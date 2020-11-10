Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) CEO JP Roehm on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Hello. And thank you for joining us today to discuss IEA's third quarter 2020 financial results. With us from management are JP Roehm, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Pete Moerbeek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before turning the call over to management, I would like to note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about IEA's future growth and financial expectations. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in yesterday's press release, and the risk factors included in the company's SEC filings. Except as required by law, IEA undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements after today's call.

Since management will be presenting some non-GAAP financial measurements as references, including adjusted EBITDA the appropriate GAAP financial reconciliations can be found in yesterday's press release.

And with that, I'll now turn the call over to JP Roehm, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead JP.

Well, thank you Kimberly, and good morning to everyone. We appreciate you joining our third quarter 2020 earnings conference call and hope that everyone listening today is continuing to stay safe and healthy.

IEA had another successful quarter as we continued the momentum of the first half of this year into the third quarter of 2020 and recorded our best ever quarterly revenues. We increased revenue and adjusted EBITDA across both of our operating segments, when compared to the third quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020.

Our ability to achieve such success even during the COVID-19 pandemic speaks volumes to the hard work of all of IEAs employees. As you would expect we are seeing some natural impact from the pandemic as we abide by increased safety protocols and we continue to practise social distancing. While those inefficiencies in our business may be hard to measure precisely, our safety metrics which are always a top of importance to IEA continue to impress.

Our total recordable incident rate for example is at its lowest in our company’s history. Although we have received force majeure letters from customers and we’ve had some of our construction crews impacted by COVID-19, the timing scheduling and resourcement as well and all of our projects remains relatively consistent with what we experienced prior to the pandemic.

One area where we have noticed an impact of COVID-19 is in adding new projects to our backlog. Our bidding activity continues at very high levels. But the final approval process for some projects has been slowed due to COVID-19.

Despite that, we were able to add 150 million to our backlog in the third quarter. And since quarter end, we've added more than 400 million in new projects. For our renewables segment, we continue to see a tremendous push towards the installation of non-carbon energy alternatives.

Our solar division in particular is excelling and we are actively bidding on EPC projects. In August, we broke ground on a $77 million EPC solar contract in Texas, that is expected to be completed in June 2021. Texas ranks fifth in the nation for total solar capacity installed in the Solar Energy Industries Association expects another four gigawatts will be installed in the state over the next five years.

During the third quarter, IEA was also awarded 11-megawatt solar farm in Fort Valley, GA. This Solar Farm is being constructed on a 107 acre plot of land at Fort Valley State University and will be used not only to power to the surrounding region with renewable energy, but also as a living laboratory for Fort Valley students and professors who together are working to build Georgia's energy future.

Also in Georgia, just post quarter end we began construction on a 98-megawatt solar farm, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. $54 million of this project has already been booked into our third quarter backlog. We remain very bullish on the solar market where module cost declines, performance improvement and optimize racking systems are reducing the cost of installation and driving significant opportunities.

Our wind division also remains an area of strength with the extension of the production tax credits for win through 2021. Construction opportunities abound as customers look to make use of these incentives before they expire.

During the third quarter we announced a 302-megawatt wind EPC project here in our home state of Indiana. Once complete, this wind farm will power more than 83,000 homes with clean electricity. We expect to announce additional wind projects in the near future.

In our Speciality Civil Segment, our William Charles of Ragnar Benson divisions have been bidding on several new infrastructure and transportation projects. During the third quarter, Ragnar Benson began work on a $130 million rail EPC project in Port Arthur, Texas. This award is for the construction of a new bulk liquids terminal transfer on a 480 acre site approximately 90 miles east of Houston, Texas. The terminal is being constructed in several phases and is anticipated to be completed by June 2021. The terminal will receive crude oil and transport that oil as well as other crude supplies to the Gulf Coast.

Ragnar Benson was also recently selected as part of a high profile joint venture team with FH Paschen for the construction of the Westlake Corridor Commuter rail extension of Chicago's South shoreline. The project includes the construction of a nine mile track extension of the existing south shore line as well as the construction of four additional rail stations to reach high growth areas in Lake County, Indiana.

Work on the Westlake Corridor Railway extension began last month, and the project is expected to be completed in October 2024. This project is anticipated to add over $135 million in revenues.

