If management can deliver and capture share in the ~$500B total US prescriptions market, and grow its footprint in telehealth with its HeyDoctor and marketplace offerings, the company will grow over time.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Patrick Schulze as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment thesis

GoodRx's (GDRX) growth is founded on two cornerstones which I view as secular tailwinds, with the first being the need to provide affordable medication to patients, and secondly, the secular theme of digitization of healthcare in general. I believe the company will continue to grow from here, and long-term focused investors may benefit accordingly.

Company overview

GoodRx offers a price comparison platform which aims to provide price transparency across the spectrum of medical prescription offerings within the US and adds affordability solutions for these prescriptions via its platform, enabling patients to receive large discounts. The company also offers telehealth services from its HeyDoctor and marketplace offerings, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions. Let’s look at the business segments in more detail.

Prescription offerings: The company generates most of its revenue from prescription offerings on the basis of its price comparison platform. Consumers receive a GoodRx code that can be used to fill a prescriptions at relatively lower price points based on the company’s "curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing" comparison platform. GoodRx mostly receives fees from partners, primarily PBMs, for every prescription that is filled through GoodRx’s platform (either a percentage of the fees that partners earn or a fixed payment per transaction).

Subscription Offerings: This part of the business offers direct subscription plans to GoodRx’s offerings and its partners. The first of its kind, "Gold", was launched in 2017, followed by a second offering, "Kroger Savings", in 2018. The company receives either fully-owned subscriptions fees from consumers, or a portion of subscription fees which are shared with partners such as Kroger (NYSE:KR). GoodRx says it has significantly increased the number of subscribers, which, as of June 30, 2020, was 15 times higher vs. December 31, 2018. The interesting thing here is that the company also says in its IPO prospectus that consumers of the subscription offerings have had double the contribution compared to consumers of their pure prescription offerings described above in the first year. The company expects significantly higher lifetime value for these consumers as it claims within its S-1/A filing.

GoodRX announced on Oct. 8 that it had agreed with Kroger Health on a three-year renewal of their relationship and claims to provide "hundreds of thousands of customers with exclusive access to discounts on commonly prescribed generic medications" for various conditions. This seems like a promising update to build on, and confirms the value of GoodRx’s prescriptions offerings to consumers.

I expect that these subscription offerings will be giving GoodRx’s core revenues from overall prescription services offered on their platform a boost in the quarters and years to come, especially when in-store locations and pharmacies in the US start to open up their doors fully again as the COVID pandemic goes away.

For its core prescription business, GoodRx claims that, since its founding in 2011, roughly $20 billion in cumulative savings on prescription drug costs were generated and that they helped more than 18 million people "fill a prescription that would have otherwise been left at the counter."

Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Solutions Offering: Approximately 20% of the consumer searches on the GoodRx platform are for branded medications. The company enables pharmaceutical companies to advertise and integrate affordability solutions that pharmaceutical companies offer to consumers into GoodRx’s platform while GoodRx receives revenues, i.e. through fixed fees for a specified time period. Revenue from these solutions has more than quadrupled in the first half of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. It's an interesting part of the business but definitely dependent on pharmaceutical company’s marketing budgets.

Telehealth Offerings: GoodRx’s telehealth offerings are offered through their own telehealth provider, HeyDoctor, as well as through GoodRx telehealth marketplace, where third-party providers can join the GoodRx platform to offer their services.

Revenue from HeyDoctor comes from visits fees paid by consumers, with multiple services being offered at different price points (see below).

Revenue for the GoodRx telehealth marketplace comes from fees paid by third-party telehealth providers depending on the traffic generated on the marketplace.

GoodRx just launched its integrated services earlier this year that allow HeyDoctor consumers to also use the prescription offerings, which may turn out to be one of the greatest levers of the GoodRx platform in the future as it may enable the company to build a leading and fully integrated digital healthcare solution for consumers. The company is already seeing early adoption of its integrated services approach as it claims that since launch more than 10% of HeyDoctor consumers used the prescription services as an integrated service.

