth for the quarter, and 65% on a trailing twelve month basis.

The combined effect of these two lines was for Gross Profit to grow by 42% YoY for the first nine months of the year, and the third quarter was up 59% YoY. Note that a prof forma read to account for the disposal of Caviar, gross profit was up 62% YoY.

Divergent segment growth paths

Key to my view of SQ are the divergent growth clips of its two main business segments, again evident in 3Q.

In Sellers (small and medium sized merchants), gross profit was up 12% YoY, at $409m. Gross Payment Volume (GPV) was up 4% YoY.

In Cash App (retail), gross profit was up 212% YoY, at $385m.

Seller gross profit outperformed GPV due to improved transactions margins, reflecting both greater numbers of card-not-present transactions and transaction size. SQ recognized these factors might normalise in 2021.

Note that Sellers is these days growing at a rate that, for a company with the fanatically-hyped growth credentials of SQ, is fairly pedestrian. GPV in smaller Sellers went backwards, while GPV growth in larger categories was 10% in $125K-$500K turnover sellers, and 14% in those of over $500K.

Source: Square Shareholder Letter 3Q

Sellers outlook remains healthy, but watch the competition

I would expect Sellers to maintain 20% annual growth (with some pickup next year if the economy keeps recovering) and see this dropping to 15% annually by 2024. Remember, the bigger the client, the tougher the competition from established players.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan (JPM) is an admirer of SQ, and praised it extensively in early 2019, making the point that it had beaten JPM to the punch in small merchant servicing.

In October this year, JPM launched QuickAccept.

Whether or not this particular foray by JPM works, investors should take note of the second bullet point above, and remember the following:

Disruptor revenues are currently very small in comparison to those of the major banks.

Banks recognise the long term disruption threat, and want some of the action. Banks are all over tech, especially blockchain.

Big banks can afford to copy the offerings of the competitive threats, price them at extreme discounts to the new companies' services and link them to their wider product offerings, too.

SQ's ad budget would be an afterthought for a lot of banks.

Bank brands are staid, but branding can be changed and cultural icons hired to endorse a product.

None of this is to suggest SQ Sellers is going to get priced out of existence. However, as it grows, it will see more intense competition from competitors that recognise its agility and branding advantages and have far deeper pockets. At some point this will weigh on the growth rate in Sellers.

All about Cash App

The market loves Cash App. How good can it get?

In 2019, Cash App gross profit was £458m.

That number has already been smashed nine months into 2020 ($848m).

Let's make this $1,234m for 2020, assuming that SQ's warning that 4Q is unlikely to be as strong as 3Q proves too cautious. This would be an increment to gross profit of $786m for 2020.

Assume that 2021 sees Cash App gross profit double, to $2,468m, an increment of nearly twice 2020's, at $1,514m, nearly 5x the level achieved in 2019.

Then take the grow rate down to 60% in 2022, 40% then 30% growth by 2024.

Source: Author Excel, SQ 2019 Financial Data

This scenario gives bigger increments every year of the forecast period, meaning the new gross profit is larger than the amount added the year before. It would take Cash App gross profit to $7.2b by 2024 (more than 15x the 2019 level, and a GAGR from 2019 of 73%). Combined with the Sellers forecast above, SQ would be making gross profit just shy of $10b by 2024, with 72% provided by Cash App.

SQ looks expensive despite the powerful Cash App performance

On this basis SQ is trading at 9x 2024 gross profit (from 48x trailing 2019). Large banks are trading at about 2.5x gross profit 2024 (author projections). For reference, JPM has a market cap of $314b at the time of writing and produced net revenue of $115b in 2019, which should grow modestly by 2024 (say 10%).

SQ has a market value of one-third that of JPM, and gross profit of around 2% that of JPM.

Some market participants seem more aggressive than me in their assumptions. One prominent example is ARK Invest.

ARK looks for the following for Cash App by 2025:

75m Monthly Active Users (MAUs)

20% of monthly active users of Cash App to be monetized at the level of leading bank digital customers

20% of MAUs to be monetized at half this rate

60% of MAUs to remain unmonetized.

This projection recognises that many MAUs are not going to produce meaningful revenue for SQ over a five year timeframe and that many may never do so. From MAUs that are profitable, ARK's numbers would produce the following: 'primary' MAUs, numbering 15m, would generate bank level $880 per year, or $13.2b. Then the next tier would generate half of this, or $6.6b. The combined number would be just shy of $20b.

