The Weather Gods Dislike Natural Gas Bulls

Today's price move higher was prompted by Northeast gas producers shutting in production again due to very low prices. You would think they've learned that lesson by now.

Heating demand is significantly lower than previous years in November, pushing a market that was ~5 Bcf/d in the deficit to a +1 Bcf/d surplus.

Welcome to the weather god edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We've been saying this for a while now but it's important to say this again. November's weather outlook is bearish and remains bearish still even as of this writing.

Source: HFIRweather.com

According to CommodityWx Group, this November will be the third warmest November since 2000.

And to illustrate just how terrible demand has been for natural gas so far relative to the past, look at residential/commercial demand, which represents heating demand.

Yeah, that's a big drop, and considering that we were ~5 Bcf/d in deficit heading into November and LNG exports are sustaining above ~10 Bcf/d, the market has impressively flipped to a +1 Bcf/d surplus.

Again, all of this is coming from the exceedingly bearish weather projections, and even in the scope of comparing the forecast to 2019, we had a bullish November, not a very warm one.

This has thrown some of the forecaster's EOS into chaos. For starters, if you have a bearish November and a bearish December to March, the forecast will likely come in closer to ~1.85 Tcf, but that scenario still doesn't prevent the fact that storage will have a hard time building during the injection season. But the "perception" will be damaged, and readers need to remember, perception matters more than fundamentals sometimes.

Now what we are seeing today in the natural gas market is the market's reaction to shut-ins happening in the Northeast again. It definitely doesn't help Northeast gas producers' cause that every time these producers decide to bring back shut-in production, cash prices drop, and this time, it dropped to 50 cents.

Although these Northeast gas producers learned that capex shouldn't increase and shareholders deserve free cash flow, they can't seem to grasp the concept that keeping production shut-in may actually be beneficial to the bottom line, not the other way around. It's sad some have to keep trying and failing only to get smacked on the side of the head again.

So for readers, the really big fundamental deficit is only very meaningful if the weather can at least cooperate. So far, the weather gods hate the natural gas bulls, and the severe deficit has been turned into a slight surplus. We can't imagine what would've happened to prices without the deficit to cushion the demand blow we are seeing right now.

For now, shut-ins are propping prices up, but the weather needs to cooperate. If not, we are likely to see more downside for December contracts. For us, we are still waiting on the sidelines before we go long BOIL. The trend in the weather outlook is still bearish, so we urge patience for now.