GoodRx also partnered with some of its third-party telehealth providers in the marketplace to provide prescription offerings to their consumers as well. You can only imagine how important that integration might become in the future, and how growth will look like if the company continues to move ahead with building a fully digitally integrated set of services offerings in the future.

Stickiness of the business

One reason why GoodRx‘s business is so appealing to both consumers and prescribers is the impact it has on generating savings in the healthcare system: based on the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, it estimated that 20-30% of prescriptions are left at the pharmacy counter (Source). Non-adherence is associated with worsening clinical conditions and premature death. That is the one area where GoodRx provides clear value to patients and the healthcare system overall by making sure prescriptions are filled as they should, thus potentially avoiding costly follow-on complications. This may also significantly reduce pressure on hospitals and emergency departments.

The appeal of the prescription and telehealth offerings are confirmed when you look at GoodRx‘s platform engagement metrics which are displayed in their IPO prospectus.

It had 4.4 million monthly active consumers and 15 million monthly visitors for the second quarter of 2020 with continued growth in its monthly active consumers over the past years, as shown by the figure below.

Monthly Active Consumers (in millions) and Year-over-Year Growth (%)

As per the company’s IPO prospect, there was strong repeat customer activity with 80% of transactions coming from repeat activity. It seems that COVID has had some impact on consumer activity which can be seen from the Q2 figures, and which is acknowledged by the company in its IPO prospectus. This comes as stay-at-home orders have kept people from collecting their prescriptions at local providers. The business is not immune to the current COVID pandemic, but I believe this is going to be a short-term and temporary impact on the core business that shouldn‘t impact investors sentiment in the company over the medium to long term. In fact, as we just saw the positive announcement on a potential COVID vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), I assume the COVID impact will have resided by mid-2021.

Adding to the overall positive customer trends, the company shows an astonishing consumer and healthcare professional Net Promoter Scores of 90 and 86, respectively, as of February 2020. GoodRx is also the most downloaded medical app on the Apple App Store and Google Play App Store for the last three years with (with 4.8/5.0 stars in the Apple App Store and 4.7/5.0 stars in the Google Play App Store) as of June 30, 2020 (Source: GoodRx website, SEC filings: S-1/A Sept. 14, 2020).

GoodRx’s telehealth services have also expanded and are available across all 50 US states and Washington D.C. In a July press release, the company said that "demand for HeyDoctor’s services has increased significantly, with its in-house network of providers now seeing over 1,000 patients a day." That announcement was made amid the ongoing COVID pandemic which continues to make telehealth services more important than ever.

Earlier in March this year, GoodRx also announced the launch of its marketplace offerings for Online Doctor Visits, which offers telehealth services for over 100 conditions, including coronavirus, cold, flu, migraine, asthma, depression, and many more.

Services from the marketplace offerings are available in all 50 US states and combine the services offerings from many different providers, including its own in-house offering HeyDoctor, as well as external offerings from providers such as K Health, or Doctor on Demand. Interesting enough is the fact that by offering both internal and external services on its marketplace, GoodRx can benefit from the overall market opportunity of telehealth services while integrating its core prescription offerings within all of them. By doing so, the company is slowly building its ecosystem and starts leveraging its platform to increase penetration into both its core and other businesses. In the future, I can see the services being no standalone offerings anymore, with integration and cross-selling opportunities being significant. On its website, GoodRx provides early examples from its integration of services such as with K Health by which "patients can receive additional discounts such as 30% off at K Health and prescription coupons delivered to their pharmacy of choice through HeyDoctor by GoodRx." There are probably many other examples, but the strategy that management pursues in building an integrated healthcare solutions platform is too compelling and must be mentioned here.

It is important to mention as well, that the telehealth and marketplace offerings make up only a small proportion of GoodRx’s total revenue. GoodRx’s "other" businesses contributed ~9% of revenue in the first half of 2020, which still includes the revenues from its Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Solutions Offering. Both segments grew much stronger than the core prescriptions business in the first six months of 2020 with 171% during the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the prior-year period.

