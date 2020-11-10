BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF) CEO Michel Léonard on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Michel Léonard - President and CEO

Mathieu Bolté - VP and CFO

Fréd Blondeau - Industrial Alliance

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Yash Sankpal - Laurentian Bank

Thank you, Sylvie, and welcome to our Q3 2020 conference call to the market although the pandemic continues to create uncertainty in our industry. Our portfolio is definitely showing normalized results compared to the previous quarter. As you remember during the Q2 2020 we had to take some charges that were reflected in our results. And in Q3 2020 no such charges were made.

We have not been victims of any additional exposure to the industry to the industry's bankruptcy in Q3. So we haven't been notified of any such bankruptcy nor of any tenants that were filing for bankruptcy in Q3 nor during the month of October. Our rent collection stood at 100% for the period of May to September. Most of the subsidies from the Federal Government related to the CECRA program have been collected by BTB today.

We maintain a good level of activity for lease renewals and that we did secure new tenants for our properties. We successfully issued the Series H 7% convertible debenture and we did in fact redeemed a Series F that came -- that was coming to maturity in December 2020. The payout ratio is right now at the expected level following the adjustment of the distribution announced in May of this year and the book value of BTB right now is at CAD5.41. Our highlights as our committed occupancy is 92.1%, it's been affected slightly if you compare it to Q2 as a result of a bankruptcy that was announced in [indiscernible] Québec of 23,000 square feet that was impacting us on Q3 2020. This is the only element impacting us regarding our committed occupancy.

Our NOA has grown by 0.8%. Our FFO per unit is at CAD0.109. We did renew for the year-to-date 736,000 square feet of leases that came to maturity and or will be coming to maturity. And our debt ratio is below 60%. Regarding our COVID efforts BTB is still its task force in place and we actively monitor and we implement.

We finalized the CECRA Program and we did file the request with the Québec government in order to get the subsidy of 12.5%. So half of the amount that we had to eat under the CECRA Program. The new federal program was announced for commercial tenants and we're navigating through this new program. We established a protocol for our rental and accounts receivable collections. And we obviously are monitoring our cash flow and our operational expenses.

With the implementation of the CECRA Program some rent deferral agreements were granted and we implement -- implemented deferral agreements with some tenants that did not qualify for the CECRA Program during Q2. And regarding Q3 2020 no additional red deferral agreements were concluded with any of our tenants. As of Q3 2020 a total of 86 applications were filed for our tenants claiming CAD1.9 million from both levels of government and the only outstanding amount right now is CAD507,000 to be collected in Q4.

On October 2, the Québec government announced the claim guidelines regarding is 12.5% grant. And we have today file all of our applications. We're confident that all sums will be received during the month of November. And so that at the end of Q4 there will be no outstanding amount to receive from the Québec or the federal program. And the same-property NOI was positive for the Q3 2020 although we were negatively affected in Q2.

So the negative aspect of Q2 has been resolved in the sense that we're showing a slight improvement in same-property NOI. And important to note is the fact that we showed a little bit more than CAD8 million in accounts receivables in Q2 and the amount has been reduced in Q3. So good a great effort in collection has been made by our personnel.

So regarding our rent collection in the month of March was 96%, April 92%, May, June, July, August and September are 100%. The rent collection continues to strengthen over Q3 and we're currently back to normal levels. The collection rate was adjusted to consider rent deferral agreements as well as rent subsidies receivables -- receivable under the CECRA program.

Our strong collection effort has helped us to reduce the balance of receivables to a normalized level. And this is an improvement of CAD3 million as compared to Q2 as I mentioned earlier. Regarding our leasing and renewal strategy the lease renewal flow was again important for lease -- we renewed leases in Q3 for 58,000 square feet of lease expirations for 2020 so it's 63% renewals for the quarter. Year-to-date we renewed 202,000 square feet almost 203,000 square feet posting a 66% success rate.

