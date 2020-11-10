Considering that preferreds are utterly unlikely to get called, we most view the three equities as an "annuity-type" fixed income opportunity offering a massive, potentially "perpetual" yield. Risks remain.

Some context

Earlier today, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) reported its Q3 results, and frankly, they were once again disappointing. The dividend was cut by 92% to a quarterly distribution of just once cent. This comes just six months after that dividend was cut by 78% as well. Shares are already trading 22% lower in pre-market action as investors, rightfully so, flee this sinking vessel.

Well... more like common stock investors. While the news was terrible for GLOP holders, for those invested in the company's preferred shares, including ourselves, the dividend cut was honestly a gift.

As a reminder, we are invested in all three of GLOP's preferred securities, including (GLOP.PA), (GLOP.PB), and (GLOP.PC). In addition to previously holdings these equities, we doubled down near the bottom of March's selloff, with our latest additions having more than doubled in capital gains alone.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The reason that GLOP's distribution cut was rather a gift for us preferred stockholders is that the company's distributable cash flows should now be more relaxed, further increasing our margin of safety while ensuring that GLOP's balance sheet remains healthy.

A reminder on the preferreds

Below, the table serves as a reminder of their individual characteristics. As a result of their market prices considerably declining from their par value, all three preferreds now yield around 16% or more. Combining their sky-high yield with their coverage improving amid GLOP's results, we believe that the company's preferreds have now become even more attractive than before.

Source: Author

The earliest call date is that on GLOP.PB, on 3/15/2023; however, we believe that GLOP will never be able to call any of the three preferreds, as it severely lacks the funds to do so. Their distributions will switch to their respective spread (table above) + the 3-month LIBOR after their call dates. At their current depressed prices, all three equities would offer a double-digit yield if they were to trade post their call date. Considering that this shall be the case, we most likely view the three equities as an "annuity-type" fixed income opportunity, which just had its coverage potential increased.

Source: Author

What changed amid Q3 results

Distribution coverage

As you can see, GLOP, currently, needs to pay around $30.3M on its preferred securities annually. In 2019, for instance, Distributable Cash Flows (excluding preferred distributions) would cover preferred dividends by around 5 times over.

Source: 10-K

Over the past few quarters, however, the situation has changed. As a result of declining revenues and subsequently declining profits, distributable cash flows were getting squeezed, with fewer reserves brought forward to the company. While DCFs still covered preferred equity distributions by around 400% (red box below - $$87.9M/$22.7M), the recent dividend cut should help GLOP deleverage further, reducing its interest payment costs, freeing up extra coverage room for the preferreds.

Source: Q3 presentation

Management mentioned that:

Although we have been successful in finding longer-term employment for some of our available vessels, this has been concluded at current market rates which are below those achieved during the initial charters.

As a result...

...we made the difficult decision to decrease the common unit distribution to $0.01 per common unit beginning with the third quarter of 2020, so... the Partnership will retain approximately $22 million dollars annually.

As the company aims to gradually deleverage, its financial expenses should decline, boosting DCFs. As you can see, this is already materializing, with financial costs falling from $47M to $39M over the past-nine-months compared to last year. GLOP repaid approximately $33.0 million of debt during Q3, bringing total debt repayment to approximately $88.0 million through the first nine months of 2020.

Source: Q3 presentation

Call dates

Series A, B, and C have call dates of 03/15/2027, 06/15/2023, and 06/15/2024, respectively. As we have previously mentioned, normally, we would prefer series A, due to its further-to-the-future call date. However, since the odds of the company calling any of the series now seem near-zero (if not zero), it may be the case the securities with the higher yields are the more attractive ones. In this case, Series B and C.

As you can see, nearly $350M of GLOP's equity is comprised of preferred equity. The company's annual revenues barely reach this amount, let alone its net income. For the company to call its preferred securities, it would be an impossible task.

Source: 10-K

Moving forward...

GLOP's preferred shares offer a unique opportunity. On the one hand, the company's financials have been deteriorating, and the chances for preferred shares to be called converges towards zero by the day. On the other hand, as long as the company's operations remain somewhat steady, investors could be looking into a perpetual, massive yield, whose coverage management aims to improve even further, even though coverage remains quite robust already.

As I am typing these lines, GLOP's stock has nosedived by around 32%. While a dark day for common stockholders, it's a little brighter for preferred stockholders. Hence, we remain happy investors.

Keep in mind that while it's in GLOP's discretion to pause its preferred distributions, its indebtedness is improving, while no common distributions are to be paid out before preferred distributions + accrued preferred distribution previously not paid are settled.

If GLOP's financials continue deteriorating, the prices of the preferred shares may continue declining. Even if investors who enter the preferreds now end up getting paid the double-digit yield in perpetuity, a notable risk is that the price of the preferreds may not trade favorably. As a result, for those looking to allocate capital into the preferreds, they should be prepared to hold on to the securities and mainly focus on the long-term potential of their current, massive yield, as the risk of their principal investment deteriorating further remains possible.

