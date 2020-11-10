The biggest risk that the stock faces is the enormous variation in price that could result from the upcoming catalysts playing out.

2020 and 2021 will provide key catalysts that should push the industry higher, and Aphria will benefit especially from them.

Aphria could be crowned king of the industry if it reaches profitability ahead of its peers.

Aphria (APHA) is expected to perform marvelously well next year, and the market estimates it will be performing beyond our wildest dreams in the following years. From a net long-term perspective, the company has a low-risk high reward proposition, with a dream come true downside and marvelous upside potential.

However, a wide range of factors could change the company's valuation in the short and mid term, which means the stock's volatility might make it hard for some investors to hold in the long run. There could be a better entry point for the stock, but it is worth taking the stock at the current price.

A race to profitability

Aphria has many competitors fighting for the same market; however, the company has managed to position itself in a favorable financial position and is likely to reach profitability much sooner than its peers.

Reaching profitability will allow the company to take advantage of the upcoming opportunities and catalysts that are likely to arise in the next couple of years, develop an edge with R&D on the products it can offer, and enhance their go to market strategy.

Source: Author's Charts with Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

The market estimates for the industry's main players show that it is very likely that Aphria will reach profitability much sooner than its peers. While the market estimates for each stock are likely accurate, the industry will behave as a zero-sum game, meaning that if Aphria reaches profitability on the optimistic side of the estimates, it is likely that its peers will deliver on the pessimistic side of the estimates.

The company's size will also play a significant role in defining which one will lead the industry. Aphria is similar to Cronos (OTC:CRON) and significantly smaller than Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) in market capitalization. While it might seem at a disadvantage against Canopy Growth, Aphria's market cap could change dramatically if it reaches profitability soon.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Aphria's market cap is big enough to be a contender against CGC. If it reaches profitability on the optimistic side of the estimates, it would be able to use its financial position to possibly outgrow its competitors by taking advantage of the upcoming catalysts and be crowned king of the industry.

2020 and 2021 have many catalysts that will affect the industry and could be the key for Aphria to reach profitability. The recent change in regulation for the sale of cannabis in Argentina could improve Aphria's position. Since it already has a presence in the country, it is most likely to profit from this change throughout 2021.

2021 is an important year for elections in Mexico. Many state leadership positions will be on the ballot as well as the federal legislative positions. Cannabis legalization has been progressing in the country, and the election could be the key swing that pushes legalization into the country.

The US election is the most popular catalyst that is being talked about. Still, it is important to remember that the presidential election is not the only thing on the ballot. State legalization of cannabis was on the ballot in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, South Dakota, and Mississippi. All proposals passed, increasing the market opportunity for Aphria in the US. With Aphria's acquisition of the SweetWater brewery, the company will reach the US markets much better, as the brewery is focused on the cannabis culture market.

The brewery's most famous beer is named "420 extra pale ale," hinting at the cannabis market. Aphria will be able to use the brewery's supply chain capabilities in the US. At the same time, the brewery will be able to expand to Canada much more effectively.

Valuation

In the past five years, revenue growth has ranged between 80.6% and 542.2%, and the tendency has been negative. The forecast modeled an average revenue growth of 17.1% compared to the past average of 223.5%. Looking at gross margin, it has had a maximum and minimum of 8.7% and 66.7%, and the trend has been negative. The forecast modeled an average gross margin of 42.5% compared to the past average of 35.6%. G&A has been between 30.2% and 118.2%, and the trend has been negative. The forecast modeled an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 29.8% compared to the past average of 69.6%

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations align with the market expectations for Aphria in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the stock's P/E to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the expected non-GAAP earnings growth for the next year. The valuation uses iterated growth instead of average growth, as iterated growth works better when analyzing stocks with uneven growth rates.

Source: Author's Charts

I would use Beta-Pert risk analysis to show the short-term and long-term risk of getting the stock now, but even the most pessimistic market estimates put Aphria's current and future fair price much higher than the current price, as the chart above shows.

While Aphria's fair price could materialize in the long term, as the company is still not profitable and the industry faces many regulatory issues, the stock price in the short term could vary widely.

Conclusions

The company reaching profitability could significantly improve the company's position and valuation. With the recent downturn of the stock, getting it now could deliver a significant upside in any portfolio in the long term.

Given the whopping growth in revenue that the company has shown in the past, the strong financials, and the bland level of debt, this might be a once in a lifetime opportunity to get the stock. However, getting it should not be considered lightly; the upcoming catalysts could result in immense stock price variation, making it difficult to hold, especially large positions in a portfolio.

Investors might want to consider half a position to double down if needed and reduce the strain of holding a stock with high volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.