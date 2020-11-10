Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Presents at Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference (Transcript)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference November 10, 2020 9:05 AM ET

Jennifer Hamann - EVP and CFO

Ben Hartford - Robert W. Baird

Ben Hartford

I think we're live and recording. So we'll go ahead and get started. Thanks for joining us, obviously in a different format this year virtually, but nonetheless, still looking forward to a great conference and kicking it off from a transportation and logistics perspective. I'm

Ben Hartford. I've been covering the space at Baird for 15 years. Certainly excited and honored to have Union Pacific here to launch the transportation related portion of the segments here over the course of the next three days. So I'm going to turn it over to -- it's my pleasure to have Jennifer Hamann here as well, has been in the CFO seat for about a year now.

I'm going to turn it over to Jennifer and the team. They're going to run through some prepared slides and then we'll jump back over into my portion of the Q&A. And we'll get started. So Jennifer, I'll turn it over to you.

Jennifer Hamann

All right. Thanks, Ben, and good morning, everyone. The slides that are going to accompany my prepared comments this morning are going to be shown on this webcast, but you can also find them on our website next to this webcast link. Before we start of course I want to remind everyone that we will be making some forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. So please refer to the UP website and SEC filings for additional information about our risk factors.

So if you look at Slide 3, this gives you a summary of the highlights from our third quarter results. We delivered a strong financial performance in the third quarter, despite volumes being down 4% our revenue declined 11%. We put that together to produce an all-time quarterly record operating ratio of 58.7%, and it was our first sub 59th quarter.

During the quarter we did an excellent job of controlling costs as volumes rebounded from the lows of the second quarter. Put some numbers around that sequentially as third quarter volumes increased 19% in the second quarter our fuel adjusted operating expenses only increased 11%. We also delivered strong net productivity of $205 million in the third quarter at $610 million year-to-date, as our operating teams continued progress on train length initiatives, balanced with improved service product lead those productivity gains.

Third quarter train lengths increased to just below 9,000 feet and we're continuing to push that initiative as October finished up another 100 feet more to nearly 9,100 feet. In addition to train length, we made significant strides across our other key metrics. The team delivered all time quarterly records in terms of both locomotive and workforce productivity, as we added the volume very efficiently. In October both of these measures have improved again as workforce productivity was 1,050 daily miles per full time equivalent employee, and locomotive productivity was 142 gross ton miles per horsepower day.

The only measure that did not improve in the third quarter was our intermodal trip plan compliance. And this really reflected the impact that we've seen across the entire intermodal supply chain and the sharp West Coast volume increase. We exited October though with some very good momentum, and in fact, October, we achieved an 83% on time performance in terms of intermodal trip plan compliance.

Throughout the third quarter and into October, our manifest network remained fluid and on time, demonstrating the flexibility and agility we've created in our operations. As the operating team leadership transitions from Jim Vena to Eric Gehringer over the next few months, our objectives and our confidence in achieving those objectives are unchanged. We will leverage our great franchise and our PSR implementation to deliver a safer, more reliable and more efficient service product for customers.

If you turn now to Slide 4, this shows you our volumes, fourth quarter to-date, which are running up 4% year-over-year, as we continue to see growth in our premium sector. And I would say improving sequential volumes in both bulk and industrial. If you look a little deeper at each business team, premium is currently up 12% versus the fourth quarter 2019, as we continue to see growth in our intermodal business up 14%.

While, we do have an easier comparison versus fourth quarter 2019, intermodal volumes continue to be strong led by e-commerce and restocking as we enter the holiday shopping season. Business wins also contributed to our strength in this area.

Our bulk business is flat as coal continues to be a headwind, down around 17% quarter-to-date. However, that is being offset by strengthened export grain as grain and grain products are up 18%. We expect to see grain continuing to be strong throughout the quarter.

Finally, our industrial business is down 8%, demonstrating some sequential improvement, but that’s somewhat muted case. Energy markets continue to be challenged as crude and sand are down 40% and 30%, respectively. On a positive note, a strong housing market is driving strength in our forest products line of 11%, while industrial chemicals and plastics have made sequential improvement.

If you look down on Slide 5, as we are transforming our operating model we're providing our customers with a more reliable and a consistent service product, while at the same time reducing our overall cost structure. This combination is opening up new markets and opportunities to secure new business. And as you've heard both Lance and Kenny talk to, we're winning in the marketplace. While the uneven nature of our volumes this year has clouded the impact of our business wins, they're now starting to become evident in our volumes.

