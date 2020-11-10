In Q3, the company received a cash investment of $150 million (private placement of 1.714 million shares at $8.75 share), plus ~$38.4 million in oil and gas assets, from Juniper Capital, an upstream private equity firm. Share dilution for existing shareholders was approximately 11.15%.

The company generated free cash flow of $34 million during Q3, all of which was used to pay down debt.

Penn Virginia's realized oil price for Q3 was ~$48.28/barrel including hedge settlements. Its current oil hedges will remain in place for the next 3 quarters through 21'Q2.

Penn Virginia has reported $7.07 in earnings thus far in 2020. At $6.45/share, the company trades at a P/E of LESS than 1.

Penn Virginia (PVAC) is tremendously rich in assets. Its Eagle Ford acreage in south Texas hovers over an estimated billion dollars in proven oil reserves. The value of Penn Virginia's total proved developed ("PD") reserves was $1,012.0 million on December 31, 2019.

A recent transaction with Juniper Capital adds production and cash flow from Jupiter's 4,100 adjacent acres to Penn Virginia, lowering the cost per barrel for the combined company, without increasing estimated general and administrative expenses. After the transaction, Juniper will become a majority owner (59%) in Penn Virginia, add 5 members (a majority) to its board, but will keep the existing management of Penn Virginia.

Both Jupiter and Penn Virginia's assets are located on proven topology in the Eagle Ford district of south Texas. Because their combined acreage is adjacent, Penn Virginia will now be able to drill longer laterals into Jupiter's fields and also develop multiple, additional drilling locations. Jupiter brings a number of new wells to Penn Virginia's inventory.

Because of the aggressive hedge book set in place by Penn Virginia through Q2'21, ALL of its 2020 production has been profitable when sold. In Q2 the average sale price was $50.73/bbl. In Q3 it was $48.28/bbl. To put this in perspective, the current price of oil is $37.50/bbl.

These hedges are responsible in large part for the significant earnings-beats of the last 4 quarters, resulting in profits of $7.07/share for a company trading at $6.45/share!

Here are some additional positives.

In the last year, the company has reduced its drilling cost by approximately 15% to 18% per lateral foot.

CapEx for Q3 was $8 million, 27% below the company's low end of guidance.

With the Jupiter transaction, the equity market cap of Penn Virginia doubled, while it paid down over $100 million of debt.

The Juniper deal extends the maturity of Penn Virginia's second-lien loan by 2 years to September 2024, and reduces its annual interest expense by an estimated 20% ($6 million in reduced costs per year).

In Q3'20, the company drilled 5 uncompleted wells, and in October 2020, restarted its drilling program with 1 rig. Due to the commodity environment, the company cannot estimate when it will begin completing the 5 wells it's drilled.

Per its recent Q&A for the Q3'20 conference call, at a $45/bbl realized price, Penn Virginia is cash flow positive and will use the excess proceeds to pay down debt. At $40/bbl realized price, it is cash-flow positive.

The Oil Demand Environment

To say that the current environment for oil production is bleak would be an understatement. There have been only 2 times in the last 50 years when the price of oil has dropped to the $20 range: during the year of the Clinton Impeachment in 1998, and the COVID-19 Pandemic in April 2020. For all other events, lows between $30 to $35/bbl have been the bottom of the range. Mean reversion was rapid when it occurred.

The 1980s is the only time in recent history where there has been something like the current drop in demand. Demand fell by just over 4% in 1980, over 3% in 1981 and 2.69% in 1982. In 2008, during the Great Recession, demand fell by 0.66%. (See: A Shock Like No Other: Coronavirus Rattles Commodity Markets, from The World Bank, April 23, 2020)

There are multiple third-world countries throughout the world which depend on the price of oil for their livelihood and GDP. A recent article describes this situation well (See Oil Prices Are Only Going in One Direction, by Julian Lee, Bloomberg, November 7, 2020). The demand shock on the price of oil has decimated their economies, but more to the point, at the first sign of a cure or vaccine for the Pandemic, they would quickly increase production to meet expected demand, and flood the market with excess oil.

The worldwide oil glut presents two conundrums: producers willing to take any reasonable price for their oil production in the present "dire" context (Venezuela, Libya, Iraq, Iran), but who would also increase the glut at the first sign of economic recovery.

American shale producers are no exception to this predicament. Most of them can survive at $40/bbl, but in a "lower [price] for longer [time]" environment, many will not.

Penn Virginia is unique in its profitability. It could quickly add new wells to active production, but so could many other oil producers, especially the majors (Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B), Aramco). These companies are rich in an asset [oil] for which there is diminished demand.

The statistics concerning USA oil consumption are staggering (See: American Energy Independence: American Fuels).