ARK looks for three factors if this blistering prognosis is to be fulfilled:

New products that get monetized.

SQ becoming the primary banking relationship for users rather than an easy to adopt add-on.

Higher income customer segments.

Citing Cash App's expansion over the last few years from the days of $2 per MAU to the current $25, achieved on just two products, it believes this massive growth is within reach if the conditions it sets can be met.

My reason for doubting this scenario lies in ARK's discussion of leading bank digital customers:

On average, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America generate roughly $880 in revenue per active digital customer per year. The net interest income tied to a small subset of customers accounts for the majority of this revenue.

These banks have revenue per user at 35x that of SQ current ($25). And ARK tells you how they get it: net interest income.

To help readers understand the big bank reference point, here is the income structure of JPM's Consumer and Community Banking (or retail) division:

Source: JPM 4Q 2019 Supplement, Author Excel

Take a look at the structure of non-interest income, too:

Source: JPM 4Q 2019 Supplement, Author Excel

The bottom segment of the columns is comprised of fees taken on deposit and loan accounts. With two-thirds of all net revenue (the same as gross profit in SQ) coming from net interest income, this means over 70% of JPM's consumer banking revenue is balance sheet driven.

JPM's Consumer segment made around $930 per customer in 2019, in the same ballpark as ARK mentions for digital customers in this peer group ($880), so the read across here is solid.

SQ needs a serious balance sheet, and fast

It is very unlikely that SQ can reach the monetization level of JPM in any material subsection of its MAU base without replicating its income structure.

What this means is that SQ has to get the same kind of balance sheet as JPM runs behind the users it is to monetize them.

In 2019, the JPM Consumer deposit base stood at $690bn and Equity was $52bn. On the asset side, Loans totaled $464bn. ARK's targeted ~15m SQ MAU's monetising at JPM levels implies a balance sheet of about a quarter the size of the JPM Consumer, from a very low base now.

The anchor of this balance sheet will be capital - Tier One Common Equity, which banks are required to hold in proportion to their loan books. Every loan made attracts a capital cost in the shape of equity reserves set aside to back it. Making loans in any significant volume will require multiples of the capital that SQ currently has available. Given that marketing and development spend is likely to remain high, with a token bottom line for now, it is difficult to see SQ generating this capital itself. Any capital raised will be regarded as banking capital by public markets. Fast growth (and thus high risk) banking capital, perhaps, but banking capital.

There are valuation implications to this. We are talking about SQ moving from being a capital-light, fee-driven business to a capital-intensive, interest income-driven business that will be cyclical. The two types of model price at different multiples with the capital-intensive, cyclical model pricing lower.

Cash App will hit solid competition at some point

ARK is clear in saying that Cash App is going to have to attract higher earning customers to meet its projected 2025 revenue per MAU numbers. This will be new round for SQ. Remember, it started out offering a slick product to underserved clients. These clients are underserved because they don't provide much revenue, and SQ now needs bigger ticket users. This is similar to what is happening in Sellers.

The rub is that these more affluent clients are already served by incumbent players with cross-sold consumer finance products, often on digital platforms that work pretty well. Does anyone think that major retail banks aren't watching Cash App closely?

Banks have been competing tooth and nail in a very commoditised sector for decades. SQ's edge is readily understandable to banks, and even SQ bulls have to contend with the fact that so far it has picked up low revenue users that banks don't want.

The question is not whether SQ can acquire more affluent clients. But investors should get granular over:

The speed and pricing at which SQ can scale up in this area

The capital resources it may need to get bank type monetisation in millions of clients

The competition it will face as it tries. Dismiss this at your peril.

I find ARK's prognosis to be a little too "blue sky". My own fairly aggressive forecasts fall well short. But your key takeaway is this set of questions: higher income user acquisition rate, capital and competition.

Conclusion

Calling the top of frothy stocks is impossible. The common sense approach is to sell on the way up.

SQ's results were impressive in Cash App and solid in Sellers. This doesn't alter the fact that it is extremely expensive as a stock, which reflects the way that monetary policy has pushed liquidity into growth stocks during the pandemic. Investors should note that ARK, which has presented a very bullish outlook for SQ's growth, has sold some of its position, which may simply reflect sizing targets.

I would continue to take profit in SQ for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.