As we've mentioned before, we have secured new volumes across a number of our business lines, grains, tomato paste, sweeteners, pipe, and both domestic and international intermodal just to name a few. Our marketing and sales organization is excited about the product they have to sell. And these ones only increase the optimism we have for the long-term potential of our franchise.

Turning now to Slide 6. At UP, we recognize the importance of delivering value to all stakeholders. United Nations has adopted 17 sustainability development goals, with the target completion date of 2030. While Union Pacific clearly has a role to play in all 17 under the direction of our CEO, Lance Fritz, we are focusing on seven.

Let me quickly highlight some actions we've recently taken in this arena. We believe education is an essential foundation for improving the quality of life. In July, we announced an innovative partnership with my Alma Mater, the University of Nebraska, Omaha. It removes financial and scheduling barriers that have traditionally discouraged employees from seeking higher education. The response so far has been outstanding as more than 1,000 employees have already expressed interest, with almost 400 in the application and enrolment process.

We are also taking aggressive steps to remove barriers for women in the traditionally male dominated rail industry. Today, women only make up about 5.5% of our total workforce. But by 2030, we have a goal to double that representation to 11%.

Additionally, we recently set a goal for 40% minority representation at Union Pacific, also by 2030. That's an increase of 11 points from where we are today. We believe our company's performance is improved and strengthened by a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Finally, year-to-date through September, our customers have cut 16 million metric tons of Greenhouse gas emissions by choosing rail transportation over trucks. We see rail transportation and our network in particular as being uniquely situated to help support a sustainable future.

So, wrapping up now on Slide 7, our thoughts really on the fourth quarter and full year 2020 are unchanged from what we discussed at our October earnings call. We expect fourth quarter volumes will be up low single digits, which would be my first quarter with positive year-over-year growth in two years.

Given this outlook, we expect full-year volumes to be down 7% or so. Our full-year expectations for productivity to exceed $700 million. And our long standing pricing guidance is unchanged. We expect the total dollars generated from our pricing actions to exceed rail inflation costs. These expectations for volume, price and productivity should produce a record 2020 operating ratio.

In fact, we expect the full year operating ratio to improve by roughly a point and start with a five. In terms of cash generation and cash allocation, full year capital expenditures are projected to come in around $2.9 million. And we will continue providing strong cash returns to our owners through our dividend and share purchases.

Longer-term capital expenditures below 15% of revenue, a dividend payout ratio of 40% to 45% of earnings, and ultimately achieving a 55% operating ratio remain the vision and objectives for our company.

So, with that update, I'll turn it back to you, Ben, for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ben Hartford

Great. Thank you. Great summary, Jennifer. I just want to kind of start from the top and focus on kind of two key items at the beginning. The third quarter results, specifically, for your standpoint, the stock's reaction and kind of just sizing it up in relation to what expectations were during the course of the of the third quarter. I think that the key points of the key focal points were the mix, some of the headwinds in the third quarter, the execution on an absolute basis was very, very strong.

But maybe you could just talk a little bit about the dynamics during the third quarter, and how the model executed relative to your expectations? Because obviously, there was a little bit of disappointment, I think once the results came out, but it seemed to be more positioning than anything. Could you talk a little bit about some of the mixed dynamics that you experienced during the third quarter? And how you think the model did respond, did execute amid obviously the unified plan and so on and so forth?

Jennifer Hamann

Sure. Well, I mean, I think kind of at a high level, when you think about volumes down 4% year-over-year, and our expenses were down 11%, they’re actually down 12%. I think that alone is kind of a proof statement to say we did a really good job controlling our costs. I think when you look at it sequentially, it's even more of a historic comparison, when buying sequentially increased 19% and our expenses only increased 11%.

So, I mean, again, we have said, I think very consistently, that our goal as a friend of the network [ph] is to control those costs, and not bring them back in one for one, and provide a really strong search product for our customers. Because we know that's necessary to be able to grow in the marketplace, and ultimately, really drive returns and drive better margins, drive more cash to the shareholders.

And I feel like the third quarter really, is another in what has been, I would say, a series of kind of proof statements throughout 2020, obviously, with some big bumps along the way in terms of what happened with volumes, that set us up very well to demonstrate that. So we felt very good about that performance.

I think, to your point, Ben, some of the noise around that, when you think about again, volumes down 4% and our revenue down 11%. But that yield is tough to overcome through cost cutting. But again, I think we did a good job with it. And I think it shows our opportunity ahead as volumes can turn back to our growth mode, which we're hoping to see here and expect to see in the fourth quarter.