That contribution to overall revenues is likely to grow over time as telehealth services across the US continue to see favorable tailwinds for the future. The stickiness of the business is determined by the quality and breadth of the services, and GoodRx fulfills both with its HeyDoctor and marketplace offerings. We have seen the success of companies like Teladoc (TDOC) or recent IPO Amwell (AMWL) that both carry significant valuations for their businesses in light of the potential future growth of the telehealth industry overall. This week alone, Piper Sandler published a note and went bullish on Teladoc, and estimated the company to see a CAGR of 28.5% for the next 20 years. Despite being little less bullish on the projected CAGR, I agree with the note that the current COVID pandemic has significantly accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, and a pull-forward effect may be in the cards.

Despite the intense competition in telehealth, I believe that there is sufficient room for multiple players in the market. The GoodRx platform may provide a competitive edge in the long term as its core offering of prescription services may be easily integrated with its in-house telehealth services, as well as with external providers that have been integrated on GoodRx marketplace.

Hence, the marketplace that GoodRx launched back in March 2020 may prove to be an important step for the company towards building the leading fully-integrated digital healthcare platform of the future.

Lastly, we should also mention the pharmaceutical manufacturer business here, which seems rock-solid and is expected to post high growth rates for the foreseeable future as manufacturers are likely to put marketing dollars to spend to be visible with respect to their offerings on the GoodRx platform. In fact, the business generated even higher growth than the others as revenues have more than quadrupled in the first half of 2020, according to the company's S-1/A. However, there is a larger customer concentration risk at play here, and revenues are dependent on pharmaceutical company budgets and willingness to spend. Also, the TAM is much smaller, but still significant, as GoodRx sees a roughly $30B opportunity (<5% of its overall TAM). Due to all these reasons, I assume revenues from that segment might fluctuate and growth may eventually start too slow.

Financials

Let’s dive a little deeper into GoodRx‘s financials and operating metrics. It should be noted that the company has not reported quarterly results as a public company, but a look at their S-1/A filing to the SEC shows promising financials:

Revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57% since 2016, and reached $388 million in 2019. Revenue grew 48% in the first half of 2020 to $257 million, up from $173 million in the first half of 2019. Recently, revenue growth has decelerated slightly from the 57% CAGR the company reported in its IPO prospectus. One reason may be the ongoing COVID pandemic which may impact people’s ability to fill their prescriptions at local pharmacies. My view is that the revenue growth rate may jump back to higher levels once the pandemic is behind us.

Worth to mention is that the company has been profitable in the past. Net income was $66 million in 2019, up from $44 million in 2018, and has grown from only $8.9 million in 2016. For the first half of 2020, net income was $55 million, up from $31 million in the first half of 2019. That growth brings the FY 2020 net income to over $100 million if growth continues in the second half of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $160 million in 2019, up from $128 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $101 million in the first half of 2020, up from $75 million in the first half of 2019. The company had an EBITA margin of 40% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 46.4% in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue from prescription transactions fees made up ~94% of revenues in 2019 and ~91% of revenue in the first half of 2020. That comes as the share of its "other" platform offerings, including its pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions and telehealth services grow larger as a percentage of overall revenue.

Prescription transactions revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2029 grew 42%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019, while "other revenue" grew 171% during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

While the slower growth in the prescription transactions offerings was negatively impacted in the second quarter of 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19, this is likely to be a short-term headwind that will resolve once COVID has passed and a vaccine is available.

GoodRx’s "other" offerings are expected to capture a higher proportion of the revenue share in the future and provide future potential for growth acceleration. Hence, one can say that management did a good job in diversifying the business with the acquisition of HeyDoctor in 2019 and the launch of the GoodRx telehealth marketplace in March 2020. Accordingly, due to the revenue mix, adjusted EBITA margins declined year over year in the most recent quarter as the "other" parts of GoodRx‘s business are gaining larger share but have lower EBITA margins. Expect both the share of revenues from prescription transactions to decline over time and the EBITA margins to come down slightly.