The U.S. transportation sector consumes about 220 billion gallons of liquid hydrocarbon fuel per year.

250 million personal vehicles are registered in the USA, which amounts to about 25% of all personal vehicles in the world.

U.S. Transportation fuel consumption accounts for over 70 percent of total U.S. oil consumption, and more than 65 percent of that amount is for personal vehicles.

American drivers consume about nine million barrels of gasoline per day for personal transportation-378 million gallons every day-about 45 percent of total U.S. oil consumption.

Worldwide Oil Consumption

Coronavirus travel bans have led to an unprecedented drop in demand for oil. (See: This is how the drop in oil demand compares to previous recessions, by David Elliott, May 12, 2020)

With much of the world shut down due to Coronavirus, the consequences for commodities have been dramatic.

The estimated drop in consumption for 2020 is approximately 9.3% (of 100 million barrels per day). Demand is expected to fall by 9.3 million barrels a day, the equivalent of losing the entire consumption of India and Africa (See: Just How Big Is the Biggest-Ever Slump in World Oil Demand? By Julian Lee, April 17, 2020)

Global jet fuel demand corresponds to 8% of the world's daily oil consumption. If global jet fuel demand falls by 50%, this corresponds to 4% of oil demand, or 4 million barrels a day.

And as mentioned above, uncertainty over production levels among desperate producers compounds the problem.

So what is an investor to do?

First, assess the probabilities of how much "lower for longer" oil could go.

Buy the best possible energy asset to capitalize on its recovery in 2021.

Heed the advice of John Maynard Keynes from the 1930s, "Markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent." Dollar cost average into the asset. Don't try to pick a bottom.

Investor Takeaway

The current state of affairs is likely TEMPORARY till a cure or vaccine for the Pandemic is developed. There are several well-funded vaccine candidates who have announced plans to apply for authorization over the next 12 months. (See: Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP), US Food & Drug Administration, 09/30/2020)

On the flip side of oil demand, the world will not be going back to it single-minded use of gasoline-powered vehicles. Climate change and the Coronavirus have sped things up. California is banning the sales of new gas-powered cars after 2035, a move that will provide a significant boost to zero-emission vehicles. Approximately 2 million new vehicles are sold in California each year. After 2035, all of these would have to be electric. This will lead to a steady attrition in oil consumption over the next decade as other states and countries follow.

The movement around gas car bans is growing: While California is the first state in America to set such a goal, countries and cities in Europe, as well as China, are taking similar measures. The United Kingdom is poised to move its fossil fuel-vehicle ban from 2040 to 2030, one of the most aggressive in the world and just 10 years from now. (See: 5 things to know about California's gas car sales ban, by Katie Fehrenbacher, September 30, 2020)

I chose Penn Virginia for this article because I think its assets and liquidity make it a prime takeover target, and for investors, a soaring small cap when the demand for oil returns. The incursion of electric vehicles on gasoline demand will be gradual, over a long period of time. In the near term there will still be a "snap back in oil prices" following the resumption of the world's economies.

Investors in the oil patch are currently infected with recency bias. This occurs when dire conditions in the present cause a person to extrapolate the same into the future. Future oil demand is not in the present, however. It's in the future, especially after a once-in-a-100-year event like the pandemic!

For the long-term investor, the Pandemic presents an entry point of extreme viability. The current abysmal state of affairs is likely included in the price of oil stocks.

What we don't know is when price discovery will finally conclude that. The only way to approach this is to dollar-cost average into the asset.

Penn Virginia has fallen from $15 in the first week of August to $6.46 on November 6, 2020. The fall has occurred in two significant retreats of 30%, followed by another 38%, all driven by a drop in the commodity price of oil after negative news on the Coronavirus.

It is entirely possible that oil could fall to $30/bbl over the next 8 weeks, but if so, there has not been a sustained price at that level for more than a few weeks over the last 50 years (see oil demand chart in figure 1). Such drops were quickly followed by mean-reversion.

Looking at the chart above, we can see that Penn Virginia is terribly oversold. The technical indicator at the bottom of the chart, the Williams % R is at (-99%), a numerical figure synonymous with panic-selling. Volume is elevated (see chart below).

I would buy the stock at the current price, continuing with 25 cent tranches if it proceeds lower from here. Thus, there would be buys at $6.50, $6.25, $6, $5.75, $5.50, $5.25, $5, $4.75, and $4.50.

The secondary offering to Jupiter was at $8.75/share, and the current price ($6.45), is 26% below that. Penn Virginia was trading at $8.75 on Tuesday, November 3rd, just 4 days ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVAC, IXC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Article Submitted on November 8, 2020