Although department of transportation projects are a smaller part of our Speciality Civil revenues, we have had some recent success. Just post the third quarter we secured a $17 million heavy civil contract from the California Department of Transportation to rehabilitate the Sacramento River Bridge. Work on the bridge will begin this month and is anticipated to be completed by next September.

IEA will self perform the majority of this project including replacing deck, bridge deck overlays, and constructing bridge joints, seals and drainage systems. Like most of us in the engineering and construction industry, we believe we would benefit from passage of a long term infrastructure bill in the near term, as state DOTs may not have the necessary funding to continue their bridge, roadway and highway work in the coming year without some additional funding.

In the meantime, however, we are pleased with our pipeline of state and local infrastructure work, even if the bidding environment is becoming more challenging. With that is an overview of the quarter, I'll now turn the call over to Pete to review our third quarter financial results and 2020 guidance in further detail. Pete?

Thanks, JP. And thanks to everyone for listening. Last night, we filed our third quarter Form 10-Q and issued our earnings release. Revenues for the third quarter totaled an all-time best of $522.2 million, an increase of 23.7% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Renewable segment revenues for $327.1 million up 34.8% year-over-year, primarily due to the significant expansion of our solar division and favorable weather conditions. For the quarter, Speciality Civil segment revenues were $195.2 million, up 8.8% year-over-year, primarily due to the strength of heavy civil and rail.

For the first nine months of 2020, our revenues increased by almost 45% as compared to the first nine months of 2019 to a total of $1.36 billion. For the third quarter, gross margin was 11.3% of revenues, compared to 12.5% of revenues in the third quarter of 2019. This year-over-year decrease in margin was mainly the result of the mix of work in our Speciality Civil segment, which carried lower gross margins and that of the prior year, and of our decision to create a COVID-19 contingency at the job level in our larger projects. We established a total contingency amount of $10 million in the first quarter, which was carried as an expected expense, thereby reducing percentage of completion and revenues and margin at these projects.

To date, we've used approximately $1.5 million of that amount. As projects approach completion, we evaluate the need for the contingency amount at each job level. If we were to complete the project without meeting the contingency, fourth quarter revenue and margin could benefit by $6 million to $7 million depending on the substantial completion date of the jobs.

Even with COVID-19 contingency, on a year-to-date basis gross margin was 10.7% of revenue, 110 basis point improvement compared to the first nine months of 2019. SG&A expenses as a percent of revenues were 5.7% for the third quarter, and 7.4% for the first nine months of the year.

Our income from operations grew from 5.1% of Q3 2019 revenues to 5.6% of Q3 2020 revenue. At 4.3% of 2020 year-to-date revenues. The nine month operating income was far ahead of last year 0.5% of revenues.

Interest expense for the quarter totaled $15 million up from $14 million in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 interest expense included $6.3 million of dividends paid on our Series B preferred stock.

We recorded an income tax expense of $6.2 million for the quarter, compared to a benefit of $0.6 million for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for the period ended September 30 2020 was 35.3%.

The Series B preferred stock dividends are non-deductible for Federal and state income taxes. Net income was $0.32 per diluted share for the quarter compared to $0.24 per diluted share in the 2019 third quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA $43.1 million increased 11.3% over last year's third quarter.

At September 30 2020, we had $57.3 million in cash on our balance sheet. While we had no draw on our $50 million revolving credit facility, we did have outstanding letters of credit of 23.5 million, leaving 26.5 million available. At the start of this month, we added $25 million in capacity to our revolver. We do not anticipate needing the additional amount at this time believe that it is a prudent move.

Our term loan balance remains at $173.3 million. And we have no amortization payments due until December 2022. Capital expenditures for the third quarter totaled $26 million, of which $19.3 million was financed through leases. We continue to expect that capital expenditures will be approximately 2% of our revenues for 2020 and 2021.

Cash provided by operations for the third quarter totaled $5.8 million, compared to $5.4 million in the same period a year ago. Our expectation remains that we will generate positive cash flow in the final quarter of this year.

Third quarter was a strong quarter for booking. We added $150 million to our quarter end backlog. And as JP mentioned, we have seen strong fourth quarter bookings today. That said, we do not anticipate notices to proceed for the majority of the larger renewables projects until early 2021. This is unlike the fourth quarter of 2019. We were able to begin several projects early, allowing us to continue strong into Q1 2020. Based on the extension of the production tax credit for win through the end of 2021, and the discussions that we're having with our customers, we expect almost a strong year for win in 2021 is 2020. However, at this time, we anticipate reduced revenues in the fourth quarter of this year, both compared to our record Q3 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019.