We've also tackled and you'll see that in our presentation we divided the 2020 lease renewals with the 2021 lease renewals in order to show the activity that we're not only thinking of lease renewals for 2020, but we're also tackling 2021 and subsequent years. So for 2021 and subsequent years we've already renewed 144,000 square feet during the quarter and year-to-date it's 307,000 square feet of lease ex-maturities occurring after 2020.

So a total of 203,000 square feet in the quarter and year-to-date 510,000 square feet were renewed. What an important thing to note is the fact that out of the 58,000 square feet that of lease renewals during the quarter 38,000 were lease renewals concluded with retail tenants. So regarding the retail segment we've not received again any notice of non-renewals during the quarter due to the pandemic.

We're deploying continuous efforts in order to renew our leases that are coming into maturity after 2020. And that is to ensure the stability of our portfolio and our year -- and year-to-date leases representing approximately 307,000 square feet were already renewed for maturities occurring after the end of 2020. Our average rental rate of renewed leases is up by 1.9%.

We’re seeing an increase in the industrial segment by 5% and in the retail segment by 2.3%. In the new releases that we concluded, we leased 174,000 square feet of vacant spaces during Q3 for a total of 225,000 square feet leased to new tenants year-to-date. One point that's important to note is that, we concluded two major industrial leases, one is 80,000 square feet in Montreal. We had decided that we were basically cancelling the lease of one of our tenants, canceling the lease means eviction. So we evicted one of our tenants for 80,000 square feet and within two weeks to three weeks later, we concluded a new lease at an increase in net rent of CAD2 a square foot with a tenant occupying the whole 80,000 square feet.

We also concluded a lease for 75,000 square feet in a property in Cornwall, Ontario. That property was a property slated under development. So we reclassified this property and it is now up for leases, leasing, but it is fully leased. And we're seeing an increase in activity in the -- in September and October in the office segment, especially in suburban office segments, where we do have some vacancy, but we're seeing that the market has picked up definitely picked up in that segment.

So regarding our capital allocation, we did an acquisition early this year of Queensview Drive. We talked about it in Q2 and we did dispose of four properties since the beginning of the year. The last one was 560 Henri-Bourassa. It was a property that was 60% occupied. It did not generate a whole lot of NOI for BTB, hence the decision to sell this property. We obviously tried to reposition and we were unsuccessful in the repositioning hence the decision to sale. So again the repositioning of our portfolio is paid off. We're no longer in secondary markets were basically in Montreal proper, Québec City proper and in Ottawa proper.

So on this basis, I'd like to turn over the conference to Mathieu, who will dwell in the details of our third quarter financial results.

Thank you, Michel. Good morning, everyone. So I'll refer to the conference call presentation that we have on our website. So I'll start on page 11, as we dive into the financial results with our key financial metrics and the run rate. Net income as Michel mentioned was at CAD5.76 million compared to CAD5.63 million in the same period in 2019.

So this is an increase of CAD0.1 million and the increase was primarily attributed to first an improvement of the NOI margins, 56.2 last year compared to 56.4 this year, as well a reduction of the net financial expenses coming from the refinancing that we did during the last 12 months. Strict management as well as administrative expenses so we've been careful. This is excluding the expected credit losses. And finally, no fair value adjustments of our portfolio was made during this quarter.

So far most of the impact of the pandemic were recorded in the previous quarter. So you can see the improvement across all of essential metrics with no additional bankruptcies announced in the third quarter, the results are mainly impacted by four tenant in bankruptcies announced in the second quarter with a four -- about roughly CAD400,000 of impact on the top line and CAD300,000 of impact of additional allowance for credit losses this quarter. So overall the impact for the quarter related to COVID is about CAD1.04 on FFO and AFFO. Payout ratios are now normalized for a full quarter impact after the announcement of the distribution adjustment in the middle of the last quarter.