Market opportunity

GoodRx estimates in its S-1/A filing that the total addressable market (TAM) for current offerings is around ~$800 billion, with $524 billion coming from the US prescriptions market, a $30 billion pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions market, and a $250 billion telehealth opportunity, as shown below.

The the U.S. prescriptions market alone is estimated at ~$360 billion in 2020 with a projected 5.7% annual growth rate through 2028 according to CMS, which would grow the TAM to ~$560 billion by then. GoodRx says in its S-1/A filing that this "does not include the value of prescriptions that are written but not filled, partly due to the cost to the consumer, and which we estimate to be up to $164 billion."

By means of its current revenue number, which came in at $257 million for the first six months of 2020, and implying continued 48% growth for the remainder of this and next year, that would set the company up for potential revenues of roughly $750 million by end of FY 2021. I actually think that once COVID passes, the prescriptions business will jump back to previous growth rates of >50%, while telehealth growth will continue to be driven by secular tailwinds. Despite that, let’s take a more conservative view and assume GoodRx maintains its current growth rate and would land at the above-mentioned ~$750 million, that would put GoodRx’s market penetration at roughly 0.1% of its self-estimated TAM. Hence, there should be sufficient room to grow even if the TAM is assumed to be significantly smaller, which the author of this article thinks is a more realistic view as company TAM estimates should always be seen with skepticism.

Even if the TAM would only be 10% of what GoodRx’s management lays out in its S-1/A filing, that would put its FY 2021 revenue estimates at only ~1% market penetration. No matter how you put it, there is likely to be growth ahead. And GoodRx is already a leader in its core business and continues to grow strongly.

Valuation

At a current ~$20 billion market capitalization as of this writing and an estimated revenue of ~$500 million for FY 2020, the company sits at a ~40 times EV/sales multiple which is definitely not cheap. The projected FY 2021 revenue figure of ~$750 million would put the EV/sales ratio at roughly 26 to 27 times, still not cheap. However, it should be mentioned again that the company is one of the few recent IPOs that actually generates positive net income. Hence, investors with a long-term view may benefit from keeping an eye on the company as it continues to grow both its top- and bottom-line.

Risks

At its current valuation, the stock is definitely not cheap at this year's ~40 times EV/sales and next year's projected 26 times EV/sales ratios. Comparable companies in the field, such as Teladoc, trade at lower EV/sales multiples despite posting much stronger revenue growth for this year. Teladoc just reported a YoY Q3 revenue growth of 109% (Source: Teladoc Investor relations). Despite being no apples to apples comparison, GoodRx also has a fast-growing business segment with its Telehealth and pharmaceutical manufacturer services, and a more diversified business, which might justify the higher multiples. However growth of these segments is not really visible in the overall revenue growth rate just yet as the core part of GoodRx's business makes up the bulk (>90%) of revenues. Despite all that, GoodRx is already generating net income, which many other high-growth businesses do not. Investors should keep in mind that high current stock multiples bear the risk of mediocre stock performance in the short to medium term.

Time will tell how the growth of the "other" business segments will continue to play out. GoodRx’s other platform services, especially telehealth, constitute what I consider to be the second pillar of long-term growth and platform monetization opportunity, and hence, stock price upside potential down the road.

The company reports its first earnings as a public company on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Especially consumer engagement, revenue growth and mix from its core and "other" offerings, as well as EBITA and net income figures should be key metrics to watch.

Summary

The long-term opportunity for the company is supported by secular tailwinds in healthcare digitization and a large addressable market for prescriptions and telehealth. If management can deliver on growing the business segments and capturing shares of the large US market in all of its business segments, the company is destined to grow over time. GoodRx just started integrating its core and telehealth services, which will be a key thing to watch as synergies and cross-selling opportunities may arise. The platform integration may create the leading digital healthcare solution for consumers in the US and, in my view, is driving the longer-term thesis of the company and stock price.

I have initiated a very small position in the stock during the market sell-off prior to the US election. I will continue to follow the company to see how management continues to drive the business forward.