We also anticipate reduced revenues in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020. For 2020, we now expect full year revenues between $1.7 billion and $1.75 billion up from $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion previous guidance. We are also narrowing our adjusted EBITDA range to $117.5 million to $125 million as compared to $110 million to $125 million previously. Our guidance assumes no additional major disruptions to our business from COVID-19.

Future government mandated quarantines that prevent our crews from being on site that inhibit delivery of equipment, or that cause customers to cancel or delay construction projects could adversely impact our operations.

While it is way too early for us to give guidance for 2021, we expect that as much as 65% of our revenues will come in the second and third quarters, reflecting the later start dates of projects, while still meeting the 2021 PTC requirements.

Let me conclude by wishing everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. We have all earned that much this year. JP?

Well thank you, Pete. With our bidding opportunities at an all-time high, we are seeing continued strong prospects in both our nubile [ph] and Speciality Civil Segments. In terms of dollar spent and number of construction projects completed, the two most successful non carbon energy alternatives are wind and solar and IEA is a leader in both.

In the most recent rankings by engineering news record, IEA ranked second for wind, and 12 for solar in terms of revenues. In wind, we continue to see the benefits of the one year extension of the production tax credit. As Pete noted, we will not benefit from the push forward projects in Q1 2021 that we did in Q1 2020 but we do believe 2021 will be a stronger year for wind as 2020.

The American Wind Energy Association recently issued its Q3 report, which noticed that new wind power capacity installed in the third quarter of 2020 was the highest third quarter on record.

In addition, year-to-date projects commissioned by the industry increased 72% compared to the first to the first three quarters of 2019. Currently 20 states have over 1000 megawatts of installed wind capacity and IEA is very active in many of these geographies.

As many of you know, when IEA completes a wind project, our revenues and services end. In an effort to extend the life of the partnership with our clients and find new pathways for revenue when tax credits expire, we recently formed a wind services team.

Our services team will leverage our in-house engineering capabilities and specialized expertise to offer extended services to our customers. Those services range from blade repairs of major component change adds to repowering, life extension, and much more.

Essentially, we will be able to see the project through construction and service and potentially for two plus decades. We look forward to providing this full lifecycle offering to our current customers, as well as leveraging this offering to win new customers.

Solar is ramping even quicker than wind and we anticipate that our solar backlog will increase significantly in 2021 compared to 2020, making up for any potential drop in wind construction, post the tax explorations.

Average annual solar installations according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, are expected to grow from approximately 10 gigawatts per year in 2019 to 2022 to 18 to 20 gigawatts per year, from 2023 to 2030. This is a long runway ahead for the solar industry, and we are actively bidding on solar EPC projects.

Even with all the available opportunities, we must remain strategic in our efforts. We are selective in the work we take on ensuring we only assume responsibility for projects where we can one, perform successfully and two, achieve competitive margins. Our ability to provide turnkey solutions help strengthen relationships with solar customers, create barriers to entry and improves our long term margins.

Many of the customers and the competition we are now, seeing in those solar renewable market are the same as we see in the wind renewable market. We're also very bullish on the rail market where we expect to continue to see many smaller-to-mid sized projects come up for bid.

The Society of Civil Engineers expects that U.S. transport and road construction, which includes rail is expected to increase approximately 14% from 2020 to 2023 to total over $183 billion. We're proud to have exceptional rail construction talent led by our teams at William Charles and Ragnar Benson.

In addition to rail construction, we're also active in public infrastructure. As I mentioned earlier, the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the budgets of federal and state transportation agencies. While we continue to see opportunities with state DOTs, the go-forward strength of this business will likely be based on the future passage of federal infrastructure bill.

We also continue to see opportunities to increase our coal ash work. In 2018, the most recent production data available more than 102.3 million tons of coal ash were generated, but only 42% were disposed. As a result of the large push towards carbon neutral energy to replace coal, an increasing number of coal ash ponds will need to be cleaned up before wind or solar energy can be placed on site.

In addressing the future of our markets, I would be remiss if I did not comment on the prospects for IEAs business with a change in administration. Infrastructure has been one of those political issues that has received bipartisan support. The Biden campaign said its goal was to invest $2 trillion to build a modern sustainable infrastructure and clean energy future. With Biden now our President elect, we anticipate we will see an increased push to get a federal infrastructure plan passed, including increased funding for wind, solar, road and rail projects.