On page 12, so we show slight decreases in rental revenue and net operating income respectively a 1.6% and 1.2%. And this is driven by the recent sales of the properties that Michel mentioned. The CECRA program in the Q2 limited bankruptcies. Year-to-date revenues are up 3.6% and NOI is up by 4.8%. Just on a comparable basis, revenues and NOI are both up 0.8% for the quarter and excluding the COVID-19 related impact, if you look at the nine-month cumulative same-property revenues would be at plus 4.5% and plus 6.7% for the NOI. We believe those COVID impacts were more specific break for the second quarter.

Same as the previous quarter we see the region of Ottawa showing good stability really limited impact related to COVID and Quebec City that was a bit more affected in the previous quarter is now kind of in a recovery mode. And the top line has been stable for this quarter. So for the whole portfolio the average rental rate of expired and renewed leases year-to-date has shown good increases for the industrial segment by 5% and for the retail segment by 2.3%.

Moving on page 13, FFO per unit was CAD10.9 up from CAD10.8 for the same quarter last year. Our AFFO payout was 68.6% versus the same quarter of last year of 97.2%, so this is an improvement of about 29% on a payout basis. So compare with previous -- the previous quarter, the FFO increased by CAD0.034 per unit or CAD2.2 million to a total of CAD6.9 million. And as communicated, we believe the impact of Q2 were very specific for that quarter and we're back to more normalized trajectory in terms of revenues and credit losses.

AFFO for the quarter was equal to last year at CAD0.097 per unit and our FFO payout ratio was 77.4% versus 107.8% in the same quarter last year. So overall for the year the impact of COVID-19 on FFO and AFFO we analyze it at CAD0.039 per unit with the principal drivers being CAD0.006 related to the CECRA Program CAD0.022 for the allowance for expected credit losses and CAD0.011 per unit for the second quarter bankruptcies related to the core tenants.

Next on page 14, the weighted average interest rate was 3.61% compared to 3.92% for the same quarter last year, so it's an improvement of 31 basis points. We continue to benefit from the current low rate environment in our refinancing and during the quarter. So this quarter, we managed to refinance CAD28 million at positive rate. Our debt to gross book value was 59.7% compared to 61.4% a year ago. So it's down to 1.7% and we still maintain the objective to stay below 60% for a total debt ratio. And the mortgage debt ratio was 53% compared to 55% a year ago.

Just looking at liquidity at the end of the third quarter. So we stood at CAD42 million. We have CAD33 million in cash and CAD9 million available under our credit facility. But out of the cash balance of CAD26.7 million was reserved for the repayment of the debenture Series F maturing in December this year.

So just to finish with page 15, our commitment for the rest of the year totaled CAD58 million. And as mentioned, we have a CAD26.7 million that was the outstanding Series F debenture due in December this year. And we announced on September 29 that we closed above due public offering of CAD30 million Series H, a 7% convertible unsecured subordinated debenture maturing on October 31, 2025. But the net proceeds with you to repay the Series F and we already did it on October 26 and for other general trust purposes.

So as far as the debenture the refinancing is completed, we only have two mortgages left to refinance this year for totaled CAD31 million. And we are in the process to just finalize them in due course. So with that, I would like to turn the call over to Michel for his closing remarks.

We'll ask questions first. So Sylvie could you open the line to the analysts please.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Fréd Blondeau at AI Securities. Please go ahead.

Fréd Blondeau

Thanks and good morning and it’s AI Securities obviously. First I was wondering if you could give us a bit more color on the occupancy decrease within the mix -- mixed use segment. Was that like 550 bps decrease, was that the eviction that you were talking about I was wondering, if you could give us a bit more color on the occupancy decrease within the mix -- mixed use segment. Was that that like 550 bps decrease, was that the eviction that you were talking about Michel?

Michel Léonard

No, no. It was a -- it's the bankruptcy and get to know of ordinary of 23,000 square feet that was announced during Q2, but that it hit us in Q3. So it should be …

Fréd Blondeau

Got it. Got it.

Michel Léonard

It's mainly that.

