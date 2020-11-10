Since I wrote my cautious piece about John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW.A) back in late March, the shares are down about 6%, against a gain of about 43% for the S&P 500. Since I've had the stock on my watchlist, I thought I'd check in on the name again to see if it's worth buying now. I'll try to answer that question by updating my earlier work on the financials and, of course, looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. In case you missed it the first time, I praised management for paying down debt and treating shareholders generally well. I also suggested that the dividend was sustainable. I decided to avoid the stock because the valuation was too rich. It's time to look in on these variables again. I'll also offer what I think is an interesting options trade here.

I know you're a busy crowd, dear readers, so I'll come right to the point. I consider the dividends here to be sustainable and I think the value is reasonable. For that reason, I think this is now a good investment and will be buying some shares. I think investors would be wise to do the same. To enhance yield and reduce risk, I'll also be selling some of the puts described below.

Financial Snapshot

I don't want to bore you more than I normally do by going through too much tiresome detail about the financial history here. After reviewing how the company has done most recently, and offering an explanation of the relatively poor performance in FY 2020, I'll concentrate on looking at the sustainability of the dividend. I think that's the most important thing to investors.

The first quarter of 2021 has shown reasonably strong improvement relative to the same period a year ago in my view. Revenue was up slightly (1.8%), but net income spiked dramatically, up over 380% from the year ago period. The single biggest factor here involved the fact that restructuring expenses were about $8.5 million lower in the first quarter relative to the last. It also helps that interest expense was 24% lower, in spite of a 15% increase in long-term debt from the year ago period.

I also think an explanation of the relatively poor performance in FY 2020 is warranted, given that net income cratered to the tune of ~$240 million. While it's true that relative to 2019 cost of sales and operating and administrative expenses climbed 6.5% and 3.5% respectively, the biggest culprit for the poor showing was the goodwill impairment of ~$202.3 million. There was also an additional $29.5 million restructuring expense in the period. I consider goodwill write-downs to represent economic losses to shareholders, and should not be ignored. That said, accruals such as that don't impact the cash generating capacity of the firm, and thus this can be ignored when trying to work out the sustainability of the dividend.

I'll admit that I'm as much of a fan of accrual accounting as it's possible for a sane person to be. That said, when it comes to working out whether a particular dividend is sustainable or not, it's all about the firm's cash flow generating capacity. For that reason, I need to move from the income statement to the statement of cash flows when trying to work out whether current shareholders should fear a dividend cut or suspension. I think the dividend is actually fairly safe here given the cash flow generating capacity of the firm. Specifically, over the past three years the firm has generated an average of cash from operations of $307 million. At the same time, the firm has spent an average of ~$75.3 million on dividends. So dividends only represent about 25% of cash from operations. This suggests fairly decent coverage to me, and I don't think investors should worry about a dividend cut or suspension anytime soon. I'd be happy to buy this 4%+ dividend yield for the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

The phrase "at the right price" is critically important in my view. While the dividend was just as sustainable when I wrote my March article on this name, the shares have dropped about 4% since, so the investor would need to collect a year's worth of dividends to just break even on the name. Therefore, the price at which an investor acquires sustainable dividends is of critical importance in my view.

As my regular readers know, I like to buy stocks that are cheap for two reasons. First, I think cheap shares reduce risk because much of the bad news is already "priced in." This suggests that the next marginal bit of bad news won't move the market much lower. Second, I think cheap stocks have the potential for great returns given a phenomenon I call the "prodigal son effect." This means that if a stock that's had a history of disappointing the market offers some positive news, the shares can pop in price.

I judge whether shares are cheap or not in a few ways. First, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. The more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the more risky is the stock. In particular, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both the overall market and its own history. In that regard, I think we could conclude that John Wiley is now quite cheap, per the following:

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently assuming about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company's future. Holding all else constant, this model suggests that the market is currently assuming a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of ~5% for John Wiley & Sons. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast, but not egregiously so. Based on this, and the multi year low price to free cash ratio, I'm comfortable buying at current levels.

Options as Alternative

In addition to buying some shares at current prices, I think it would be wise to enhance yield further by selling some put options. I consider these to be win-win trades because they either offer investors the opportunity to buy a given asset at a price they find attractive or generate premia. Neither outcome is terrible in my estimation.

My preferred short put on John Wiley is the June 2021 put with a strike of $30. These are currently bid at $1, and I think that's a reasonable return for tying up capital for 7 months. If the shares remain above $30 for the duration, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a net price that creates a yield of just under 5%. This is why I consider these things to be win-win trades.

My regular readers know that it's that time again. That magical time when I get to sour the mood by reminding readers on this forum that short puts, like everything else comes with risk. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. I will be buying a few hundred shares of John Wiley & Sons this week. At the same time, I'll be selling the puts described above. The chance to buy even more of these shares at a net price ~14% below my initial purchase price is the definition of lower risk in my estimation.

Conclusion

I think the dividend is sustainable, and I think the shares are reasonably priced. For that reason I'm going to start buying a few shares, and I think investors would be wise to do the same. Because I also like to hedge my bets, I'm going to try to sell the puts described above. In the "worst case" scenario, I'll acquire more of these shares at an even more attractive price. I don't expect much of a capital gain from this investment, but I think the dividend (plus the occasional covered call) will offer a consistent return on capital for me to be happy. At the moment, I'm looking for boring alternatives to bonds, and I think John Wiley & Sons qualifies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JW.A over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying shares, I'll be selling 5 of the puts described in this article.