Our environmental work and specifically coal ash cleanup could also flourish under a presidency that provides much more support for the EPA. There's also possibility that we see additional wind or solar tax credits as part of another tax extension or relief stimulus package in the next two months.

Overall, we expect that there will be strong support for the type of work IEA conduct under our Biden presidency. It is important to keep in mind however, that IEA builds utility scale projects. So even with a strong emphasis on non-carbon energy, our customers still need to complete side evaluations, and receive governmental permitting and obtain financing before construction can begin. Those efforts take time, but we are encouraged by the potential opportunities.

With so many prospects ahead of us, we are well aware that in order to continue to succeed, we will need to perform our work in a responsible, safe and sustainable manner. To that in, we've recently begun to more formally focused on our environmental, social and governance efforts. We recognize that the development of a full ESG plan will take some time, and we are aware of some of the traditional limitations of the construction industry. But we are making progress.

Recently, we appointed our first Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion, Morayma Da Silva. Morayma has over 15 years of diversity and compliance experience with our company. Having led the diversity program for our subsidiary, William Charles, and established organizations first, equal employment opportunity and diversity compliance departments. Morayma’s appointment is just the beginning of a robust effort underway at IEA.

Diversity and inclusion plans include, but are not limited to the establishment of a diversity and inclusion committee in task force, regular internal trainings, mentorship programs, on the job training to attract more diverse candidates, partnerships with local schools on construction training and material purchases from diverse suppliers. We are very confident on Morayma’s ability to successfully lead these important efforts our company.

In addition, just yesterday, we announced the appointment of Michael Della Rocca as an Independent Director to our Board of Directors. Michael brings over three decades of E&C experience to our board, and will be an excellent addition to our bid review in compensation committees.

In summary, IEA is moving in the right direction. Our revenues and profitability are growing and our end markets are robust. Even with these positive industry drivers, we will always maintain our focus on executing our projects profitably, providing our clients with high quality service and generating value for our shareholders.

Thank you again for joining us this morning and for your continued support of IEA. On behalf of our entire Company and Board of Directors, I wish you a safe and healthy holiday season. We look forward to speaking on our fourth quarter call in March of 2021.

Operator, would you please open the call to questions?

Our first question is from the line of Brent Thielman with D.A. Davidson.

Hey, JP.

How you doing Brent? Good morning.

Doing well. Good morning. Thank you. JP, I think you mentioned that the wind side of the business you expected it to do, call it something in and around this year's levels put a number on it $900 odd million in that 2021, I guess I'm curious are you actively looking at work already into 2022 on the wind side? I'm just wondering, could that represent a potential role as we exit these PTCs and when do you think -- do you think the wind side of the market is in need of whatever, more federal stimulus or regulation in order to get growth back in that side of the business?

JP Roehm

Well, good question. So most of the activity we're seeing right now, Brent is mostly 2021. I think, as you recall midway through the year, in response to COVID, the IRS issued guidance that essentially extended the PTC at 100% one year in the 2021. So it caused a lot of our clients to do a mid-year pivot and reset not only their 2021 plans, but their 2022.

So everything's just moving a little slower because of that reset. But as you probably recall, 2022 is now 80% of the PTC or a 20% step down. So not, as we've talked in previous calls, we don't look at that to be too substantial with the kind of the oncoming technological advancement of taller turbines and larger rotor diameters, efficiency kind of offsets that decline in the credit. But all that being said, I think, current -- our current snapshot of the way the Congress administration is appearing, and I guess we're all looking at Georgia, and what really happens with that, if the Senate would flip, but with a Republican or with a Blue White House, and a Blue House, and a Red Senate, we think that probably traditionally would probably support extensions of more of the traditional tax credits, rather than maybe the Green New Deal and some of the other rhetoric we've heard.

But what one would think, currently what we're seeing that, we could see some longer term extensions of those tax credits. But that being said, we will, we're back to all the comments we've said in the past is, solar will continue to offset any downturn in wind and the inefficient -- the greater inefficiency in these taller and larger wind turbines will offset the increased -- decrease -- or decrease in tax credits going forward If they do so.