Fréd Blondeau

Okay. And could you ...

Michel Léonard

And if I can add -- if I can add we've already signed a lease for half the space, a temporary lease like I don't want to brag about a long-term lease, but it's a temporary lease for half the space.

Fréd Blondeau

Okay. And so what's the action plan there?

Michel Léonard

The action plan is that I think that this is the property that we should put on the market in 2021.

Fréd Blondeau

Okay, perfect. And -- and could you expand on that eviction that you were discussing?

Michel Léonard

We leased the…

Fréd Blondeau

Michel, I think we lost you there.

Michel Léonard

Hello.

Fréd Blondeau

Yeah, we’re getting you now. Now it's good now.

Michel Léonard

Okay, perfect. Okay. So we -- we leased -- we were under a lease with a company, I won't mention the name but the -- they leased 80,000 square feet and they were playing a game with us of paying rent and not paying rent, paying rent and paying rent and so on. And so, we had to -- we did provide in our results for the amount that was owed.

And during the three months of the pandemic, where the Québec government had not declared that you could not evict a tenant, but this gentleman thought that during this period, we could not evict but considering the difficulty that basically the whole market was under we were patient. But as soon as things returned to normal we decided to cancel the lease. So we unilaterally cancelled the lease. They left. So obviously bailiff and all that stuff. They left and two weeks to three weeks later we released the space to Metro Logistics and we had a lift in the net rent by CAD2 a square foot.

Fréd Blondeau

And so these guys left and there won't be any consequences or…

Michel Léonard

No consequence, no, no?

Fréd Blondeau

Okay, perfect. Second question in regards to same-property NOI looks like it held up quite well in Q3. I was wondering if you could give us a bit more details on how each segment perform?

Michel Léonard

Well what you what you saw is basically we had mixed use segment that contributed negatively and the mixed use segment was greatly affected in Q2 by the lease renewal that we concluded with de L'Etang in Quebec City in a mixed use property. And I'll just open a parenthesis the mix -- unfortunately this property is really in my book. It is an office property and it's been categorized as a mixed use property. But we're -- in Q4 or Q1 of next year we're going to invest time and effort in order to better define what a mixed use property is. So I'm closing the parentheses.

But so it's an office tenant de L'Etang where we concluded a lease renewal where we reduced their net rent for the lease renewal. And the basic understanding with them is that they renewed on the basis of an as is where is transaction. So we and there was no package transaction. And there was no package that was attributed to the transaction. So there was no TI, there was no free rent, there’s nothing. So it was a pure transaction, where we concluded it as CAD2 per square foot less than what we were operating under.

So that impacted us, if I remember correctly by 9% in the mixed use property. So now what happens is or happened is the fact that through our leasing effort, now we're showing a positive NOI, a same property NOI because we recuperated year-to-date the effect of that lease renewal with the [indiscernible] in Q2.

Fréd Blondeau

That was great. And now is retail performing in that improvement?

Michel Léonard

The only issue that we have with our retail is in the fashion segment. And as you know, most of our retail locations, we don't own enclosed models, so most of our retail is open air tight retail, power centers where their grocery anchor, we have drug stores, pharmacies and the like. So it's mostly destination-based. And as a result, they were open during the forced closing by the decree of the government to close them. And so we didn't have, we didn't suffer a whole lot except in the retail -- in the fashion. And we're not heavily invested in fashion. So it's very few tenancy that we do have.

And mostly, I would say in SABL and in [indiscernible] and in Québec City, and in Québec City that's where we were hit the hardest with that segment, where we did postpone the payment of rent and we’re seeing in Québec City, because now as a result of the postponement agreement that we have in place they're reporting their sales and most of the retailers in Québec City that that obviously report their sales are showing an increase in sales in 2020 versus 2019.

And the agreement that we had concluded with them is that if they obviously if their sales were better than last year than they were supposed to pay us the full amount of rent which is the full amount of rent that's being collected. So the long answer to your question, but generally that's where we're suffering. And it's basically fashion retailing and we don't have a lot of those in our portfolio.