Ben Hartford

Sure. Obviously, COVID has had an effect on businesses that are completely unforeseen through the course of the year. I think, could you just spend one final minute talking about some of those dynamics in the third quarter, I guess, specifically within intermodal. And some of the points of focus about. Well, certainly obviously your freight volume came back in a fairly big way late in the second quarter. And then there were some anecdotes of labor constraint. And maybe you can talk a little bit about the interplay between rail yard operations and finding some of the labor specifically in the third quarter that I think was in no small part COVID-related.

And then could you also wrap in the application of surcharges? And how you see that mechanism? Was it effective in the third quarter? How do you think you'll use that going forward as we graduate beyond this COVID environment as well?

Jennifer Hamann

Sure. So, I think it's been well documented what the challenges were in the intermodal supply chain, as the volumes came back as quickly as they did. And it really was across that whole supply chain. When you see volumes drop off so suddenly, and of course, everybody is tightening down on resources, obviously, we furloughed employees, we parked locomotives, our freight cars, and then to see it spike back up as quickly as it did. I think we were well-positioned in terms of we had cars, well cars positioned close to the basement or the basin.

We had the ability to call back and produce very quickly and did, but it's still you got to restart that engine, and the flows were very imbalanced. And that caused some headaches, as well. But when I look at it, and I think about historically, how I think we probably would have handled that quick snap up and down volume versus how we did with our PSR mindset, and with the new agility that our operating team has, I think we did a really fantastic job.

I'd say, the month of July and into August, we're probably a little rocky from our customers perspective, from a service standpoint. But then we pretty quickly got our footing, we got the assets in place. We didn't over resourced, which is important. And we've been providing a really strong service product ever since.

And I think, pointing to the 83% intermodal for plan compliance that we achieved in the month of October further solidifies that, because the volumes haven't come back at all. They're staying strong on the intermodal front and we're handling that business on demand today.

In terms of your surcharge question, we did put surcharges in place. We still have surcharges in place and that really is to help protect some of the capacity. We have programs with some of our domestic intermodal customers, where they commit to giving us so much volumes over the course of the year, and we commit to giving them box availability. And that's really what the surcharges are about is helping protect those customer commitments. I think they achieved what we wanted them to achieve. It's really about better control of the flows. And I think that they were successful in that, and we'll keep them in place as long as we think we need to relative to the rail environment.

Ben Hartford

If we can touch on Jim's departure. Now, two fronts, one, just from an organizational standpoint. Obviously, he has had tremendous amount of success in a relatively short period of time, getting you guys on this journey. Can you talk about some of the things that we can't see the organizational setup? I know you talked about the transition and leadership. And I think he is around, it's only a year, but can you talk about what he has done beneath the surface? What do you think Union Pacific as it relates to your organization being in a position to push forward with where the PSR as he moves on?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. Thank you for that question, Ben. So, as you said, Jim is going to be with us through midyear next year. And during that time, he's going to continue to work very closely with Eric Gehringer. Eric is going to step up into the EVP of Transportation role. Eric is a great individual that I'm excited to be able to introduce investors to over the course of the next several years, as he's working with the company and leading our operations department. He and Jim have really been working side by side over the last many months, really ever since Jim came on board here in Pacific.

And I see that transition going extremely well. They are very much aligned philosophically, and in terms of what we need to do going forward. Jim, and he had been working very closely in terms of going around the organization, viewing operations, talking with people. And I think that's the piece that maybe people look at Jim. He certainly was the headline name in many ways relative to our PSR implementation. But one person can't do all that work, as you know. And so it's been done across the organization, across the management team, and across the workforce, quite frankly.

In terms of putting together a list of initiatives, train lengths certainly has been a big part of what we've been doing. But, focusing on the freight car velocity, focusing on how we can reduce the dwell on our terminals to be able to generate more throughput and to be able to deliver that strong product to our customers. They have been spending a lot of time with the frontline managers, helping them understand what the PSR mindset means for them. You've maybe heard us say this Ben, PSR the kind of the common terminology is precision schedule railroading.

Internally, we call it pretty simple railroading. Don't complicate things, keep things simple. Run the operation. And so, I feel very confident in the management team that we have Eric. In Eric's leadership I think the transition is going very well so far. And of course, Lance is continuing to direct the overall focus of the company in terms of how we can be more productive, how we can grow, and how we can continue to improve our margins overall.

Ben Hartford

Sure. Some of the tactical changes that are still to come under Eric's leadership. Could you address? I know you touched on train lengths, so your 9,000 feet now it's up about 30% or so over the past couple of years. What's the end game, in your mind in terms of -- is there a number? Is there a defined number? Or is there a defined kind of period of time before you've reached a point of maturity, as it were, as it relates to elongating the trains?