Brent Thielman

Yes, and JP that the Minnesota side of the business is obviously growing really quickly. I guess I'm curious, is that continues to become a sort of bigger piece of the segment of the pie overall, can that business still support kind of gross margins in that 10% to 12% range that you're accustomed to seeing in the renewable segment?

JP Roehm

Yes, our expectation is that that it will, and what we're seeing so far as it does. I think I would draw you to our strategy of doing that -- of our growth strategy and solar being very cautious and thoughtfully laid out. We probably, honestly, we probably could have went out and got two or three times as much solar revenue in 2020 as what we did. But I don't think we would have been successful at all. And many contractors have gone down that road. It's a very labor intensive business, and one that to really understand your cost and mitigate your risk. You need to have experienced train crews that, their productivity, hands down.

So we're growing much as we systematically grew our wind crews out, we got the wind business in 2004. We certainly weren't able to build 12 to 15 wind projects a year in 2004. It took us several years to figure that up. Hopefully, we can gear solar a little quicker, but we're going to be very strategic and systematic at that.

Brent Thielman

Sure. Okay. The specialty civil segment looks like a little bit of a mix headwind here in the quarter, maybe the last couple of quarters, at least relative to last year. It sounds like that mix, may start to trend back in your favor in 2021. As you're picking up more of these rail and in environmental jobs, is that is that fair?

JP Roehm

Yes, but that's how we look at it. We certainly -- we think rail and environmental are well positioned. And, basically, I don't think any of us would disagree that coming out of the election, no matter what happened, I think we were pretty bullish on the fact that it Infrastructure build would get some momentum. Everything that we still see post election expects an Infrastructure build to get momentum in the spring. So we we’re in confident of that hope, and certainly like all will be falling that. I think it's very important for the country. And will be certainly positioning our business to get our fair share of it.

Brent Thielman

Okay. And then the $6 million to $7 million in contingency cost you took earlier in the year that I assume would unlock if you get these jobs done before year-end? Is any of that embedded in the outlook for the updated outlook?

JP Roehm

Without giving me -- without me giving you totally precise guidance? Yes, we are expecting that some will fall at the bottom line. We don't know how much yet. And quite frankly, like any other contingency is somewhat fungible in the sense that, it's great if we can use it and don't need it on COVID reserve. On the other hand, there may be other issues with the job. So it's still a potential upside. And we'll see what happens over the next month and a half year.

Brent Thielman

Yes, and I guess, one more on the fourth quarter, and just the implied outlook for the top revenue side, you talked a bit about sort of delays, some delays and some push terms of timing. I know, fourth quarter, seasonally more challenging slower as it is, I'm just wondering whether you've encountered any unusual sort of adverse conditions, nature and alike or is this strictly, the sort of implied revenue base really stick with this for the timing of jobs?

JP Roehm

It’s a little bit of a mixture, yet, we were very fortunate that we were not significantly impacted by the hurricanes that came through the, the South and the Gulf Coast. We've not had, obviously, we're only halfway through, but we've not had major, major problems with weather to-date. We've had some outbreaks at COVID, but nothing that is giving us major concern at this point that we can meet our deadlines. Having said that, we still have a ways to go and some stuff may get pushed out slightly.

Brent Thielman

Yes. And Pete maybe you talked about positive cash flow going into the end of the year, do you want to put any parameters on that I mean, just based on the year-to-date?

Pete Moerbeek

Yes, we traditionally do well in fourth quarter because we're in a position that as the revenues step down or actually as the cost step down, we have the ability to generate more cash, but there is it's way too early. And, again, it kind of depends when we finished some of the jobs. The sooner we finish the jobs, the faster we get, releases when people are withholding money from us. So our goal is to do it as soon as possible. And we'd love to give you a number, but it's pretty difficult at this point.

Brent Thielman

Yes. I’ll try one more and JP I just thinking about the growth of the solar business and the bookings you've had there. I mean, do you feel comfortable that business can double in 2021, just based on all the work that you've got lined up already?

JP Roehm

Well, I think we're cautious. Certainly, we think the business is on a tremendous growth trajectory. I'd be careful to characterize it as double. But we're certainly confident over the next several years that it provides a great strategy for any potential decline and win.

Brent Thielman

Yes, okay. Well, thanks, guys. Great quarter, that's all from me.

JP Roehm

Thank you, Brent.

Thanks Brent.

The next question is from the line of Adam Thalhimer with Thompson Davis.

Adam Thalhimer

Hey, good morning, guys. Congrats on a good Q3.