Fréd Blondeau

Any idea why Québec City would underperform Montréal or other markets in that regard. That’s kind of…

Michel Léonard

And I can eventually have a glass of wine and we can discuss it. I'll give you my impression of Québec City versus Montréal as far as being beggars. But it's -- I think in Québec City it's a way of life where they're sort of used to hold a handout in order to receive something where in whether it’s is Ottawa or whether it's Montréal, the philosophy is completely different.

Fréd Blondeau

Be careful there. I was born in Québec City, and I don't drink wine, but it's all good. And maybe lastly for me you mentioned that you were seeing improving demand for office space within your suburban markets, could you give us a bit more color on that?

Michel Léonard

Yeah. We have a property in the Techno Park in Montréal where if you remember a few years ago Shire left and created the vacancy and we had the cancelation agreement that was signed with them and we’ve got the money and so on. And we had to -- it was difficult to re-lease. And right now there's a REM station that's being built right across the street from our property and that's generating interest right now. So we're getting we're getting good velocity as far as leasing that property.

We're getting good velocity on our office properties located in Saint-Martin in Laval, great velocity of leasing there as well. We have a lot of leases that that were renewed in this property as well. The City of Laval is moving into the building. So we finalize the construction of their -- a part of their improvements for an occupancy that is going to take place over the weekend with the City of Laval.

And there's another floor that they're taking over in a week or two -- no, more than that in a month's time. So we're -- so there is a good occupancy. And same thing in Québec City where we're seeing tenants are looking around, obviously in March, April, May and June there was like very little activity. But now come September we saw that there was a very positive aspect to leasing velocity in our suburban office properties.

Fréd Blondeau

No. That's great. Thank you. I'll leave it there.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Matt Kornack of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

With regards to the retail space that's in CCAA filings. Have you seen any tour activity on that? I know it's in close proximity to some pretty visible motorways so any thoughts there.

Michel Léonard

We have -- you're referring to the Sportium building …

Matt Kornack

Yes.

Michel Léonard

I'll give a little bit of background, Sportium S is part of the sales group and sale as filed for protection in earlier this year. And so they have, they will vacate this particular property on January 31, 2021. Right now we're in -- we've received a letter of intent to release that space. Obviously we are preparing a counteroffer for the documentation that we did receive.

So there is activity. We did give a mandate to an outside broker, specializing in retail in order to lease this property as well to help us lease this property. And so, we do have activity and we're hopeful that we'll be able to lease it from this, it's a Canadian national retailer that is looking at that space.

Matt Kornack

Necessity based or what type of usage would it be?

Michel Léonard

I would call it, let's say, call it like it's not Canadian tire, but it's like a Canadian tire.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And then, Mathieu with regards to the debt side of things on the mortgage front. It sounds like from your remarks that market has opened up a bit. And can you speak to the ability to get mortgage financing and how the underwriting has changed if at all?

Michel Léonard

Yeah. Well, we haven't faced any challenges in terms of refinancing, the mortgages that we have year-to-date. And as I mentioned, we have two left, while we already have an agreement with the bank. And then actually the other one we decide to go in terms of on the market to look at the best rate we can have on that basic property, which is a great property. So again we haven't faced like really challenges in terms of refinancing.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And then last one for me, I guess it kind of jives with your comments with regards to the leasing velocity. But have you seen tour activity generally return to pre-COVID levels and what type of properties it sounds like suburban office, you're getting some interest in retail, the industrial market is exceptionally strong. But are there any, are there any areas that are outstanding on the positive or negative side with regards to our activity?

Michel Léonard

Well, right now on the tour activity, it's mainly in the office segment that we're seeing touring. And as I said before, you know we own office properties mainly in suburban, Montreal suburb, in Québec and in suburban Ottawa. So and we're receiving a lot of activities. Even in Ottawa, we concluded a lease with the lease renewal with the federal government and in one of our properties and it seems that they're going to take a little bit more space than they had forecasted that they under the renewal. So it's not huge, but if we take it as a positive sign.