Jennifer Hamann

I think that's the exciting thing about it, Ben. We're constructing 15,000 foot sidings. So when you think about the fact that we're at 9,100 feet in terms of max average train length, that says we still have a lot better. Technology does not limit our ability, relative to building train length, it's really about the transportation plan and the service we're providing to our customers, as well as the volumes to be able to build that density. We built out a number of sidings this year, we have more plans to construct next year. So we feel very good about that physical footprint that we're managing with. We will continue to invest in that.

I don't know that we know the limit of what that can be. It has to be kind of a composite look in terms of what are all the factors that are available to us. The footprint, the physical infrastructure, is it going to limit us, it's really going to be dictated more by the volumes that are coming off where they're coming on, and how we're able to design the transportation plan around that, to have that long train length as we meet our customers' demands.

Ben Hartford

Okay. From a healthcare perspective, is there a defined number in terms of how many are left to be reduced? And maybe in that vein, you could talk a little bit about North Platte and the decision to keep one lump flat switch on the other side. What's the perspective there as it relates to help yards across the network?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. And I think this was discussed when Jim first came in, and you've heard us talk about it. Since then, there wasn't a defined plan that said you needed to come in and close ex number of hump yards. Again, it's all about where do you need to do the work and how can you do the work the most efficiently in terms of flowing the freight cars.

And part of what the team has been very focused on doing is, being able to bypass yards, being able to build longer density so that you don't have to go through the hump yards. And the end result of that has been, we've been able to take volume out of those yards and that's ultimately allowed us to shut down the hump and then just to class switching.

In terms of North Platte, that's an area where we do -- it's a very unique yard in terms of the fact that we have two humps in it. The plan is to go down to one hump. We're actually probably going to restart the East hump for a little while. Again, as we're doing some capital work, one of the things about PSR as you take risk, you take things on, and then sometimes you back off it.

So we've temporarily backed off having the one hump closed in North Platte, as we're doing a little bit of capital work that we think it's going to enable us to handle things more efficiently. We were starting to see some of the dwell increases, and some of the service products suffer a little bit. We didn't want to have that flow through to the customer base. And so we're going to restart that for a little bit as we finished a couple capital projects. We expect to close that back down again in the January timeframe. But, again, it's risk reward, and it's making sure you do it efficiently. And it's all about the transportation by design.

Ben Hartford

All right. Talk about kind of what's the time here over the next several years as we focus on a 55% OR, maybe just the calculus as you graduate into positive volume growth territory in the fourth quarter. I've got a question coming in over email, specifically about whether there's a trade off in between volumes and these PSR initiatives. So maybe we can address that first, but in the vein of how we think about the calculus of volume growth longer-term over the next several years?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. I think one of the common misperception is that I feel like we've been having anyway with our adoption precision schedule railroading is that, when we took that on back in late 2018, that we consciously tried to keep volumes from growing on our network that we've done something to purposely constraint volume growth, that absolutely has not been the case.

If you started to see some industrial declines in 2019, obviously we had the coal headwind and then the pandemic. So it has resulted in us implementing PSR in an online environment. But we have never viewed it as a pay per se need to adopt PSR and then I can grow my volumes. We very much believed and wanted to do both at the same time. As things are kind of playing out here, I think, based on our ability to win in the marketplace, as well as what's happening economically, it looks like we're finally now in a position to demonstrate that here in the fourth quarter.

So we've got capacity on our network. We have long as you know Ben been very focused on making sure that we've been hauling the right business on our network. We've been very focused on margins, very focused on making sure that each carload business is profitable. So it's not like we were trying to shed some business as we did PSR. So we view PSR as the ability to operate very efficiently and provide a great service product for our customers. And with that improved cost structure, as well as the service product that's going to let us win in the marketplace. And we're going out, I think Kenny and team are demonstrating that today.

Ben Hartford

Yes, I guess just to frame it up, if you look at industry carload growth over the past 20 years or so, it's lagged industrial production growth, right? So I guess as we think about the next decade, your final point there, and I think it was on your second to last slide, the reduction in cost to drive incremental traffic, the focus, really over the past 10 years has been intermodal capture. That's been pretty straightforward vis-à-vis truck. But what have you seen within the network, from a cost basis standpoint, conversations with customers?