JP Roehm

Thanks, Adam.

Pete Moerbeek

Good morning Adam.

Adam Thalhimer

JP, I wanted to -- I have a great sense for I mean, you mentioned that you're 12th on the list for solar construction. What's the kind of competitive environment like, I mean, how many contractors are showing up on this bid? Is it a lot of it competitively bid or is there some negotiated bidding going on as well?

JP Roehm

Yes, it's pretty similar in our wind business and the fact -- there are -- the competitive nature is a little bit more than the wind business. But particularly if you look at kind of the top contractors in solar, they are the same characters we're seeing in the wind space. We are honestly a little bit behind in our entrance to solar, so a few of our competitors are further up at that list. But when you look at the top 5, the top 10 it's mostly who we see in wind and a few others that have chosen to specialize in solar.

Adam Thalhimer

Okay. And then how important are these -- the tax credits? And I know the utilities are kind of running as fast as they can towards renewables. So do we really need the tax credits at this point?

JP Roehm

Yes, good question. I mean, obviously, in the past, before the maturation of the technologies, circa 3 to 5 to 10 years ago, they were certainly very important. As we go forward, going to be less important with the increase in technology, both in the wind and solar space, they had been of storage that makes it more of a 24/7 dispatchable form of power rather than just a point of use, so to speak. It -- and also, the -- what we don't see is a decline in demand. Certainly, there's declining demand overall in the country for electricity, especially since COVID. But not a decline in demand for renewable energy, actually, just the opposite being -- it's being driven by several things, one state over 35 I believe, now 35 states in the country have renewable portfolio standards that over and above any federal type of policies.

So 35 states require their utilities to have a blend of renewables in their offerings. You'll also have the continued trend of utilities, decarbonizing, even happened -- even though the momentum really started in the -- during the last four years during Trump administration. And one would only think that it's going to the velocity is going to increase. There's a lot of news articles out there right now that that are forecasting such that the retirements of coal, the pace will only increase. And then kind of lastly, half of renewable energy procurements in the last two to three years have not been utility customers, but they've been Corporate America that are going directly to these large utility scale projects and buying their entire off-take for factories and their office buildings and their various facilities across the country.

That's been very substantial and that that markets ever increasing. So all that to be said, we've always felt good about, renewables with a step down in tax credits. Although, given the environment that we've learned about here in the last week or so and with our new Federal Government, I wouldn't expect those, those subsidies or credits to go away anytime soon.

Adam Thalhimer

Okay, got it. And last one, for me, you kind of touched on a delay, a little bit of timing impact is between what was it the contract award and the actual start date of the project. And I'm just curious if you could flesh that out. And yes, if you're just being a little bit conservative there or if, there's really cause for concern?

JP Roehm

We're not concerned because we see projects coming in the backlog certainly, we start with our pipeline, and then our bidding queue, and then projects that are in negotiation and ultimately, backlog. So we're not concerned about it. We can see the process happening. But it's quite simple when you think about COVID. Many of the areas around the country, particularly municipalities and such are still working from home. So the whole permitting process of projects has extended or lengthened, if you will, doesn't move as fast as it was in a pre-COVID environment.

And the second thing, I don't know of a customer of ours, it’s construction company, we're back in the office, we've been back in the office for several months, but I don't know a customer of ours that is back in the office. So just the general approvals and the bidding and contracting process for our clients has been elongated because of this and really it's kind of elongated by about a quarter, projects are coming in the backlog about a quarter later for 2021 than what we expected and when they come in the backlog and they start a little later.

But one thing that is certain, particularly on the renewable side, they'll all want them done next year, come about third quarter. So you're going to see compression, more of a compression of revenues likely next year, in the middle part of the year, then we have some big quarters this year. And next year, we'll see what happens. But certainly, with those projects coming in late, things can be more compressed in the year.

Adam Thalhimer

Big quarters in Q2 and Q3. Okay. Thanks a lot.

JP Roehm

Thank you, Adam.

Thank you. At this time, we've reached the end of our question and answer session. And I'll now turn the floor back to JP Roehm for closing remarks.

JP Roehm

Well, we appreciate all of you joining our call today and certainly excited about releasing these quarter's results. As I said earlier, it’s -- hope everybody has a safe and healthy holiday season. And we'll see you all or talk to you all back again here in early March of 2021 talking about year-end 2020. Take care everybody.