So overall we're, you know we're still, like I don't want people to believe that within the province of Québec COVID doesn't exist, but we're still dealing with the effects of COVID. But I think that we're focused in order to detect to take whatever comes our way, in order to turn it into a deal. So and our people are definitely focused that way. And so what are its lease renewals, whether it's working things out with tenants or whether it's new tenancy were there and we’re grabbing everything that we can. So we’re not letting a deal go by without putting our full effort into a deal.

Matt Kornack

Okay. Sorry.

Michel Léonard

Let me just add on that, that's another thing as Michel mentioned, there are all the deals that we be able to anticipate year-to-date we're I think about 300,000 square foot that we were able to anticipate compared to last year nine months, I think it would close to 90,000 square foot. So we see the activity on that it as well that is quite active.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And last one -- oh, sorry. Go ahead.

Michel Léonard

Yeah. I was going to say and we have national retailers that are looking at extending like we're dealing with one that's the lease until 2022. And they're looking at a 10-year extension. And we have many of on the way on that front as well. So, yes, we did reach out to everybody -- not to everybody but to a certain, to a certain clientele or certain part of our tenancy. We did reach out in order to see if we can extend in order to normalize our cash flow for -- and create some kind of solidity to our cash flow for the future years.

And that's, and that's why we're basically creating the two classes in our MD&A to show, we want to show you, we want to show Fred, we want to show everybody that we're not just working for today, we're working and Yash is on the line, I forgot Yash, but and so we're trying -- we're working hard in order to ensure that our cash flow is going to remain positive over the next years.

Matt Kornack

Make sense. With regards to the bridge between secret or [indiscernible] whatever you want to call it and serves, And have you had any issues in terms of guys not paying October rent. I mean understood that they could sounds like the programs retroactive to September, so they will ultimately get some sort of relief, but I don't think it's in place yet. But how are you dealing with that or have you seen any impact or guys just paying cash run.

Michel Léonard

Right now, we did see a few, but not a whole lot. And it's mainly in let's call it the food industry. So a coffee shop, a restaurant and so on. And what we're trying to -- we're trying to put in place agreements because we want to be proactive on that front. We want to put in place agreements where we want to ensure that when they do get their grant that their grant is going to be paid to us. So how we're going to do this?

This is still an embryo in because we don't have and we don't know how the plan is going to work at the federal level. So we understand that within the next 10 days we're going to get a better understanding of what it is. But so far when we do inform our tenants that are asking some kind of relief, we're asking them to pay their rent, and because we're telling them this is a program that exists, and you alone because right now it's out of our hands.

You and you alone can seek a subsidy from the federal government regard. And I think it could be 65% to 90% of the rent payable. And as a result of this, we furnished them with all the documentation necessary that we know of today. And eventually when we'll get to the applications, we're going to facilitate their work, because you can understand that smaller tendency is -- are basically -- they basically don't understand how this works.

So our role is going to be the facilitator between the federal government and our tendency in order ensure that they do get their grant because we know that if they do get their grant then we will have them paid or we will eventually be paid. So if we look at we filed a little bit over 80 applications on behalf of our tenants and we were paid in full as I reported earlier.

So we're looking at these 80 tenants and we've already provided with all the information that we had received to-date regarding the program. And we're working with them in order to ensure that they adhere to the program sir. And we're in exchange. We're asking them to pay us and so far it has worked.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from Yash Sankpal of Laurentian Bank. Please go ahead.

Yash Sankpal

Michel, just want to follow up on that suburban office leasing given what is happening in downtown office markets, are you surprised or do you think it is a consequence of the pandemic and the impact on the downtown factor.

