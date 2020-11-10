It's been a rough couple of months for investors in the silver (SLV) space as the metal has dropped more than 20% from its year-to-date highs, leaving many investors that were relying on $40.00/oz targets from analysts perplexed. Unfortunately, this deep correction in silver has put a major dent in the Silver Miners Index (SIL), with many silver names like Bear Creek Mining (OTCQX:BCEKF) down nearly 30% from their August highs. While Bear Creek Mining is undoubtedly a world-class project in a Tier-2 jurisdiction with the potential to produce nearly 10 million ounces of silver per year, the hefty capex makes it a challenging project to develop, which might explain the stock's underperformance vs. the index. Therefore, while I see it as a name worth keeping an eye on, I believe there are more attractive ways to play the sector elsewhere.

(Source: Company Presentation)

For those unfamiliar, Bear Creek Mining is a relatively under the radar name in the silver space, with the company's flagship Corani deposit in Peru that lies just northeast of Hudbay's (HBM) Constancia Mine. The project boasts a massive mineral reserve with 225 million ounces of silver at an average grade of 50.3 grams per tonne silver, with a significant zinc and lead component as well. Including the zinc and lead component, the mineral reserve sits at closer to 400 million silver-equivalent ounces. This makes Corani a very rare project and one capable of pumping out massive annual output if it does head into production at some point.

(Source: Company Website)

Last year, the company announced an updated economic study on the project, with the Feasibility Study envisioning a 27,000 tonne-per-day operation capable of producing 9.6 million ounces of silver annually, a 20% improvement from the 2017 study (8.0 million ounces per annum). Meanwhile, the projected all-in sustaining costs for the project dropped to an industry-leading $4.55/oz, which would translate to nearly 80% margins at $22.00/oz silver. These exceptional metrics place the company well ahead of SilverCrest's (SILV) Las Chispas Project, which is much higher-grade, as Las Chispas' costs are estimated at $7.52/oz based on the 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA]. Meanwhile, Corani's production profile also dwarfs Las Chispas with nearly double the annual silver production (9.6 million ounces vs. 5.4 million ounces). However, while Corani beats other undeveloped projects in size and costs, there's one issue: a hefty upfront capex bill.

(Source: Company News Release)

As the chart below shows, there's no disputing that Bear Creek's Corani is an incredible project, with twice the production of Alexco's (AXU) Keno Hill and margins that trounce that of other undeveloped projects. However, if we compare upfront capex, which is the cost to get the project into production, it's clear that Corani loses significant points. If we look at the second chart, we can see that while Corani's upfront costs dropped marginally from the 2017 study to the 2019 study ($579 million vs. $585 million), they are still nearly 500% higher than expected upfront costs at Las Chispas. This makes it very difficult to fund the project without one of three things:

a heavy debt load a partner or royalty sold to generate cash a mix of share dilution and a moderate debt load

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, with a market cap of barely $270 million based on 112 million shares outstanding, Bear Creek would have to somehow raise twice its market cap in cash just to fund Corani. Therefore, while Bear Creek looks extremely undervalued at first glance relative to peers on an enterprise value per silver-equivalent ounce standpoint, it's important to note that funding Corani is a major hurdle. Even if the company were to sell 100 million shares at $2.50 per share to raise $250 million, it would still have to raise another $360 million debt to fund the remaining capex as well as cover off G&A during the estimated 25-month construction period for the plant, as well as a 4-month commissioning period. At the current valuation, this would have Bear Creek trading at 1.2x debt to market cap even after nearly doubling the share float with a capital raise. In summary, I don't see how this project gets funded without massive dilution.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company News Release)

The good news is that while Bear Creek will struggle to fund this project alone without significant share dilution, it's possible that silver producers that are enjoying a surge in free-cash-flow might take a look at Corani. Currently, there is a dearth of projects capable of producing more than 5 million ounces of silver per year, let alone nearly 10 million ounces, which makes Corani a possible acquisition target. However, only a couple of potential suitors would be able to fund construction comfortably as most silver miners trade below $5 billion valuations, so while Corani could become a takeover target if silver moves back above $30.00/oz, there's a limited amount of suitors. In SilverCrest's case, the modest capex of $100 million makes the project a takeover target for several producers, and the company also has the option of going it alone. Therefore, I would argue it's a much more likely takeover target, and it doesn't need a $30.00/oz silver price to have a target on its back.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Some investors might argue that Bear Creek's valuation is dirt-cheap with a mineral reserve that dwarfs its peers and a valuation below $2.00/oz. Still, it's important to understand that the funding hurdle is the likely reason for this discount. This does not mean that Bear Creek isn't an interesting play in the sector, especially if silver heads back above $30.00/oz and stays there, but I believe there are more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the industry like SilverCrest Metals that don't have anywhere near the same initial capex hurdle, but still pretty solid economics. Therefore, while I would view any dips below US$1.95 on Bear Creek as low-risk buying opportunities, I don't see the stock as a buy after the recent dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.