As we do get into more of a growth environment next year with easier comps, but then kind of testing the value proposition of PSR. It's still early across the industry with new guys. So what do you point to feel confident that let the industry, you can grow volumes, carload growth in aggregate at or above whether it's industrial production growth, or even GDP. What's something tangible at the moment that you guys hear and see that we can think about?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. So I think it really is those business ones that I talked about earlier Ben. In terms of when I mentioned things like tomato paste, pipe, steel, those aren't intermodal products. We are winning in that manifest, in that carload business. In fact, we have been very deliberate over the last several months, and running with what Kenny and team would call campaigns in terms of going out looking at past customers, looking at current customers where we know we're not handling all their volumes today, and being very aggressive and targeted with them and say, hey we want more of your business, here's the service levels we've been providing you, or here's the service level we can provide you because you are new customer, give us a try. Let's test out the carload business and bring some of that business back to the road.

Unfortunately, with the industrial economy is depressed as it is right now, there hasn't been a lot of incremental demand there. But everybody's very cost conscious. And we know that we can be a very cost competitive solution relative to trucks. And so, we see that as great momentum for us going forward. And some of these early wins that I would say the team has been getting over the last, really over the last year have been very encouraging. As I said, those wins have been kind of muted and almost invisible in COVID, what's happened with the pandemic, but they are there and they're cumulative. And we feel very good about it.

And I also think, kind of to your point talking about a more industry wide, with everyone in the industry adopting some version of PSR, Burlington, northern side, in all of our interchange partners, we're all thinking and talking alike. And we are all very focused on growing our business. And we know the service product has to be paramount there.

And so the customer doesn't care if UP has a service problem or an Eastern railroad has a service product or Canadian. They just know, did my shipment arrive on time or not. And so we're all communicating, we're all talking the same language. I think that gives us as an industry a much better opportunity to succeed with the customer.

Ben Hartford

There's a question about incremental margins. And I know we've got three minutes left, so maybe we can package it with productivity gains still to come as part of the equation to get to 55%. Obviously, as you reduced costs across the network, but there's specific projects, obviously, in Chicago and in Houston. Can you talk a little bit about the margin profile across the businesses? I mean, you can get as specific as you'd like.

But there's a question about kind of what that delta might be at the moment, so that we can think then about what incremental margins may look like as traffic does come back on if we bucketed intermodal versus let's say entered a coal, more merchandise or industrial type of traffic? Does PSR flatten what that margin profile difference historically might have been going forward? Does that change your biases, you think about incremental margins? Which business you do bring onto the network over the next several years? Maybe you can touch on that.

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. So I think we have historically talked to the fact that if you look at our business kind of across the spectrum, you probably have some of the manifest business, chemicals businesses at the high end. At the low end, you have some of your intermodal work, some intermodal truck competitive business, and then everything's kind of an array between that. What we have done clearly as a company over the last several years has moving everything been able to improve the profitability across the board.

As we've been implementing PSR, that also has what I would say reinstalled ties. And so that's work that we're going to continue to do and we're not out there, I wouldn't say preferencing a type of business. We're out there trying to win business and handle each piece of business as profitably as we can.

Now I will say to your point about intermodal that is a growth engine for us and for the industry. So it behooves us to pay particular attention to how we can run that product more efficiently. You've heard us talk about our intermodal terminal reservation system. We think it's important to be able to see the flows that are coming onto our terminals ahead of time that you can support for obviously, the customers then when we land the boxes in the destination terminal for them to take it out of the terminal as expediently as possible. That helps keep the terminals fluid, that helps from a capacity profile standpoint, and then helps with certainty.

If we know boxes are coming in, that improves our ability to get that box on the train the customer wants it to go on, which obviously helps get its destination on time. So, that helps both from a service standpoint as well as a productivity and efficiency standpoint. And that's one example, we can give you hundreds more in terms of the work that Eric and team have lined out in front of them in terms of how to not only keep providing a good reliable service product, but do it in a more cost efficient way.

Ben Hartford

That’s great. And just a final question. You mentioned raising the margin profile across the board. But do you narrow the gap between the highest margin and the lowest margin product? Generally speaking, does PSR narrow that gap little?

Jennifer Hamann

I would say it narrows the gap. In my mind if we're doing everything right, everything should be lifting up. And that means we're able to price it better because we're providing a better service to the customer, and it means we should be doing it at a lower cost basis overall. Maybe that narrows it down in a few places. I think the point also that probably should be talked about just briefly is the capital intensity for carload. So we have capacity on the railroad today to move more business.

And so again, when you we think about kind of across the board, our capital intensity per carload is going to be much less or more than it's been historically, because we have the capacity on the networks business. And so when you think less capital intensity, better margins, I think that's a great new story for us going forward.

Ben Hartford

That's great. With that, we're out of time, so Jennifer and Brad, thank you very much for joining. That's where we'll wrap it here, and moving as over into the breakout session in a moment. Thank you.

Jennifer Hamann

All right. Thank you, Ben, very much. Take care.