Michel Léonard

It's obvious that nobody could have forecast the effect of the pandemic on the downtown office nor downtown retail. We're looking at -- two weekends ago, a big shopping center north on the island of Laval. It was full of people. But downtown Montréal there was nobody. So shopping centers are backing off So shopping centers are back in operation -- and closed shopping malls are back in operation maybe not to the full level that they were prior to the month of March, but they're back in operation, but what's lacking is are the people that are basically supporting the retail environment of the downtown. So downtown Montreal, downtown Toronto, same thing.

So people are reverting back to the suburbs because they find that it's safer, if I can use this term. And the natural aspect of supplying business to the retail tenants in the downtowns of either Montreal or Toronto are the office towers are the office workers that are coming to the downtowns. So nobody could have forecast that a pandemic would have restricted the use of workers let's say of their elevators, so in Placerville Marine 32 elevators. And if you're working say for a Royal Bank of Canada and you're on the 41st floor of that building it's estimated that it's going to take you two hours to go up because I think the maximum capacity of an elevator is three or four people.

So it's no different than I'm sure in Toronto. So as a result of this and workers are basically choosing to work from home whereas in the suburbs an office building maybe in Mississauga it’s different but in the Laval or the south shore of Montreal you have five or you have six floors -- six stories and you could reach your office space by just taking the stairs. It's healthy. And you just go up and you can work from your office with all the other restrictions that the pandemic brings to you.

But regarding suburban environment our decision to invest in suburban office buildings was not obviously linked to the pandemic, but it was linked more to the difficulties more to the difficulties that the workers have commuting to the downtowns and you know way back when in Toronto where Royal Bank of Canada built this -- this tower in Mississauga huge -- a huge building to receive its suburban workers. And that basically I wouldn't -- I wouldn't say that that started a trend because it was already there. But it is linked to the fact that it is very difficult to commute to the downtowns.

So the difficulty to commute to the downtowns I think is -- and more and more and it's yeah, we build high speed trains and we build the RAM and LRTs and auto van and so on. But however you know that it is difficult to be downtown. I think that generally whether it's a pandemic, whether it's the traffic problems that are -- and the parking problems are linked to being downtown. I think that you know it's going to strengthen the decision of -- of companies to locate the satellite more and more and satellite offices.

I was speaking to one of our lawyers and he lives on the north shore of Montréal and works from home right now and has no intention of going back to his office in downtown Montréal because there's too much traffic. So he's not even referring to the pandemic. It's just too much traffic. And he’s -- he is asking the managing partner whether it would be advisable to rent space in where he lives so that he -- because he doesn't want to work from home.

He wants to work in an office. And so, he's looking at an office building that will be in close proximity to where he lives. And I think that that's going to be a trend that is going to be here to stay. And that's why you know initially we started investing in the suburban environments for our office buildings.

Yash Sankpal

And that's good. Thank you, Michel. And Mathieu how much was the lease termination income in your NOI this quarter?

Michel Léonard

Europe. We haven't had any.

Yash Sankpal

Okay. And just trying to understand how you reverse any bad debt that you had booked previously. Does it go to your revenues?

Michel Léonard

Yeah in terms of bad debt. You know in terms of the balance sheet there we did take some write-offs in terms of accounts receivable that were fully provisioned. So, we have to -- we reduce the AR. We reduce the provision for about CAD700,000. So that was not an element. And then on the P&L we did took some provisions to income about CAD300,000. But we had as well to book additional provisions for either litigation or other AR. So the net-net on the P&L is about it's a bit north of CAD300,000 negative.

Yash Sankpal

That was negative.

Michel Léonard

Yeah.

Yash Sankpal

There was no positive one-time item?

Michel Léonard

No.

Yash Sankpal

Okay.

Michel Léonard

So as I said there was some accounts for which we did tax before income about CAD300,000 for provision reduction because there is a good collection. But as well on audit cases we had to take provision as well for litigation.

Yash Sankpal

And those items went to your P&L?

Michel Léonard

Yeah. So that's why the net result is a negative item of as I said bit more than CAD300,000.

Yash Sankpal

Okay. And going back to Michel, how are your tenants scoping with the second wave, what are you hearing like generally, our people are stress as they were during the first wave or like what are you hearing?

Michel Léonard

Well, it's a mixed bag of things, because what I find is that the more somebody works from home, the more impacted psychologically they are and the more they work in the office, in an office environment, the less psychologically they are impacted from the COVID. So it's -- I'm not, I'm not a proponent of saying that things are back to normal, because they aren't.

But I think that people have to -- people that are working from home have to at one point decide that, yes, there is a risk of going to work, but am I willing to assume the risk or not. And I don't think that the panacea is to work from home, because working from home as its other challenges, especially if the kids are not at school, especially if the kids are younger.

And so it means that you are always 100% or 120% invested in what's going on in your home and your work and all the environment. And it's obvious that people are getting tired of it. So -- and we're seeing it, people I think that you know since the announcement Pfizer yesterday, I think that people are -- are generally more positive because now they see that they, yes, they are in the tunnel, they see the light -- a very faint light at the end of the tunnel. But at least they're seeing a light where I think that there's -- there's less months in this pandemic then we've lived already. So I think that we're getting to an end.

So generally people that are positive, as -- as reported, they are paying rents. So the -- the effect you know we are receiving 100% of our rents that are -- that are due. So overall we're trying to keep things under control. And I won't say that it's something that's easy. I don't think that -- and I think it's difficult for -- for everybody. Everybody that's on the phone has some difficulty with this because we're -- we're all looking forward to going back to what we define as normal. And our new normal is definitely not normal. So that -- I think that's all I can say. I don't know if I answered your question, Yash.

Yash Sankpal

Partly. What I’m trying to get is do you think we are going to see more bankruptcies through the --- over the next two, three months?

Michel Léonard

I don’t think that in the next two, three months we’re going to see a lot of bankruptcies. I don’t think so.

Yash Sankpal

And I’m talking generally not about your portfolio, I’m talking about the market overall?

Michel Léonard

No. No, generally, because it’s not you know at this time of the year, you know let’s call it real estate in general. At this time of the year and real estate in general, the retailers are starting to make money for Christmas. The retailers are seeing more sales and the retailers the more positive at this time of the year. And the …

Yash Sankpal

But they tend to file in January, February once you know the season is over?

Michel Léonard

Exactly. That’s where I was going. So they’re filling up their pockets with their monies that they’re receiving before Christmas and the decision regarding a bankruptcy or a potential bankruptcy as usually made in January or February. So that’s why I’m saying that in the month November and December, I doubt that we’re going to be hit with more bankruptcies, but in January and February, I think that those are months that we’re going to be have to be very careful, because that’s the normal trend that could be, that could be compounded by the pandemic, but it depends where we are in the solution to the pandemic in January or February.

Yash Sankpal

Okay. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, we have no further questions. Mr. Léonard, please proceed.

Michel Léonard

Thank you, again who have joined us this morning in our conference call for our results of the third quarter of 2020. I think, it was an important quarter. I think you could, you could have seen from the way that we have disclosed our numbers in Q2 that something was happening with BTB, positive things were happening with BTB and I think that we’re on a positive trend, obviously borrowing all sorts of other events linked to the pandemic. But just to say that, we are in fact on the positive trend, our portfolio is resilient, the moves that we made in the last 18 months regarding the sales and different purchases that we have made have definitely contributed to our results.

We have less properties and as much income an increase in NOI. So generally, I think we’re trending on a very positive note. And that’s why in Q2 we were showing the effect of the pandemic on our numbers just to be able to -- for you to foresee that things were correcting. And so now we’re -- the evidences there and we’re very pleased with our results and we’re working hard to keep this trend going. So again, thank you very much for joining us. And we’ll see at our next conference call which will be obviously Q2 2020. Thank you.

